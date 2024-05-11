29 Products That People On TikTok Can't Stop Talking About

1. A set of matte lipsticks capable of hanging on all through dinner, dessert, and drinks without batting an eye. And for six shades at an under-$15 price point, they're pretty much a no-brainer if you're a lippie lover.
Promising review: "What can I say, I saw a TikTok about this lipstick and for $10 had to try it! The reviews are right; for some reason, this lipstick is better than even $20 name-brand ones bought from Ulta. Not only does it smell great, but it dries in under a minute and survived eating a cupcake, a Starbucks drink, and an entire evening out, no smudging, and had to be removed with a makeup wipe. Fantastic product!!" —Claire
Get a six-piece set from Amazon for $9.88 (available in three color sets).
2. A glass tumbler whose aesthetically pleasing design is the cherry on top of being your new favorite reusable beverage vessel. I take that back — it's actually the included straw.
Promising review: "I saw this product on TIkTok and automatically liked it! I love that it comes in so many different colors and the top is wood. I drink lots of water and needed a cup I could take with me everywhere. I could also put iced coffee in it too. I love that it came with two straws, a clear one and white. I will be purchasing another one for my husband and also one for my mom in different colors!" —Rose
Get it from Amazon for $15.99 (available in 24 colors and in multiple packs).
3. A toothbrush holder and toothpaste dispenser to help clear some of the clutter from your bathroom countertop — all the more important if you're stuck with a beautiful but sadly storage-less pedestal sink.
This includes a toothpaste dispenser (that'll squeeze out every last ounce!), four cups and holders, and a place to store your toothbrushes.
Promising review: "I love this item! I saw it originally on TikTok and thought it would be perfect for our bathroom! We have one bathroom upstairs and five people who use it. This cleared up so much counter space for us! There are ventilation holes where the cups go to help make sure they dry properly. The toothpaste dispenser has really been working to get every last drop out of the tube. I would definitely recommend for a family or kids bathroom. There is also a little storage compartment behind the toothpaste that is great for extra brushes, Q-tips, or flossers." —Sariyah J
Get it from Amazon for $17.99+ (available in three colors).
4. A Bissell multipurpose portable cleaner ready to help you clean upholstered and carpeted nooks and crannies, at long last. Stairs, chairs, and so much more are about to look like new again.
Promising review: "This vacuum is amazing. I first heard of it on TikTok where people were using it to clean their stairs, mattresses, car seats, etc. and from the videos, it already looked amazing. But considering how dirty my dining chair cushions were, I was a little bit apprehensive and skeptical. I purchased the item and used it on my chairs for the first time and the results were SO AMAZING. Best vacuum I've ever used. I even bought a second one!" —Davina
Get it from Amazon for $98.59.
5. A portable door lock to give you a little extra manual assurance that your door can't be opened when you're staying in hotels or new places. Doesn't hurt to be sure!
Promising review: "My apartment door has a deadbolt but no lock on the door handle. The latch is also misplaced so if it’s not dead bolted anyone can just push my door open. Took a few tries to get this right but makes me feel much more secure, and it’s easy to use when you get the hang of it! I also take this with me when traveling as it fits almost all doors. Definitely recommend, thanks TikTok for showing this to me." —Anna
Get it from Amazon for $14.99.
6. A hand-powered chopper so you can *vroom-vroom* your way to diced onions instead of suffering through what always feels like endless tears.
Promising review: "This chopper is amazing!! I love cooking, but used to absolutely HATE chopping onions... until someone gave me this chopper! Now I simply have to quarter the onion, throw it in the chopper, pull the handle about 10–15 times, and they're ready to be used! No more teary eyes or spending a long time chopping onions. The cup is big enough to fit a whole onion... I think the capacity is 3 cups. There's tons of other uses to this as well... you can chop pretty much anything from herbs, veggies and fruits, to making salsa and guacamole." —Valjulia
Get it from Amazon for $18.42+ (available in three colors).
7. An exfoliating scrub mitt that is the pièce de résistance of ~everything~ showers, removing dead cells and giving your skin a clean, smooth finish. Ahhhh, that's gonna feel good.
