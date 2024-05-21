BuzzFeed Shopping logoBuzzFeed Shopping logo
    Just 27 Practical Things Worth Buying On Amazon Right Now

    Because we could all use a helping hand.

    Rachel Dunkel
    by Rachel Dunkel

    BuzzFeed Contributor

    1. An inexpensive baby gate to keep your waddling toddler safe from areas they shouldn't have access to. "Babies don't belong on stairs!" you say cheerily as you lift your kiddo and open this gate easily with one hand thanks to its lever handle.

    reviewer's photo of a child trying to open a gate
    reviewer's gif showing how to open the door latch easily with one hand
    Make sure you double check the dimensions of the space you plan on putting the gate before ordering to make sure you get the proper fit!

    Promising review: "Best gate I have ever owned. I have two small kids, a dog, and two cats. Plus, lots of stairs. I have gone through so many gates in the last three years. Most broke over time or came loose. This gate is worth 20 stars. Amazing quality. It has stood the test of time! reliable, sturdy, easy to use, easy to install. The gate swings both ways! That's a HUGE plus. I feel so secure having it knowing that there is no way my kids or dog can knock it down or get over it. It is tall too. Buy this one. Coming from the girl who is the queen of gates. This one is one-and-done." —L. Randall

    Price: $34.99+ (available in two sizes)

    2. A toothbrush holder so you can store your toothbrush in style instead of leaving it sadly on the counter or in a weird cup where it will certainly mingle with your partner's or roommate's.

    Promising review: "I was looking for a product that would keep the heads of the toothbrushes covered and protected, yet still keep my bathroom looking neat. This does the job very well. It adhered to the wall (placed on a ceramic tile) and looks like it is there to stay! I am very satisfied with this product. I expect it to be easy to clean, too." —Raymond

    Price: $12.99+ (available in two sizes)

    3. A set of six refrigerator organizers if you're looking to turn your humdrum fridge into an organized fridge. Ugh, it just feels so good to have a well-organized refrigerator, and it genuinely makes it so much easier to see what you actually have. 

    a reviewer photo of an open fridge organized with the clean bins
    The set of six includes five drawers with built-in handles and an egg tray with 14 slots.  

    Promising review: "My refrigerator and shelves are organized for the first time ever! I can just pull out a container and get what I need instead of having to move things all around to reach something in the back of a shelf." —..

    Price: $18.49

    4. bamboo slatted bath mat that'll create a spa-like feel in your bathroom just by placing it down. Wood has such a warming effect in any room, and this is the perfect way to incorporate it into your shower routine. 

    a reviewer photo of the slatted bamboo mat on the floor of their bathroom
    Promising review: "The material is great. It's soft but flexible, so it feels comfortable to step on but also sturdy beneath your feet. I got a bigger size, and it actually pulls the room together, making my tiny bathroom look rather chic. Honestly, I think it's great and better for the environment because I don't have to launder it every week." —JamieJo

    Price: $34.99+ (available in four sizes, two colors, and a rollable version)

    5. A collapsible laundry basket so you're not burdened by a huge, unmoving basket even when it's not full. A true albatross!

    Promising review: "This is a well-made basket that has plenty of room for a large load, plus it expands and collapses well. I wish I would have gotten it sooner! It’s a great space saver!" —pfc689

    Price: $27.99 (available in nine colors)

    6. set of makeup sponges for bouncing your liquid foundation on with ease. No struggling to choose the right brush when you have an arsenal of sponges to help. 

    pic of reviewer with foundation blended on their face from the sponge
    set of pink, purple, blue, and yellow makeup sponges
    Promising reviews: "Don't hesitate, just buy these. I have been using the Real Technique sponges for years, and I bought them on a whim after seeing several TikToks praise them. I apply liquid foundation with a damp sponge, and these work better than Real Techniques. They are dense but soft and 'bouncy.' I wash mine between each use and these hold up very well and much longer than the RT. Very happy with my purchase and the price. Will definitely continue to buy." —chris

    "I love these makeup sponges. I am new to makeup and still learning, and these sponges are great for blending. I only use liquid concealer and foundation, and the makeup sponges blend my makeup products perfectly. They are a pretty good size, too. I use the pointy part for under my eyes and other hard-to-reach places." —DayLovesU

    Price: $6.99+ for a set of five (available in six colors)

    7. A pack of LED-dimming stickers if you regularly find yourself disproportionately annoyed by the Wi-Fi router's blinking blue light while you're trying to get some shut-eye.

    model hands demonstrating the dimming peel and stick stickers
    The stickers dim 50%-80% of the LED, so you can still tell that your devices are on and working. 

