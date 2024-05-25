BuzzFeed Shopping logoBuzzFeed Shopping logo
    27 Reviewer-Loved Swimsuits From Amazon You Won't Regret Buying

    Summer — aka the best season — has arrived ☀️

    Rachel Dunkel
    BuzzFeed Contributor

    Flavia C Nunez
    BuzzFeed Contributor

    Unless otherwise specified, all sizes in this post are listed in women's. 

    1. A reviewer-favorite one-piece with over 8,900 5-star ratings and a plunging neckline that is ready to stun on the beaches of Mykonos.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "This is the most perfect bathing suit. I'm about 200 pounds, wear a 16/20 depending on the brand, and have a VERY difficult time finding bathing suits that fit the way I want. I took the advice of other reviewers and purchased the XXXL. IT BLEW ME OUT OF THE WATER, HOLY HECK!!! The fit is, in a word, perfect. I'm very glad the bust area has more fabric, as previous reviews have stated, since I'm not even close to lacking in that department. I may just buy this in every color." —Emma Maas

    Price: $29.99 (available in sizes S–3XL and in 16 colors and styles)

    2. A triangle bikini because sometimes you can't beat the classics. It comes in a vast array of colors, so maybe go ahead and pick up a few since they never go out of style.

    A reviewer in the white two piece swimsuit
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "Super nice! Everything is adjustable since it's a string type of bikini so you can choose how much coverage you want. I love the bottoms because they sit high on your hips and I love that it is cinched. I got red and I love the bright color." —Gracie

    Price: $24.99+ (available in sizes XS–XXL and 42 colors)

    3. A bikini with a crisscross top and a cool-as-heck chain detail for anyone who's feeling a bougie vibe for their next vacay. Nobody will ever suspect this comes in at under $25.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "Comfortable fit and very stylish. Loved so much, I ordered it in black and pink also! Definitely a must-have for your swim collection!" —Stylenista

    Price: $28.99 (available in sizes L–4XL and in six colors)

    4. A rash guard and boyshort two-piece if you're planning on doing some serious splashing, sand castle building, or body surfing. Best of all, your arms and chest are protected from the sun's harmful rays. Just don't forget SPF on the rest of ya!

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "I’ve been on holiday for 10 days. This suit still looks new after daily pool and ocean use. I’ve even washed and dried it in the washing machine and it still looks new. I am most happy about the sun protection. I’ve been putting sunscreen on the kids and obviously forgot myself. My hands and legs turned really brown in the sun but my arms and chest did not tan at all through the long sleeve rash guard. Just FYI — the top floated up in the pool so I tucked it in the shorts while swimming." —Ambie

    Price: $36.99+ (available in sizes XXS–24 Plus and 37 colors)

    5. A high-waisted bikini with a lace-up high neck *and* lace-up sides for anyone who loves a high-waisted moment but wants to show a bit more skin.

    Amazon, amazon.com

    Promising review: "I love the tie details of this suit. As a bustier person, I often find that swimsuit brands just make the bands larger instead of adding more material to the cups. Often the band isn't something I can tighten or adjust which is why I bought this suit. I wanted to be able to make the top as tight around as I want. It's nice to feel like I can actually swim in this suit without the look of traditional DDD+ swim tops (which usually just look like a colorful bra). I'm so excited to take this on my honeymoon this week!" —knp13

    Price: $32.99 (available in sizes S–3XL and 12 colors)

    6. A cutout monokini if you can't decide between a one-piece or a two-piece. This is certainly the most stylish compromise I've ever seen.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "I recently wore this white monokini swimsuit on vacation and it was perfect! Not only is it not see-through, but it also fit me comfortably. I received so many compliments from people at the beach and pool, and I felt confident and stylish all day long. The material is high-quality and durable, so I don't have to worry about it wearing out or fading after just a few wears. It also held up well in the water, and I didn't experience any issues with it riding up or shifting around. I was a bit nervous about purchasing a white swimsuit online, but I'm so glad I took the chance on this one. The sizing chart was accurate, and the suit fit me perfectly. Overall, I would highly recommend this white monokini to anyone looking for a stylish and comfortable swimsuit!" —Emily Sanowar

    Price: $31.99 (available in sizes S–XL and 27 colors)

    7. A one-shoulder bikini to mix up your collection a bit. Enjoy this unique cut in one of 28 (!!!!) cool colors. Good luck picking your fave.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "I have not worn a two-piece in YEARS. Even with getting wet this stayed place. I probably could have sized down but the drawstring helps to keep everything secure. Buy it!" —edelth

    Price: $33.99 (available in sizes S–XL and 28 colors)

    8. A vintage-inspired swim dress if your love for swingy summer dresses extends all the way to swimwear. I admire your commitment (and your style).

