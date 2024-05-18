BuzzFeed Shopping logoBuzzFeed Shopping logo
Search

Gift Guide

Beauty + Personal Care

Fashion

Home

Sports + Fitness

Stores

Tech

Kids

Pets

Sex Toys

    We hope you love our recommendations! Some may have been sent as samples, but all were independently selected by our editors. Just FYI, BuzzFeed and its publishing partners may collect a share of sales and/or other compensation from the links on this page.

    27 Inexpensive Travel Products From Amazon That'll Make A Big Difference On Your Next Trip

    Because you deserve to be comfortable on a flight for once.

    by
    Rachel Dunkel
    by Rachel Dunkel

    BuzzFeed Contributor

    ,
    Maria Sabella
    by Maria Sabella

    BuzzFeed Contributor

    Popular products from this list

    • An anti-blister balm so your feet stay in tip-top shape even as you hop, skip, and jump all around the exciting city you're visiting for the first time.

      View in list

    • An old-school pair of corded Apple headphones because my number one travel tip? Don't rely too much on Bluetooth or battery power to get you through your days. These are über reliable, never run out of charge because they literally can't, and are SO affordable compared to AirPods. The last part is essential, considering how much running around you're about to be doing.

      View in list

    • A molded sleep mask that will majorly come in handy if you're sensitive to light and find yourself needing to snooze on a plane (or anywhere, really). Best of all, it won't smoosh your little eyes, so you can stay comfy and hopefully fall asleep even faster.

      View in list

    1. A molded sleep mask that will majorly come in handy if you're sensitive to light and find yourself needing to snooze on a plane (or anywhere, really). Best of all, it won't smoosh your little eyes, so you can stay comfy and hopefully fall asleep even faster.

    Reviewer holding purple sleep mask
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "This eye mask is perfect if you like to have total darkness when you sleep. It is so comfortable around my face, and the mask even comes with adjustable straps so you don’t wake up with sleep lines. Included are cute earplugs enclosed in their own case and a silk drawstring bag to carry your things in. To add, I was also impressed with how aesthetically pleasing the packaging was. I totally recommend." —Bill Curtis

    Price: $19.99+ (available in seven colors)

    2. A digital luggage scale to ensure your baggage is in compliance with your airline's weight restrictions, avoiding some nasty fees in the process. Bring it along with you if you want to make sure you're good to go on the way home, too! All those souvenirs add up.

    amazon.com

    Promising review: "Used this twice for our vacations. Really easy to use and accurate, and it's digital. Our friends were so impressed they bought some too. You can change to kgs or lbs." —Maureen Flores

    Price: $10.99+ (available in six colors and in a two-pack)

    3. A handy packing list so it's easier than ever to keep straight exactly what needs to get thrown in a bag and what can stay behind. Your free-flowing to-do lists have been a good start, but this just may be the key to really dialing in your packing.

    image of the packing list
    Amazon

    Promising review: "I've been using packing lists for travel, camping, etc. for 40 years. That saves me from remembering to take my phone on a trip, but forgetting the charger or taking my camera and forgetting batteries. I compared this list to my own and found its got all my essentials on it, plus a few more things to think about. A great convenience when I can finally travel again." —Alaskaguy

    Price: $12.99 (also available in two other styles)

    4. An inflatable travel pillow for anyone FULLY committed to getting some ZZZs while en route via any mode of transportation. And if you fall asleep better while you're watching something, you can even tuck your phone inside and peek at it through the pillow's little window.

    Reviewer using travel pillow on a plane
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "Easy to inflate, easy to deflate and carry. Used it for a five-hour flight, and it was the best sleep I had in an airplane. It was super comfortable. I also used to stuff my feet in it when it got too cold on the flight." —rubi

    Price: $20.95 (available in three colors)

    5. A travel wallet to keep all of your travel documents and cards in one handy place. No more checking every nook and cranny of your suitcase to make sure you have everything you need.

    amazon.com

    Promising review: "This is a great wallet! Fits all cards/passports/money comfortably. You can use this alone or as a wallet (which I personally do). It’s perfect for travel also." —Lisa Michelle

    Price: $12.99 (available in 26 colors)

    6. A portable steamer so you can still look sharp if you're headed out of town for a work trip, wedding, or other special event. Now when you pull your dress out of your suitcase and see how wrinkled it is, there's no stress.

    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I bought this travel steamer for my wedding weekend. Usually, I just rely on an iron in a hotel when I travel, but for this trip, I was staying in a different country and in a private villa and wasn’t sure if they’d have an iron available. This steamer heats up extremely quickly. I’d say about a minute and a half if I had to guess! It’s powerful, and it doesn’t spill or spit water on your clothes, which was my fear. It’s very high quality. Obviously, keep it upright and don’t turn it downwards, or you’re gonna spill the water yourself, haha. It gets out wrinkles, but it doesn’t give your clothes a perfect wrinkle-free look like pressing an iron would. You might have a couple of faded lines that remain, but it’s not nearly as bad as the item would have looked without a steam. A significant improvement is made, no doubt! I love this, and I would definitely recommend it." —Talia

    Price: $25.49+ (available in three colors)

    7. A travel duffel bag with a trolly sleeve to make it easy to carry along with a roller bag. Best of all it's small enough to count as a "personal item" on most planes, ensuring you have the perfect carry-on-only setup with as much room as possible.

