29 Impressive Products That Work So Well You Won’t Need To Put In Much Effort To See Their Results

1. A no-scrub Wet & Forget shower cleaner that requires so little effort from you, it's astonishing. Just spray, leave it be, and enjoy the fruits of its labor.
2. A cult-favorite carpet cleaner with a whopping 50,000+ 5-star ratings so that some spilled soda or a pet accident doesn't spell certain death for your security deposit or home value. Phew! That was a close one.
3. A stainless-steel tongue scraper because residue on your tongue may be the only thing standing between you and fresh breath.
4. A handy silicone paw cleaner to get Fido's feet nice and clean again after fun-as-heck romps in the mud. Your white carpet just sighed in relief.
5. A teeth-whitening pen whose soft-bristle brushes will get to work undoing years of red wine and black coffee drinking. 🎶 If I could turn back tiiiiime. 🎶
6. A bottle of L’Oréal Lamellar Hair Treatment with a super fast treatment time — I'm talking eight seconds! — to get your tresses moisturized and shining bright in basically the blink of an eye.
7. A bottle of Vanicream Moisturizing Cream formulated without dyes, fragrance, lanolin, or parabens that is especially beloved by reviewers with sensitive skin. Finally, a cream that doesn't cause more harm than good!
8. A packet of Affresh dishwasher tablets because if the device you use to clean isn't clean itself...truly what's the point?
9. Mighty Patch hydrocolloid pimple patches so you can take on breakouts by simply popping on the patch. WHAM! They'll go right to work on sucking all that gunk out of your pimples.
10. A bottle of Leather Honey cleaner for maintaining your *Donna Meagle voice* fine leather goods. From purses to couches to car interiors, this spray will help to keep you from having to replace a historically difficult-to-clean surface.
11. A bottle of Bio Oil to help you say bye-bye to uneven skin, stretch marks, and acne scars. It helps your body retain moisture (see ya later, dry skin!) and absorbs into the skin fast so you won't feel greasy.
12. A HyperChiller beverage cooler for making any non-carbonated beverage ice-cold in less than 60 seconds. From piping hot coffee to whiskey to wine, this amazing device twists Father Time's arm in your favor, getting you a cool drink ASAP.
13. A biodegradeable bacon sponge so soaking up grease doesn't take up an entire roll of paper towels anymore. As for cleanup, just soak it in water with a degreaser, then throw it in the laundry with a load of towels.
14. A Bestool Detangler Brush whose flexible combs expertly separate 3a–4c hair, whether it's wet or dry. It has over 32,000 5-star raters backing it up, so it's safe to say this under-$10 tool will seriously cut down your detangling time.
15. A set of bedsheet holders because I'm pretty sure the rudest awakening one can experience is being snapped in the head with a fitted sheet that's come loose in the night.
16. Light-dimming stickers if you regularly find yourself disproportionately annoyed by the Wi-Fi router's blinking blue light while you're trying to get some shut-eye.
17. A Hot Tools 24-Karat Gold One-Step Blow-Drying Brush so you can continue to skip the blowout bar forever and give yourself a killer style in the comfort of your own home.
18. A lazy-person–approved handheld steamer for quickly and easily tackling stubborn wrinkles without having to drag out a big ol' ironing board.
19. A set of Keurig cleaning cups that are the easiest, fastest way to get your beloved Keurig in the spiffy (and gunk-free) condition it should always be in to brew your favorite hot beverage.
20. Alleyoop's Pen Pal — a 4-in-1 tool that will spark so much joy (and nostalgia) into your otherwise mundane routine since it has the ability to create full looks and easy end-of-the-day touch-ups. Plus, it's *exceptionally* great if you're trying to cut down on the products you're carrying around.
21. A screen-cleaning kit whose cleaning solution and microfiber cloth might finally get you to scrub those grubby fingerprints off of the computer you look at for approximately one million hours a day.
22. Fizzing toilet tablets to take any elbow grease out of scrubbing the toilet by lessening staining before you even start to clean. Just drop it in like a bath bomb, let it do its thing, and with just a light brushing your john will be like new.
23. A reusable Revlon oil-absorbing roller stick that's a handy-dandy way to get rid of oil and shine. It's also washable and reusable, which is great news for the planet, your wallet, and your skin.
24. Drawer organizers — some with specific storage cells — to get your sock and undie drawer looking fresh. Bonus points if you purge this drawer of all your old, holey stuff before you put everything away again.
25. A set of gold collagen masks featuring hyaluronic acid and collagen for anyone who would consider cooling eye treatment a luxurious and enlivening start or end of their day. And at just over $1 per pair, I think we can count this as a practical purchase as well. It just makes good business sense to treat yourself to these, and you can quote me on that.
26. A wine-stain–removing spray that proves there's no use crying over spilled merlot. (That's a phrase, right?) Just spritz, wipe, and pour yourself a new glass.
27. A pressure washer so you can be the star of your own ~satisfying things~ video. Have fun pressure-washing basically everything you own just to see what happens!
28. A tube of Pickle's Potions Hoof Healer that will be a new desert island product for anyone whose feet tend to develop painful cracks or callouses. Help is on the way!
Owner Kristin Mutchler runs this small business out of Wayne, Maine. And FYI, Hoof Healer was an Editor's Choice winner in the 2021 Beauty Shortlist Awards!
Promising review: "I have spent over a year trying to heal a painful crack in one of my heels and I decided to give this Hoof Healer a try. Within a day, my heels were noticeably softer and smoother. I have already made another purchase and will be making many more! These products are life changing. Thank you Kristin! I am forever grateful!" —Etsy Customer
Get it from Pickle's Potions on Etsy for $12+ (available in three scents and two sizes).
29. A set of Sticky Stake insect traps so you can finally free your precious plant bbs from the swarm of pests that have taken over. These may look like just little strips of tape, but boy oh boy do they draw pests. Scroll through the review photos to see for yourself!