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "I was soooo nervous about this swimsuit because it arrived the day BEFORE I was set to leave for vacation so if it didn't fit right I was in trouble so I was going off of previous reviews...and it fit PERFECT. I made heads roll and jaws drop 😂😄. The BEST swimsuit I've EVER purchased. Will be buying another one." —Chelsea Hammond

    Get it from Amazon for $33.99+ (available in sizes S–6XL and in 22 styles)

    9. A plunging scoop one-piece so you have the perfect go-to suit to throw in a bag the next time you're invited on a sunny weekend getaway.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "I LOVE THIS SWIMSUIT! I've never felt so confident in a swimsuit in my life. It's the perfect style and doesn't show a lot of cleavage but has a low back. I ordered a size medium (I'm 5'1" and weigh 130 pounds) and it fits perfectly!" —Savannah B.

    Price: $26.99+ (available in sizes S–XXL and in 31 colors)

    10. A ruffle strap one-piece swimsuit to add a little flounce to your drawer of standard suits. A little frill never hurts, IMO.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "I absolutely love this swimsuit! It’s double-lined and the straps and cups help secure everything up top. I would not choose this suit if you are going to be super active and running around but again, it’s comfortable and does the job very well. It’s also true-to-size." —Mike Maguire

    Price: $34.99 (available in sizes XS–XXL and in 25 styles)

    11. A halter tankini set if you want a bit more coverage with all the freedom of movement a two-piece provides. Voila, an invention just for you.

    A reviewer in the hot pink swimsuit
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "Love this swimsuit so much I ordered a second one! It is a very nice quality material and the fit is great, not a swimsuit you have to constantly be adjusting. The ties on the sides of the top are adjustable for the length and the ruching on the front is perfect for a little more coverage. Bottom is the perfect amount of coverage in the back and is a bit high waisted, but not too much. True to size as well." —Nicole VanEaton

    Price: $38.95 (available in sizes S–XXL and 24 colors)

    12. An eye-catching push-up bikini with fun ruffly sleeves and high-waisted bottoms for a new, subtle take on vintage that's simply gorgeous.

    A reviewer in the multi print two piece
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I definitely took a bold risk with this colorful swimsuit because it's not really my style. BUT, I do NOT regret it! It looked great!! Was so bright and looked like no other swimsuit at the pool. The compliments were flowing in!" —BC Hollis

    Price: $35.99 (available in sizes S–XL and 35 colors)

    13. A zip-up swimsuit so you can stay nice and secure as you cartwheel along the shore. Weeee look at you go!

    A reviewer in the floral short sleeve bathing suit
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "The quality of this bathing suit is amazing. It is very soft and comfortable. The zipper stays put wherever you zip it up to. It has built-in pads which cannot be removed, but it was comfortable for me. The pattern is very pretty." —Rose

    Price: $37.99+ (available in sizes XS–XXL and 15 colors)

    14. A scoop-neck two-piece in a beyond adorable floral print it'll be hard not to reach for. Sorry, solids, stripes, and polka-dots. Flowers win today.

    A reviewer in the floral bikini set
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I get so many compliments on this! It has the perfect amount of coverage for me. The metal ring seems to be high quality (as well as the swimsuit material). Definitely one of my new favorites!" —Alaina

    Price: $34.99 (available in sizes XS–XL and eight colors)

    15. A colorblock two-piece for rocking a bit of a sporty flair the next time you hit the sand. But don't worry, beach volleyball completely optional.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "The color was absolutely stunning, not see through at all, I think it’s super cute and feels good to be in. I had a baby in December and have really been dreading pulling my normal swimsuit out so I purchased this one. If they had other color combinations I liked I’d buy more!" —Taylor Belcher

    Price: $27.19+ (available in sizes S–XL and 25 colors)

    16. A sporty high-neck bikini so you can break up your endless cycle of triangle cups with something a little more distinctive and reliably secure.

    A reviewer in the bright yellow two piece suit
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "This suit stays in place when playing water sports or volleyball. Full coverage yet looks youthful. I would buy again." —Andrew J. Gensheimer

    Price: $28.79 (available in sizes XS–XXL and 12 colors)

    17. A wrap suit whose super deep V and bow are begging to be posted on the 'gram. Grid AND story.

    A reviewer in the red plunge neckline one piece
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "Oh man, I love this swimsuit. So many compliments and it I felt freaking hot in it. Just get it." —Lauren K.

