29 Impressive Products That Work So Well You Won’t Need To Put In Much Effort To See Their Results

Owner Kristin Mutchler runs this small business out of Wayne, Maine. And FYI, Hoof Healer was an Editor's Choice winner in the 2021 Beauty Shortlist Awards!

Promising review: "I have spent over a year trying to heal a painful crack in one of my heels and I decided to give this Hoof Healer a try. Within a day, my heels were noticeably softer and smoother. I have already made another purchase and will be making many more! These products are life changing. Thank you Kristin! I am forever grateful!" —Etsy Customer

Get it from Pickle's Potions on Etsy for $12+ (available in three scents and two sizes).