    27 Cleaning Products As Magical As A Witch’s Potion

    "Bubble bubble, toil and trouble." —You cleaning your disposal for the first time ever

    by
    Rachel Dunkel
    by Rachel Dunkel

    BuzzFeed Contributor

    ,
    Sally Elshorafa
    by Sally Elshorafa

    BuzzFeed Staff

    1. A length-adjustable pet hair broom that wrangles hidden hair from carpets, no problem. Surprise! You've been walking on a giant hairball for years and years.

    a reviewer photo of the broom laying on a rug next to a pile of hair and text reading
    a reviewer photo of a door mat covered in pet hair on the left side, and cleared of hair on the right side
    Emma Lord / BuzzFeed, www.amazon.com

    Want more info? Check out my coworker's FURemover Evrilholder broom review. You'll learn a thing or two AND enjoy some very satisfying hair-removal photos!

    Promising review: "I saw this on TikTok and thought it was worth a shot. I have two dogs and a cat, and being one with a dust and dander allergy I have to vacuum often but the vacuum can’t always get in deep enough. This actually works and I was shocked at how well it does. I brush the carpet a few times and vacuum it up and the carpet even looks better!! I highly recommend this to everyone — especially pet owners." —Theo Ackerman

    Get it from Amazon for $12.98.

    2. A microfiber spin mop because making mopping easier *and* slightly more whimsical and fun at the same time is a win-win if I ever heard one.

    reviewer using foot-operated peddle to wring microfiber mop
    reviewer image using the mop to clean the floor
    www.amazon.com, www.amazon.com

    Promising review: "Ashamed to say, but I barely ever mop the floors. I purchased this O-Cedar Mop and Bucket based upon the great reviews. I am here to add a 5-star review of my own. This mop and bucket not only cleaned my floors, but it made the entire process easy (and dare I say fun?). I did the entire first floor of my house both tile and wood. Then wanted more fun, so i scooped up the handy handle and carried it upstairs where I continued on to the bedrooms and bathrooms. I don't want to go on and on, but this mop picked up lots of dirt and grime, then popped easily into the washing machine. It came out great. The swirly thing makes all the difference. It wrings out all of the excess water, so it's easy to mop without using too much muscle, which I do not have. And the mop heads are short, rather than long mop heads, which only make for heavier mops. If you're on the fence, go for it, you'll agree." —LauraP320

    Get it from Amazon for $51.74.

    3. A TikTok-famous Little Green upholstery cleaning machine whose handheld nozzle makes intricate jobs and getting into all those hard-to-reach spots way more doable. Say hello to your new chairs 'n' stairs!

    A reviewer's before and after photo of their couch which was once stained and splotched and is now free of marks after using the machine
    www.amazon.com

    Promising review: "I bought this for our upholstered couch and could not believe how easy it is to use and how clean our couch looked afterwards. It removed all of the stains and the couch became a lighter color! It is a larger machine than expected but well thought out with a place to wrap the vacuum tube at the base. I highly recommend for carpet spot cleaning and regular furniture cleaning." —Troy Yi

    Get it from Amazon for $109.59

    4. A set of drill brush attachments that will remind you that WHOA, that glass wasn't opaque when you moved in. Yeah, let's fix that.

    Reviewer using the brush to clean grime out of a tub
    one of the brushes attached to a drill next to a shower pane with half still fogged up and the other super clear
    www.amazon.com, www.amazon.com

    Drill Brush is a small business based in New York State that makes cleaning brushes that attach to drills. It was started in 2007 by a former electrician who suffered from carpal tunnel syndrome and needed a way to clean without causing him pain.

    Promising review: "These brushes worked flawlessly. I have a 24-year-old home that has not been remodeled yet. The master bath shower tile and fiberglass shower pan were in pretty bad shape. We tried many types of cleaners to remove residual soap and hard water stains with little success. As a last ditch effort, I purchased these brushes. They worked amazingly well. Using Krud Kutter and these brushes removed every bit of the dirt and polished those tiles so that they shine brilliantly like they did when they were new. I am completely satisfied with my purchase of these brushes. They are well made and held up beautifully to the forces I applied while using them." —Tom S4TX

    Get the set of three from Amazon for $18.95 (available in five colors and stiffnesses).

    5. A bottle of delicious smelling biodegradable, nontoxic carpet shampoo concentrate to reverse the YEARS of dirt and grime you've subjected your floors to. Yes, it's a floor and that's what happens, but maybe just thank this cleaner and promise it you'll start taking off your shoes from now on?

    A vacuum using the cleaner and the carpet is drastically cleaner where the vacuum just cleaned
    A person's carpet looking progressively cleaner
    www.amazon.com

    Sunny & Honey Store is a family-run small biz. Their products are made in the USA and they donate 10% of all profits to animal shelters and rescue groups.

