    28 Things To Get If Camping And Hiking Are Your Favorite Parts Of Summer

    Let's talk gear.

    Rachel Dunkel
    by Rachel Dunkel

    BuzzFeed Contributor

    1. A pack of Alpine Start, aka the most delicious instant coffee in the land. I know what you're thinking, but believe me, it HITS. I tried it for backpacking trips and ended up loving it so much I keep it on-hand in my house all the time for mornings when I'm feeling lazy and need some java. Yes, that's every morning, get off my case.

    Hand holding a packet of Alpine Start Original Blend instant coffee on a mountain trail
    amazon.com

    It's available in single-serve packs, but I recommend splurging for the 3.3-ounce pack. Better value and super easy to dose into a mug or decant yourself. 

    Promising review: "Great product! Had both hot and with slightly coolish water, and both times it tasted great. Having a cup of coffee on the summit of a mountain was great, and add in coffee that tastes good, even better! Will buy for future backpacking trips for sure." —Kelley Hemminger

    Get it from Amazon for $9.69+ (available in three packages and sizes). 

    2. A Sawyer Squeeze water filtration system that blows any other system out of the — say it with me — water. It's adaptable and easy to use in almost any situation, planned or not. I've encountered some pretty sad excuses for water sources and have still been able to get liquid into the bag to be filtered and safely consumed.

    Rachel Dunkel / BuzzFeed

    The set comes with one squeeze screw-on water filter, two 32-ounce collapsible pouches, one replaceable pop-up drinking spout, and one syringe filter cleaner. It weighs three ounces. It removes bacteria such as salmonella, cholera, and E. coli, and protozoa such as giardia and Cryptosporidium.

    Note: If you’re immunocompromised, be sure to read all the package instructions to make sure it’s safe for you.

    I adore this water filter for its ease of use, adaptability, small size, and zero wait time. Just fill the bag, screw on the filter, and roll the bag to squeeze the filtered water into your bottle. You don't need to wait for it to be done like with water treatment pills or gravity systems, and there's no funky taste — just fresh, clean, crisp water. If even the bag-filling situation sounds like it would take too much time, you can also screw the filter DIRECTLY ONTO A WATER BOTTLE and drink straight from it. Game-changing. Either way, it's a quick, lightweight system that I completely recommend.

    Promising review: "This thing is awesome, used it on our 3,500-mile trip stopping at various hiking spots and trails and camping, and having clean drinking water you can trust when on a long trip is vital. This gave me peace of mind that no matter where we filled up, creek or random water spigot, we had clean drinking water. The cleansing tablets are a must for outdoor on-the-go water sources but with this system you don't have to carry a lot of heavy water in your pack to slow you down. A friend of mine used this hiking on the entire Arizona Trail and some of the water he used in it. I wouldn’t have let a dog drink but he did and this thing worked like a charm and cleaned the water for him to safely drink throughout the desert on his hike. From that point on I was sold." —Combustion Works

    Get it from Amazon for $45.99.

    3. A CamelBak Horizon camp mug whose double-wall vacuum-insulated construction has a single-minded focus on keeping your hot beverages hot. I have this mug and can confirm: the slider lid ACTUALLY leak-proof. Backcountry coffee just got even better.

    Four CamelBak insulated mugs with lids on a wooden stool
    Amazon

    Promising review: "These are great and keep our coffee warm. Love the color selection. A little heavy for a backpacking trip, fine for car camping." —vielleicht

    Get it from Amazon for $25 (available in 11 colors). 

    4. A Sea to Summit Ultra-Sil roll-top dry sack because keeping your camp clothes and electronics dry is absolutely essential for any fun, safe camping trip. My love for these lightweight waterproof bags can't be stifled.

