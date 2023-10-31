BuzzFeed Shopping logoBuzzFeed Shopping logo
Search

Gift Guide

Beauty + Personal Care

Fashion

Home

Sports + Fitness

Stores

Tech

Kids

Pets

Sex Toys

    We hope you love our recommendations! Some may have been sent as samples, but all were independently selected by our editors. Just FYI, BuzzFeed and its publishing partners may collect a share of sales and/or other compensation from the links on this page.

    24 Problem-Solving Products From Amazon Everyone Who Loves To Travel Probably Needs

    Because you can roam just about anywhere with some comfortable walking shoes and some anti-blister balm.

    Rachel Dunkel
    by Rachel Dunkel

    BuzzFeed Contributor

    1. A pair of vintage-inspired Reebok sneakers so you know exactly what pair of sneaks you want to bring along on your next trip. These are mega comfortable for being on your feet all day and will match basically everything you bring.

    a reviewer holding up the off white sneakers with a green reebok label
    amazon.com

    Reviewers note to buy these in a size up from your usual shoe size!

    Promising review: "Love these shoes! I saw them in store at UO but they didn't have my size. Obviously I turned to Amazon because what doesn’t this site sell, and lo and behold, y’all had it. I try to pair these with almost every outfit because they’re so comfy and stylish! Recently went to Philly, where I had to walk everywhere because we didn't rent a car and these were the only pair of shoes I brought (I travel light). These didn’t cramp up my feet at all as I walked over seven hours daily over the course of five days. Definitely recommend!" —Alli J

    Price: $62.21+ (available in sizes 5–11 and tons of styles)

    2. A universal travel adapter so you're never faced with an outlet you can't use when traveling internationally — a horrifying fact every traveler encounters at least once and vows "never again."

    the blue adapter plugged into a wall with multiple usb cords plugged into the top
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I am a digital nomad so I travel full-time around the world. I have a lot of devices to charge (laptop, Kindle, phone, backup battery, portable Wi-Fi device, camera, the list goes on). A lot of times hostel bunks or hotel rooms only have one outlet and with the previous adapter I was using, I had to charge one device at a time. I used to literally set my alarm to wake up in the middle of the night and switch devices so that I could get more than one device fully charged overnight. I did my research finally and settled on this one because it is universal and has four USB ports. What a GAME-CHANGER. On my latest trip I was able to charge all my devices at once and it made traveling so much smoother. It seems well made and good quality, too. Definitely recommend for my digital nomad and traveling peers. Happy travels! :)" —Maggie A

    Price: $19.95 (available in two colors)

    3. A set of scrunchies with — get this — ZIPPERED POCKETS to keep cash, keys, and other small items completely concealed and without having to carry a cumbersome bag.

    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I bought these since I was going on a long vacation by myself. I rolled my money and was able to fit it inside the scrunchie. It’s soft, very stretchy, and fits my wrist! I didn’t have any issues with the zipper. I wore it on my wrist all the time and put money/lip balm inside it. It worked great during my vacation. This would be perfect to stash some things inside!" —Jessica Sandoval

    Price: $12.99 (available in seven colors)

    4. A set of packing cubes for anyone who's ever tried and immediately failed at keeping their luggage in check while on vacation. Vacation isn't the time to fret over organization — let the cubes do it for you.

    writer&#x27;s suitcase full of three purple mesh and fabric packing cubes
    Rachel Dunkel / BuzzFeed

    The set comes with four packing cubes of various sizes, as well as a laundry bag.

    Promising review: "I like these. I've already used them on one trip and will be using again next week. Very easy to use and made a huge difference in how much I could get in a small area. I also noticed that they kept my clothes from getting as wrinkled. I use the large to pack my shirts. I folded the shirts in half then roll them up. I got over twice as much packed in the same area." —J

    Price: $19.99 (available in 10 colors)

    5. A waterproof anti-theft backpack whose zippered compartment ingeniously is only accessible from the back, keeping your valuables out of reach from any casual passersby. The fact that it also looks pretty darn cool is just a bonus.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "I wanted to wait to post my review until after I returned home from Europe. Because of the pickpockets I decided to get this backpack since it zips in the back. I am VERY pleased to say not one thing was stolen from me. Granted I’m very aware of my surroundings but I firmly believe this backpack made a huge difference. Plus it is so cute and matches everything. This is 100% worth the price and you can’t go wrong!!" —Sarah Crosley

