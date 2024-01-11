Skip To Content
    29 Impressive Products That Work So Well You Won’t Need To Put In Much Effort To See Their Results

    "No effort" = "Add to cart"

    Rachel Dunkel
    BuzzFeed Contributor

    Jasmin Sandal
    BuzzFeed Staff

    1. A no-scrub Wet & Forget shower cleaner that requires so little effort from you, it's astonishing. Just spray, leave it be, and enjoy the fruits of its labor.

    amazon.com

    Promising review: "This may be the best thing I have ever bought off of Amazon. And I buy quite a bit. This was something I needed and didn't even know it! Long story short, the tub in my kids' bathroom was atrocious, due to spotty cleaning and hard water. I bought this with a heavy dose of skepticism, even though the reviews were mighty impressive. On the back of the bottle it says that you may need several daily applications before your tub is clean, and then you can switch to weekly application. I'm on day three, and let me say, even if this stuff worked no further, I AM BLOWN AWAY. The shower looks close to new. A couple more days, and I'll be able to switch to weekly! I won't post pictures because I'm embarrassed of how bad it looked before. But seriously, I am SO happy to have discovered this product, and I plan to keep on using it." —Tee

    Get it from Amazon for $19.98.

    2. A cult-favorite carpet cleaner with a whopping 50,000+ 5-star ratings so that some spilled soda or a pet accident doesn't spell certain death for your security deposit or home value. Phew! That was a close one.

    A photo showing red food stains completely removed from a carpet and walls
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "It’s a miracle in a bottle. My German shepherd mix decided to pull a black fountain pen out of my purse and chew it to pieces on my beige carpet while I was sleeping — this cleaner lifted the stain, and now it’s like the devastation my dog caused never happened! As soon as I saw it lifting the ink, I got back on Amazon and bought more bottles. I will never let myself run out of this. I use it in my Bissell carpet cleaner for some seriously good cleaning power. I’ve become that weird lady that goes around singing the praises of a cleaning product. No regrets." —L. Logan

    Get it from Amazon for $6.65

    3. A stainless-steel tongue scraper because residue on your tongue may be the only thing standing between you and fresh breath.

    Reviewer before and after showing the scraper removed a brown film that was on their tongue
    amazon.com

    And this comes with a travel pouch!

    Promising review: "I never realized how much gunk was on my tongue in the mornings. Pretty disgusting actually. My mouth feels extra clean after using this. Great quality stainless-steel. To sanitize it, I just dip it in a pot of boiling water for a few minutes. The only thing others may have an issue with is storage as it doesn't come with a case or anything. Simple solution, though. I put up a small hook next to my toothpaste and toothbrush and hang it on that." —Alexis T.

    Get it from Amazon for $7.95 (available in two colors and a two-pack).

    4. A handy silicone paw cleaner to get Fido's feet nice and clean again after fun-as-heck romps in the mud. Your white carpet just sighed in relief.

    amazon.com

    Promising review: "UPDATE: I’ve been using this for a few weeks, and I love it. It cleans the salt off my dogs’ paws so easily. When it’s super dirty and the streets are covered in salt, I’ll refresh the water supply. I add a few drops of their doggie shampoo, and it works great. I have four dogs in NYC. I have to wash their feet after every walk because the streets are so filthy. It would take me about 10-15 minutes to clean their paws with a spray bottle and towel. Now, it takes about five minutes. And the towel doesn’t end up filthy. The dirt gets caught in the cup. Plus the dogs seem to like it. The silicone bristles must feel good. A huge thumbs-up!" —Sandra

    Get it from Amazon for $15.29+ (available in three sizes and six colors).

    5. A teeth-whitening pen whose soft-bristle brushes will get to work undoing years of red wine and black coffee drinking. 🎶 If I could turn back tiiiiime. 🎶

    Reviewer showing before and after using the pen with with their teeth looking whiter
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "These pens really work. I was skeptical before buying them, but then saw a difference after just one use. The best part is they even whitened the stubborn coffee stains I had between my teeth. I’ll keep using them. They are super easy to use and have no taste that I could discern. Really good product." —LCassie

    Get a two-pack from Amazon for $14.79.

    6. A bottle of L’Oréal Lamellar Hair Treatment with a super fast treatment time — I'm talking eight seconds! — to get your tresses moisturized and shining bright in basically the blink of an eye.

