27 Reviewer-Loved Swimsuits From Amazon You Won't Regret Buying

Unless otherwise specified, all sizes in this post are listed in women's.
1. A reviewer-favorite one-piece with over 8,900 5-star ratings and a plunging neckline that is ready to stun on the beaches of Mykonos.
2. A triangle bikini because sometimes you can't beat the classics. It comes in a vast array of colors, so maybe go ahead and pick up a few since they never go out of style.
3. A bikini with a crisscross top and a cool-as-heck chain detail for anyone who's feeling a bougie vibe for their next vacay. Nobody will ever suspect this comes in at under $25.
4. A rash guard and boyshort two-piece if you're planning on doing some serious splashing, sand castle building, or body surfing. Best of all, your arms and chest are protected from the sun's harmful rays. Just don't forget SPF on the rest of ya!
5. A high-waisted bikini with a lace-up high neck *and* lace-up sides for anyone who loves a high-waisted moment but wants to show a bit more skin.
6. A cutout monokini if you can't decide between a one-piece or a two-piece. This is certainly the most stylish compromise I've ever seen.
7. A one-shoulder bikini to mix up your collection a bit. Enjoy this unique cut in one of 28 (!!!!) cool colors. Good luck picking your fave.
8. A vintage-inspired swim dress if your love for swingy summer dresses extends all the way to swimwear. I admire your commitment (and your style).
9. A plunging scoop one-piece so you have the perfect go-to suit to throw in a bag the next time you're invited on a sunny weekend getaway.
10. A ruffle strap one-piece swimsuit to add a little flounce to your drawer of standard suits. A little frill never hurts, IMO.
11. A halter tankini set if you want a bit more coverage with all the freedom of movement a two-piece provides. Voila, an invention just for you.
12. An eye-catching push-up bikini with fun ruffly sleeves and high-waisted bottoms for a new, subtle take on vintage that's simply gorgeous.
13. A zip-up swimsuit so you can stay nice and secure as you cartwheel along the shore. Weeee look at you go!
14. A scoop-neck two-piece in a beyond adorable floral print it'll be hard not to reach for. Sorry, solids, stripes, and polka-dots. Flowers win today.
15. A colorblock two-piece for rocking a bit of a sporty flair the next time you hit the sand. But don't worry, beach volleyball completely optional.
16. A sporty high-neck bikini so you can break up your endless cycle of triangle cups with something a little more distinctive and reliably secure.
18. An asymmetrical tankini I hereby declare is part of your Official Summer Look. Pair with a floppy hat and an oversized white button-up, trust me.
19. A high-waisted bikini whose top has both a fashionable little tie detail and functional adjustable straps so you can get that fit *just* right.
20. A belted V-neck suit with ruffled sleeves that's, in a word, groovy. Do you have a sailboat? How about you get one so you can wear this on the deck of it.
21. A string triangle set that's teeny-tiny, meaning maximum sun and maximum skin. That's what summer's all about, baby!
22. An adjustable halter swimsuit perfect for sitting by the pool and tearing through that stack of beach reads you've been collecting all year.
23. A cutout one-piece sure to draw in some compliments as you take a long, pensive stroll by the sea.
24. A strapless two-piece that's cute in and of itself, but is all the better since it won't result in any shoulder tan lines — one of the biggest small summer annoyances.
25. A racerback bathing suit with lots of straps and cutouts for anyone who thinks more is more when it comes to swim design.
26. A really pretty smocked bandeau bikini because smocking is still trending AND it's comfortable as all heck. Win, win.
27. A high-neck one-piece with a mesh cutout so you can keep all the stay-in-place benefits of a one-piece while serving a bit of va-va-voom on the side.
Reviews in this post have been edited for length and/or clarity.