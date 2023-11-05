27 Problem-Solving Products That Look Pretty And Are Popular For A Reason

1. A set of cute and colorful cable protectors to stop your chargers and cables from fraying like the dickens. You've had to spend far too much money over the years replacing them — that stops today!
2. A pair of snag-proof opaque tights, because who has endless money to spend on tights after their only pair starts running after one or two wears? Not us!
3. A set of Oxo Pop containers to keep your dry goods as fresh as can be and organize your pantry all at once.
4. A CurlCap if you want to shield your eyes and face from the sun without sacrificing the health, happiness, and killer style of your curls. It's satin-lined to prevent breakage, as well as backless and adjustable to ensure your natural hair fits just so.
CurlCap is a Black-owned apparel company founded by Britney Sadé that specializes in caps designed for natural hair with an open back and flexible scrunchie design.
Promising review: "This hat is comfortable, well-made, and cute! It is now my go-to hat for casual days when I put my hair in a ponytail. I have also worn it playing tennis and found that it's more comfortable than wearing a visor. The back elastic really keeps the hat secure without feeling too tight. I have the black twill, and would love to see it in other colors in this fabric for walking, running, and tennis. Love." —Me
Get it from Amazon for $24.99 (available in 22 styles).
5. A set of packing cubes that will singlehandedly turn your tornado of a suitcase into a well-organized dream. I had doubt in the power of the cubes until I tries them for myself, and wondered that a few little pieces of fabric could seemingly undo a lifetime of disorganization.
The set includes three different-sized packing cubes, one bra and underwear bag, one shoe bag, and one bag for your toiletries.
Promising review: "When I first became aware of packing cubes, I thought they seemed completely unnecessary and a waste of precious suitcase real estate. Then a friend gave me these as a gift to celebrate my impending trip to Iceland. I'm now a devout convert! These little devils saved me so much time and aggravation I still can't believe it. When I got to my hotel room, it took me exactly six minutes to unpack and put stuff away. Getting dressed in the morning was faster because used items were in cubes separate from fresh. Packing to return home was faster because, well, I was already basically packed. I just popped the cubes back in the suitcase and voila." —Robin Osbourne
Get the six-piece set from Amazon for $12.99+ (available in six colors and also as an eight-piece set).
6. A set of four Edison bulbs to seriously improve the look of any fixtures you have with exposed lights. And they're even dimmable so creating some groovy mood lighting is also a thing for you now.
Promising review: "Well, I've only just received them but I'll tell you, I'm already in love! I paired it with this industrial/steampunk type lamp to improve my working-from-home conditions and it illuminates my keyboard just enough. It's just the glow I was looking for and perfect for the look I had in mind. I've never reviewed anything before, but I felt compelled. I'm pretty new to ordering things online and so I'm still kind of hesitant, especially when considering ordering something as fragile as light bulbs. However, they were carefully packaged and in perfect condition. I will definitely be ordering more!" —jshort
Get a four pack from Amazon for $17.97+ (also available in a six pack and in three styles).
7. A chic and insulated crossbody water bottle bag from Calpak with lots of little extra pockets so it's also your purse for the day. Hydration is the most important. But eh, you need your wallet, keys, and phone too, I guess.
Promising review: "I'm pretty much obsessed with this bag. It allows me to take the necessities, which are my iPhone13 Pro Max, 32 oz water bottle (which never fits in anything and fits in this with a bit of room), keys, wallet, headphones, and mask and still leaves room for any small items I may collect during the day. I also like that it has two handles and a crossbody strap. It’s also very adjustable and comfortable to wear while riding my bike. I got the plaid which is flipping adorable and will probably get black too!" —Calpak Customer
Get it from Calpak for $45 (available in 15 colors and patterns).
8. An patterned area rug to jazz up your space as well as keep your tootsies warm during the upcoming chilly fall and winter mornings.
Promising review: "I don’t normally write product reviews, but this one was too good to not! The rug exceeded my expectations. Not only was the price very affordable but the quality of it is beyond amazing. It’s soft and very lightweight for when you need to deep clean and hung it to dry outside. I had our elder dog pee on the corner of it, and I was able to treat it and take it outside to dry in the sun. What would have been a two-person job, I was able to do myself because of how light it is. It really changed the appearance of a room. Definitely makes the house feel more homey. So happy with my purchase!" —Patty K
Get it from Amazon for $39.76+ (available in four colors and tons of shapes and sizes).
9. An ingenious (and adorable) scrunchie with built-in storage so your newest cool hair accessory and way to travel hands-free are one in the same.
Hustle Sew Shop is based in Oregon and hand-makes goods like face masks and scrunchies.