    Price: $26.99 (available in two sizes and 14 colors)

    6. A Trtl neck pillow to help you and your plane neighbor avoid a most dreaded fate: you nodding off onto their shoulder.

    model wearing a gray trtl pillow while sleeping on a plane
    Amazon

    Promising review: "I was a little skeptical of this contraption but it had such great reviews by other users that I decided to try it. For me it worked fabulously! I traveled to Asia, so I had two six hour flights and a 12 hour flight each direction. I don't usually sleep well on planes, and while this didn't magically turn my seat into first-class accommodations it did make a huge difference. Once I tried it a few times and figured out the best wrapping technique for me it was wonderful. As some others have mentioned it can get warm, but I generally get cold on airplanes after sitting still for a while so it was actually a good thing. With my earplugs in I could gently rest my head against the Trtl and imagine it resting against a pillow (I'm a side sleeper so this was sooooooooooo much more comfortable for me than the regular travel pillows that have the most support with your head resting back) and I fell asleep really quickly. I never had any resulting neck pain or kinks. I would highly recommend it, especially for side sleepers." —Jac-O

    Price: $59.99+ (available in six colors)

    7. A pair of Teva sandals that are mega comfy, easy to throw on, come in tons of designs, and have become a go-to travel shoe of mine. Best of all, they're light as can be, so bringing them as a second pair in my carry-on isn't even a second thought. Couldn't be me, lugging around a pair of boots.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "One of my favorite shoes I’ve owned! Took them on a hiking trip without breaking them in first — NO problems. So comfortable. Hiked 10 miles through dry and wet and they were a godsend! Awesome!" —Morgan

    Price: $33.58+ (available in sizes 5–14 and 24 colors and patterns)

    8. A set of expandable hangers for anyone who likes to unpack when they get to their destination but never sees what they need when they open the closet. Alternatively, these are perfect for folks who will need to hang dry laundry on the road — garments just dry so much faster and more evenly when hung up.

    amazon.com

    Promising review: "Hotel rooms and cruise ships never have enough hangers. Taking these along made a huge difference in closets and fold up to practically nothing. Lightweight. Love them!" —sb44

    Price: $13.95 for a pack of 12

    9. An anti-blister balm so your feet stay in tip-top shape even as you hop, skip, and jump all around the exciting city you're visiting for the first time.

    reviewer holding the small purple balm in their hand
    amazon.com

    I use this stuff on my heels when backpacking and can confirm: it prevents blisters on my extremely blister-prone feet!

    Promising review: "This works great! I have trouble finding sandals that don't in some way rub me wrong, and this stuff has come to the rescue. I apply it liberally to my ankles and toes — anywhere that tends to rub and get irritated, and it makes a huge difference! I'm able to wear a pair of sandals all day and well into the night that I normally wouldn't be able to wear past lunchtime. Great product, and much more versatile than moleskin or bandaids, since this is invisible! I must say, when I misplaced this tiny little stick one day, I used my regular, large-sized body stick instead, and that also worked great on my feet, so I'm not sure if this foot formula is really that special, but it's not expensive so I'll give them the benefit of the doubt!" —MEG327

    Price: $8.99

    10. A USB-rechargeable fan that's a no-brainer for hot trips days spent at amusement parks. A Mickey-shaped ice cream bar will taste even better with a handheld breeze blowing on your face.

    reviewer holding the black small fan with the words &quot;portable fan, you the real MVP&quot; on it
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "This little fan is awesome, runs for hours, makes a huge difference when you’re stuck outside in the heat. Perfect for Disney!!" —diane alt

    Price: $14.99+ (available in five colors)

    11. A pack of soft silicone earplugs to help you drown out the late-night yammering at a hostel or strange new noises while you're staying at a hotel. Either way, night-night! You're gonna be sleeping soundly.

    buzzfeed writer with a form-fitting silicone earplug in their ear
    Emma Lord / BuzzFeed

    Promising review: "These are the very best earplugs. Would not be without them. Because they are silicone, they fit well over the ear canal, stay in place, and make a huge difference in noise reduction. I take them everywhere as I'm a light sleeper. Tried MANY brands and these are by far the best. Excellent product." —Mareo

    Price: $12.99 for a pack of 12

    Check out our full review of Mack's earplugs for more details. 