    FYI: This cleaner is only for use in carpet cleaning machines. Here's the one they are using in the review photo!

    Promising review: "I never leave reviews but this I had to! I have 10-year-old carpet that I’m trying to make last as long as I can...because kids. Who wants to spend the money to replace flooring when they will just mess it up! I cleaned my son's carpet with this for the first time today and it looks and smells SOOOOO much better than it was! Other carpet cleaning products I’ve used have made the carpet smell like wet dog while cleaning and this didn’t! It smelled great the whole time! I’m hooked!!" —Megan Davis

    Get it from Amazon for $15.99+ (available in two scents and two sizes).

    6. A garbage disposal cleaner so you can blast through any unseen backups lurking in your sink like the spooky clown in It.

    Amazon

    This foam is a cleaner that helps eliminate bad smells, but if your garbage disposal is clogged it's best to call a plumber.

    Promising review: "It seems counterintuitive to put a little packet down your garbage disposal to clean it, but this does actually seem to work, at least for getting out weird smells that baking soda and vinegar don't really touch. I scrub the sink down first, especially around the garbage disposal area, rinse it down, and then just follow the directions on the package. I have used it with single, large-size sinks and with double sinks — only difference is that the double sink will have blue cleaning foam rise up the drain, which you rinse away when the disposal sounds clear again. I have tried the foaming cleaner in a can, but unfortunately it stopped coming out of the can about 10% of the way through. Went back to this tried-and-true." —KS

    Get a pack of four from Amazon for $11.05.

    7. pee-finding UV flashlight because your nose can only take you so far when it comes to locating and cleaning up pet messes. Let's get forensic. 

    A reviewer's carpet in normal light
    The same spot with the UV light, showing splotches
    www.amazon.com

    Promising review: "OMG this is disgusting! I bought this because I thought my cat was peeing in one room and couldn't find the exact spot. Found the spot and more. Would recommend. Pictured is the same spot without and then with the UV light on." —Momof3boys

    Get it from Amazon for $10.79.

    8. A bottle of all-purpose cleaner in a truly intoxicating orange and clove scent so you can clean and make your home smell like autumn in one fell swoop.

    A person holds up the all purpose cleaner in a bathroom
    Sally Elshorafa / BuzzFeed

    Humble Suds is a small cleaning brand run by two moms — Holli Schaub and Jennifer Parnell — in Evergreen, Colorado. All of their products are made from powerful, plant-based ingredients and packaged with recyclable materials. 

    Promising review: "I love this new essential-oil scent. It smells amazing, disinfects naturally, and I trust the simple, natural ingredients. I use this spray on everything — counters, toilets, cooktop — even mirrors because it doesn’t leave streaks! I have now replaced all my previous cleaning products with a couple of Humble Suds products that work on every surface of our home. I feel incredibly grateful to have found this brand for the health of my family." —Andrealaine White

    Get it from Humble Suds on Etsy for $15.55.

    9. A reusable pet hair remover roller that wants nothing more than to replace your sticky paper lint rollers forever. When the fuzz compartment gets full, simply empty it out and keep on rollin'.

    Reviewer photo of a black pillow covered in white dog hair and you can clearly see which side they brushed with the fur remover because all the dog hair is gone in that section
    www.amazon.com

    Promising review: "Where has this been all my cat-loving life? Sticky rollers work fine for clothes, but this is the only product that has ever COMPLETELY removed all the cat hair from my bed. I have a long-haired 20-pound tabby and if you run your hands up his back a few times and fling the hair everywhere, it looks like it's snowing — he never stops shedding no matter what I do. After using the ChomChom, I can put on a black dress and roll around on my bed and not get a single hair on me. It's absolutely amazing. Everyone is getting one for Christmas, even if they don't have a pet. I don't care, it's THAT good." —DH

    Get it from Amazon for $24.99.

    10. A box of OxiClean stain remover so you can star in your very own infomercial about cleaning every dang piece of fabric in your house.

    stained mattress
    same mattress with stain removed after use of product
    www.amazon.com

    Promising review: "I had a stained mattress (pictured above) that I'd been covering with a mattress pad for years. As I was preparing for a move, I decided to give this a try and see if it could remove the stains that had been there for well over SEVEN YEARS. I honestly don't even remember what caused the stains, but it removed them! I honestly can't believe the results. I wish I'd done this sooner!" —Little Greek

    Get it from Amazon for $14.23

    11. A pack of dishwasher-cleaning tablets because if the device you use to clean, isn't clean itself... truly what's the point?

