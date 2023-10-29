If You’re Updating Your Bathroom, These 27 Things Will Make It Look Like It Belongs In A Magazine

Popular products from this list
A set of drill brush attachments so you can skip the elbow grease and let a literal power tool do the scrubbing for you when it finally comes to take on the rust stains in your tub.
A set of dual hooks to hang your current shower curtain and liner separately. Now you don't have to take *everything* down whenever you want to change one or the other. Not to mention they're sleek and come in 11 different finishes.
A rotating makeup organizer so your favorite products can go on a little ride every morning and evening when you do your skincare routine. Wheeeee!
1. A set of metallic shower corner shelves to store your toiletries in undeniable style. They also have hooks, so don't worry, your loofah won't feel left out.
2. A set of lil' glass jars with bamboo lids because what's classier than decanting things like cotton balls and Q-tips into aesthetically pleasing containers? Nothing, that's what.
3. A set of drill brush attachments so you can skip the elbow grease and let a literal power tool do the scrubbing for you when it finally comes to take on the rust stains in your tub.
4. A handmade ceramic soap dish that serves two vital purposes: draining water from your soap bar into the sink and giving the counter a little extra pop of color.
5. A tub of the Pink Stuff which you almost definitely recognize from TikTok. This cleaning paste is nearly all-purpose, so prepare to feel like you have a new bathroom after giving everything a thorough scrub.
6. A tiered organizer because chances are the area under your sink is absolute chaos right now. Let's boldly imagine a world in which that isn't true.
7. An over-the-toilet storage cabinet so you can finally stop storing toilet paper rolls directly on top of the tank like an absolute heathen.
8. A waffle weave shower curtain for anyone looking to give their bathroom a clean, luxurious, 5-star hotel look.
9. A set of dual hooks to hang your current shower curtain and liner separately. Now you don't have to take *everything* down whenever you want to change one or the other. Not to mention they're sleek and come in 11 different finishes.
11. An arched mirror that's at once trendy and timeless — totally worth the small amount of effort it'll take to replace the standard one you have now.
12. A waterfall faucet because it's just cool, OK?! Sometimes that's enough of a reason to make an aesthetic change.
13. A Turkish cotton bath towel set to replace the pile of bleach-stained and mix-matched ones you're currently rocking. Keep those on hand for your doggie's bath day, but treat yourself to a set for once.
14. A squeegee so you can use a more "clean as you go" method when it comes to keeping tile and grout looking ship-shape.
15. A pastel accessory set for the matchy-matchy folks out there whose heart sings when they see a perfectly coordinated bathroom set. It's your time to shine.
16. A set of peel-and-stick floor tiles that are blessedly renter-friendly if you're less than satisfied with the look of your bathroom floor but can't quite get out the crowbar.
17. A modern vanity light so you have ideal lighting for getting your makeup juuuust right. Your face is your canvas, and it deserves to be lit properly.
18. A starter pack of Clorox toilet wands you probably should've gotten a long time ago, but hey — it's never too late to start cleaning the can.
20. A grout pen so you can make your grout appear brand-new. *Wipes a single tear* — I'm so proud of you for actually deciding to take care of this.
22. A bottle of Oh Yuk jetted tub cleaner if your suspicions about the muck and mildew lurking in your tub jets are keeping you from enjoying it (fair). Let's whisk what gunk away so you can finally have a nice, relaxing soak.
23. A bamboo Squatty Potty because *THIS JUST IN* it really does help you poop better! Not to get too much into your business, but if even 1% of you wants to try one, just get it. And this one is pretty to boot, so there are no excuses.
24. A rotating makeup organizer so your favorite products can go on a little ride every morning and evening when you do your skincare routine. Wheeeee!
25. A set of minimalist adhesive hooks for hanging almost anything without causing any damage to your walls and without causing an eyesore.
26. A woven storage basket to store bathroom linens, TP, and other eccentricities in a casual yet attractive way.
The reviews for this post have been edited for length and clarity.