    Rachel Dunkel / BuzzFeed

    On my camping trips, I always bring two of these bags that each work double time. One serves as my clothes bag which doubles as a pillow at night when covered by my Buff. The other is my food bag since it's easy to hang as a bear bag as well. Sometimes I bring another for my electronics, but sometimes they just go in with my clothes. But enough of my packing specifics — the point is, they're incredibly reliable, actually waterproof, and being able to pack them down nice and small as you take things out of them is *chef's kiss*.

    Promising review: "I used the 20 L as a bear bag and it worked great! Strong enough to hold several pounds of food and kept everything dry. My friend had the heavier version of this bag, but IMO this lighter version was sufficient (unless you’re boating)." —Becca C

    Get it from Amazon for $14.96+ (available in six sizes and four colors).

    5. A Kelty three-season mummy sleeping bag that's a superb bag for anyone in search of a versatile, warm, reliable, and lightweight bag. I use my Kelty mummy bag for backpacking and car camping trips alike, and love it all-around.

    Amazon

    The down is 550-fill and is rated to 20 degrees, making it a three-season bag.

    An earlier model of this bag was my first actual backpacking sleeping bag and I've been thrilled with it. I'm still using it three years later! It fits perfectly into the bottom section of my pack and isn't *too* difficult to get back in its stuff sack. I'd call it an entry-level bag for backpacking since there are definitely lighter-weight (and ahem, much more expensive) options out there, but for a casual camper or backpacker, it really does the trick.

    Promising review: "When planning for a backpacking trip I needed something more compact. My previous mummy bag was synthetic, 30-degree rated, and took up too much room in my pack. Did some research and this was smaller, lighter, rated 10 degrees warmer, and fit my budget. Down packs incredibly easy, I’ve come to find out, so packing it away is so much easier than synthetics. The bag itself is very comfortable. I appreciate the two-way zipper with the option of opening from the bottom. This bag kept me very warm (granted it was only low 40s on my first use). Built-in hood was also very warm and comfy, actually made my inflatable pillow more bearable too. Recommended product." —Armen

    Get it from Amazon for $124.95+ (available in four styles and sizes).

    6. Or an Outdoor Vitals down topquilt if you hate feeling constrained by traditional sleeping bags — I know I do! I'd heard that quilts were better for wriggly side sleepers, summer campers, and folks who want to cut weight in their backpacking setup. I'm all of those and can confirm, this quilt is a major upgrade.

    Outdoor Vitals

    There's no piece of backpacking and camping gear I idealized more than the quilt, and ya know what? I was right! This thing totally changed the way I sleep outdoors. As a side sleeper who tends to twist and turn, mummy bags were always kind of a hassle. The quilt lets me move freely without having to readjust my whole bag. It comes with two removable straps that secure it underneath your sleeping pad to keep it in place and to seal in extra warmth. This is also helped by the collar, which can be pulled nice and snug. As a backpacker, I really appreciate cutting some weight thanks to not having a zipper and the removed underside of the bag, whose down would be compressed and not super warming anyway. This was my first piece of gear from Outdoor Vitals and I feel really impressed with the craftsmanship, even compared to super well-known brands. Highly recommend.

    Get it from Outdoor Vitals for $299.97+ (available in three temperature ratings and two lengths).

    7. A tiny tube of Blister Balm to avoid any dreaded foot pain caused by friction. Even with outdoor shoes that really work for me, I always swipe some of this on to make doubly sure my feet stay A-OK.

    Rachel Dunkel / BuzzFeed

    I love this stuff! Even though it's less economical, I recommend getting the teeny-tiny stick because it's lighter and easier to bring along on trips. I just swipe some of this all over my heel before throwing my boots on in the morning. It has no weird smell, goes on clear, and doesn't leave a film on my beloved socks or sock liners. While using this balm, I never had any heel blisters, which for me is a small miracle. I have no idea just how it works so well, but I'm immensely glad I tried it.

    Get the 0.35-ounce balm from REI for $5.50 and the 0.8-ounce balm from Amazon or REI for $9.

