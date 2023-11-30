Skip To Content
BuzzFeed Homepage
Sign In
Search BuzzFeed
BuzzFeed Shopping logoBuzzFeed Shopping logo
Search

Gift Guide

Beauty + Personal Care

Fashion

Home

Sports + Fitness

Stores

Tech

Kids

Pets

Sex Toys

    We hope you love our recommendations! Some may have been sent as samples, but all were independently selected by our editors. Just FYI, BuzzFeed and its publishing partners may collect a share of sales and/or other compensation from the links on this page.

    15 Gifts For Your Partner That’ll Put Santa To Shame

    Aw, you're such a good gifter when it comes to your sweetie (especially when you pick out something from our Goodful shop).

    Rachel Dunkel
    by Rachel Dunkel

    BuzzFeed Contributor

    1. A jar of lavender-scented mineral bath salts so at the end of a long day out in the world, they can sink into a sumptuous and relaxing bath to unwind. Nothing like a good soak.

    blue glass jar of bath salts
    Goodful

    The salts are vegan and cruelty-free. 

    Price: $38

    2. A silky eye mask so they can get a great night's rest — their greatest passion. Its slippy texture will also be kind to their skin and hair, so there aren't any trade-offs for achieving the ultimate shut-eye.

    model wearing the green eye mask
    Goodful

    The mask is made from eucalyptus silk, which is Tencel lyocell made from eucalyptus. 

    Price: $20 (originally $30; available in four colors)

    3. A fresh coffee-scented candle to make their house smell *chef's kiss*. Coffee and candles are two of the most beloved things in the modern world. Combined? I can't imagine something they'd be happier to open.

    model holding a fresh coffee scented candle in an amber jar
    Goodful

    The candle has a 60+-hour burn time, is made from a soy-based wax blend, and is gluten-free, phthalate-free, nontoxic, and cruelty-free.

    Price: $24.99

    4. A Beast blender whose corrugated blender cup is simply one of the most beautiful small appliance designs I've ever seen and will be excellent for their daily smoothies. While normally you'd both be searching for a storage solution for a single-serve blender, they might want to keep this one out like a trophy.

    white slim single-serve blender with a textured glass blender cup
    Goodful

    The blender comes with the base, blades, blender cup, a drinking lid and carrying cap, and a storage lid. It has a pulse setting and a blend setting, is made from BPA-free Tritan, and has a blending capacity of 750mL. 

    Promising review: "I really love this blender. It's so aesthetically pleasing and works very well. I've had a Vitamix and a Ninja, and this is so much better. Makes just enough and is so easy to clean that I actually end up using it daily. The larger blenders are just more work than they are worth in my opinion." —Taylor K. 

    Price: $140.25 (originally $165; available in three colors)

    5. Steel massage globes so they can give their face a nice cooling massage any time it feels weary. You're basically giving them the gift of a fancy-schmancy facial from the comfort of their apartment. They deserve it.

    silver facial globes in a bowl of ice
    Goodful

    These cooling globes are also nice to have on hand for some relief if you have a headache. 

    Price: $69.99 for a set of two

    6. An electric gooseneck kettle if your partner's been talking about wanting to dial-in their pour-over game. This one features to-the-degree temperature control, can hold the temp for a full hour, and comes in 11 stunning colors. And hey, there's likely some great coffee in it for you, too.

    model holding a white gooseneck kettle above its stand
    Goodful

    The kettle has a 0.9-liter capacity, an LCD display, a brew stopwatch feature, and can heat up to 212 degrees Fahrenheit. 

    Promising review: "This kettle is beautiful. It adds a nice look to my kitchen. I love how it maintains its temp with a hold feature. I use it mostly for pour-over coffee and the occasional pot of tea. The handle fits comfortably in my hand for control of water flow." —Melinda P. 

    Price: $165+ (available in 11 colors)

    7. A stunningly colorful wall planner for the partner who loves poppy decor and — no offense — could get a *little* better at managing their schedule.

    a wall planner made up of 12 solid colored month calendar posters
    Goodful

    Promising review: "I received my spectrum wall calendar last week, and oh boy, it didn't disappoint! Exactly as pictured! It is hard to find a calendar like this; most out there are dull and small. I work in real estate, and this is the perfect size to keep everything organized and legible. I have received lots of compliments!" —Tatiana Hall

    Price: $48

    8. A rose garden bath bomb whose scent is complemented by notes of violet and gardenia — a veritable bouquet!

    the rose bath bomb wrapped in white paper
    Goodful

    The bath bomb is cruelty-free. 

    Price: $8.99

    9. A Goodful Kitchen wok with a ceramic nonstick surface that's slippy and easy to clean and whose high sides make it perfect for their signature stir-fries. Come and get it!

    cream ceramic nonstick wok
    Goodful

    The wok is oven-safe up to 450 degrees, is dishwasher-safe, and is PFOA-free. 

    Price: $34.99

    10. A marble wine bottle chiller that'll be the star of the tablescape at their next dinner party. And whenever guests ask where they got it, they'll say your name with absolute reverence. Job well done.

    marble wine bottle chiller with green wine bottle inside
    Goodful

    Price: $69.90

    11. A bottle of Truff hot sauce they'll be splashing on practically everything once they get a taste of its complex kick. Flavor boosters, activated.

    bottle of truff hot sauce
    Goodful

    Promising review: "The absolute best hot sauce. We finally had a chance to try it and will never go without it at home again! Such good flavor and heat — it's a must-have!" —Katie V. 

    Price: $17.98

    12. A castile soap body wash that smells like lavender and eucalyptus. Ahhhh, two of the greatest scents on Earth. It's gonna feel and smell great, as well as look tip-top in their shower. Very posh.

    amber bottle of milk and honey brand body wash
    Goodful

    The soap is cruelty-free. 

    Promising review: "Smells so refreshing and makes me feel like I am showering in a luxurious spa instead of an apartment. Highly recommend! Love the eucalyptus." —Anna F. 

    Price: $22.50 (originally $30)

    13. Let's Get Closer: Couples Edition designed to help strengthen relationships, enhance intimacy, and nurture connection so you and your lovah can get closer than ever while playing a fun card game.

    the game box on a table
    Goodful

    Price: $30

    14. A travel scarf ideal for the always-traveling partner who might need a light layer on their next car ride or flight. They can wrap themselves up in this cozy and chic accessory whenever they're feeling a little chilly. It's like a hug from you!

    model wearing brown, black, and white travel scarf
    Goodful

    Price: $68

    15. A rose quartz gua sha tool so they can give themself a facial massage as part of their nighttime skincare routine. I love gua sha for lessening the tension in my jaw and neck and can confirm: It's a great gift!

    rose quartz gua sha tool
    Goodful

    Price: $40

    The reviews for this post have been edited for length and clarity.