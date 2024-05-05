BuzzFeed Shopping logoBuzzFeed Shopping logo
    27 Storage Products With Thousands Of 5-Star Reviews For A Reason

    Tried and true tools when it comes to keeping your space neat.

    Rachel Dunkel
    by Rachel Dunkel

    BuzzFeed Contributor

    1. A pack of vacuum storage bags that will help you compress bedding, pillows, off-season-clothes, or any other bulky linens into a much smaller, flatter, and more easily storable package.

    a reviewer before and after photo of baby clothes in the vacuum storage bag
    Promising review: "These bags are awesome! My husband and I are about to move cross-country and we're trying whatever we can to best use the small amount of moving room we have. We had four plastic moving tubs full of clothes. We decided to get rid of a third of them to make room. Then we used these bags. We got everything left into one box! The small vacuum pump works great! I've had other brands of these types of bags before but never with a port that came with a deflating tool. I don't think I'd ever go back. Also the jumbo bags are seriously jumbo! We put three comforters (two king size, one queen) into a bag with our two extra puffy winter coats and we had some room to spare, we got the bags deflated to about 4 inches of height. Super compact for our move and we are much less worried about space." —Jada Maul 

    Get a 20-pack from Amazon for $24.99.

    2. A wheeled pet food storage container set because kibble is shockingly heavy. Now you can keep it close by and easy to scoop without having to lug a bag around, potentially ripping it and causing a big fat mess.

    the dog food storage set
    It comes with two storage containers with lids (one 33-Quart and one 12-Quart) and a scoop. 

    Promising review: "These are great! I didn’t realize that they had a hinge on the back, I thought they had clips on both sides and lifted off. I’m so glad they have the hinge! These have made a huge difference in making the dog food accessible and organized. There is a groove on the top of the lid for the top container to fit into that helps the containers stay in place without sliding around and falling off. The wheels are also optional and I opted not to put them on because my kids would just roll the food around all the time but without the wheels they still work great. I am very happy with this purchase and would definitely recommend this product to anyone looking to organize their dog food or other items!" —SJSC

    Get it from Amazon for $26.98+ (available in five colors).

    3. A shower organizer that adheres right to the wall — no drills or suction cups here! — and stores all your hair products, body scrubs, and little accessories in one handy and reachable place.

    a reviewer photo of the black wire containers in a white tile shower
    Promising review: "Sooo, let me start off by saying this is a great product. The adhesive they provided is fantastic. I put one of the adhesives upside down. I tried to pull it off and it was not going anywhere!!! Had to take my spackle scraper and try and get it off the wall. Broke a nail and everything. Anyway, I gave up. TOO sticky. Also a waste after being pulled on, so I stuck the rack up there anyway and omg. It stayed. I was reluctant at first and I put my heaviest shampoos and conditioners, all sorts of things in there…waited two days to see if it would fall AND IT DIDN'T. It looks great and the upside down one is holding up quite well." —Lyla

    Get it from Amazon for $21.99+ (available in two colors).

    4. A coat rack with an attached shelf to hang right by the entrance to your house, serving as a catch-all for those little extras that normally get piled on one sad chair. So much better already.

    the distressed wood coat rack with shelf hanging on a wall, and with a coat, umbrella, and keys hanging from the hooks
    DistressedMeNot / Etsy

    DistressedMeNot is a North Carolina based small business that makes rustic wooden shelving for all areas of the home.

    Promising review: "This is just what I needed to update my entryway. It opens up floor space and heightens the wall. The finish is beautiful. It’s strong and durable too." —gracesauce

    Get it from DistressedMeNot on Etsy for $19+ (available in 11 sizes and two styles).

    5. A stackable cutlery organizer that will keep your flatware in place and won't take up your entire drawer. That's precious real estate!

    Reviewer photo of cutlery neatly organized
    One tray fits up to 24 pieces of cutlery.