    8. A Coleman lantern perfect for car camping trips — it's essential to keep your path illuminated (and stay safe) with this classic piece of gear.

    model holding red Coleman lantern by a handle
    Amazon

    The lantern requires four D batteries, but is also available in a rechargeable version!

    Promising review: "A convenient alternative to the old Coleman camping lanterns that used a fabric mantle and burned gasoline fuel. Hangs easily on a loop in a tent or on a stretched line. Provides plenty of light. Well-suited for camping and other outdoor uses, but too large for backpacking." —D E Conner

    Get it from Amazon for $29.99+ (available in two sizes). 

    9. An REI Wonderland 4 tent because the best part of camping is that it's basically an excuse to have an outdoor sleepover with your besties, and this beaut is as spacious as can be!

    the green camping tent
    REI

    The tent is suited for three-season use and has a 69.4-square-foot interior. You can get the footprint for this tent here

    Promising review: "Best tent ever!!!! Tall enough that I can stand inside, but not too tall that I can’t set it up. It’s easy to set up and take off without help (just me), and yet it’s big enough it feels like a palace inside. Plenty of pockets inside and little hooks for lights and whatever. You can close up all the windows and rainfly or leave completely open w just the screen and enjoy the view from your sleeping bag. Even the lines and shapes that it forms when you are inside are beautiful! It’s on the heavy side, but because I only car camp I don’t care. I’m in love with this tent and it works so well and it’s so amazing that it makes me want to go camping even more!" —Lucia

    Get it from REI for $499.

    10. Or a Hornet Elite OSMO Ultralight tent available in a one- or two-person model if you want to opt for a lighter-weight tent you can also use for backpacking. I have this tent, and when I first set it up I swear I heard angels sing. It has all the features I need, nothing I don't, and is going to be my go-to tent for years to come.

    Rachel Dunkel / BuzzFeed

    When looking for your first ultralight backpacking tent, it's hard to know what features you're going to be OK with giving up. With the Nemo Hornet Elite, I still have all the comforts of most car camping tents — an upper pocket, some freestanding poles, a super nice rainfly, and a vestibule — just made out of lightweight materials. It is semi-freestanding, meaning you do need to stake some parts of it out to get it fully set up, but it's easy to do and a small trade-off for how well it packs down and how easy it is to carry. It's a happy medium between weightier freestanding tents and tents that set up only with trekking poles.

    I opted for the one-person size, and it is *very* much the size of one camper, but to my delight at 5'6" there's room at my feet to store my backpack if I want to. That, or the vestibule under the rainfly fits it perfectly as well. I've had zero problems with condensation or with rain getting in (though I've gotten lucky and have only endured some sprinkles on trips in this tent).

    It doesn't come with a footprint, but honestly, I just cut a blue tarp to size to use and it worked perfectly (though you can get the official footprint here). And while this is for sure a backpacking tent, I love it so much that as long as I'm camping alone, it's definitely going to be the tent I bring on car camping trips, too. Next up, it's coming with me to the San Juan Islands in Washington State!

    Get it from Nemo for $549.95+ (available in one- or two-person versions).

    11. A pull-string fire starter because you're probably a little rusty on your Boy Scouts skills and no one in your camp crew is going to give you a badge anyway. Put the sticks down – this'll do all the hard work for you!

    Amazon

    Promising review: "Genius! Lit immediately and our wood was soaking wet! It’s a must-have for all camping/fire-pit events! No more newspapers, boxes, or lighter fluid!" —Mcee

    Get a four-pack from Amazon for $24.99.

    12. A Goal Zero Flip Power Bank so you can charge your devices, no problem — from phones to navigation devices to lamps, it'll be a relief to know you won't have any essential electronics poop out without a backup battery.

    blue external battery with a phone plugged into it
    Amazon

    Promising review: "I bought this power bank for overnight and multiday backpacking trips. Works just as I had hoped — charges my iPhone quickly and doesn't add a ton of weight to my pack. Great product!" —MarketAce

    Get it from Amazon for $29.95+ (available in two sizes and three colors). 

