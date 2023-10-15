32 TikTok Products That Will Make Any Thirtysomething Say “Yes Please”

1. Essence's Lash Princess mascara to lift your lashes to the heavens with just a few swipes. Have fun batting your eyes all day like a dang Disney princess showing off your miraculous new beauty product!
Promising review: "Saw this product on TikTok and thought it would be expensive looking at the results they got. I am beyond amazed with how my lashes look after about two coats. For around $5 you couldn’t ask for a better mascara! I will be buying this same one when I run out. I was not expecting to like it as much as I do! No complaints." —Kd
2. A no-scrub weekly shower cleaner that requires so little effort from you, it's astonishing. Just spray, leave it be, and enjoy the fruits of its labor.
Promising review: "I have well water. Something in my well water reacts with copper plumbing and turns my shower tiles blue. Since my bathroom color scheme isn't on the blue spectrum, this is problematic. The well water also causes the shower glass to film up quickly. I've tried dozens and dozens of cleaners and scrubbed till my arms ached trying to get ahead of the blue and scumminess. My ambition in life is NOT to be a full time bathroom scrubber! I saw this stuff on a professional house cleaner's TikTok (sorry, don't remember which one) and thought 'what the heck, might as well give it a try.' Oh my goodness, the first day after my shower I sprayed this stuff all over and walked away. The next morning there was a NOTICEABLE reduction in the blue and the glass looked clearer too. Day two, sprayed again and walked away. The next morning the blue was gone except for a few spots on the floor tile and the glass looked amazing. Day three I sprayed the remaining spots and the next morning the shower practically looked new. NO SCRUBBING AT ALL!!!! This is my new favorite shower cleaner. The ONLY con I have is that it makes me sneeze while I'm spraying from inside the shower, but I can live with that." —L. J. Petillo
3. A foaming garbage disposal cleaner so you can blast through any unseen backups lurking in your sink. I've used these and they really do help tackle mysterious sink stink.
Promising review: "Saw on TikTok (don’t judge) and automatically added to cart. So easy to use, takes probably a minute to fully bubble up and clean, and you’re left with a clean sink! I use with other drain cleaning products, but would 100% recommend for weekly maintenance." —Jessica House
4. A teeth-whitening pen whose soft-bristle brushes even work for folks with sensitive teeth. It's recommended that you treat twice a day for the first seven days of use, but it'll be good to have some on-hand for any touch-ups. That black coffee isn't going to start drinking itself!
Promising review: "I bought this on a whim when I saw someone review it on TikTok. After using it several times over the course of a week, I immediately noticed the difference in the color of my teeth. I'm a smoker and a heavy coffee drinker. I'm finding that this product will be a lifesaver in terms of what my smile looks like. I would definitely recommend!!" —Mully
5. A jar of internet-beloved The Pink Stuff that's nearly all-purpose. After you use it on your cookware, faucets, appliances, and heck, even walls, you're basically gonna have a whole new home.
A lot of people compare it to the Magic Eraser in paste form, so even your weirdest, most stubborn stains will meet their match.
Promising review: "Found this product on TikTok. I don’t think I’ve ever seen value like I do this product! Literally use it on EVERYTHING!! Kids and teens have dirt, grime, and grease on their walls? ...This will make it look like a new paint job. Baseboards need some love? A pea-size amount of this makes them look brand new. Need a shoe cleaner? PERFECT for sneakers. I could name a million more uses, but I can ASSURE you this is worth every penny. What’s more? You need such LITTLE of this product, it will last a VERY long time. Thank you, TikTok!!!" —Rachel in CLT
6. A copy of Burn After Writing to wind your way through a guided journal of questions and thought experiments. Quality time with oneself is never wasted!
Promising review: "I first saw this book on TikTok and decided to look more into it. I purchased four total because I know some people holding onto things that are difficult to let go of. It’s a great way to look at things from a different perspective and truly hold yourself accountable to different things in your life. I love what it stands for and I look forward to when I burn mine after I’m done. Self love, self care, and meditation for a better state of mind tomorrow is always the goal. I definitely recommend it to those susceptible to change and the willingness to try things different. You’re so much more than what’s been done to you and someone’s inability to see your worth does not decrease your value. Choose you for a change." —Brent Helm
7. A ChomChom pet hair remover roller because although pets are the greatest, they come with some hairy, hard-to-clean consequences. After just a few rolls with the chomster — voilà — you've reclaimed your spot on the couch.