    @lorealparis / Via instagram.com, @lorealparis / Via instagram.com

    Apply this directly to wet hair, avoiding the roots, massage it in for eight seconds, then rinse. Effort required = practically zero. You can use one dose for fine- to medium-textured hair, two to three doses for thick- to curly-textured hair, and add one more dose if you have long hair.

    Promising review: "It does exactly what it says...makes your hair soft, shiny, and cooperative! I have given this to two of my friends ALREADY — one with thick and curly hair, the other with limp and fine hair — and THEY BOTH swear by this product! Just can't think of enough good things to say! I have short bleached hair, so am getting excellent results using less than half as much as they recommend. Buy this stuff — you'll thank yourself later!!!!!" —enamelcamel

    Get it from Amazon for $8.20.

    7. A bottle of Vanicream Moisturizing Cream formulated without dyes, fragrance, lanolin, or parabens that is especially beloved by reviewers with sensitive skin. Finally, a cream that doesn't cause more harm than good!

    amazon.com

    Promising reviews: "Swear by this stuff for sensitive skin. I have sensitive skin due to rosacea and skin allergies. My dermatologist recommended Vanicream Lite Lotion for my face. It was ok but then I discovered this stuff — the moisturizing cream in the pump. The Vanicream Moisturizing Cream is fantastic — my rosacea is so much better since switching to this stuff. It keeps my sensitive skin happy and protected. I even use it during the summer months with no problems. Vanicream made a fantastic product!" —S

    "Finally a moisturizer that doesn’t burn sting or irritate my skin. I’ve had supersensitive skin all my life especially on my face and I am 46 years old I have finally found the one lotion that doesn’t irritate my face. I am day two into using the cleanser and the moisturizer and you have no idea how great it is for my face not to burn and turn bright red, just fantastic!!!! The moisturizer is a bit thick so you don’t need a lot; even though it’s a little higher priced it’ll last forever and it’s worth it when you have supersensitive skin. FAN FOR LIFE!!!" —Alisa Griffey

    Get it from Amazon for $12.76.

    8. A packet of Affresh dishwasher tablets because if the device you use to clean isn't clean itself...truly what's the point?

    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I never knew I needed dishwasher cleaner. I found this product in a BuzzFeed article. The reviews were so great I just knew I had to try it. I was pretty blown away by what the inside of my dishwasher looked like after. It wasn’t funky dirty per se, but it definitely looked aged. It was also noticeably fresher once opened versus just meh." —Shasha

    Get a pack of six tablets from Amazon for $8.95.

    9. Mighty Patch hydrocolloid pimple patches so you can take on breakouts by simply popping on the patch. WHAM! They'll go right to work on sucking all that gunk out of your pimples.

    reviewer with pimple patches on their face and showing some of them filled with pus
    amazon.com

    Melanie Aman, an editor on our shopping team, tried these out and says: "These are hands down the best pimple patches I’ve ever used. Why? Because they actually work. I’ve tried some more cutesy patches that were great for Instagram photos but did nothing to shrink my breakouts. And the pimple patches that touted themselves as basically invisible were — but so were any results. While the Hero Cosmetics pimple patches are a little more visible (but really only noticeable if someone was standing really close to my face), the results are clear to see. 

    IMO they work best on whiteheads, drawing out the pus and preventing me from picking. Once all the fluids are drained (yum!), I plop a patch on what was once home to a very angry whitehead and replace it twice a day (once in the morning and once at night). In my experience, that has been the best treatment for preventing really noticeable hyperpigmentation and acne scarring, which my skin is really prone to after breakouts."

    Get 72 patches from Amazon for $19.79.

    You can take a look at the full review and see what other products the BuzzFeed shopping team are loving for more deets.  

    10. A bottle of Leather Honey cleaner for maintaining your *Donna Meagle voice* fine leather goods. From purses to couches to car interiors, this spray will help to keep you from having to replace a historically difficult-to-clean surface.

    A customer review photo of their leather sofa, half cleaned with the cleaner and half not
    amazon.com

    Promising review: “This product is the perfect consistency to spread easily. It cleans leather deeply without harming it. Dries fast so that there's no residue on your leather. I used it on a chair and a coat. It doesn't seem to leave any lasting noticeable smell either. Just nice clean leather. The chair was a favorite for my dog, which is the reason I bought this in the first place. She's not supposed to be on the chair! So yes, it's desperately needed cleaning. The leather honey works great. The leather coat had been in a closet for two years in Florida where humidity can get to it. Once again, great job. Easy to use and the coat looks like new! Another good thing is that it seems to condition the leather as well. It felt much more supple after the first simple cleaning. I just put the leather honey on a washcloth, kept moving the the washcloth to a new clean area and adding more product. And both the chair and the coat felt like new leather again. And looked fantastic." —N3rd Girl

    Get it from Amazon for $16.99+ (available in three sizes).