    13. A set of collapsible trekking poles with cork handles because I don't think I could ever fully express to you just how helpful they are when it comes to long, vertical hikes. You'll love these for the assistance going up and perhaps even more for the relief on your joints going down. Even on flat hikes, they help with rhythm, pacing, and all-around getting in the ~groove.~

    collapsible trekking poles with cork handles
    REI

    They're usually a little more expensive, but I *highly* recommend getting trekking poles with cork handles. They're quick-drying and absorbent (v important when it comes to sweaty hands), help keep blisters at bay, and are overall easier to grip than plastic.  

    Promising review: "After years of being anti-hiking poles (aren't those just for old people?) I got a pair for a long backpacking trip and haven't looked back. I take these everywhere now! The cork grips are really comfortable, they're lightweight yet sturdy, and I appreciate that they come with snow baskets." —Madeline

    Get them from REI for $129 (available in two sizes). 

    14. A Black Diamond sun hoodie that's a personal fave for sunny hikes and backpacking trips. I've started to take sun protection super seriously, so a long-sleeve UPF 50+ option is a must. And even as the sweatiest person alive who refuses to pack deodorant when backpacking (extra weight? No thanks), it keeps me dry no matter how many miles I trek.

    Rachel Dunkel / BuzzFeed

    Promising review: "I love these. They fit great and are lightweight. I wear them on hot summer days and never feel like I'm sweating. I have several colors and can't wait to collect more." —Kc H.

    Get it from Black Diamond for $66.50+ (originally $95; available in sizes XS–XL and eight colors).

    15. A pair of Injinji sock liners that may look silly at first but will truly help keep your feet *so* much more comfortable on hikes of any length (or just in regular life, tbh!). They prevent blisters, wick moisture, and give your toes their full range of motion so you can rock scramble with the best of 'em.

    writer wearing light grey toe socks
    Rachel Dunkel / BuzzFeed

    I'm extraordinarily prone to blisters and I literally don't know what I would have done without these sock liners on my first backpacking trip. I thought I'd try them out for a day or two of my five-day trip just to see what they were like, but they soon became my favorite and then the *only* sock I wore. 

    That's right, these were so comfortable and just the right thickness that I ended up wearing them as my only sock. They layered well under my hiking sock, as intended, no complaints, but with just the toe sock my feet felt so free, which, when also confined to a boot for 12 hours a day, was a feat. They're sturdy in construction — even the fiddly bits around the toes — and they stayed remarkably fresh for being on my feet for literally five days. 

    Take the advice I wish someone would have given me and go ahead and get your giftee several pairs. Injini makes socks and liners in all different styles and thicknesses, and they're bound to love them all.

    Get them from REI for $12 (available in sizes S–XL and two colors).

    16. A Helinox ultralight chair, because after a long day of putting on the miles the last thing anyone wants to do when they get back to camp is perch on a rock or lug around a heavy chair. This seat weighs just over a pound and packs down super small.

    reviewer&#x27;s dog next to short bucket seat chair
    amazon.com

    I have this chair and it's great! It really is light, 1.2 pounds, and easy to put together. It's a perfect outdoor luxury item, especially for anyone taking a long day hike where they want to picnic or for a car camper who doesn't feel the need for a big, traditional camp chair.

    Get it from Amazon for $149.95 (available in three colors).

    17. A 32-ounce lightweight Nalgene that's a super simple and lightweight way to carry just the right amount of water with ya wherever you may roam. My love of Nalgenes is well-documented, and this particular one fits the bill for utilitarian water storage while hiking.

    white and blue nalgene sitting outside
    Amazon

    Promising review: "Nice old fashioned function (we had these back in the '90s before water bottles were a fancy thing) for hiking. Easy to clean with the wide mouth and not all the extra charge for fashionable colors and prints. Function is KING!" —Sewfarm

    Get it from Amazon for $13.23.

