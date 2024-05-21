Just 27 Practical Things Worth Buying On Amazon Right Now

1. An inexpensive baby gate to keep your waddling toddler safe from areas they shouldn't have access to. "Babies don't belong on stairs!" you say cheerily as you lift your kiddo and open this gate easily with one hand thanks to its lever handle.
Make sure you double check the dimensions of the space you plan on putting the gate before ordering to make sure you get the proper fit!
Promising review: "Best gate I have ever owned. I have two small kids, a dog, and two cats. Plus, lots of stairs. I have gone through so many gates in the last three years. Most broke over time or came loose. This gate is worth 20 stars. Amazing quality. It has stood the test of time! reliable, sturdy, easy to use, easy to install. The gate swings both ways! That's a HUGE plus. I feel so secure having it knowing that there is no way my kids or dog can knock it down or get over it. It is tall too. Buy this one. Coming from the girl who is the queen of gates. This one is one-and-done." —L. Randall
Price: $34.99+ (available in two sizes)
2. A toothbrush holder so you can store your toothbrush in style instead of leaving it sadly on the counter or in a weird cup where it will certainly mingle with your partner's or roommate's.
3. A set of six refrigerator organizers if you're looking to turn your humdrum fridge into an organized fridge. Ugh, it just feels so good to have a well-organized refrigerator, and it genuinely makes it so much easier to see what you actually have.
The set of six includes five drawers with built-in handles and an egg tray with 14 slots.
Promising review: "My refrigerator and shelves are organized for the first time ever! I can just pull out a container and get what I need instead of having to move things all around to reach something in the back of a shelf." —..
Price: $18.49
4. A bamboo slatted bath mat that'll create a spa-like feel in your bathroom just by placing it down. Wood has such a warming effect in any room, and this is the perfect way to incorporate it into your shower routine.
Promising review: "The material is great. It's soft but flexible, so it feels comfortable to step on but also sturdy beneath your feet. I got a bigger size, and it actually pulls the room together, making my tiny bathroom look rather chic. Honestly, I think it's great and better for the environment because I don't have to launder it every week." —JamieJo
Price: $34.99+ (available in four sizes, two colors, and a rollable version)
5. A collapsible laundry basket so you're not burdened by a huge, unmoving basket even when it's not full. A true albatross!
6. A set of makeup sponges for bouncing your liquid foundation on with ease. No struggling to choose the right brush when you have an arsenal of sponges to help.
Promising reviews: "Don't hesitate, just buy these. I have been using the Real Technique sponges for years, and I bought them on a whim after seeing several TikToks praise them. I apply liquid foundation with a damp sponge, and these work better than Real Techniques. They are dense but soft and 'bouncy.' I wash mine between each use and these hold up very well and much longer than the RT. Very happy with my purchase and the price. Will definitely continue to buy." —chris
"I love these makeup sponges. I am new to makeup and still learning, and these sponges are great for blending. I only use liquid concealer and foundation, and the makeup sponges blend my makeup products perfectly. They are a pretty good size, too. I use the pointy part for under my eyes and other hard-to-reach places." —DayLovesU
Price: $6.99+ for a set of five (available in six colors)