    Promising review: "This is the best thing you never knew you needed. I own a digital clock with the numbers displayed in red LED light, and every night I've blocked the light with a cover so it doesn't shine in my eyes as I sleep. Silly, I know, but I like my room pitch black and cave-like. On a whim, I bought this product. OH MY GOD! Game changer!! For the first night EVER, I didn't have to cover the clock display before I went to bed!! I had no idea how big a difference this little dimmer could make, but I'm more than pleased with the result. I can still see the time display just fine, but now my room is a happy cave! The product is easy to remove and doesn't leave a sticky residue at all, which can't be said for most tapes. I did notice a slight lag in response when I covered my TV LED sensor, so if you're trying to block something that actually senses inputs I would maybe not suggest this. Other than that, excellent product!" —Logan M

    Price: $4.39

    8. A cult-favorite cleaning paste that's nearly all-purpose. After you use it on your cookware, faucets, appliances, and heck, even walls, you're basically gonna have a whole new home.

    This all-purpose and vegan paste is great for removing rust, hard water stains, grease, and other messes! To use, just apply it to a surface with a damp cloth, gently rub it in, rinse it off with water, and polish the area with a dry cloth.

    Promising review: "Amazing product. No chemicals, no toxic odor. The shower wall hard water stains are completely wiped out. I used other products on my 10-year-old oven door and it never came as clean. First try, I wiped on, wiped off. (Recommended at least five minutes.) Second try, I applied the Pink Stuff and left it overnight. Baked-on grit was softened enough I could use a spoon to scrap. End result...BIG DIFFERENCE. By far the best versatile, non-toxic, and gentle abrasive product." —ap808

    Price: $5.29

    9. A set of packing cubes for anyone who's ever tried and immediately failed at keeping their luggage in check while on longer trips. Vacation isn't the time to fret over organization — let the cubes do it for you.

    writer&#x27;s suitcase full of three purple mesh and fabric packing cubes
    The set comes with four packing cubes of various sizes, as well as a laundry bag.

    Promising review: "I like these. I've already used them on one trip and will be using them again next week. Very easy to use and made a huge difference in how much I could get in a small area. I also noticed that they kept my clothes from getting as wrinkled. I use the large to pack my shirts. I folded the shirts in half and then rolled them up. I got over twice as much packed in the same area." —J

    Price: $21.99 (available in 10 colors, also available in a set of eight)

    10. A classic patio umbrella with a tilty handle so you can get juuuust the right amount of shade as you while away the hours in your outdoor space.

    gray patio umbrella above circular patio table with chairs
    This umbrella doesn't come with a stand, but if you need one, try this one for $59.99 on Amazon.

    Promising review: "I am truly impressed with the quality and sturdiness of this umbrella. Having a crank is awesome as well, and I find it super handy that you can easily shift the angle. I sit at my patio table and paint with watercolor and mid-day had been impossible since it’s so bright. This has been perfect and I now can stay outside the whole day in peace and quiet. The only downside is it does not come with a weight for the bottom. I picked one up, a generic 20 pounds one at Lowe’s that fits perfectly." —Amazon Customer

    Price: $39.99 (available in 16 colors)

    11. A glass tumbler whose aesthetically pleasing design is the cherry on top of being your new favorite reusable vessel. I take that back. It's actually the included straw.

    Promising review: "I saw this product on TikTok and automatically liked it! I love that it comes in so many different colors, and the top is wood. I drink lots of water and needed a cup I could take with me everywhere. I could also put iced coffee in it too. I love that it came with two straws, a clear one and white. I will be purchasing another one for my husband and also one for my mom in different colors!" —Rose

    Price: $12.79 (available in 44 colors and sets)

    12. A hand-powered chopper so you can *vroom, vroom* your way to diced onions instead of suffering through what always feels like endless tears.

    Promising review: "This chopper is amazing!! I love cooking, but used to absolutely HATE chopping onions... until someone gave me this chopper! Now I simply have to quarter the onion, throw it in the chopper, pull the handle about 10–15 times, and they're ready to be used! No more teary eyes or spending a long time chopping onions. The cup is big enough to fit a whole onion... I think the capacity is 3 cups. There are tons of other uses to this as well... you can chop pretty much anything from herbs, veggies, and fruits, to making salsa and guacamole." —Valjulia

    Price: $20.08+ (available in three colors)

    13. A set of minimalist hooks that can genuinely help transform an entryway or closet into a much more functional space by providing low-fuss, casual-yet-cool storage.

    Promising review: "I am chronically cold and have a bunch of very nice knit cardigans. I usually end up leaving them lying over chair backs or recliners and cluttering things up, so I bought these to have a good place to hang them. The thick wood prevents stretching damage from the weight of the sweaters, and not using a hook prevents damage and holes in the knit. Definitely worth the upgrade." —Lynn M

    Price: $17.69 (available in two finishes)

    14. A two-pack of webcam covers so you can do your part in ensuring there are fewer embarrassing Zoom camera mishaps in the world.

    Promising review: "I bought these because I saw them on TikTok, and they actually work really well! I used to keep a piece of electric tape over my webcams, but it was difficult to remove quickly when I needed to use FaceTime. I put one of the sliders on my iMac, and one on my MacBook, and they are awesome! I would def recommend! :)" —Emily

    Price: $6.99 (available in five colors)

    15. A portable door lock to give you a little extra assurance that your door can't be opened when you're staying in hotels or new places. It doesn't hurt to be sure!