    Promising review: "THE BEST silverware storage organizer compartments I’ve EVER had in my entire life! We have a large family and therefore have the need for a lot of silverware. Unfortunately we have a small shallow and narrow drawer in our house but it was always full! Constantly disorganized before, and now amazingly organized. The only reason I would hesitate would be if your drawer is not adequately deep, but from reading reviews people said if they had 3.5 inches of depth it would be just fine, which is exactly what I have and there’s adequate drawer depth for me. I measured my skinny drawer and realized I still had space for two units and took the plunge and am so glad I did! Silverware goes quickly from the dishwasher straight into the drawer and you don’t have to stack perfectly to put a lot in!!! ADD IT TO YOUR CART NOW, you’ll be glad you did if you have the same problem as we did!" —oceantiff

    Get it from Amazon for $11.98.

    6. Drawer organizers — some with specific storage cells — to get your sock and undie drawer looking fresh. Bonus points if you purge this drawer of all your old, holey stuff before you put everything away again.

    A reviewer's before/after of a messy drawer, with the same drawer neatly organized in these bins
    Each set comes with four bins: a six-cell (for scarves, hankies, and ties), an eight-cell (for undies), a seven-cell (for bras), and a 24-cell (for socks). They're also collapsable and fold flat if you need to store them away!

    Promising review: "No matter how neatly I fold my bras and underwear, they always seem to become a big jumble in the drawer. These organizers are perfect for keeping everything in place, and you won't forget about those items you own that end up buried at the back." —M. Hanson

    Get the set of four from Amazon for $13.47 (available in seven colors).

    7. A wall-mounted jewelry organizer with shelf space so you no longer have to root around in a bowl for your favorite earrings or spend hours detangling your daily wear necklaces.

    a reviewer photo of the wood and metal organizers hanging on a wall, filled with jewelry and perfumes
    Promising review: "These are so much better than what I had before. I didn't think these were going to be very sturdy, but they're actually great!! They definitely helped me organize my jewelry like I wanted." —Jessica

    Get a set of two from Amazon for $24.99 (available in four colors).

    8. A set of clear drawer organizers to transform your junk drawer into the most beautiful drawer in the land. Your bathroom, kitchen, and credenza drawers have noticed you're home more and are wondering if you're gonna clean them up.

    a reviewer photo of a very organized desk drawer using the clear containers
    Promising review: "I replaced some older trays with these. They look nice, fit well, and help keep drawers organized. One tip — look for the rubber dots before you start filling them. You’ll need to put them on the bottom of each tray." —Julie W.

    Get the set of 25 from Amazon for $18.49 (available in five colors).

    9. A set of transparent wall hooks so hanging everyday carry items like bags and keys is as easy as putting a sticker on a wall.

    a reviewer photo of the clear hook holding a full backpack next to a front door
    Promising review: "These stick well! And can hold some weight. They are not hard to remove and leave no residue. I would be mindful of the surface you are adhering to since they stick so well. I’ve only used on tile and a painted window sill. No damage upon removal, but I’d be careful. Can hold the weight of large, heavy Christmas wreaths with no problem." —Rita

    Get the set of eight hooks from Amazon for $9.99.

    10. An over-the-toilet ladder shelf to help you store useful items like TP while also giving you a place to put decor, little plants, and candles that make the room so much lovelier.

    a photo of the dark wood ladder shelf in a decorated white bathroom space
    BlackberryWoodshop / Etsy

    BlackberryWoodshop is a Kentucky-based small business that sells handmade wooden furnishings for all areas of the home.

    Promising review: "The ladder shelf turned out amazing! Ron worked with me to change the measurements to fit over my toilet. He was very responsive and super easy to work with. Highly recommend purchasing the ladder shelf from Ron!" —Cynthia Seifert

    Get it from BlackberryWoodshop on Etsy for $168+ (available in 35 colors).