Promising review: "I have a golden retriever and the shedding is out of control. My fabric sofa is constantly covered in hair and I finally decided to try this after reading an article about popular TikTok products. The reviews do not lie, this thing works magic!! I wish I had taken a before and after picture because the difference is noticeable. I watched the video tutorial before I tried it to ensure I was using it properly and everything he says is true, you do really have to put your arm to work with vigorous back and forth movement! However, I find it's a great arm workout and it works wonders." —Joanne Ertel
8. A longline sports bra for anyone who doesn't want to have to choose between style and support when it comes to workout gear. It also comes in 25 colors so you can choose between a huge variety of shades or just pick up a whole drawerful.
Promising review: "I never, never, never leave reviews on products, but with this one, it's well well worth it and I haven't even worked out in it yet! I'm a 36DD (I ordered a large for reference), so finding a good, supportive sports bra can be a bit difficult to find. I found this one the way a Gen Z'er does: TikTok. This sports bra can even double as a tank top if you're running from the gym to get coffee or to home, so it's absolutely perfect! It's such a cute top and I can't wait to see how well it supports my workouts! I bought it in dusty blue and I'll be back for more of the colors!" —Robert
9. A set of Wad-Free pads to keep bedsheets of any size from getting twisted, tangled, or balled-up while in the washer or dryer. What a simple solution for a previously infinitely annoying problem.
Wad-Free is a small business established in 2020 after the founder Cyndi Bray self-taught computer-aided design to create the pads.
Promising review: "THIS ACTUALLY WORKS!!!! I saw a TikTok about these and decided to order. Sheets balling all up in the washer and dryer has been a pet peeve of mine for forever. I was super skeptical of these, but I tried it, and it works as advertised! It’s a little on the expensive side IMO, and that’s kinda holding me back from purchasing a second set, but they really do work." —StrangerThings
10. A facial ice roller that cools and depuffs at once — we love multitasking! People with headache and migraine issues also like to use this for a bit of relief.
Promising review: "Someone on TikTok said her (young looking) grandmother used this — I love it to deal with what spring allergies do to my face (headaches/puffiness) without pulling the skin and without oils. It's cool and sculpting without being too fussy like the smaller jade roller that is so popular — which I also have but it gets less traction in this home. Enjoy!" —PinkRibbonGIrl
11. A fume-free oven cleaner because you've set the fire alarm off TOO many times by subjecting burnt-on food to even more heat before cleaning it off. No more excuses!
Promising review: "I saw this on a TikTok. I have used Easy Off in the past but hated the smell. This is so much better and let me tell you I am super sensitive to smells. Works great in the oven, and also as I saw on the video works great in shower stalls and tubs!" —Amy L Viau
12. A bottle of Elizavecca Hair Treatment (also known as the affordable Olaplex alternative) for taking frizz on without breaking the bank. Yup, this smoothing treatment is less than $10, comes in a relatively large bottle, and has over 30,000 5-star Amazon ratings.
This is designed to work on all hair types, with reviewers with 2b–4c curls mentioning it worked for them!
Promising review: "I saw this on TikTok, and in between other compares products that were four times the price, I decided to bite the bullet and buy this — let me tell you, best decision ever! I shampooed my hair, then heavily massaged this in, from ends to scalp. The carton says 5–20 minutes... But I ended up leaving it in for two days! And after washing it out, my hair was so shiny, bouncy and CURLY! My curl recovery journey has been long, but this has helped restore so much vibrance and shape to my hair. My mom has been stealing it from my bathroom every couple of days, after having similar results on her hair. Going to need to buy a few more to ward her off." —Chisso
13. A set of game-changing cooling "hotel" pillows to allow your head and neck to get some serious R and R without subjecting yourself to a bad case of night sweats.
Bonus: these are fully machine washable!
Promising review: "After looking for pillows everywhere in stores and not being satisfied, I decided to trust a TikTok that I saw featuring these pillows and checked out the reviews here and saw the hype. Decided to trust this hype and order two of my own, and they are SERIOUSLY THE BEST PILLOWS EVER! Trust the reviews. Took two minutes to fluff up to use and both my fiancé and I are having the best sleeps now." —Ellen