    18. A Mountain Hardwear Ghost Whisperer down hoodie because a high-quality jacket that accompanies you on any and all adventures is one of the best gear investments you can make. Even in the spring and summer, it can get chilly, especially at high altitudes, and having a packable insulated layer is a smart move. This jacket is basically my most prized possession.

    REI, Rachel Dunkel / BuzzFeed

    I lusted after the Ghost Whisperer for years before finally getting my hands on one, and boy oh boy, did it exceed my expectations. It's SO warm but SO breathable. That's the beauty of down, baby. It weighs less than 8 ounces, which is perfect for backpackers who pay close attention to weight (guilty).

    Promising review: "This jacket is so light and warm! I can move freely and not feel constrained in my jacket. It's my go-to for just about everything." —KWag

    Get it from REI for $360 (available in women's sizes XS–XL and three colors, and in men's sizes S–XXL and three colors).

    19. A thick foam sleeping pad if you're headed out on a car camping trip and want to take advantage of being able to pack large, comfy items in your trunk. Sleeping like a rock instead of sleeping on a rock is a camping best case scenario.

    Amazon, amazon.com

    The pad comes with compression straps and buckles for easy rolling and storage.

    Promising review: "I purchased the pad to use for camping. It is well made and very comfortable. Better than my own bed!" —JMKAY

    Get it from Amazon for $79.99 (available in two colors).

    20. Extendable skewers so no knuckle hair is harmed in the making of scrumptious s'mores. Gathering around the fire just got even better (aka tastier).

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "These sticks are awesome. I love them. In the winter time I use them at the gas stove. They are perfect for a picnic. I have not tried hotdogs on them but I do not think they are sturdy enough for that. They are awesome for marshmallows." —Mom

    Get an eight-pack from Amazon for $9.99.

    21. A compressible camping pillow so you have the perfect place to lay your head as you dream of building the perfect campfire and toasting the most delicious marshmallow to ever exist.

    mushroom print compressible pillow in two sizes
    Amazon

    The pillow is machine-washable. 

    Promising review: "The pillow packs down to a very small size, small enough to pack away for a weekend backpacking trip and is more comfortable than any of the inflatable pillows that save space. Well worth the space used!" —Billy Wyrick

    Get it from Amazon for $31.99+ (available in three sizes and six colors). 

    22. An inflatable lounge chair that will make a sunny outdoor nap feel like the height of luxury. You inflate it just by whipping it in the wind, meaning no pesky hand pumps or electricity needed!

    reviewer laying in purple inflated chair
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I'm not a small person, and I wasn't sure how it would hold me, but this chair is wonderful. I have used it all over! I took it camping, I took it to the beach, and I even sometimes blow it up and use it in my living room while watching TV. The hardest part is getting out of it gracefully!" —Limoncello

    Get it from Amazon for $39.95 (available in 18 colors and patterns).

    23. An Aeropress coffee and espresso maker that brews top-notch coffee anywhere boiling water is available. It's also small, durable, and easy to clean, so bringing it to the ends of the earth with you is a no-brainer.

    grey cylindrical aeropress sitting over a coffee mug
    amazon.com

    The set comes with the chamber, plunger, seal, filter cap, funnel, filter holder, scoop, and stirrer. Here's a super informative video on how to use the Aeropress (while camping, even!) made by the coffee smarties at Stumptown. 

    Promising review: "This might make some of the best, fastest coffee I have ever had. I visited my cousin in Alaska and she used one EVERY day for her coffee. I forgot completely about it until it was time to take this camping trip, and I randomly found it on Amazon while searching for camping kettles — I am so glad I did. It is super compact, durable, and easy to use. You can have a real quick cup in 30 seconds, or you can wait a couple of minutes and let the flavors meld, the choice is yours." —Gordon Leonard

    Get it from Amazon for $31.95+ (available in two sizes).