    11. A stackable shoe organizer for storing your precious kicks longterm (that cardboard shoebox just won't cut it). They pack flat, but assembly is easy, so you can build the sneaker wall of your dreams in no time.

    a reviewer photo showing a hand putting a pair of white sneakers in one of the clear boxes in a stack
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "The product is sturdy and easy to install, once you get the hang of snapping the parts in place. It is a great product to organize my shoes. I recommend it to everyone who needs it." —MVP

    Get the set of 12 boxes from Amazon for $39.99+ (available in three sizes).

    12. A set of lil' glass jars with bamboo lids so you can decant cotton rounds, cotton swabs, cotton balls — phew, that's a lot of cotton! — and so much more so it's right there and ready to go. Doesn't hurt that they're super aesthetically pleasing.

    a reviewer photo of the labeled glass jars with wood lids filled with q-tips and cotton pads on a tray with a vase of eucalyptus
    P.S. The labels are included! 

    Promising review: "These are actually cuter than I expected! They are a tad smaller than some I've seen, but they actually looked great and can hold plenty of Q-Tips and cotton balls in the spare bathrooms. I have mine on a serving tray with a candle and vase, and they look great without taking up too much space!" —tara savage 

    Get a set of four jars from Amazon for $9.99.

    13. A set of fabric storage bins for any of your belongings that just don't have a home yet. When you're done using them — *BAM* — they collapse, basically storing themselves, so maybe get a few more than you think you need.

    the black storage bin on a shelf in a closet
    Promising review: "I am in love with the look of these fabric baskets. They are great for storage and add a burst of color to the empty spaces on my bookshelf room-divider. It seems I always have 'things' hanging around my home office. These lightweight storage containers are a great solution to hide stuff while maintaining an attractive look." —Juanita 

    Get a set of six from Wayfair for $20.99+ (originally $36.99, available in five colors).

    14. A wall-mounted toothbrush holder and dispenser to help clear some of the clutter from your bathroom countertop — all the more important if you're stuck with a beautiful but sadly storage-less pedestal sink. 

    the white wall mounted toothbrush holder
    This game-changer includes a toothbrush dispenser (which means less product waste!), four cups and holders, and a place to store your toothbrushes! Talk about a quick-fix bathroom product!

    Promising review: "I love this item! I saw it originally on TikTok and thought it would be perfect for our bathroom! We have one bathroom upstairs and five people who use it. This cleared up so much counter space for us! There are ventilation holes where the cups go to help make sure they dry properly. The toothpaste dispenser has really been working to get every last drop out of the tube. Would definitely recommend for a family or kids bathroom. There is also a little storage compartment behind the toothpaste that is great for extra brushes, Q-Tips, or flossers." —Sariyah J

    Get it from Amazon for $17.99 (available in three colors).

    15. A tiered organizer for making more space underneath your sink for all those lotions, potions, and cleaners you tend to pick up in bulk (and have nowhere to store).

    Promising review: "Really researched organizers and felt this was the best constructed with great storage space. Bought one, my husband saw me reorganizing my stuff and asked if he could have one, too. Ordered it, and he reorganized his stuff. He finished and told me it was the first time his bathroom cabinet was organized in 30 years. We LOVE this organizer, it is sturdy, well made and spacious." —LuckyJ

    Get it from Amazon for $16.99.

    16. An under cabinet paper towel holder to keep your roll in a place that's easy to reach without taking up any of your countertop. You need all that space for the five billion coffee making apparatuses you proudly display.

    a reviewer photo of the roll of paper towels being held above a decorated counter
    Promising review: "This is just what we needed! You can never have too much counter space so getting the paper towel holder up and off the counter was a little project I wanted to get done for awhile. I love that I could purchase this in stainless steel to match my kitchen appliances and finishes. I also love that this has an adhesive application. I did not need to mess with any screws or tools and I was not required to put holes in my cabinets. The finished product has held very nicely and it holds even the largest rolls of paper towels. Most importantly, it looks great and I have officially reclaimed some very valuable counter space!" —Paige Machado 

    Get it from Amazon for $9.99+ (available in seven colors).

