1. A painless, mint-flavored teeth-whitening pen whose soft-bristle brushes even work for folks with sensitive teeth. It's recommended that you treat twice a day for the first seven days of use, but it'll be good to have some on-hand for any touch-ups. That black coffee isn't going to start drinking itself!
Promising review: "I bought this on a whim when I saw someone review it on TikTok. After using it several times over the course of a week, I immediately noticed the difference in the color of my teeth. I'm a smoker and a heavy coffee drinker. I'm finding that this product will be a lifesaver in terms of what my smile looks like. I would definitely recommend!!" —Mully
Get a two-pack from Amazon for $18.95.
2. A lightweight double-sided cooling blanket for any hot sleepers out there who are SO OVER night sweats. If you want to keep a cover on but can't stand the thought of going up even one more degree, here's your solution.
Promising review: "My daughter found this on TikTok — she knew I was looking for something like this so I gave it a go. It actually works. The material is a bit weird and it takes some getting used to — just because it is NOT a blanket, but it works. The current temp here in Texas has been and will be 100+ with humidity probably forever ... this will definitely help keep you cool at night. I assume alien technology at this point but eh, I'll take it." —Tehru
Get it from Amazon for $22.99+ ( available in 13 colors and seven sizes).
3. A set of affordable, highly popular wireless Bluetooth earbuds if you're ready to retire your corded ones but don't want to drop a few hundred bucks on a fancy-schmancy pair. Which, same! Reviewers say these are just as good as expensive pairs, and for under $25!
These come with a wireless charging case that provides up to 14 hours of charge (with the earbuds able to play for four-plus hours with each full charge).
Promising review: "Best decision! These are the greatest headphones ever! I saw them on TikTok months ago and added them to my wishlist. I got a new phone that doesn't have the headphone port so I decided it was time to finally buy them. They are amazing and I probably won't ever take them out of my ears! 😂" —Kate Arnold
Get it from Amazon $23.99+ (available in five colors).
4. A copy of Burn After Writing to wind your way through a guided journal of questions and thought experiments. Quality time with oneself is never wasted!
Promising review: "I first saw this book on TikTok and decided to look more into it. I purchased four total because I know some people holding onto things that are difficult to let go of. It’s a great way to look at things from a different perspective and truly hold yourself accountable to different things in your life. I love what it stands for and I look forward to when I burn mine after I’m done. Self love, self care, and meditation for a better state of mind tomorrow is always the goal. I definitely recommend it to those susceptible to change and the willingness to try things different. You’re so much more than what’s been done to you and someone’s inability to see your worth does not decrease your value. Choose you for a change." —Brent Helm
Get it from Amazon for $7.32+ (also available in a spiral-bound option).
5. A longline sports bra for anyone who doesn't want to have to choose between style and support when it comes to workout gear. It also comes in 25 colors so you can choose between a huge variety of shades or just pick up a whole drawer full.
Promising review: "I never, never, never leave reviews on products, but with this one, it's well well worth it and I haven't even worked out in it yet! I'm a 36DD (I ordered a large for reference), so finding a good, supportive sports bra can be a bit difficult. I found this one the way a Gen Z'er does: TikTok. Absolutely deserving of the praise it gets! This sports bra can even double as a tank top if you're running from the gym to get coffee or to home, so it's absolutely perfect! It's such a cute top and I can't wait to see how well it supports my workouts! I bought it in dusty blue and I'll be back for more of the colors!" —Robert
Get it from Amazon for $22.99+ (available in women's sizes XS–3XL and 25 colors).
6. A tube of Essence's Lash Princess mascara to get sky-high lashes at a wildly reasonable price. That's right, this holy grail is only $5 — a small price to pay for gorge lashes all day long.
Senior Staff Writer, Emma Lord: Hello, that is my face above, because I bought into the hype of all the 5-star reviews and now I will never look back!! Putting it on is like giving my eyelashes butterfly wings. It doesn't get clumpy, it stays put ALL the livelong day no matter how much you sweat, and you can apply it on very lightly if you don't want it to look so dramatic, or continue applying for longer lashes each time.
Promising review: "Saw this product on TikTok and thought it would be expensive looking at the results they got. I am beyond amazed with how my lashes look after about two coats. For around $5 you couldn’t ask for a better mascara! I will be buying this same one when I run out. I was not expecting to like it as much as I do! No complaints." —Kd
Get it from Amazon for $4.99.
7. A bottle of Elizavecca Hair Treatment for taking frizz on without breaking the bank. Yup, this smoothing treatment is less than $10, comes in a relatively large bottle, and has over 30,000 5-star Amazon ratings.
This is designed to work on all hair types, with reviewers with 2b–4c curls mentioning it worked for them!
Promising review: "I saw this on TikTok, and in between other compares products that were four times the price, I decided to bite the bullet and buy this — let me tell you, best decision ever! I shampooed my hair, then heavily massaged this in, from ends to scalp. The carton says 5–20 minutes... But I ended up leaving it in for two days! And after washing it out, my hair was so shiny, bouncy and CURLY! My curl recovery journey has been long, but this has helped restore so much vibrance and shape to my hair. My mom has been stealing it from my bathroom every couple of days, after having similar results on her hair. Going to need to buy a few more to ward her off." —Chisso
Check out BuzzFeed's full review of the Elizavecca hair treatment for more deets!