    11. A bottle of Bio Oil to help you say bye-bye to uneven skin, stretch marks, and acne scars. It helps your body retain moisture (see ya later, dry skin!) and absorbs into the skin fast so you won't feel greasy.

    Reviewer showing their face before and after using Bio Oil with their dark spots completely faded
    amazon.com

    Psst! Bio-Oil contains retinol, which accelerates skin turnover but can make you more sensitive to the sun — so don't forget your sunscreen!

    Promising review: "I swear by this product. Very effective on discolored skin due to scarring. I had shingles on my face brought about by stress because we were moving. It ravaged the lower right side of my face and I was pretty sure it was going to leave scarring. I bought this and started applying it when I started scabbing and still haven't stopped using it until now. I had my shingles in April and it's August now. It works. Scars are now gone." —twitch

    Get it from Amazon for $9.99.

    12. A HyperChiller beverage cooler for making any non-carbonated beverage ice-cold in less than 60 seconds. From piping hot coffee to whiskey to wine, this amazing device twists Father Time's arm in your favor, getting you a cool drink ASAP.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Simply fill with water, pop it in the freezer, remove, and then pour in your coffee to chill and then into your cup. This dishwasher-safe container can also be used to cool chill tea, juice, wine, or whatever else you feel like drinking. No water comes into contact with your beverage, so you don't have to worry about dilution, either.

    Promising review: "I am an avid (i.e. daily) iced coffee drinker, but I have been extremely hesitant to make my own iced coffee at home because I didn’t want the bitter flavor from two-day old coffee or the watered-down nature of just adding ice to coffee. Thanks to the HyperChiller, I have now found a solution!!! The HyperChilller worked like a CHARM today!!! I was able to create my own iced coffee directly from my coffee maker in the comfort of my own home. I guarantee this item will be used frequently! Great job!" —Chelsea

    Get it from Amazon for $17.44+ (available in five colors).

    13. A biodegradeable bacon sponge so soaking up grease doesn't take up an entire roll of paper towels anymore. As for cleanup, just soak it in water with a degreaser, then throw it in the laundry with a load of towels.

    a pile of freshly cooked bacon on top of the bacon sponge
    Amazon Handmade

    FYI: The towel absorbs 10 (!) times its weight in grease and absorbs liquids 20 times faster than other fabrics. Plus, it comes from a woman-owned small businesses based in Denver, Colorado. 

    Promising review: "This is great. I don’t like using loads of paper towels in draining meat, but I didn’t know what else to use. The bacon sponge is absorbent and easy to clean. It performs as advertised and makes me feel better about eliminating another source of waste." —PamelaRenee

    Get it from Amazon Handmade for $14.99.

    14. A Bestool Detangler Brush whose flexible combs expertly separate 3a–4c hair, whether it's wet or dry. It has over 32,000 5-star raters backing it up, so it's safe to say this under-$10 tool will seriously cut down your detangling time.

    Reviewer&#x27;s picture with frizzy curls and then defined curls
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "This was the best purchase ever. I had braids and took them down three months later and if I didn't have this brush to get the knots and tangles out I don't know what I would have done. I swear by this brush. It's a must-have. I have type 3c coil hair if you are wondering, but I recommend it for all hair types if you deal with knots and tangles." —Monica

    Get it from Amazon for $6.99+ (available in five colors).

    15. A set of bedsheet holders because I'm pretty sure the rudest awakening one can experience is being snapped in the head with a fitted sheet that's come loose in the night.

    A reviewer&#x27;s before and after photos which show a sheet popping off the corner of a mattress and then a sheet attached securely
    amazon.com

    Each pack comes with four bands which can stretch from 12–18 inches and hold adequate tension.