    Reviewer image of pink duffel bag on top of a pink carry on suitcase
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "This bag is perfect for vacation or anything else. I was looking for a bag that was durable and the perfect size for my birthday trip. It has lots of pockets for storage, and one of the pockets is waterproof. So, if you have important things to store, like your passport, this bag has you covered. I have a lot of stuff in it, but I didn’t stuff it too much bc I didn’t want the strap digging in my shoulder… I did add a few accessories to it that I also found on Amazon. Don’t hesitate to buy this bag it is definitely worth the money. 💕" —by.lakisha

    Price: $19.99 (available in tons of colors)

    8. A pair of quick-dry water shoes for anyone whose only hangup about heading out on a tropical getaway is being skeeved out by their feet touching the bottom of the ocean. A little separation will let you relax.  

    grippy sole of shoe
    two pairs of feet wearing the shoes in the ocean
    www.amazon.com, www.amazon.com

    Promising review: "Buy these, you will love them! I love to walk barefoot on the beach, but it isn't always the wisest decision. I read so many positive reviews and thought, why not? I got my first pair and fell in love with them. I don't have to wear my sandals and leave them at the bottom of the steps. I can walk on the pavement to the beach and across the parking lot. I loved them so much that I bought a pair for my husband, sister, friend and an extra pair for me. My husband was very skeptical, but he loved them, too. I would absolutely recommend these." —Lauren A. Eason

    Price: $9.98+ (available in women's sizes 4–13 and 44 colors)

    9. An in-flight phone mount so even if your seat isn't equipped with a screen, you can sit back, relax, and enjoy a show (without trying in vain to awkwardly balance your phone on your tray table). 

    Reviewer photo of the phone mount attached to a stowed seat back tray and holding a phone
    www.amazon.com

    Promising review: "I bought this nifty gadget about six months ago for a multi-leg, ultra-long-haul trip and it more than held up the entire duration. I was able to finagle it to fit the tray tables on different planes, and like others, I find the height just nice when clamped onto a stowed tray table. It also works on my roller carry-on handle during layovers. However, I find myself using it a lot outside of travel, too! Work-wise, I've clamped it onto my office desk shelving to hold my phone at eye level beside my computer. At home, I simply clamped it to a deck of cards, and it turned into a versatile stand that I could place on any flat surface. Heck, I've been using it to hold my phone comfortably at eye level while watching videos in bed. It's extremely well-built, and I find myself fidgeting with it all the time. Thus far, it still feels solid, and I don't anticipate breaking it any time soon. Even if it does break, I'll be happy to buy another one or two of it!" —Earendil

    Price: $13.97+ (available in five colors and various two-packs)

    10. A six-piece packing cube set to keep your items as compact and organized as possible. I used to be skeptical of packing cubes at first but can confirm they help even the most disorganized of travelers (me) maintain some semblance of order.

    Reviewer image of blue packing cubes filled with packed items
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "Used these cubes about three times now. Currently packed for an upcoming trip in a week. Saves on space, and ladies, you can pack more clothes!!! Last trip to the Caribbean, I was able to get 13 outfits plus three bathing suits in one carry-on suitcase and still had room!!! I have always been skeptical about these until I tried them, and it's the only way to pack. So far, everything is still in one piece, and we have not had any issues with rips or broken zippers. Love them!!" —Aubrey M

    Price: $15.98+ (available in 12 colors)

    11. A twistable memory foam pillow so you can get your head and neck in juuuuust the right spot to squeeze in a little nap on your next road trip, train ride, or flight. 

    a model using the twisted neck pillow in a car
    Amazon

    Promising review: "Most travel neck pillows make me feel completely overwhelmed, and this is especially great for those with shorter necks. It gives you control, and once you get the positioning that you prefer, it is really comfortable and provides the right support in the right places. Also, (and this was a selling point in the beginning,) having used this on several long-haul flights, I loved that after each trip, I could easily unzip the cover and throw it in the wash." —ltny

    Price: $24.99

    12. A luggage-mounted cup caddy because chances are your hands are gonna be full no matter where or how you're traveling. No need to forego the tasty bev with this handy dandy invention around.

    reviewer image of the cup holder attached to a suitcase with a Starbucks drink in it
    www.amazon.com

    Promising review: "So handy. We travel all the time, and this is perfect for holding drinks while we are at the airport. Love it." —Bruce V. Hartley

    Price: $9.99 (available in 25 colors/patterns)

    13. And a waterproof pouch to allow you to keep your phone, cards, and even passport with you *while* you swim, thanks to its lanyard attachment.

    black joto waterproof sleeve for your phone
    reviewer with the black waterproof case around neck while in the water
    Amazon, www.amazon.com

    It also comes with a lanyard so you can wear it around your neck.