Promising review: "Love this scrunchie! This is perfect for when I walk my dog; it fits my house key, lip balm, and treats, and STILL holds my hair up! I will be buying more for friends in the future. Highly recommend." —Sarah Dickinson
Get it from Hustle Sew Shop on Etsy for $8 (available in 12 fabric colors and three zipper colors).
10. A marvelous humidifier tank cleaner to keep your machine from getting gunky *and* looks like an adorable fish! More random cleaning objects should be shaped like little animals in my opinion.
11. A set of hair claw clips so you can throw your hair up in five seconds the morning and look chic as ever.
Promising review: "I will admit I bought these from seeing them on TikTok and I needed new clips for my thick hair. I am not disappointed and beyond glad I got them. The colors are gorgeous and they stay put without hurting my head. I'm very impressed." —Jessica
Get a four-pack from Amazon for $7.99+ (available in 14 different color sets).
12. A glamorously modern floor-length mirror to instantly add a sophisticated touch to any room, as well as give you the perfect place to shoot your OOTD photos.
Promising review: "I am obsessed with this mirror! I’ve been looking for a high-quality mirror for quite some time now and finally found the one! I chose the recessed one because it’s unique, and the recessed lip gives it a modern yet sleek design. Although I was a little hesitant to order a mirror online, afraid that it would be distorted or cracked, it arrived in perfect condition. I am in love with this mirror I haven’t been this excited about a new piece of furniture in years!! You really can’t beat the price. The mirror helped tie in together the look I was going for. If you’re looking for a new mirror to help brighten up your living space, this is the one for you! Theres a wall mount attached to the back or you can lean it up against the wall like I did. I love it, my friends love it, all around best mirror!" —Elle
Get it from Amazon for $179.99+ (available in three sizes and in either recessed or slim lips and with gold, black, or silver finishes).
13. A sleek digital alarm clock with a neat-o mirrored display if you're sick of relying on your phone for a wake-up call. It also has two charging ports so your devices can wake up just as well rested as you.
Promising review: "Even though we all use our phones as alarm clocks, I still prefer to have a clock on my nightstand that I can look at in the middle of the night. I had the same clunky radio alarm clock for many years and finally decided I needed an upgrade. This is modern, minimalist and really helped to declutter my nightstand. I love it so much!" —Mel
Get it from Amazon for $19.18+ (available in six colors).
14. Trendy light switch plates to vastly improve the usually bland slabs of generic plastic that are currently around all of your switches. Mix it up!
Promising review: "I was really pleased with these. They look and feel high quality and were very easy to install." —Anthropologie Customer
Get it from Anthropologie for $22+ (available in five styles).
15. A CovoBox that's an absolutely genius invention — it covers your techy boxes and cords with book covers in order to hide unsightly necessities and add a bookish piece of decor in one fell swoop.
And! You can customize this to fit your exact needs by choosing the size and color theme.
Covogoods was founded by Camille, who wanted to decorate a room with pieces that would add texture and interest to the space, provide additional storage and organization, *and* hide ugly things like electronics and cords. The Utah-based home decor small biz now offers decorative books by color, hidden storage book boxes, blank decorative books, secret door books, cut book spines, faux book panels, electronics hiders, and fairy book houses — just to name a few!
Promising review: "I’m pretty sure I’ve never loved a purchase from Amazon as much as I love this one. This product is EXTREMELY well-made and very unique. Plus it does the job of hiding the ugly routers and cords. And the customer service was great and responsive. I was a little hesitant to spend the money on this but after years of living with the husband’s pile of technology, the money was well spent!" —AmazonEmme
Get it from Covogoods on Amazon Handmade for $29+ (available in 14 sizes and 15 colors or a custom color).
16. A Boon drying rack to efficiently dry your littles' collection of bottles, cups, and accessories. Those rugrats may be small, but they sure can generate a lot of dishes.
Former BuzzFeed editor Chandni Reddy has this and raves: "Is it possible for a drying rack to be life changing? Why yes, it is. I caved and bought this grassy patch after my kitchen started to look like an episode of Hoarders. This thing instantly organized my kitchen by creating a dedicated spot for baby stuff. Bottles, pump parts, sippy cups...this bad boy can hold a LOT (at least six bottles and four cups at once) and dries everything quickly. Did I mention it's a heck of a lot more cheerful and stylish than your regular drying rack?"
Promising review: "Newborn twins are a mess. They took over our house within moments of coming through the door. For this type A mama, it was a horrifying side effect of the two most precious things in the world. A friend gave us one lawn at our shower, and we promptly hopped on Amazon and bought a second to manage the sheer volume. The lawn and the accessories are a convenient and cute way to keep your bottles and pump parts organized. There is ample space in one for one baby's needs." —Lacey
Get it from Amazon for $22.99+ (available in three styles).