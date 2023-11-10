15 Things You Shouldn’t Wait Until December To Treat Yourself To

1. A Fresh Coffee scented candle because coffee and candles are two of your favorite things on earth! It only follows that you should treat yourself to a delightful combination of the two.
2. A bottle of Truff hot sauce you'll find yourself pouring on virtually everything once you get a taste of its complex kick. It's a cult-favorite sauce for a reason!
3. A lightweight jumpsuit that'll help you rest in style. It's made with the same material as soft Sijo sheets — you'll not want to ~sleep~ on this cozy wardrobe staple.
4. A bar of botanical soap you can use to wash your hands, face, and body which will give you the perfect excuse to get a vintage soap dish to go along with it. Pick one from three different formulas whose scents and properties fit best with your needs, or go ahead and try all three.
5. A castile soap body wash that smells like lavender and eucalyptus. Ahhhh, two of my favorite scents. It's gonna feel and smell great, as well as look tip-top in your shower. Very posh.
6. Steel facial globes so you can give your face a nice cooling massage any time it feels weary, just like if you were getting a facial at a resort.
7. An electric gooseneck kettle to dial-in your pour-over game ASAP. This one features to-the-degree temperature control, can hold the temp for a full hour, and comes in 11 stunning colors.
8. A silky eye mask — the rest you get without being interrupted by blinking lights from the window or devices in your room is gonna be divine, and its slippy texture will be kind to your skin and hair to boot.
9. An ash wall clock that's both practical and beautiful — just what you're looking for when it comes to new home decor. Telling the time the old-fashioned way has its merits!
10. A pearl-embellished headband if you can't help but to be drawn to elegant and unique accessories. This one is perfect for dreamy winter looks and is sure to draw in compliments.
11. A Beast blender whose corrugated blender cup is simply some of the most beautiful small appliance designs I've ever seen. While normally you'd be searching for a storage solution for a single-serve blender, you might want to keep this one out like a trophy.
12. A stunningly colorful wall planner for anyone who can't quite decide if they're a minimalist or a maximalist. Sleek design + bright solid colors = an irresistibly unique style.
13. A travel scarf ideal for when you just need a light layer on your next car ride or flight. Wrap yourself up in this cozy and chic accessory if you're feeling a little chilly.
14. A rose quartz gua sha tool so you can give yourself facial massages as part of your nighttime skincare routine. I have TMJ and love gua sha for lessening the tension in my jaw and neck.
15. A mini backpack if you're looking for a new everyday bag that mixes convenience and fashion. Tuck your wallet, keys, and notebook in nice and cozy and enjoy some hands-free convenience.
