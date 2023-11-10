Skip To Content
    15 Things You Shouldn’t Wait Until December To Treat Yourself To

    Gift yourself cozy loungewear, skincare essentials, and more finds from our Goodful shop.

    Rachel Dunkel
    by Rachel Dunkel

    BuzzFeed Contributor

    1. A Fresh Coffee scented candle because coffee and candles are two of your favorite things on earth! It only follows that you should treat yourself to a delightful combination of the two.

    model holding a fresh coffee scented candle in an amber jar
    Goodful

    The candle has a 60+ hour burn time, is made from a soy-based wax blend, and is gluten-free, phthalate-free, non-toxic, and cruelty-free.

    Price: $24.99

    2. A bottle of Truff hot sauce you'll find yourself pouring on virtually everything once you get a taste of its complex kick. It's a cult-favorite sauce for a reason!

    bottle of truff hot sauce
    Goodful

    Promising review: "This hot sauce is the best I have ever had. It is packed with flavor. It's not too hot, just right for boneless wings or wings in general." —Tiffinee S.

    Price: $17.98

    3. A lightweight jumpsuit that'll help you rest in style. It's made with the same material as soft Sijo sheets — you'll not want to ~sleep~ on this cozy wardrobe staple.

    green sleep jumpsuit on model
    Goodful

    Price: $77 (originally $110; available in sizes S–XXL and four colors)

    4. A bar of botanical soap you can use to wash your hands, face, and body which will give you the perfect excuse to get a vintage soap dish to go along with it. Pick one from three different formulas whose scents and properties fit best with your needs, or go ahead and try all three.

    three different scents and colors of bar soap
    Goodful

    The soap is available in three formulas: Zen (lemongrass, citrus, bergamot, and lime; best for oily skin), Herbal Mint (fresh mint; best for all skin types), and Calming Citrus (lavender and citrus; best for all skin types). 

    Price: $8 (available in three scents)

    5. A castile soap body wash that smells like lavender and eucalyptus. Ahhhh, two of my favorite scents. It's gonna feel and smell great, as well as look tip-top in your shower. Very posh.

    amber bottle of milk and honey brand body wash
    Goodful

    The soap is cruelty-free. 

    Price: $30

    6. Steel facial globes so you can give your face a nice cooling massage any time it feels weary, just like if you were getting a facial at a resort.

    silver facial globes in a bowl of ice
    Goodful

    These cooling globes are also nice to have on hand for some relief if you have a headache. 

    Price: $69.99

    7. An electric gooseneck kettle to dial-in your pour-over game ASAP. This one features to-the-degree temperature control, can hold the temp for a full hour, and comes in 11 stunning colors.

    model holding a white gooseneck kettle above its stand
    Goodful

    The kettle has a 0.9-liter capacity, an LCD display, a brew stopwatch feature, and can heat up to 212 degrees Fahrenheit. 

    Promising review: "This kettle is beautiful. It adds a nice look to my kitchen. I love how it maintains its temp with a hold feature. I use it mostly for pour over coffee and the occasional pot of tea. The handle fits comfortably in my hand for control of water flow." —Melinda P. 

    Price: $165+ (available in 11 colors)

    8. A silky eye mask — the rest you get without being interrupted by blinking lights from the window or devices in your room is gonna be divine, and its slippy texture will be kind to your skin and hair to boot.

    the silky eye mask in black, light green, tan, and light pink
    Goodful

    The mask is made from eucalyptus silk, which is tencel lyocell made from eucalyptus. 

    Price: $24 (originally $30; available in four colors)

    9. An ash wall clock that's both practical and beautiful — just what you're looking for when it comes to new home decor. Telling the time the old-fashioned way has its merits!

    ash and painted white steel round wall clock
    Goodful

    The clock requires one AA battery, which is not included. 

    Price: $50 (available in two colors)

    10. A pearl-embellished headband if you can't help but to be drawn to elegant and unique accessories. This one is perfect for dreamy winter looks and is sure to draw in compliments.

    model in pink satin knotted headband with pearl accents
    Goodful

    Price: $20

    11. A Beast blender whose corrugated blender cup is simply some of the most beautiful small appliance designs I've ever seen. While normally you'd be searching for a storage solution for a single-serve blender, you might want to keep this one out like a trophy.

    white slim single-serve blender with a textured glass blender cup
    Goodful

    The blender comes with the base, blades, blender cup, a drinking lid and carrying cap, and a storage lid. It has a pulse setting and a blend setting, is made from BPA-free Tritan, and has a blending capacity of 750mL. 

    Promising review: "I really love this blender. It's so aesthetically pleasing and works very well. I've had a Vitamix and a Ninja and this is so much better. Makes just enough and is so easy to clean that I actually end up using it daily. The larger blenders are just more work than they are worth in my opinion." —Taylor K. 

    Price: $148 (originally $165; available in three colors)

    12. A stunningly colorful wall planner for anyone who can't quite decide if they're a minimalist or a maximalist. Sleek design + bright solid colors = an irresistibly unique style.

    a wall planner made up of 12 solid colored month calendar posters
    Goodful

    Promising review: "I received my spectrum wall calendar last week and oh boy it didn't disappoint! Exactly as pictured! It is hard to find a calendar like this, most out there are dull and small. I work in real estate and this is the perfect size to keep everything organized and legible. I have received lots of compliments!" —Tatiana Hall

    Price: $48

    13. A travel scarf ideal for when you just need a light layer on your next car ride or flight. Wrap yourself up in this cozy and chic accessory if you're feeling a little chilly.

    model wearing brown, black, and white travel scarf
    Goodful

    Price: $68

    14. A rose quartz gua sha tool so you can give yourself facial massages as part of your nighttime skincare routine. I have TMJ and love gua sha for lessening the tension in my jaw and neck.

    rose quartz gua sha tool
    Goodful

    Price: $40

    15. A mini backpack if you're looking for a new everyday bag that mixes convenience and fashion. Tuck your wallet, keys, and notebook in nice and cozy and enjoy some hands-free convenience.

    model holding a white mini backpack with gold hardware
    Goodful

    Price: $89

    The reviews for this post have been edited for length and clarity.