    Promising review: "Say goodbye to rearranging your fitted sheet every morning! My boyfriend sleeps like he’s rolling down a hill, so every morning I would wake up to the scratchy feel of my mattress cover because my soft silk fitted sheet was all over the place. Thanks to these Bed Bands, our sheets stay put no matter what. The only way for your fitted sheet to come off is if you manually remove these first. I wish I would have bought this so much sooner." —Khalysee

    Get a pack of four from Amazon for $13.99+ (available in three colors, two sizes, and four pack sizes).

    16. Light-dimming stickers if you regularly find yourself disproportionately annoyed by the Wi-Fi router's blinking blue light while you're trying to get some shut-eye.

    amazon.com

    This game-changing pack comes in a variety of 100 peel-and-stick dimmers shaped to fit lights on most electrical appliances.

    Promising review: "Ingenious little idea. I suffer from migraines, so I know how a little LED light can irritate you in an otherwise pitch-black room. This product does a great job of dimming those harsh LED indicators that EVERYTHING seems to have nowadays. They are neat, not unsightly." —Jarom A. Daszko

    Get them from Amazon for $1.49.

    17. A Hot Tools 24-Karat Gold One-Step Blow-Drying Brush so you can continue to skip the blowout bar forever and give yourself a killer style in the comfort of your own home.

    amazon.com

    Another thing: These bristles are infused with charcoal, so they're perfect for freshening up day-two hair!

    Promising review: "First, let me start off with saying I have always HATED styling my hair. I’m not good at it and it takes WAY too long to do. My hair is fluffy/frizzy, and I have a lot of it. It takes me about 20–25 minutes to dry it with a normal blow drier. When I’m done with drying, it’s normally so frizzy that I MUST flat iron, or else it looks like I just woke up. Flat ironing would take me another 20 min or so, so we’re looking at 45 min total to do my hair. Nope. I don’t have the time or patience for all that, unless I’m going out at night. And then I discovered this Hot Tools miracle. I’ve only been using this a little less than a week, but it’s changed my hair life and I am telling all my girlfriends. It’s reduced my time from 45 minutes to 10. TEN!! Not only that, I don’t have to flat iron my hair, which saves time and heat exposure to my fine hair. The end result is SO smooth." —BayAreaShopper

    Get it from Amazon for $39.96+ (available in four styles).

    18. A lazy-person–approved handheld steamer for quickly and easily tackling stubborn wrinkles without having to drag out a big ol' ironing board.

    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I bought this little guy because I never put my clothes away and they get all wrinkled. Seriously, I’m one lazy person. LOL. This steamer is small and compact but packs a punch for getting out wrinkles. It takes no time at all and is super easy to use. Literally fill with water and turn the switch on." —Kamryn Walden

    Get it from Amazon for $23.99+ (available in two colors).

    19. A set of Keurig cleaning cups that are the easiest, fastest way to get your beloved Keurig in the spiffy (and gunk-free) condition it should always be in to brew your favorite hot beverage.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "We’ve had our Keurig for a few years, and with the exception of using only filtered water and dispensing hot water every so often, we’ve never cleaned the needle or K-cup area. I used three cleaning cups back to back and WOW our machine was dirty!! I'm so happy I purchased these! I’ll be keeping up on cleaning these more often." —Heather Garcia

    Get a six-pack from Amazon for $9.95 (also available in packs of 12 and 18).

    20. Alleyoop's Pen Pal — a 4-in-1 tool that will spark so much joy (and nostalgia) into your otherwise mundane routine since it has the ability to create full looks and easy end-of-the-day touch-ups. Plus, it's *exceptionally* great if you're trying to cut down on the products you're carrying around.

    Jasmin Sandal / BuzzFeed, Alleyoop

    Jasmin Sandal: "I didn't realize I'd ever use a makeup product in my 20s that had the ability to transport me back to a piece of stationery I used in sixth grade, but here we are; and here I am using a multitool pen...for my face. I gotta say, I love the concept of the Pen Pal from Alleyoop! After using all of the functions (eyeliner, highlighter, lip liner, eyebrow pencil) and as someone who LOVES makeup but was applying as little as humanly possible during lockdown, I think it’s a great tool for anyone looking to streamline their routine. It's ideal to use for touch-ups come the end of the work day, or a subtle, minimalist way to apply makeup in the a.m. The brow pencil is particularly soft and pigmented, and filled in my eyebrows quickly. I just adore the ease of application of each product, and appreciate the universal, does-it-all-for-you concept. Plus, it saves me so much room in my already-overflowing makeup bag!"

    Get it from Alleyoop for $25 (available in three shades).

