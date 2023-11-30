15 Gifts For Your Partner That’ll Put Santa To Shame

1. A jar of lavender-scented mineral bath salts so at the end of a long day out in the world, they can sink into a sumptuous and relaxing bath to unwind. Nothing like a good soak.
2. A silky eye mask so they can get a great night's rest — their greatest passion. Its slippy texture will also be kind to their skin and hair, so there aren't any trade-offs for achieving the ultimate shut-eye.
3. A fresh coffee-scented candle to make their house smell *chef's kiss*. Coffee and candles are two of the most beloved things in the modern world. Combined? I can't imagine something they'd be happier to open.
4. A Beast blender whose corrugated blender cup is simply one of the most beautiful small appliance designs I've ever seen and will be excellent for their daily smoothies. While normally you'd both be searching for a storage solution for a single-serve blender, they might want to keep this one out like a trophy.
5. Steel massage globes so they can give their face a nice cooling massage any time it feels weary. You're basically giving them the gift of a fancy-schmancy facial from the comfort of their apartment. They deserve it.
6. An electric gooseneck kettle if your partner's been talking about wanting to dial-in their pour-over game. This one features to-the-degree temperature control, can hold the temp for a full hour, and comes in 11 stunning colors. And hey, there's likely some great coffee in it for you, too.
7. A stunningly colorful wall planner for the partner who loves poppy decor and — no offense — could get a *little* better at managing their schedule.
8. A rose garden bath bomb whose scent is complemented by notes of violet and gardenia — a veritable bouquet!
9. A Goodful Kitchen wok with a ceramic nonstick surface that's slippy and easy to clean and whose high sides make it perfect for their signature stir-fries. Come and get it!
10. A marble wine bottle chiller that'll be the star of the tablescape at their next dinner party. And whenever guests ask where they got it, they'll say your name with absolute reverence. Job well done.
11. A bottle of Truff hot sauce they'll be splashing on practically everything once they get a taste of its complex kick. Flavor boosters, activated.
12. A castile soap body wash that smells like lavender and eucalyptus. Ahhhh, two of the greatest scents on Earth. It's gonna feel and smell great, as well as look tip-top in their shower. Very posh.
13. Let's Get Closer: Couples Edition designed to help strengthen relationships, enhance intimacy, and nurture connection so you and your lovah can get closer than ever while playing a fun card game.
14. A travel scarf ideal for the always-traveling partner who might need a light layer on their next car ride or flight. They can wrap themselves up in this cozy and chic accessory whenever they're feeling a little chilly. It's like a hug from you!
15. A rose quartz gua sha tool so they can give themself a facial massage as part of their nighttime skincare routine. I love gua sha for lessening the tension in my jaw and neck and can confirm: It's a great gift!
The reviews for this post have been edited for length and clarity.