    15 Gifts For The Homebody In Your Life

    Nothing like canceling plans and taking a nice long bath instead (and these products from our Goodful shop are here to help that happen).

    Rachel Dunkel
    by Rachel Dunkel

    BuzzFeed Contributor

    1. A plushy check pillow they can snuggle up with while they watch their favorite comfort movie for the zillionth time and will look rad as heck on their couch.

    white and tan plushy checkered throw pillow
    Goodful

    The pillow is vegan.

    Price: $33.60 (originally $48)

    2. A jar of lavender-scented mineral bath salts so at the end of a long day out in the world they can sink into a sumptuous and relaxing bath to unwind. Nothing like a good soak.

    blue glass jar of bath salts
    Goodful

    The salts are vegan and cruelty-free. 

    Price: $38 (get 20% off with code "HOLIDAY23")

    3. A silky eye mask so they can get a great night's rest — their greatest passion. Its slippy texture will also be kind to their skin and hair, so there aren't any trade-offs for achieving the ultimate shut-eye.

    model wearing the green eye mask
    Goodful

    The mask is made from eucalyptus silk, which is Tencel lyocell made from eucalyptus. 

    Price: $20 (originally $30; available in four colors)

    4. An entryway rack to keep their shoes, bags, and everyday items neat and tidy without much effort — especially essential if they live in a smaller space.

    rounded three-tier navy entryway rack
    Goodful

    The steel rack comes with an Allen wrench and screws for easy assembly, and can hold up to 22 pounds. 

    Price: $184 (available in six colors)

    5. An ash wall clock that's both practical and beautiful — just what anyone is looking for when it comes to new home decor. Telling the time the old-fashioned way has its merits!

    ash and painted white steel round wall clock
    Goodful

    The clock requires one AA battery, which is not included. 

    Price: $42.50 (originally $50; available in two colors)

    6. A fresh coffee-scented candle to make their house smell *chef's kiss*. Coffee and candles are two of the most beloved things in the modern world. Combined? I can't imagine something they'd be happier to open.

    model holding a fresh coffee scented candle in an amber jar
    Goodful

    The candle has a 60+-hour burn time, is made from a soy-based wax blend, and is gluten-free, phthalate-free, nontoxic, and cruelty-free.

    Price: $24.99

    7. A Beast blender whose corrugated blender cup is simply one of the most beautiful small appliance designs I've ever seen. While normally they'd be searching for a storage solution for a single-serve blender, they might want to keep this one out like a trophy.

    white slim single-serve blender with a textured glass blender cup
    Goodful

    The blender comes with the base, blades, blender cup, a drinking lid and carrying cap, and a storage lid. It has a pulse setting and a blend setting, is made from BPA-free Tritan, and has a blending capacity of 750mL. 

    Promising review: "I really love this blender. It's so aesthetically pleasing and works very well. I've had a Vitamix and a Ninja, and this is so much better. Makes just enough and is so easy to clean that I actually end up using it daily. The larger blenders are just more work than they are worth in my opinion." —Taylor K. 

    Price: $140.25 (originally $165; available in three colors)

    8. A colorful puzzle because who doesn't love wiling away the hours solving a pretty puzzle? Especially over the winter holiday with nothing else to do but hang, chat, and puzzle.

    illustrated sun puzzle and its tube container
    Goodful

    The puzzle features art by Clare Youngs and has 1,000 pieces. 

    Price: $30

    9. Steel massage globes so they can give their face a nice cooling massage any time it feels weary. You're basically giving them the gift of a fancy-schmancy facial from the comfort of their apartment.

    silver facial globes in a bowl of ice
    Goodful

    These cooling globes are also nice to have on hand for some relief if you have a headache. 

    Price: $69.99 for a set of two

    10. An electric gooseneck kettle for the giftee who's looking to dial-in their pour-over game and skip going to the crowded coffee shop. This one features to-the-degree temperature control, can hold the temp for a full hour, and comes in 11 stunning colors.

    model holding a white gooseneck kettle above its stand
    Goodful

    The kettle has a 0.9-liter capacity, an LCD display, a brew stopwatch feature, and can heat up to 212 degrees Fahrenheit. 

    Promising review: "This kettle is beautiful. It adds a nice look to my kitchen. I love how it maintains its temp with a hold feature. I use it mostly for pour-over coffee and the occasional pot of tea. The handle fits comfortably in my hand for control of water flow." —Melinda P. 

    Price: $165+ (available in 11 colors)

    11. A pyramid-shaped incense holder so they finally have *just* the place to burn their incense that conveniently doubles as a cool lil' piece of decor.

    clear grey step pyramid shaped incense holder
    Goodful

    The incense holder is made of borosilicate glass.

    Price: $28 (available in four colors)

    12. A bar of cleansing soap they can use to wash their face or body — fennel and cardamom chai scented, this green clay bar helps pull toxins from pores while shea butter hydrates their skin.

    handing holding the soap bar
    Goodful

    Price: $8 (originally $10)

    13. An aromatherapy balm they can apply to their wrists, neck, and temples to help them naturally relax. This calming blend of lavender, chamomile, palmarosa, and ho wood is perfect for de-stressing at bedtime and beyond.

    model applying aromatherapy balm from a tube
    Goodful

    Be aware that the brand does not recommend this product for use while pregnant. 

    Price: $17.50 (originally $25)

    14. A stunningly colorful wall planner, aka the perfect fit for anyone who wants their useful items to double as decor. Sleek design + bright solid colors = an irresistibly unique present.

    a wall planner made up of 12 solid colored month calendar posters
    Goodful

    Promising review: "I received my spectrum wall calendar last week, and oh boy, it didn't disappoint! Exactly as pictured! It is hard to find a calendar like this; most out there are dull and small. I work in real estate, and this is the perfect size to keep everything organized and legible. I have received lots of compliments!" —Tatiana Hall

    Price: $48

    15. A rose garden bath bomb whose scent is complemented by notes of violet and gardenia — a veritable bouquet!

    the rose bath bomb wrapped in white paper
    Goodful

    The bath bomb is cruelty-free. 

    Price: $8.99