    The inside of a reviewer's dishwasher looking dirty
    The same reviewer's dishwasher now looking shiny and clean after using the cleaning tablet
    www.amazon.com

    It's recommended to use a tablet once a month. You can use these on stainless-steel and plastic tub dishwashers. 

    Promising review: "Absolute magic. I always approach with a healthy dose of skepticism whenever taking advice from BuzzFeed, TipHero, etc. but this time I took a chance and could not be happier. I recently bought a condo that was not well maintained and struggled cleaning many of the appliances. The dishwasher was caked in deposits from years of operation without proper care. Two of these pods, as suggested for heavily soiled scenarios turned back the clock. It looks brand-new inside. BRAND-NEW. The plastic, the walls, everything. For those who spend hours a week cleaning, you will be amazed by this product. 10/10 would buy again and again and I’m telling everyone I know about this." —Jason

    Get a pack of six from Amazon for $8.99.

    12. A headlight restoration kit that'll have you doing donuts in the desert. Gotta get some nice buildup to wipe off again.

    Reviewer&#x27;s headlight before and after using cleaning kit
    amazon.com

    Reviewers say it requires some extra time and elbow grease, but it's worth it for the wow-worthy results.

    Promising review: "After seeing a few videos on testing I decided to give this a try and happy to report it's the best product out there for restoration. My daughter's car is 17 years old and the headlights were as yellow as I have seen. I used this kit from Sylvania on the headlights. When my daughter saw her car she was in love! She said the headlights look brand-new and make the car look so good and it's true. The product was very easy to use and took about 30 minutes per headlight minus time for masking." —Trust me

    Get it from Amazon for $21.75.

    13. A pressure washer so you can be the star of your own ~satisfying things~ video. Have fun pressure-washing basically everything you own just to see what happens!

    moss and dirt covered concrete by river washed clean with product
    www.amazon.com

    It even comes with five spray tips to help you attack light to heavy-duty cleaning tasks.

    Promising review: "This little guy is a game changer. It is so quiet, and so powerful. I was extremely skeptical about buying such a small, not to mention, electric pressure washer because I've only used gas pressure washers in the past. Well, I moved into my house last year, and started to wash this driveway off with a friend's gas pressure washer and decided it was not worth the time because it was not getting very much of the grime/dirt off. Well, look at what this thing did. This home is near the beach and flooded in Katrina, and probably hasn't ever been pressure washed. This thing worked flawlessly. I can't say enough good things about this purchase. Would buy again with confidence." —James G.

    Get it from Amazon for $169.

    14. A nontoxic leather conditioner to spruce up, moisturize, and clean your leather furniture — a task that previously felt impossible.

    Reviewer before image of a dull brown leather armchair
    Reviewer after image of a rejuvenated and bright brown leather armchair
    www.amazon.com

    Leather Honey is a family-owned small business that's been making nontoxic leather conditioners since the 1960s. It's been in the same family for three generations and operates in Virginia. 

    Promising review: "I use this for my everyday boots as well as my dress shoes. I'm not always gentle with my boots and I thought I had ruined them the other day (worn out color, scuffs all over), but I cleaned the muck off, gave them a brushing, then applied this leather honey and after letting it sit, my boots look almost like the day I bought them! It keeps the leather supple and restores color. You only need to use a small amount per use!" —David H.

    Get it from Amazon for $19.99+ (available in three sizes).

    15. A microfiber blinds duster that is so specific and fun to use you'll be checking the blinds every day, hoping it's time to dust.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "I love this product!! It works fantastic! I am a housekeeper for several private homes. My least favorite job is cleaning window blinds! I have used about every method there is, but the job is still very time consuming. The main reason it takes so long is you must clean each and every slat separately to do the job right. Not anymore! With this product, you can clean two slats at once and it cleans them the first swipe! The microfiber is the key to getting all the dust and the design of the product makes it super easy! PLUS this tool can be used on different types of blinds because it is flexible! I have used it on wooden shutters, plastic vertical patio door blinds, and horizontal metal 'mini' blinds. Additionally, the microfiber 'sleeve' that fits on the tool is washable and it comes with five of them so it's a real value, being reusable and with so many to use it should last a long time before they all completely wear out! This product deserves 10 stars!" —Sandy D

    Get the brush and five microfiber sleeves from Amazon for $6.99 (available in blue or green).

    16. An extra-thick magic cleaning pad so you don't even have to think twice about what the likely best tool is for both everyday and hardcore cleanup.

    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I own a cleaning business and have spent a small fortune on the name brand. I clean everything from condo rentals to long-term lease/residential rentals and I have had to clean unimaginable NASTY, I mean 'pics or it didn't happen' kind of nasty, and these cut right through it. These work just as well as the name brand, if not better, and they seem to last a little longer!" —Keisha Marie

    Get a pack of 20 from Amazon for $13.95.