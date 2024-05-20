28 Things To Get If Camping And Hiking Are Your Favorite Parts Of Summer

Popular products from this list
1. A pack of Alpine Start, aka the most delicious instant coffee in the land. I know what you're thinking, but believe me, it HITS. I tried it for backpacking trips and ended up loving it so much I keep it on-hand in my house all the time for mornings when I'm feeling lazy and need some java. Yes, that's every morning, get off my case.
2. A Sawyer Squeeze water filtration system that blows any other system out of the — say it with me — water. It's adaptable and easy to use in almost any situation, planned or not. I've encountered some pretty sad excuses for water sources and have still been able to get liquid into the bag to be filtered and safely consumed.
3. A CamelBak Horizon camp mug whose double-wall vacuum-insulated construction has a single-minded focus on keeping your hot beverages hot. I have this mug and can confirm: the slider lid ACTUALLY leak-proof. Backcountry coffee just got even better.
4. A Sea to Summit Ultra-Sil roll-top dry sack because keeping your camp clothes and electronics dry is absolutely essential for any fun, safe camping trip. My love for these lightweight waterproof bags can't be stifled.
5. A Kelty three-season mummy sleeping bag that's a superb bag for anyone in search of a versatile, warm, reliable, and lightweight bag. I use my Kelty mummy bag for backpacking and car camping trips alike, and love it all-around.
6. Or an Outdoor Vitals down topquilt if you hate feeling constrained by traditional sleeping bags — I know I do! I'd heard that quilts were better for wriggly side sleepers, summer campers, and folks who want to cut weight in their backpacking setup. I'm all of those and can confirm, this quilt is a major upgrade.
7. A tiny tube of Blister Balm to avoid any dreaded foot pain caused by friction. Even with outdoor shoes that really work for me, I always swipe some of this on to make doubly sure my feet stay A-OK.
8. A Coleman lantern perfect for car camping trips — it's essential to keep your path illuminated (and stay safe) with this classic piece of gear.
9. An REI Wonderland 4 tent because the best part of camping is that it's basically an excuse to have an outdoor sleepover with your besties, and this beaut is as spacious as can be!
10. Or a Hornet Elite OSMO Ultralight tent available in a one- or two-person model if you want to opt for a lighter-weight tent you can also use for backpacking. I have this tent, and when I first set it up I swear I heard angels sing. It has all the features I need, nothing I don't, and is going to be my go-to tent for years to come.
11. A pull-string fire starter because you're probably a little rusty on your Boy Scouts skills and no one in your camp crew is going to give you a badge anyway. Put the sticks down – this'll do all the hard work for you!
12. A Goal Zero Flip Power Bank so you can charge your devices, no problem — from phones to navigation devices to lamps, it'll be a relief to know you won't have any essential electronics poop out without a backup battery.
13. A set of collapsible trekking poles with cork handles because I don't think I could ever fully express to you just how helpful they are when it comes to long, vertical hikes. You'll love these for the assistance going up and perhaps even more for the relief on your joints going down. Even on flat hikes, they help with rhythm, pacing, and all-around getting in the ~groove.~
14. A Black Diamond sun hoodie that's a personal fave for sunny hikes and backpacking trips. I've started to take sun protection super seriously, so a long-sleeve UPF 50+ option is a must. And even as the sweatiest person alive who refuses to pack deodorant when backpacking (extra weight? No thanks), it keeps me dry no matter how many miles I trek.
15. A pair of Injinji sock liners that may look silly at first but will truly help keep your feet *so* much more comfortable on hikes of any length (or just in regular life, tbh!). They prevent blisters, wick moisture, and give your toes their full range of motion so you can rock scramble with the best of 'em.
16. A Helinox ultralight chair, because after a long day of putting on the miles the last thing anyone wants to do when they get back to camp is perch on a rock or lug around a heavy chair. This seat weighs just over a pound and packs down super small.
17. A 32-ounce lightweight Nalgene that's a super simple and lightweight way to carry just the right amount of water with ya wherever you may roam. My love of Nalgenes is well-documented, and this particular one fits the bill for utilitarian water storage while hiking.
18. A Mountain Hardwear Ghost Whisperer down hoodie because a high-quality jacket that accompanies you on any and all adventures is one of the best gear investments you can make. Even in the spring and summer, it can get chilly, especially at high altitudes, and having a packable insulated layer is a smart move. This jacket is basically my most prized possession.
19. A thick foam sleeping pad if you're headed out on a car camping trip and want to take advantage of being able to pack large, comfy items in your trunk. Sleeping like a rock instead of sleeping on a rock is a camping best case scenario.
20. Extendable skewers so no knuckle hair is harmed in the making of scrumptious s'mores. Gathering around the fire just got even better (aka tastier).
21. A compressible camping pillow so you have the perfect place to lay your head as you dream of building the perfect campfire and toasting the most delicious marshmallow to ever exist.
22. An inflatable lounge chair that will make a sunny outdoor nap feel like the height of luxury. You inflate it just by whipping it in the wind, meaning no pesky hand pumps or electricity needed!
23. An Aeropress coffee and espresso maker that brews top-notch coffee anywhere boiling water is available. It's also small, durable, and easy to clean, so bringing it to the ends of the earth with you is a no-brainer.
24. A Yeti Tundra 35 cooler because they really do make some seriously splurge-worthy coolers to accompany you on car camping trips. This one has an impressive 4.8-star overall rating for its durability and, of course, ability to keep things cold for a wildly long time.
25. A pair of Altra Lone Peak 8 trail runners whose wide toe box, quick dry time, and great grip and support will likely have you ditching hiking boots for good. The older model of these shoes totally changed my life — backpacking miles came easier, blisters and foot pain on trail nearly disappeared, and my boots went bye-bye.
26. A pair of Smartwool Mountaineer Maximum Cushion crew socks so you have the perfect pair for day hikes out of camp *or* some snuggly sleep socks. I love my Smartwool socks and highly recommend getting a few pairs of outdoorsy socks for any major trips you have coming up.
