27 Inexpensive Travel Products From Amazon That'll Make A Big Difference On Your Next Trip

Popular products from this list
An anti-blister balm so your feet stay in tip-top shape even as you hop, skip, and jump all around the exciting city you're visiting for the first time.
An old-school pair of corded Apple headphones because my number one travel tip? Don't rely too much on Bluetooth or battery power to get you through your days. These are über reliable, never run out of charge because they literally can't, and are SO affordable compared to AirPods. The last part is essential, considering how much running around you're about to be doing.
A molded sleep mask that will majorly come in handy if you're sensitive to light and find yourself needing to snooze on a plane (or anywhere, really). Best of all, it won't smoosh your little eyes, so you can stay comfy and hopefully fall asleep even faster.
1. A molded sleep mask that will majorly come in handy if you're sensitive to light and find yourself needing to snooze on a plane (or anywhere, really). Best of all, it won't smoosh your little eyes, so you can stay comfy and hopefully fall asleep even faster.
2. A digital luggage scale to ensure your baggage is in compliance with your airline's weight restrictions, avoiding some nasty fees in the process. Bring it along with you if you want to make sure you're good to go on the way home, too! All those souvenirs add up.
3. A handy packing list so it's easier than ever to keep straight exactly what needs to get thrown in a bag and what can stay behind. Your free-flowing to-do lists have been a good start, but this just may be the key to really dialing in your packing.
4. An inflatable travel pillow for anyone FULLY committed to getting some ZZZs while en route via any mode of transportation. And if you fall asleep better while you're watching something, you can even tuck your phone inside and peek at it through the pillow's little window.
5. A travel wallet to keep all of your travel documents and cards in one handy place. No more checking every nook and cranny of your suitcase to make sure you have everything you need.
6. A portable steamer so you can still look sharp if you're headed out of town for a work trip, wedding, or other special event. Now when you pull your dress out of your suitcase and see how wrinkled it is, there's no stress.
7. A travel duffel bag with a trolly sleeve to make it easy to carry along with a roller bag. Best of all it's small enough to count as a "personal item" on most planes, ensuring you have the perfect carry-on-only setup with as much room as possible.
8. A pair of quick-dry water shoes for anyone whose only hangup about heading out on a tropical getaway is being skeeved out by their feet touching the bottom of the ocean. A little separation will let you relax.
Promising review: "Buy these, you will love them! I love to walk barefoot on the beach, but it isn't always the wisest decision. I read so many positive reviews and thought, why not? I got my first pair and fell in love with them. I don't have to wear my sandals and leave them at the bottom of the steps. I can walk on the pavement to the beach and across the parking lot. I loved them so much that I bought a pair for my husband, sister, friend and an extra pair for me. My husband was very skeptical, but he loved them, too. I would absolutely recommend these." —Lauren A. Eason
Price: $9.98+ (available in women's sizes 4–13 and 44 colors)
9. An in-flight phone mount so even if your seat isn't equipped with a screen, you can sit back, relax, and enjoy a show (without trying in vain to awkwardly balance your phone on your tray table).
Promising review: "I bought this nifty gadget about six months ago for a multi-leg, ultra-long-haul trip and it more than held up the entire duration. I was able to finagle it to fit the tray tables on different planes, and like others, I find the height just nice when clamped onto a stowed tray table. It also works on my roller carry-on handle during layovers. However, I find myself using it a lot outside of travel, too! Work-wise, I've clamped it onto my office desk shelving to hold my phone at eye level beside my computer. At home, I simply clamped it to a deck of cards, and it turned into a versatile stand that I could place on any flat surface. Heck, I've been using it to hold my phone comfortably at eye level while watching videos in bed. It's extremely well-built, and I find myself fidgeting with it all the time. Thus far, it still feels solid, and I don't anticipate breaking it any time soon. Even if it does break, I'll be happy to buy another one or two of it!" —Earendil
Price: $13.97+ (available in five colors and various two-packs)
10. A six-piece packing cube set to keep your items as compact and organized as possible. I used to be skeptical of packing cubes at first but can confirm they help even the most disorganized of travelers (me) maintain some semblance of order.