    24. A Yeti Tundra 35 cooler because they really do make some seriously splurge-worthy coolers to accompany you on car camping trips. This one has an impressive 4.8-star overall rating for its durability and, of course, ability to keep things cold for a wildly long time.

    reviewer&#x27;s teal small yeti cooler in the back of their car with their dog
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "This is the best cooler I have ever owned! It's quite expensive but well worth the price. I have used it for beach days and camping several times and I love it!" —Gruber

    Get it from Amazon for $275 (available in 12 colors). 

    25. A pair of Altra Lone Peak 8 trail runners whose wide toe box, quick dry time, and great grip and support will likely have you ditching hiking boots for good. The older model of these shoes totally changed my life — backpacking miles came easier, blisters and foot pain on trail nearly disappeared, and my boots went bye-bye.

    Side view of Altra Lone Peak trail running shoe in green and orange
    Amazon

    Promising review: "Altra Lone Peak 8 shoe offers exceptional comfort and performance for me as primarily as a hiker. Its roomy toe box and grippy outsole provide stability and confidence on diverse terrain. I got them for the Kalalau Trail in Hi. They were very stable. While others were slipping and sliding I maintained traction. Also had a 60-pound pack on my back. My feet didn't hurt the next day." —Jeff House

    Get them from Amazon for $131.44+ in women's sizes (available in sizes 4.5–12, including wide sizes, and seven colors) and $131.56+ in men's sizes (available in sizes 8–13, including wide sizes, and six colors). 

    26. A pair of Smartwool Mountaineer Maximum Cushion crew socks so you have the perfect pair for day hikes out of camp *or* some snuggly sleep socks. I love my Smartwool socks and highly recommend getting a few pairs of outdoorsy socks for any major trips you have coming up.

    reviewer in tan and grey marled smartwool socks
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "My feet get really cold in the winter and these socks, worn with my great Keen boots, keep them pretty warm. If you need extra winter warmth, these are for you. Not cheap, but well worth it to keep your feet comfy." —D. R. M.

    Get them from Amazon in women's sizes for $26 (available in sizes S–L and two colors) and in men's sizes for $26 (available in sizes S–XXL and two colors). 

    27. A multipurpose Buff you can wear tons of different ways to protect your neck and head from the sun or the cold thanks to a super breathable fabric. Popularized by Survivor, beloved by hikers.

    model wearing buff on their neck and head
    Amazon

    Promising review: "This was very useful for backpacking. Makes a good balaclava, neck warmer, and I am bald so it has enough material I can put it on just my scalp, twist it twic,e and double down for total coverage as a beanie with no gap at the twist. Also can be wetted and draped over neck for cooling. HIGHLY recommend. This is true excellence." —Drumdogma

    Get it from Amazon for $18.92+ (available in three colors). 

    28. A tiny, foldable backpacking stove to help you whip up delicious backcountry meals, make coffee in the morning, and to sanitize water in case of emergency. Just screw it onto a fuel canister and voilà! Your kitchen awaits you. Even for car camping trips, if you don't feel like lugging around a large stove, you don't need to forgo a small hot meal or a tasty cup of coffee.

    reviewer&#x27;s foldable backpacking stove screwed onto a mini propane canister
    amazon.com

    There are loads of fancy name-brand backpacking stoves out there, and I have no doubt that they're great. But ya know what? I've exclusively used a random inexpensive one that was probably already 10 years old when it found its way to me, and it honestly works perfectly. Sometimes with gear, price is directly related to quality or longevity, but when it comes to these little stoves, it seems like just getting your hands on one is enough. Building out a kit is expensive enough — might as well save where you can (especially when there are good reviews to back up your purchase, like with this stove). 

    Promising review: "I've used this on several backpacking trips over the past year and haven't run into any issues. I use it with a small lightweight aluminum pot that holds a couple of cups of water. I backpack with people with fancier stoves and this one doesn't seem to take noticeably longer to reach boiling." —parianker

    Get it from Amazon for $16.95