    12. A wireless transmitter called AirFly that allows you to connect your Bluetooth headphones to the airplane audio jack. Not being literally tethered to the seat in front of you and covered in wires while you attempt to relax is gonna be a small but mighty improvement to the flying experience.

    the AirFly Pro plugged into the seat back on a plane
    amazon.com

    It also comes with a USB-C charging cable, travel pouch, keychain holder, quick-start guide, and a manual.

    Promising review: "I recently purchased the Twelve South AirFly Pro, which is a wireless transmitter/receiver that allows you to share audio with up to two AirPods. This has been a game changer for me, particularly when it comes to traveling. I recently took a Delta flight and was able to watch a show with my AirPods while my partner listened as well. It was such a great experience to be able to enjoy media together without having to deal with tangled cords or trying to share one set of earbuds. The AirFly Pro is really easy to use and has made a big difference in my entertainment options while on the go. I would highly recommend it to anyone who wants to share audio with their partner or friends." —T.E. Collard Jr. 

    Price: $34.99+ (available in three styles and two colors)

    13. A digital luggage scale to ensure your baggage is in compliance with your airline's weight restrictions, avoiding some nasty fees in the process.

    reviewer weighing their bag with the handle luggage scale
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I've so often gone through airports where the screeners are super-fussy about the weight of checked luggage and carry-ons. This is a small item, easy to pack, and makes all the difference when returning from a trip with more than I started with!" —Amazon Customer

    Price: $8.99+ (available in two colors and as a two-pack)

    14. A luggage-mounted cup caddy because chances are your hands are gonna be full no matter where or how you're traveling. No need to forgo the tasty bev with this handy dandy invention around.

    reviewer&#x27;s cup holder attached to a suitcase with a Starbucks drink in it
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "Wow, what a difference this made while traveling. Kept my hands free, and I didn't have to keep going in my purse/backpack for phone, travel documents, or passport. I will not travel without it. I bought it on a whim but didn't realize how much I really needed it. I kept it on my carry-on, and it was no issue at all when boarding the plane to remove it (with a line of people behind me waiting for me to put my carry-on in overhead container). I just took out my drink and slipped it up and off the handle. There is a Velcro strip in between the cup folders, but I found it very easy to slip it on and off. I also was concerned about items falling out... nope. No issue whatsoever. My passport, papers, phone were all secured." —LisalouRN

    Price: $14.99 (available in 33 colors and styles)

    15. A wedge doorstop alarm to use at hotels that both physically stops the door from being opened by a stranger *and* triggers a mighty loud alarm if somebody tries.

    a reviewer photo of the wedge alarm inserted underneath a door
    amazon.com

    All it requires to work is a 9-volt battery

    Promising review: "Is user-friendly and reliable. Alarm is loud enough to make a difference. Is a straight-forward design that functions well without a lot of fuss. Also battery life seems fine." —Terry G

    Price: $13.25

    16. A set of Sea Bands that target an acupressure point on your wrist in order to help reduce nausea. According to reviewers, they're worth trying whether you suffer car sickness, sea sickness, or any other travel tummy ailment.

    Reviewer with gray band on their wrist
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "Relief from the sea. Went back and bought a second pair for visitors going out of the boat with us. We have a 27-foot boat and when we leave the intercoastal for the sea, the bands make a huge difference. Slapped a pair on my mom and even she had to agree!" —Marie Billings

    Price: $8.42 for a set of two

    17. A mini white noise machine if you're visiting a city and need to block out the loud city livin' happening outside of your window in order to slumber.

    reviewer image of the white noise machine
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "Made a huge difference on our Europe trip. It helped us get to sleep better while aiding in helping us get over our jet lag. I would highly recommend this for anyone who uses/needs noise or a noise machine. The sounds are very organic (just like the larger Ohm device). Love it!" —Shawn Peters

    Price: $25.35+ (available with or without a case, in packs of two and three, and in a deluxe version)

    18. An Ethique shampoo bar so you're not subject to whatever over-drying shampoo the hotel has out but you *also* don't have to go through the hassle of bringing liquids along on your trip. Win, win.

    Amazon

    Promising review: "This stuff is an absolute lifesaver!! I've been struggling with oily hair for many years, and no matter how many different shampoos I've tried, they've all been useless. In fact many of the 'oil control' shampoos I tried just made my hair even worse. I don't even know how much money I've spent on different shampoos at this point. I got this one because I'm vegan and also trying to lean more towards a zero waste lifestyle. I was a little skeptical at first because I've never used anything but liquid shampoo before now, but I'm glad I took the risk. Even after the first use of this product I noticed a huge difference. And the second time I used it, the softness of my hair was already coming back too. This product saved my hair and my confidence, and I very highly recommend it." —Gibson

    Price: $13.50+ (available in 10 formulas)

    19. A pair of compression socks to keep swelling at bay when you're on long-haul flights or partaking in a big ol' road trip.