    17. A set of clear stackable drawers whose applications are virtually limitless. From the pantry, to the office, to the bathroom, your loose goods will be neat, accessible, and still visible — the triple crown of organization. 

    the boxes filled with nail polishes
    reviewers closet full of the stackable drawers holding a variety of cosmetics, medicines, and other bathroom essentials
    Promising review: "These drawers are just what I needed to organize loose items under my bathroom counter! They fit all of my nail polish perfectly. I wasn't expecting them to look so nice, and had planned to put them under the sink. I was very surprised by the quality and have kept them on my counter for easier access. I'm very happy with these drawers and I'm going to buy a couple more to stack under my sink. Since they can be customized by stacking, they're a great way to organize around those annoying pipes under the sink." —Katie Steinberg

    Get a set of two from Amazon for $23.99+ (available in three sizes and two colors).

    18. A simple yet remarkable felt purse insert that make organizing your bag an actual possibility, at long last. You can't blame yourself for having a messy purse when it doesn't come with any pockets in the first place. Phew, your glasses are gonna be so much easier to find. 

    the large pink insert inside a LV Neverfull MM bag
    And this comes in so many shades you'll easily find one to match the interior of any of your bags!

    Promising review: "When you spend a LOT of money on a good bag, the last thing you need is a pen to leak or a dirty mark to ruin the lining. I couldn’t believe my luck when I discovered the EXACT product I was thinking of right here. I have the Louis Vuitton Neverfull MM with a light pink lining I wanted to protect, and right here a pink liner fits perfectly. You can remove the middle section if you wish, to hold more books, folder, etc., or keep it in (it has hook and loop strips at each end to hold it in place). I love that everything has a place — including a zipped compartment and the key strap lanyard, and of course if you want to change bags you can just lift it out and place all those essentials right into another. Highly recommend this item." —BritGirlUSA

    Get it from Amazon for $11.88+ (available in sizes S–XL and 25 colors).

    19. A waterfall hanger solution for anyone who has a "more is more" approach when it comes to their precious clothing collection. These will help you stave off a clothing purge for another year at LEAST. 

    reviewer showing all their plastic hangers taking up space on their clothes rack
    same reviewer showing the closet cascaders freeing up so much room on their clothes rack
    Just look at all that new usable space!

    Promising review: "Not sure why I didn’t expect them to work as well as it sounds...but they absolutely work as well as they sound! Makes MUCH more room in my closet. I used for purses, jackets, tank tops, dresses, and it has been holding up very well. When I need something, just push the others aside and raise up the one I need. Very pleased with my purchase!" —Dennis A. Evans

    Get a four-pack on Amazon for $9.99 (available in four other pack quantities).

    20. A pan organizer rack that can be used both horizontally and vertically so that twinge of stress you feel when you need to noisily get a pan out of a crowded cabinet is *poof* gone.

    a reviewer photo of the silver wire rack full of vertical pans
    Promising review: "This item is perfect to save space and to use with iron skillet pans which are cleaned and stored with a light oiled surface, but being so I didn't want to mix those surfaces with my other pans so... just a great solution!" —Chris Diamond

    Get it from Amazon for $17.63+ (available in three colors).

    21. A set of vertical pants hangers to make the most of your closet space and hang five pairs of pants on one hanger. I hear an excuse to shop.

    a reviewer photo showing several pairs of pants on the vertical hanger
    Promising review: "I have a very small closet and these hangers have given me so much more room! I only have three pairs of dress pants and several pairs of jeans. This gives me 10 hangers so it accommodates all my pants! I don’t need to hang sweatpants. This would also work for tank tops! Hey, I may need to buy another set…" —YorkieMama

    Get a set of two from Amazon for $21.99.