    21. A screen-cleaning kit whose cleaning solution and microfiber cloth might finally get you to scrub those grubby fingerprints off of the computer you look at for approximately one million hours a day.

    A customer review photo showing their TV screen before and after cleaning it
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I know that at this point it is a bit redundant to write a gushing review (in light of all of the others on here), but I really cannot say enough good things about this stuff! I never thought that I would find a product that would bring my beloved Samsung TVs back to their original luster. I have tried a number of cleaners, but they all left annoying streak marks that really made things worse than better. One day, when the sun was shining particularly brightly on my living room TV, exposing all of the circular streaks and smudges, I decided that I had enough, and was going to try something else. I went on Amazon and almost immediately found this stuff. After reading some of the glowing reviews, I decided that I would try it out, and I am so glad that I did. The sun was shining in on the TV again today, and the stunning clarity of the screen led me back to my laptop to order some extra cloths to use to wipe down the black glass TV stand separately, haha. I figured I would leave a review as well, while I was still basking in the newness of it all. Say it with me: 'NO MORE STREAKS, NO MORE SMEARS, NO MORE SMUDGES, NO MORE TEARS!'" —Sarah

    Get the kit (which includes a microfiber cleaning cloth and cleaning solution) from Amazon for $19.97.

    22. Fizzing toilet tablets to take any elbow grease out of scrubbing the toilet by lessening staining before you even start to clean. Just drop it in like a bath bomb, let it do its thing, and with just a light brushing your john will be like new.

    Melanie Aman / BuzzFeed

    Pardo Naturals is a Black-owned and woman-owned small business helmed by Rita Pardo, a mom who was looking for natural hair, body, and home products that wouldn't irritate her daughter's severe eczema.

    BuzzFeed Shopping editor Melanie Aman uses these and raves: "For all the folks who don't enjoy cleaning the toilet — myself included — these dissolving tablets make quick work of a grimy bowl. The tablets are a little hard to dislodge from the plastic container (although that does make me feel confident that they're secure during transit and won't break; mine all arrived intact!) but once you get one out, you drop it in the toilet and let it do its thing. It'll start fizzing — just like a bath bomb — loosening any stains and streaks in 10 minutes so they come away with a light brushing. I never let the toilet get too bad (and usually it takes awhile for me to notice any buildup since there are only two people in the apartment), so I can't vouch for them if you have really set-in hard water stains or haven't cleaned the commode in six months. But if you're looking to ditch the harsh cleansers in your toilet cleaning routine, this is a great addition to your lineup."

    Get six tablets from Pardo Naturals for $10.50 (available in seven scents).

    23. A reusable Revlon oil-absorbing roller stick that's a handy-dandy way to get rid of oil and shine. It's also washable and reusable, which is great news for the planet, your wallet, and your skin.

    Amazon, amazon.com

    Promising review: "This rolling device is like pure magic. You simply roll it around your oily areas and BOOM the oil magically vanishes into the ball never to be seen again! This is an item that #tiktokmademebuyit for sure! I saw a video on TikTok and immediately went on the hunt only to be disappointed that this item was sold out everywhere! I eventually got added to a waiting list here on Amazon and once they had it in stock again, they charged my card and sent it my way! If you have the chance to purchase this and you have oily skin, get yourself on the waiting list if you need to and just kick it until it shows up. You will be pleased. Thank me later." —Veronica Cooper

    Get it from Amazon for $9.09.

    24. Drawer organizers — some with specific storage cells — to get your sock and undie drawer looking fresh. Bonus points if you purge this drawer of all your old, holey stuff before you put everything away again.

    A reviewer&#x27;s before/after of a messy drawer, with the same drawer neatly organized in these bins
    amazon.com

    Each set comes with four bins: a six-cell (for scarves, hankies, and ties), an eight-cell (for undies), a seven-cell (for bras), and a 24-cell (for socks). They're also collapsable and fold flat if you need to store them away!

    Promising review: "No matter how neatly I fold my bras and underwear, they always seem to become a big jumble in the drawer. These organizers are perfect for keeping everything in place, and you won't forget about those items you own that end up buried at the back." —M. Hanson

    Get the set of four from Amazon for $13.87 (available in seven colors).

    25. A set of gold collagen masks featuring hyaluronic acid and collagen for anyone who would consider cooling eye treatment a luxurious and enlivening start or end of their day. And at just over $1 per pair, I think we can count this as a practical purchase as well. It just makes good business sense to treat yourself to these, and you can quote me on that.