Promising review: "I have very thin and light body hair, so any form of removal (shaving, waxing, etc) usually leaves me with a lot of ingrown hairs. I've tried body scrubs and washcloths and neither really do a great job. I saw this product recommended by a dermatologist on TikTok and thought I'd try it — it's amazing! I also have very sensitive skin, and this mitt doesn't leave my skin irritated at all. However, absolutely do not use this mitt on your face, neck, or other sensitive areas, it would be way too harsh.
I like to use this mitt first when I get in the shower, then use a body wash (a gentle chemical exfoliant) and follow up with body lotion for dry and sensitive skin. This whole routine is fragrance free and leaves my skin feeling very soft and moisturized." —Kat
Get it from Amazon for $9.99 (also available in a set of two).
8. A mini waffle maker for anyone who digs the idea of having a waffle maker but isn't so keen on storing one. This is the best of both worlds, giving you hot, fresh waffles whenever you want while only taking up a teeny amount of space.
Promising review: "I saw it on TikTok and had to get it! I love waffles, but I don't always remember to buy them, so I love being able to make them super easily with this mini waffle maker. Its so easy and convenient for me because I didn't want anything that would take up too much time and space. It's perfect. I also used the waffle recipe provided by Dash, and its great!" —Ken
Get it from Amazon for $8.99 (available in 17 colors).
9. A rolling desk bike so my fellow WFH-ers can get in a bit of exercise even when you have to be at your desk all day. Not to mention being in a meeting while on a little bike ride is simply more fun than being in a meeting NOT on a bike ride.
Not only is the rolling desk bike compact, but it's also height adjustable to make it fit perfectly for you. The pedaling is also quiet, there's eight resistance levels, and it will track your mileage, rpm, and more.
Promising review: "I saw this in TikTok, and I bought it. No regrets! I’ve used this almost daily since I got it. I’m moving way more than I did before. The table top part is a little loose, but that might be from me leaning on it too much. It wasn’t originally like that. I haven’t looked into tightening it. 10 out of 10 recommended for someone who looking to move more!!" —Amazon Customer
Get it from Amazon for $492.96 (available in two colors).
10. A set of scrunchies with — get this — ZIPPERED POCKETS to keep cash, keys, and other small items completely concealed and without having to carry a cumbersome bag while traveling.
Promising review: "I bought this because of someone on TikTok who had purchased this. Extremely convenient and cute! They’re very soft, and I’ve been using mine to hold cash and lip balm. I wish there were more colors!" —Michaela
Get a pack of three from Amazon for $9.99+ (available in six color combinations).
11. A reusable cleaning ball that picks up all the dirt and debris that somehow finds itself in the bottom of your purse. All you gotta do is just rattle it around in there.
12. A silicone facial applicator brush so you can apply your next face mask evenly, without losing a bunch of product, and — no offense — with a surface that's prob a bit cleaner than your hands.
Promising review: "I absolutely love these. I saw them on TikTok and ordered them right away. I've been using them for months now and they make applying masks so much easier. I get a much more even application than I did with my hands or with other brushes. Extremely easy to use, clean, and store. Love love love!" —caterina
Get a two-pack from Amazon for $5.38.
13. A sandwich cutter and sealer for making — AHHHHH! — your own Uncrustables without so much of a price tag. Your childhood dream of housing five Uncrustables in a row is finally within reach.
14. A yuzu-scented hand soap that stamps itself into your palm in the shape of a lil' flower. Life should be full of more small, everyday joys like this, and you can't change my mind.
BuzzFeed editor Emma Lord says: "I've *also* been using this soap, and not only is it super hydrating for my hands (LOL @ constantly handwashing now and forever!), the yuzu scent is just calming and lovely, and I'm obsessed with how light and frothy the foaming suds are from the soap."
Promising review: "I saw someone on TikTok with this and did an impulse buy and I love it. You do have to give it a few pumps at the beginning of the first use to get the soap up. But it does make a cute little flower on your hand. Super cute and I love the fact that you can get refills so it's not a one use kind of deal." —Christina Hansen
Get it from Amazon for $15.49.