    22. A makeup organizer because it's about time you move your collection out of that free bag you got when you were 13! 

    BuzzFeed Editor AnaMaria Glavan's makeup organizer on a bathroom countertop neatly holding various makeup products
    AnaMaria Glavan / BuzzFeed

    Former BuzzFeed Shopping editor AnaMaria Glavan uses this and raves about it! Here's what she has to say:

    "This nifty little organizer looks beautiful, can fit ALL of my everyday makeup, and (drumroll please) it keeps clutter at bay in my bathroom — which is extremely tiny. I can fit so 👏 damn 👏 much 👏 inside of this four-drawered thing. Here are all the products that I currently have in there: 32 lipsticks, six blushes and bronzers, two large highlighter sticks, one foundation bottle, three concealers, two contouring sticks, two rollerball perfumes, two primers, and the bottom drawer contains so many lip pencils, eyeliners, and eyeshadow sticks that I didn't even bother counting. But the real winner winner chicken dinner here? I have easy access to all the makeup I use every single day and can see all of it at once. I don't have to dig around the bottomless pit that is one of my many, many makeup bags anymore — I just have to open and close a drawer."

    And if you need more convincing, check out her full Ikee Design makeup organizer review for more deets!

    Get it from Amazon for $16.99 (available in two colors).

    23. A set of fridge bins to give your fridge some semblance of organization, especially after trips where you pick up drinks and snacks in bulk. Gotta have somewhere to put all those applesauce packets and little cheese wheels!

    a reviewer photo of a neat fridge with yogurts and pouches in the bins
    Promising review: "I now have these in my refrigerator and in my pantry. I love them. I mean I LOVE them! My daughter is an athlete and survives on protein snacks of different kinds and they’re all kept neat and organized now. Multi-snack packs in the fridge? Neat. Yogurts? Neat. Because of our climate, I keep some bread goods in the refrigerator like English muffins and bagels. Yeah they’re not just flopping around. I don’t know why it’s taken this long for this to become a thing, but it’s one of my favorite things ever." —TeamMom

    Get them from Amazon for $12.74+ (available in four sizes and six pack quantities).

    24. A baseball cap rack with more than 54,000 five-star reviews — that's a lotta heads! This behind-the-door storage solution can hold 18 caps, each by a little clip to keep it snug.

    a reviewer photo of a rainbow of hats hanging on the over the door rack
    Promising review: "This definitely stores hats neatly and keeps them organized. I bought this to get my husband's hats organized when I saw it at a friends house; he raved about it and I bought it. I can understand why, it was definitely worth it. He loves it and I love it too...I don't have to keep pushing his hats out of the way!!!" —Heather 

    Get it from Amazon for $11.99.

    25. A remarkably sturdy Command spray bottle mount to free up storage space and avoid the dreaded "spray bottles as dominoes" situation that can often happen when you knock one over under the sink. 

    A reviewer's wall with eight spray bottles each mounted on one of these hangers
    And like regular Command products, they won't peel off paint once they're removed!

    Promising review: "Let's face it, Command products ROCK! This was perfect for our truck camper, under the sink, to hold a small, refillable spray bottle of 409 to clean the kitchen. It has literally hung by this Command hanger for 3,000 miles now — bumpy roads, up and down hills, you name it. Everywhere we've gone, and neither the bottle nor the Command hanger have ever been found down. Still hanging in there like the day I stuck it. Works AWESOME!!!! It also keeps the bottle out of the way by tucking it up to one side under the sink. PERFECT!" —Jenn

    Get a pack of two from Amazon for $6.38.

    26. A corner shelf for storing your favorite books, photos, and — most importantly — plants, plants, and more precious, perfect, incredible plants.

    a reviewer photo of the white and brown shelf with a climbing plant in a corner behind a well-styled chair
    Promising review: "Setup was super easy! Love how nice it looks to prop my picture frames in my office. Setup was less than 10 minutes. Looks really nice. Using it in a corner wall on my desk. Adds just what I needed for my office to look classy. This will be pretty much unbothered so it should hold up for some time to come." —Em Vee

    Get it from Amazon for $17.04+ (available in six styles and 15 colors)