    Price: $33.99+ (available in sizes XXS–XXL and tons of colors) 

    18. An asymmetrical tankini I hereby declare is part of your Official Summer Look. Pair with a floppy hat and an oversized white button-up, trust me.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "I love this swimsuit! I’ve gotten so many compliments on it. It’s extremely cute for a tankini, and it fits well all over (if not just slightly large). It’s padded but not overly so. The green is an emerald green. I can’t wait to wear it all summer long!" —L. Hayes

    Price: $28.99+ (available in sizes XXS–24 Plus and 34 colors)

    19. A high-waisted bikini whose top has both a fashionable little tie detail and functional adjustable straps so you can get that fit *just* right.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "My new favorite! I ordered this suit for my Florida vacation, I was a little hesitant with getting a print since I usually just wear solid colors, but my oh my, I love this suit! I received so many compliments! I always have an issue with ordering swimsuits online because I have no boobs and a bigger butt, but it fit perfect! Buy this suit!" —Kia L.

    Price: $36.99 (available in sizes XS–XL and 24 colors)

    20. A belted V-neck suit with ruffled sleeves that's, in a word, groovy. Do you have a sailboat? How about you get one so you can wear this on the deck of it.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "I LOVE THIS SWIMSUIT!!!! I got sooooo many compliments on it from almost every girl that I was around! Bought this for a pink party on a boat and it was the crowd favorite! " —Amanda Bello

    Price: $19.99+ (available in sizes S–XXL and 15 colors)

    21. A string triangle set that's teeny-tiny, meaning maximum sun and maximum skin. That's what summer's all about, baby!

    Two reviewers in the multi colored floral bikini
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "Love this swimsuit, my best friend and I both got them to match. Very vibrant colors and good quality. Back is cheeky so don’t expect full coverage!" —Marissa Ward

    Price: $26.99+ (available in sizes XS–3XL and 12 colors) 

    22. An adjustable halter swimsuit perfect for sitting by the pool and tearing through that stack of beach reads you've been collecting all year.

    A reviewer in the orange and white printed one piece
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I was nervous about the fit but I followed the sizing chart and it fit. I like the fact that I can change up the straps. The material was very nice. Overall, a well constructed and cute swimsuit." —Michelle C.

    Price: $34.99+ (available in sizes XS–3XL and 15 colors) 

    23. A cutout one-piece sure to draw in some compliments as you take a long, pensive stroll by the sea.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "I absolutely love this one piece. I am a bit top-heavy so the chest was a little tight but otherwise, it fits well. Also, the design is so cute and the cutouts are perfectly placed to show off my tattoos." —The Mrs.

    Price: $27.99+ (available in sizes XXS–18 Plus and 28 colors)

    24. A strapless two-piece that's cute in and of itself, but is all the better since it won't result in any shoulder tan lines — one of the biggest small summer annoyances.

    A reviewer in the leopard swimsuit
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "This suit exceeded my expectations. I was not expecting it to be such good quality. This suit is made out of nice material and has somewhat of a coming structure for the top so even though I am 34D, I was able to go strapless with this top. Everything was held in place. The bottoms were a tad big, but it worked out as I could just place them higher up in my body and it still didn’t create a wedgie in the back. Now if I was actively swimming, then yeah I would want the bottoms to be a little tighter. Overall very impressed for the price." –Hannah

    Price: $24.99+ (available in sizes S–XXL and 44 colors)

    25. A racerback bathing suit with lots of straps and cutouts for anyone who thinks more is more when it comes to swim design.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "I tend to have problems finding tops that fit my cup size, and this one fits great and has plenty of coverage for environments where I don't want to feel too exposed. I have a long torso and a lot of high waisted things aren't high enough, but this sits at a comfortable spot where I feel covered without it looking like a diaper." —Katie

    Price: $19.99+ (available in sizes XS–20 Plus and 29 colors)

    26. A really pretty smocked bandeau bikini because smocking is still trending AND it's comfortable as all heck. Win, win.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "LOVED THIS!!! Family friendly and comfortable to walk around all day in. The straps are adjustable so that was a plus!" —shelbie comeaux

    Price: $27.99+ (available in sizes XS–XL and 16 colors)

    27. A high-neck one-piece with a mesh cutout so you can keep all the stay-in-place benefits of a one-piece while serving a bit of va-va-voom on the side.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "Purchased this for a cruise I went on last week and I absolutely love it!!!! Cannot wait until I can wear it again! Will definitely order more colors for this summer! 💖" —Jennifer Nicole

    Price: $27.99+ (available in sizes S–28 Plus and 27 colors)

    Reviews in this post have been edited for length and/or clarity. 