24 Problem-Solving Products From Amazon Everyone Who Loves To Travel Probably Needs

1. A pair of vintage-inspired Reebok sneakers so you know exactly what pair of sneaks you want to bring along on your next trip. These are mega comfortable for being on your feet all day and will match basically everything you bring.
2. A universal travel adapter so you're never faced with an outlet you can't use when traveling internationally — a horrifying fact every traveler encounters at least once and vows "never again."
3. A set of scrunchies with — get this — ZIPPERED POCKETS to keep cash, keys, and other small items completely concealed and without having to carry a cumbersome bag.
4. A set of packing cubes for anyone who's ever tried and immediately failed at keeping their luggage in check while on vacation. Vacation isn't the time to fret over organization — let the cubes do it for you.
5. A waterproof anti-theft backpack whose zippered compartment ingeniously is only accessible from the back, keeping your valuables out of reach from any casual passersby. The fact that it also looks pretty darn cool is just a bonus.
6. A Trtl neck pillow to help you and your plane neighbor avoid a most dreaded fate: you nodding off onto their shoulder.
7. A pair of Teva sandals that are mega comfy, easy to throw on, come in tons of designs, and have become a go-to travel shoe of mine. Best of all, they're light as can be, so bringing them as a second pair in my carry-on isn't even a second thought. Couldn't be me, lugging around a pair of boots.
8. A set of expandable hangers for anyone who likes to unpack when they get to their destination but never sees what they need when they open the closet. Alternatively, these are perfect for folks who will need to hang dry laundry on the road — garments just dry so much faster and more evenly when hung up.
9. An anti-blister balm so your feet stay in tip-top shape even as you hop, skip, and jump all around the exciting city you're visiting for the first time.
10. A USB-rechargeable fan that's a no-brainer for hot trips days spent at amusement parks. A Mickey-shaped ice cream bar will taste even better with a handheld breeze blowing on your face.
11. A pack of soft silicone earplugs to help you drown out the late-night yammering at a hostel or strange new noises while you're staying at a hotel. Either way, night-night! You're gonna be sleeping soundly.
12. A wireless transmitter called AirFly that allows you to connect your Bluetooth headphones to the airplane audio jack. Not being literally tethered to the seat in front of you and covered in wires while you attempt to relax is gonna be a small but mighty improvement to the flying experience.
13. A digital luggage scale to ensure your baggage is in compliance with your airline's weight restrictions, avoiding some nasty fees in the process.
14. A luggage-mounted cup caddy because chances are your hands are gonna be full no matter where or how you're traveling. No need to forgo the tasty bev with this handy dandy invention around.
15. A wedge doorstop alarm to use at hotels that both physically stops the door from being opened by a stranger *and* triggers a mighty loud alarm if somebody tries.
16. A set of Sea Bands that target an acupressure point on your wrist in order to help reduce nausea. According to reviewers, they're worth trying whether you suffer car sickness, sea sickness, or any other travel tummy ailment.
17. A mini white noise machine if you're visiting a city and need to block out the loud city livin' happening outside of your window in order to slumber.
18. An Ethique shampoo bar so you're not subject to whatever over-drying shampoo the hotel has out but you *also* don't have to go through the hassle of bringing liquids along on your trip. Win, win.
19. A pair of compression socks to keep swelling at bay when you're on long-haul flights or partaking in a big ol' road trip.
20. A travel pouch that attaches right to your bra to avoid any pickpocketing and simply to travel hands-free. Not having a bag to worry about is a freedom like no other. I know that sounds dramatic, but I genuinely mean it!
21. A soft silicone ear-saver and mask-extender if you still want or need to mask while traveling but are *beyond* done with the ear pain that can come along with it.
22. A transparent TSA-approved toiletry bag so you can stop leaning on flimsy plastic kitchen bags in order to store your liquids compliantly.
23. A contoured eye mask that will majorly come in handy if you're sensitive to light and find yourself needing to snooze on a plane (or anywhere, really). Best of all, it won't smoosh your little eyes, so you can stay comfy and hopefully fall asleep even faster.
24. An old-school pair of corded Apple headphones because my number one travel tip? Don't rely too much on Bluetooth or battery power to get you through your days. These are über reliable, never run out of charge because they literally can't, and are SO affordable compared to AirPods. The last part is essential considering how much running around you're about to be doing.