    Promising review: "This product is incredible. I purchased to use while in Key West for an iPhone 6, iPhone 6 plus, and Galaxy S6 Edge and it fits perfectly for each phone (but a little more snug with the iPhone 6 plus). It is completely waterproof and takes great photos and video through the case, but you have to press record prior to submerging the case underwater. My family went snorkeling and kept the case with the phone inside submerged almost the entire time and had no issues with leakage. My family and I got stopped numerous times being asked where we purchased this product. Perfect, even if you are just on the beach and you do not want to get sand or sunscreen on your phone and still want to take photos/text/browse the internet while on the beach. I will be purchasing this for everyone in my family as it has become a travel must-have! I highly recommend this product." —Amber Smith

    Price: $5.59+ (available in 14 colors)

    14. A pair of SeaBands — it targets a pressure point on your wrist in order to help reduce nausea. According to reviewers they're worth trying whether you suffer car sickness, sea sickness, or any other travel tummy ailment.

    A reviewer wearing the gray anti-nausea wristband
    Another angle of the wristband on the reviewer's wrist
    www.amazon.com

    The band applies pressure on the P6 acupressure point, which is said to help relieve nausea and vomiting.

    Promising review: "I wished I tried this a long time ago. I used it on a 13-hour drive. Once at Disney World, I wore them for every ride, and it was the first time I did not get nauseous or sick. I was amazed. This is a must-have if you get car sick or can’t ride rides at an amusement park." —Mimi145

    Price: $8.20 (available in six colors and sets)

    15. hanging toiletry bag you can put on the back of a door and roll down instead of spreading every single item out on a hotel counter. Honestly groundbreaking.

    reviewer image with all the contents spread out on the bed that they were able to fit in the bag
    the bag closed up and propped up on bed
    www.amazon.com

    Promising review: "Seriously?! Do you see how much this holds?! Full shampoo bottles, face washes, hair brush...everything I could need or want to bring, FITS IN THIS ONE BAG! And it’s so cute! Feels like great quality, too — all the hardware came with protective wraps to keep from scratching, and the zippers feel very hardy. The hook at the top is also VERY WELL-SECURED to the bag, it’s double stitched to the top panel and almost feels like seatbelt material. And I love the extra pockets and netting inside. I would absolutely recommend this!" —mahea_c

    Price: $14.44+ (available in two sizes and six colors)

    16. An old-school pair of corded Apple headphones because my number one travel tip? Don't rely too much on Bluetooth or battery power to get you through your days. These are über reliable, never run out of charge because they literally can't, and are SO affordable compared to AirPods. The last part is essential, considering how much running around you're about to be doing.

    writer wearing white corded apple headphones
    Rachel Dunkel/BuzzFeed

    You know them, you love them. To me, there is no greater invention than the classic Apple headphones, which have delivered music, podcasts, and audiobooks comfortably and reliably into my little ears for the last billion years. There's a time and a place for fancy headphones, but in my opinion, solo travel isn't one of them. These are about as cheap as it gets, which is essential when you're moving around so much and the threat of losing a tiny earbud is ever-present. And as someone who loooooves to listen to stuff when I'm walking around and traveling, having headphones that run out of battery power after a few hours simply isn't an option for me. 

    Price: $15.99+ (available in three styles)

    17. An anti-blister balm so your feet stay in tip-top shape even as you hop, skip, and jump all around the exciting city you're visiting for the first time.

    reviewer holding the small purple balm in their hand
    amazon.com

    I use this stuff on my heels when backpacking and can confirm: it prevents blisters on my extremely blister-prone feet!

    Promising review: "This works great! I have trouble finding sandals that don't in some way rub me wrong, and this stuff has come to the rescue. I apply it liberally to my ankles and toes — anywhere that tends to rub and get irritated, and it makes a huge difference! I'm able to wear a pair of sandals all day and well into the night that I normally wouldn't be able to wear past lunchtime. It is a great product, and much more versatile than moleskin or bandaids since this is invisible! I must say, when I misplaced this tiny little stick one day, I used my regular, large-sized body stick instead, and that also worked great on my feet, so I'm not sure if this foot formula is really that special, but it's not expensive so I'll give them the benefit of the doubt!" —MEG327

    Price: $8.99

    18. A portable door lock to give you a little extra manual assurance that your door can't be opened when you're staying in hotels or new places. Doesn't hurt to be sure!

    reviewer&#x27;s manual lock in the crack of a door
    amazon.com

    Heads up that this may get flagged by TSA, so try to check it in your luggage if you're flying. 

    Promising review: "This simple gadget, makes a big difference for safety. Highly recommended. I travel to many places for work and this is ideal." —Harvey

    Price: $11.99 (also available in two- and four-packs)

    19. A simple luggage strap that'll give you another spot to clip travel essentials like neck pillows, packable jackets, zippered pouches or anything else you'd rather transport hands free. 

    The black strap attaching a backpack to a suitcase
    collage of pictures showing how the strap can be used to secure a lot of different travel items
    Amazon

    Promising review: "I love this little gadget. I used it to attach my jacket and computer bag to my luggage on an extended business trip. It made my airport walks so much easier. Now that I'm back home, I've been using it daily to attach my jacket or cardigan to my work bag or purse." —Michele

    Price: 