    (left) hand holding the packaging (right) two feet with the black and yellow compression socks on
    Gyan Yankovich / BuzzFeed

    Promising review: "These are a lifesaver when traveling for long periods of time where mobility is restricted due to confined space. I used them and it made a huge difference in comfort for my 72-year-old body, would definitely recommend." —Amazon Customer

    Price: $16.75+ (available in unisex sizes S–XXL and 13 colors)

    And check out our full Physix Gear compression socks review here.

    20. A travel pouch that attaches right to your bra to avoid any pickpocketing and simply to travel hands-free. Not having a bag to worry about is a freedom like no other. I know that sounds dramatic, but I genuinely mean it!

    Amazon

    Promising review: "As a solo woman traveler this is by far the best. Whether you are running through congested markets or enjoying a night at the club, it's a great way to hide your money and cards without worrying about carrying a shoulder bag and leaving it here and there to dance or wondering if it will be snatched. Loooove it." —Melia

    Price: $18.95 (available in two colors)

    21. A soft silicone ear-saver and mask-extender if you still want or need to mask while traveling but are *beyond* done with the ear pain that can come along with it.

    A model wearing a mask that is pulled together around the back of their head by the silicone ear saver, which has three different toggles on the back for sizing
    Amazon

    Promising review: "These are GREAT! My kids’ masks were iffy on sizes and these made a huge difference. My husband can wear it also so it works for all sizes. Very happy." —Jeanine

    Price: $6.99 for a set of four (available in five different color combos)

    22. A transparent TSA-approved toiletry bag so you can stop leaning on flimsy plastic kitchen bags in order to store your liquids compliantly.

    reviewer&#x27;s grey-trimmed see-through bag full of cosmetics
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I’d been looking to purchase this carry-on liquids bag for a while, but kept delaying the purchase because I figured that the traditional clear bag I had been using for years was fine, even though it was always a pain to search for what I was looking for. Finally I decided enough was enough and that I would buy this thing already. I can honestly say, it’s one of the best purchases I’ve ever made off of Amazon. I didn’t realize how big of a difference it would make with traveling, but trust me, it did. First of all, bottles of makeup/toiletries just fit so much better in this bag. Second, because of the fact that it unzips all the way around you can easily find what you’re looking for without messing anything else up. And third, I was able to fit so many more items than I ever have before! This is way better than the Ziploc-type of bag I was using previously. Buy this bag if you’re flying anywhere. It’s great!" —Sarah W

    Price: $13.49 (available in 11 colors)

    23. A contoured eye mask that will majorly come in handy if you're sensitive to light and find yourself needing to snooze on a plane (or anywhere, really). Best of all, it won't smoosh your little eyes, so you can stay comfy and hopefully fall asleep even faster.

    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I have been using it for about two months and still holds up and it hasn't fallen apart. The material is very nice and soft. At times I forget that I'm wearing it. The elastic band is quite nice. It feels like clouds in my eyes. I have a high light sensitivity, this eye mask has really made a huge difference on how much rest I get. I have taken it with me on every trip I have made in order to rest well. Highly recommend it." —Cynthia Carbajal

    Price: $21.99+ (available in seven colors)

    24. An old-school pair of corded Apple headphones because my number one travel tip? Don't rely too much on Bluetooth or battery power to get you through your days. These are über reliable, never run out of charge because they literally can't, and are SO affordable compared to AirPods. The last part is essential considering how much running around you're about to be doing.

    writer wearing white corded apple headphones
    Rachel Dunkel / BuzzFeed

    You know them, you love them. To me, there is no greater invention than the classic Apple headphones, which have delivered music, podcasts, and audiobooks comfortably and reliably into my little ears for the last billion years. There's a time and a place for fancy headphones, but in my opinion, solo travel isn't one of them. These are about as cheap as it gets, which is essential when you're moving around so much and the threat of losing a tiny earbud is ever-present. And as someone who loooooves to listen to stuff when I'm walking around and traveling, having headphones that run out of battery after a few hours simply isn't an option for me. 

    Price: $16.99

    The reviews for this post have been edited for length and clarity.