11. A twistable memory foam pillow so you can get your head and neck in juuuuust the right spot to squeeze in a little nap on your next road trip, train ride, or flight.
Promising review: "Most travel neck pillows make me feel completely overwhelmed, and this is especially great for those with shorter necks. It gives you control, and once you get the positioning that you prefer, it is really comfortable and provides the right support in the right places. Also, (and this was a selling point in the beginning,) having used this on several long-haul flights, I loved that after each trip, I could easily unzip the cover and throw it in the wash." —ltny
Price: $24.99
12. A luggage-mounted cup caddy because chances are your hands are gonna be full no matter where or how you're traveling. No need to forego the tasty bev with this handy dandy invention around.
Promising review: "So handy. We travel all the time, and this is perfect for holding drinks while we are at the airport. Love it." —Bruce V. Hartley
Price: $9.99 (available in 25 colors/patterns)
13. And a waterproof pouch to allow you to keep your phone, cards, and even passport with you *while* you swim, thanks to its lanyard attachment.
It also comes with a lanyard so you can wear it around your neck.
Promising review: "This product is incredible. I purchased to use while in Key West for an iPhone 6, iPhone 6 plus, and Galaxy S6 Edge and it fits perfectly for each phone (but a little more snug with the iPhone 6 plus). It is completely waterproof and takes great photos and video through the case, but you have to press record prior to submerging the case underwater. My family went snorkeling and kept the case with the phone inside submerged almost the entire time and had no issues with leakage. My family and I got stopped numerous times being asked where we purchased this product. Perfect, even if you are just on the beach and you do not want to get sand or sunscreen on your phone and still want to take photos/text/browse the internet while on the beach. I will be purchasing this for everyone in my family as it has become a travel must-have! I highly recommend this product." —Amber Smith
Price: $5.59+ (available in 14 colors)
14. A pair of SeaBands — it targets a pressure point on your wrist in order to help reduce nausea. According to reviewers they're worth trying whether you suffer car sickness, sea sickness, or any other travel tummy ailment.
The band applies pressure on the P6 acupressure point, which is said to help relieve nausea and vomiting.
Promising review: "I wished I tried this a long time ago. I used it on a 13-hour drive. Once at Disney World, I wore them for every ride, and it was the first time I did not get nauseous or sick. I was amazed. This is a must-have if you get car sick or can’t ride rides at an amusement park." —Mimi145
Price: $8.20 (available in six colors and sets)
15. A hanging toiletry bag you can put on the back of a door and roll down instead of spreading every single item out on a hotel counter. Honestly groundbreaking.
Promising review: "Seriously?! Do you see how much this holds?! Full shampoo bottles, face washes, hair brush...everything I could need or want to bring, FITS IN THIS ONE BAG! And it’s so cute! Feels like great quality, too — all the hardware came with protective wraps to keep from scratching, and the zippers feel very hardy. The hook at the top is also VERY WELL-SECURED to the bag, it’s double stitched to the top panel and almost feels like seatbelt material. And I love the extra pockets and netting inside. I would absolutely recommend this!" —mahea_c
Price: $14.44+ (available in two sizes and six colors)
16. An old-school pair of corded Apple headphones because my number one travel tip? Don't rely too much on Bluetooth or battery power to get you through your days. These are über reliable, never run out of charge because they literally can't, and are SO affordable compared to AirPods. The last part is essential, considering how much running around you're about to be doing.
17. An anti-blister balm so your feet stay in tip-top shape even as you hop, skip, and jump all around the exciting city you're visiting for the first time.
18. A portable door lock to give you a little extra manual assurance that your door can't be opened when you're staying in hotels or new places. Doesn't hurt to be sure!
19. A simple luggage strap that'll give you another spot to clip travel essentials like neck pillows, packable jackets, zippered pouches or anything else you'd rather transport hands free.
Promising review: "I love this little gadget. I used it to attach my jacket and computer bag to my luggage on an extended business trip. It made my airport walks so much easier. Now that I'm back home, I've been using it daily to attach my jacket or cardigan to my work bag or purse." —Michele
Price: