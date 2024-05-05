27 Storage Products With Thousands Of 5-Star Reviews For A Reason

1. A pack of vacuum storage bags that will help you compress bedding, pillows, off-season-clothes, or any other bulky linens into a much smaller, flatter, and more easily storable package.
2. A wheeled pet food storage container set because kibble is shockingly heavy. Now you can keep it close by and easy to scoop without having to lug a bag around, potentially ripping it and causing a big fat mess.
3. A shower organizer that adheres right to the wall — no drills or suction cups here! — and stores all your hair products, body scrubs, and little accessories in one handy and reachable place.
4. A coat rack with an attached shelf to hang right by the entrance to your house, serving as a catch-all for those little extras that normally get piled on one sad chair. So much better already.
5. A stackable cutlery organizer that will keep your flatware in place and won't take up your entire drawer. That's precious real estate!
One tray fits up to 24 pieces of cutlery.
Promising review: "THE BEST silverware storage organizer compartments I’ve EVER had in my entire life! We have a large family and therefore have the need for a lot of silverware. Unfortunately we have a small shallow and narrow drawer in our house but it was always full! Constantly disorganized before, and now amazingly organized. The only reason I would hesitate would be if your drawer is not adequately deep, but from reading reviews people said if they had 3.5 inches of depth it would be just fine, which is exactly what I have and there’s adequate drawer depth for me. I measured my skinny drawer and realized I still had space for two units and took the plunge and am so glad I did! Silverware goes quickly from the dishwasher straight into the drawer and you don’t have to stack perfectly to put a lot in!!! ADD IT TO YOUR CART NOW, you’ll be glad you did if you have the same problem as we did!" —oceantiff
Get it from Amazon for $11.98.
6. Drawer organizers — some with specific storage cells — to get your sock and undie drawer looking fresh. Bonus points if you purge this drawer of all your old, holey stuff before you put everything away again.
Each set comes with four bins: a six-cell (for scarves, hankies, and ties), an eight-cell (for undies), a seven-cell (for bras), and a 24-cell (for socks). They're also collapsable and fold flat if you need to store them away!
Promising review: "No matter how neatly I fold my bras and underwear, they always seem to become a big jumble in the drawer. These organizers are perfect for keeping everything in place, and you won't forget about those items you own that end up buried at the back." —M. Hanson
Get the set of four from Amazon for $13.47 (available in seven colors).
7. A wall-mounted jewelry organizer with shelf space so you no longer have to root around in a bowl for your favorite earrings or spend hours detangling your daily wear necklaces.
8. A set of clear drawer organizers to transform your junk drawer into the most beautiful drawer in the land. Your bathroom, kitchen, and credenza drawers have noticed you're home more and are wondering if you're gonna clean them up.
9. A set of transparent wall hooks so hanging everyday carry items like bags and keys is as easy as putting a sticker on a wall.
10. An over-the-toilet ladder shelf to help you store useful items like TP while also giving you a place to put decor, little plants, and candles that make the room so much lovelier.
11. A stackable shoe organizer for storing your precious kicks longterm (that cardboard shoebox just won't cut it). They pack flat, but assembly is easy, so you can build the sneaker wall of your dreams in no time.
12. A set of lil' glass jars with bamboo lids so you can decant cotton rounds, cotton swabs, cotton balls — phew, that's a lot of cotton! — and so much more so it's right there and ready to go. Doesn't hurt that they're super aesthetically pleasing.
13. A set of fabric storage bins for any of your belongings that just don't have a home yet. When you're done using them — *BAM* — they collapse, basically storing themselves, so maybe get a few more than you think you need.
14. A wall-mounted toothbrush holder and dispenser to help clear some of the clutter from your bathroom countertop — all the more important if you're stuck with a beautiful but sadly storage-less pedestal sink.
This game-changer includes a toothbrush dispenser (which means less product waste!), four cups and holders, and a place to store your toothbrushes! Talk about a quick-fix bathroom product!
Promising review: "I love this item! I saw it originally on TikTok and thought it would be perfect for our bathroom! We have one bathroom upstairs and five people who use it. This cleared up so much counter space for us! There are ventilation holes where the cups go to help make sure they dry properly. The toothpaste dispenser has really been working to get every last drop out of the tube. Would definitely recommend for a family or kids bathroom. There is also a little storage compartment behind the toothpaste that is great for extra brushes, Q-Tips, or flossers." —Sariyah J
Get it from Amazon for $17.99 (available in three colors).
15. A tiered organizer for making more space underneath your sink for all those lotions, potions, and cleaners you tend to pick up in bulk (and have nowhere to store).
16. An under cabinet paper towel holder to keep your roll in a place that's easy to reach without taking up any of your countertop. You need all that space for the five billion coffee making apparatuses you proudly display.
17. A set of clear stackable drawers whose applications are virtually limitless. From the pantry, to the office, to the bathroom, your loose goods will be neat, accessible, and still visible — the triple crown of organization.
Promising review: "These drawers are just what I needed to organize loose items under my bathroom counter! They fit all of my nail polish perfectly. I wasn't expecting them to look so nice, and had planned to put them under the sink. I was very surprised by the quality and have kept them on my counter for easier access. I'm very happy with these drawers and I'm going to buy a couple more to stack under my sink. Since they can be customized by stacking, they're a great way to organize around those annoying pipes under the sink." —Katie Steinberg
Get a set of two from Amazon for $23.99+ (available in three sizes and two colors).
18. A simple yet remarkable felt purse insert that make organizing your bag an actual possibility, at long last. You can't blame yourself for having a messy purse when it doesn't come with any pockets in the first place. Phew, your glasses are gonna be so much easier to find.
And this comes in so many shades you'll easily find one to match the interior of any of your bags!
Promising review: "When you spend a LOT of money on a good bag, the last thing you need is a pen to leak or a dirty mark to ruin the lining. I couldn’t believe my luck when I discovered the EXACT product I was thinking of right here. I have the Louis Vuitton Neverfull MM with a light pink lining I wanted to protect, and right here a pink liner fits perfectly. You can remove the middle section if you wish, to hold more books, folder, etc., or keep it in (it has hook and loop strips at each end to hold it in place). I love that everything has a place — including a zipped compartment and the key strap lanyard, and of course if you want to change bags you can just lift it out and place all those essentials right into another. Highly recommend this item." —BritGirlUSA
Get it from Amazon for $11.88+ (available in sizes S–XL and 25 colors).
19. A waterfall hanger solution for anyone who has a "more is more" approach when it comes to their precious clothing collection. These will help you stave off a clothing purge for another year at LEAST.
Just look at all that new usable space!
Promising review: "Not sure why I didn’t expect them to work as well as it sounds...but they absolutely work as well as they sound! Makes MUCH more room in my closet. I used for purses, jackets, tank tops, dresses, and it has been holding up very well. When I need something, just push the others aside and raise up the one I need. Very pleased with my purchase!" —Dennis A. Evans
Get a four-pack on Amazon for $9.99 (available in four other pack quantities).
20. A pan organizer rack that can be used both horizontally and vertically so that twinge of stress you feel when you need to noisily get a pan out of a crowded cabinet is *poof* gone.
21. A set of vertical pants hangers to make the most of your closet space and hang five pairs of pants on one hanger. I hear an excuse to shop.
22. A makeup organizer because it's about time you move your collection out of that free bag you got when you were 13!
Former BuzzFeed Shopping editor AnaMaria Glavan uses this and raves about it! Here's what she has to say:
"This nifty little organizer looks beautiful, can fit ALL of my everyday makeup, and (drumroll please) it keeps clutter at bay in my bathroom — which is extremely tiny. I can fit so 👏 damn 👏 much 👏 inside of this four-drawered thing. Here are all the products that I currently have in there: 32 lipsticks, six blushes and bronzers, two large highlighter sticks, one foundation bottle, three concealers, two contouring sticks, two rollerball perfumes, two primers, and the bottom drawer contains so many lip pencils, eyeliners, and eyeshadow sticks that I didn't even bother counting. But the real winner winner chicken dinner here? I have easy access to all the makeup I use every single day and can see all of it at once. I don't have to dig around the bottomless pit that is one of my many, many makeup bags anymore — I just have to open and close a drawer."
And if you need more convincing, check out her full Ikee Design makeup organizer review for more deets!
Get it from Amazon for $16.99 (available in two colors).
23. A set of fridge bins to give your fridge some semblance of organization, especially after trips where you pick up drinks and snacks in bulk. Gotta have somewhere to put all those applesauce packets and little cheese wheels!
24. A baseball cap rack with more than 54,000 five-star reviews — that's a lotta heads! This behind-the-door storage solution can hold 18 caps, each by a little clip to keep it snug.
25. A remarkably sturdy Command spray bottle mount to free up storage space and avoid the dreaded "spray bottles as dominoes" situation that can often happen when you knock one over under the sink.
And like regular Command products, they won't peel off paint once they're removed!
Promising review: "Let's face it, Command products ROCK! This was perfect for our truck camper, under the sink, to hold a small, refillable spray bottle of 409 to clean the kitchen. It has literally hung by this Command hanger for 3,000 miles now — bumpy roads, up and down hills, you name it. Everywhere we've gone, and neither the bottle nor the Command hanger have ever been found down. Still hanging in there like the day I stuck it. Works AWESOME!!!! It also keeps the bottle out of the way by tucking it up to one side under the sink. PERFECT!" —Jenn
Get a pack of two from Amazon for $6.38.