Get a bottle from Amazon for $7.02.
8. A no-scrub weekly shower cleaner that requires so little effort from you, it's astonishing. Just spray, leave it be, and enjoy the fruits of its labor.
Promising review: "I have well water. Something in my well water reacts with copper plumbing and turns my shower tiles blue. Since my bathroom color scheme isn't on the blue spectrum, this is problematic. The well water also causes the shower glass to film up quickly. I've tried dozens and dozens of cleaners and scrubbed till my arms ached trying to get ahead of the blue and scumminess. My ambition in life is NOT to be a full time bathroom scrubber! I saw this stuff on a professional house cleaner's TikTok (sorry, don't remember which one) and thought 'what the heck, might as well give it a try.' Oh my goodness, the first day after my shower I sprayed this stuff all over and walked away. The next morning there was a NOTICEABLE reduction in the blue and the glass looked clearer too. Day two, sprayed again and walked away. The next morning the blue was gone except for a few spots on the floor tile and the glass looked amazing. Day three I sprayed the remaining spots and the next morning the shower practically looked new. NO SCRUBBING AT ALL!!!! This is my new favorite shower cleaner. The ONLY con I have is that it makes me sneeze while I'm spraying from inside the shower, but I can live with that." —L. J. Petillo
Get it from Amazon for $20.98+ (also available in a larger size).
9. A ChomChom pet hair remover roller because although pets are the greatest, they come with some hairy, hard-to-clean consequences. After just a few rolls with the chomster — voilà — you've reclaimed your spot on the couch.
Promising review: "I have a golden retriever and the shedding is out of control. My fabric sofa is constantly covered in hair and I finally decided to try this after reading an article about popular TikTok products. The reviews do not lie, this thing works magic!! I wish I had taken a before and after picture because the difference is noticeable. I watched the video tutorial before I tried it to ensure I was using it properly and everything he says is true, you do really have to put your arm to work with vigorous back and forth movement! However, I find it's a great arm workout and it works wonders." —Joanne Ertel
Get it from Amazon for $24.99 (available in two colors).
10. A slim magnetic stove shelf that ensures you have *just* the place for your go-to spices, tools, and other kitchen accoutrements you find yourself reaching for over and over again. It'll be especially helpful if you have little to no counter space to speak of — make use of what you have, folks!
StoveShelf is a US-based small business that specializes in stove shelves for various sizes of stoves.
Check out a Tiktok of the StoveShelf in action.
Promising review: "There was no set up...Take it out of the box and place it on the stove. The magnets are very strong keeping the shelf fixed in place. The magnets are raised allowing air flow underneath preventing the shelf from heating up. Sizing was perfect. I love it!" —Amazon Customer
Get it from Amazon for $39.99 (available in three sizes and in three finishes).
11. A set of amazingly uncomplicated Wad-Free pads to keep bedsheets of any size from getting twisted, tangled, or balled-up while in the washer or dryer.
Wad-Free is a small business established in 2020 after the founder Cyndi Bray self-taught computer-aided design to create the pads.
Promising review: "THIS ACTUALLY WORKS!!!! I saw a TikTok about these and decided to order. Sheets balling all up in the washer and dryer has been a pet peeve of mine for forever. I was super skeptical of these, but I tried it, and it works as advertised! It’s a little on the expensive side IMO, and that’s kinda holding me back from purchasing a second set, but they really do work." —StrangerThings
Get a set of two from Amazon for $19.99.
12. A portable Chill-O-Matic Instant Beverage Cooler that can take a 12-ounce can at room temperature and make it ice cold in just one minute. Yeehaw! Bring on the La Croix, even after just bringing it home from the store.
Check out a TikTok of the Chill-O-Matic in action.
Promising review: "I was so afraid of wasting money. But I didn’t. I love my sodas cold. But sometimes there’s not a cold one available, and waiting 30-40 min for one to get cold in the freezer is not always ideal. This will get your room temp can to fridge cold in 90 seconds. I let it run double that to get almost freezer cold. I wish it had a power cord. But I do appreciate the portability that the batteries provide. I can’t wait to try it out on vacationing, as access to cold sodas isn’t always available. All you need is a literally a little bit of ice." —G. Massey
Get it from Amazon for $29.99.
13. A ridiculously charming octopus-shaped blackhead remover who will happily scrub your most stubborn zits away a few days a week. What a helpful lad!
Promising review: "I saw this on TikTok, it works great so far." —MarMarManuel
*Another* promising review: "After just two days of use, this adorable little octopus has done wonders for me, smells great too. Here's how I used it: I wore down the stick just a little to where the texture from the salt is visible, scrubbed around on my face so there was plenty of product, then I used my fingers to gently massage all the gunk away. Rinse, pat dry, and enjoy the softness. Highly recommended for people with sensitive skin like myself." —LuckLocust
Get it from Amazon for $11.88.