    Jasmin Sandal/BuzzFeed, amazon.com

    Jasmin Sandal: I decided to put these golden gems to the test after coming off of a red-eye flight with practically no sleep. After cooling them off in the fridge (which is what was suggested on the packet), I applied them to my purpley, puffy eyes, and...w-o-w. Not only did I feel like I was receiving some kind of royal treatment (because, gold), but after 20 minutes, my undereyes appeared brighter and any fine lines that were once lingering had vanished! After wearing these I didn't feel compelled to apply concealer either, which is usually my go-to to disguise dark circles — and I even felt confident enough to go bare-faced for the rest of the day. Now, I find that I integrate these into my routine anytime I want to de-puff and refresh.

    Promising review: "I was searching for some really good treatments for my under-eye puffiness and I liked the reviews and ingredient lists for this product.. I have used one set a week for three weeks and have noticed a lot fewer puffy/dark areas under my eyes. I use them at room temperature and chilled and find that I enjoy them chilled a lot better. They were also very budget-friendly, I've seen other brands charging a lot more without have as many good reviews. Im looking forward to more improvements as I use the rest of the product." —Kai Charles

    Get a pack of 15 pairs from Amazon for $15.72.

    26. A wine-stain–removing spray that proves there's no use crying over spilled merlot. (That's a phrase, right?) Just spritz, wipe, and pour yourself a new glass.

    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I fell in love with this product some 15 years ago and I am so very happy that it's still available in the same wonderful formula as ever. It has a fantastic citrus scent. This takes care of any stain so fast and efficiently, it's become a party trick. I have seriously poured red wine over a white comforter to demonstrate how great it is to a friend once. It is a miracle in a bottle! We use it for all sorts of cleaning on materials around the house, and one bottle has lasted us years! This is definitely a product every home should have." —Melanie N

    Get it from Amazon for $9.99.

    To learn more, check out our review on which cleaning gadgets actually work.

    27. A pressure washer so you can be the star of your own ~satisfying things~ video. Have fun pressure-washing basically everything you own just to see what happens!

    amazon.com

    Promising review: "This is truly the perfect power washer. First, it is very easy to put together with clear step-by-step instructions. Second, it has a very small footprint so it fits nicely anywhere in the garage without protruding out. Third, it is very powerful. We used it to power wash all stone and concrete surfaces around our house and pool and then even the sidewalk in front of the house. Many of the stone/concrete surfaces that we cleaned had dark stains and/or green moss which had developed for many years (some up to 20 years). This Sun Joe was able to clean everything. Fourth, it is very reliable. We have now used it for three weekends in a row. And each time, we used it continuously, nonstop for several hours at a time." —EdS

    Get it from Amazon for $149.

    28. A tube of Pickle's Potions Hoof Healer that will be a new desert island product for anyone whose feet tend to develop painful cracks or callouses. Help is on the way!

    Large twisting bottle with solid balm inside
    Pickle's Potions / Etsy

    Owner Kristin Mutchler runs this small business out of Wayne, Maine. And FYI, Hoof Healer was an Editor's Choice winner in the 2021 Beauty Shortlist Awards!

    Promising review: "I have spent over a year trying to heal a painful crack in one of my heels and I decided to give this Hoof Healer a try. Within a day, my heels were noticeably softer and smoother. I have already made another purchase and will be making many more! These products are life changing. Thank you Kristin! I am forever grateful!" —Etsy Customer 

    Get it from Pickle's Potions on Etsy for $12+ (available in three scents and two sizes).

    29. A set of Sticky Stake insect traps so you can finally free your precious plant bbs from the swarm of pests that have taken over. These may look like just little strips of tape, but boy oh boy do they draw pests. Scroll through the review photos to see for yourself!

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "Holy cow these suckers work! I'm so grossed out by the result, but at the same time I have a sick sense of satisfaction. I used these in my house plants that are breeding fungus gnats like wild. I used them in conjunction with beneficial nematodes, and they definitely cut down on the number of gnats in our house. Unfortunately I added a new houseplant, plus repotted one that had outgrown its prior home, and we are wrapped up in them again. I'm buying another package of sticky traps as soon as I finish this review!" —Megan

    Get it from Amazon for $7.99.

    The reviews in this post have been edited for length and clarity.