    Promising review: "My apartment door has a deadbolt but no lock on the door handle. The latch is also misplaced, so if it’s not dead bolted, anyone can just push my door open. It took a few tries to get this right, but it makes me feel much more secure, and it’s easy to use when you get the hang of it! I also take this with me when traveling as it fits almost all doors. Definitely recommend, thanks TikTok for showing this to me." —Anna

    Price: $11.99

    16. An exfoliating scrub mitt, aka the pièce de résistance of ~everything~ showers, removing dead cells and giving your skin a clean, smooth finish. Ahhhh, that's gonna feel good.

    Promising review: "I have very thin and light body hair, so any form of removal (shaving, waxing, etc) usually leaves me with a lot of ingrown hairs. I've tried body scrubs and washcloths, and neither really does a great job. I saw this product recommended by a dermatologist on TikTok and thought I'd try it — it's amazing! I also have very sensitive skin, and this mitt doesn't leave my skin irritated at all. However, absolutely do not use this mitt on your face, neck, or other sensitive areas, it would be way too harsh.

    I like to use this mitt first when I get in the shower, then use a body wash (a gentle chemical exfoliant) and follow up with body lotion for dry and sensitive skin. This whole routine is fragrance-free and leaves my skin feeling very soft and moisturized." —Kat

    Price: $6.99 (also available in a set of two)

    17. A rolling desk bike so my fellow WFH-ers can get in a bit of exercise even when you have to be at your desk all day. Not to mention, being in a meeting while taking a little bike ride is simply more fun than being in a meeting and NOT on a bike ride.

    Reviewer image of white bike desk in a home with laptop propped on the tray and drink in the holder
    The bike is height-adjustable and has eight resistance levels. It also tracks your mileage, RPM, and more.

    Promising review: "I saw this in TikTok, and I bought it. No regrets! I’ve used this almost daily since I got it. I’m moving way more than I did before. The table top part is a little loose, but that might be from me leaning on it too much. It wasn’t originally like that. I haven’t looked into tightening it. 10 out of 10 recommended for someone who's looking to move more!!" —Amazon Customer

    Price: $492.96+ (available in two colors)

    18. A discreet TV cord cover to hide the unsightly, hard-to-tame cables coming from your mounted TV. Their peel-and-stick installation is also perfect for the non-DIYers among us.

    Promising review: "This is the perfect solution for hiding a cord! It looks like it is just a part of the baseboard. Mine is covering a cable wire only, but I think they are big enough to hide more than one cord if needed. I didn’t cut mine, and I bought two. You can tell where the two meet if you look closely. However, I do not think anyone would notice. I can’t believe I let our cable cord sit across the floor for this long. I wish I would have found these sooner!" —Amazon Customer

    Price: $29.79+ (available in three sizes, five colors, and multipacks)

    19. A stainless-steel tongue scraper because residue on your tongue may be the only thing standing between you and fresh breath.

    Promising review: "On the list of things TikTok made me buy. You guys!!!! I don’t know why I waited so long to use one of these, but here I am — AMAZED!! I really recommend it. True game-changer!" —Aliyah Lofton

    Price: $8.27

    20. A silicone facial applicator brush so you can apply your next face mask evenly, without losing a bunch of product, and with a surface that's — no offense — prob a bit cleaner than your hands.

    Reviewer holding spatula up to face
    Promising review: "I absolutely love these. I saw them on TikTok and ordered them right away. I've been using them for months now, and they make applying masks so much easier. I get a much more even application than I did with my hands or with other brushes. Extremely easy to use, clean, and store. Love love love!" —caterina

    Price: $5.38

    21. A pack of two draft stoppers with adhesive strips to help maintain temperatures *just* the way you like them and make your heating and cooling more efficient. It'll also keep critters, dust, and debris from sneaking through.

    These are a great fit for doors with a large gap between them and the floor.

    Promising review: "I originally bought these to keep crickets out of my house because I have large gaps under both of my doors and a cricket problem in my yard. But after installing them (which was super easy), I realized that they were keeping my house cool during the day and keeping the cold air out at night." —Betty

    Price: $7.99+ (available in five colors)

    22. A Denman Hair Brush whose bristles work some serious magic when it comes to detangling, shaping, and defining curls right out of the shower. "Boiiiiiiing!" —Your beautiful ringlets

    Promising review: "TikTok made me do it. I never knew I had 3A curls until I used this brush. It evenly spreads product throughout the hair and clumps up your curls. It’s just an amazing brush!" —mariela

    Price: $21.04+ (available in four colors)

    23. A bottle of Bar Keepers Friend to scrub rust, surface scratches, burnt grease, and even Sharpie marks away with *way* less effort than with your old cleaner. A friend, indeed!

    Promising review: "We bought our refrigerator seven years ago when we moved into our house, and within a year, rust spots showed up (cheap and didn't clean the stainless steel properly). I have tried numerous products over the years to no avail. I received Bar Keepers Friend today and, after dinner, decided to give it a whirl. This product was easy to use, and all the rust stains are gone. My wife came in and said, 'Where are the orange spots? I never thought those would go away.' Highly recommend and will continue to clean our appliances with this product." —Andrew Riebesehl

    Price: $8.30