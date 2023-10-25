27 Cleaning Products As Magical As A Witch’s Potion

1. A length-adjustable pet hair broom that wrangles hidden hair from carpets, no problem. Surprise! You've been walking on a giant hairball for years and years.
Want more info? Check out my coworker's FURemover Evrilholder broom review. You'll learn a thing or two AND enjoy some very satisfying hair-removal photos!
Promising review: "I saw this on TikTok and thought it was worth a shot. I have two dogs and a cat, and being one with a dust and dander allergy I have to vacuum often but the vacuum can’t always get in deep enough. This actually works and I was shocked at how well it does. I brush the carpet a few times and vacuum it up and the carpet even looks better!! I highly recommend this to everyone — especially pet owners." —Theo Ackerman
Get it from Amazon for $12.98.
2. A microfiber spin mop because making mopping easier *and* slightly more whimsical and fun at the same time is a win-win if I ever heard one.
Promising review: "Ashamed to say, but I barely ever mop the floors. I purchased this O-Cedar Mop and Bucket based upon the great reviews. I am here to add a 5-star review of my own. This mop and bucket not only cleaned my floors, but it made the entire process easy (and dare I say fun?). I did the entire first floor of my house both tile and wood. Then wanted more fun, so i scooped up the handy handle and carried it upstairs where I continued on to the bedrooms and bathrooms. I don't want to go on and on, but this mop picked up lots of dirt and grime, then popped easily into the washing machine. It came out great. The swirly thing makes all the difference. It wrings out all of the excess water, so it's easy to mop without using too much muscle, which I do not have. And the mop heads are short, rather than long mop heads, which only make for heavier mops. If you're on the fence, go for it, you'll agree." —LauraP320
Get it from Amazon for $51.74.
3. A TikTok-famous Little Green upholstery cleaning machine whose handheld nozzle makes intricate jobs and getting into all those hard-to-reach spots way more doable. Say hello to your new chairs 'n' stairs!
Promising review: "I bought this for our upholstered couch and could not believe how easy it is to use and how clean our couch looked afterwards. It removed all of the stains and the couch became a lighter color! It is a larger machine than expected but well thought out with a place to wrap the vacuum tube at the base. I highly recommend for carpet spot cleaning and regular furniture cleaning." —Troy Yi
Get it from Amazon for $109.59.
4. A set of drill brush attachments that will remind you that WHOA, that glass wasn't opaque when you moved in. Yeah, let's fix that.
Drill Brush is a small business based in New York State that makes cleaning brushes that attach to drills. It was started in 2007 by a former electrician who suffered from carpal tunnel syndrome and needed a way to clean without causing him pain.
Promising review: "These brushes worked flawlessly. I have a 24-year-old home that has not been remodeled yet. The master bath shower tile and fiberglass shower pan were in pretty bad shape. We tried many types of cleaners to remove residual soap and hard water stains with little success. As a last ditch effort, I purchased these brushes. They worked amazingly well. Using Krud Kutter and these brushes removed every bit of the dirt and polished those tiles so that they shine brilliantly like they did when they were new. I am completely satisfied with my purchase of these brushes. They are well made and held up beautifully to the forces I applied while using them." —Tom S4TX
Get the set of three from Amazon for $18.95 (available in five colors and stiffnesses).
5. A bottle of delicious smelling biodegradable, nontoxic carpet shampoo concentrate to reverse the YEARS of dirt and grime you've subjected your floors to. Yes, it's a floor and that's what happens, but maybe just thank this cleaner and promise it you'll start taking off your shoes from now on?
Sunny & Honey Store is a family-run small biz. Their products are made in the USA and they donate 10% of all profits to animal shelters and rescue groups.
FYI: This cleaner is only for use in carpet cleaning machines. Here's the one they are using in the review photo!
Promising review: "I never leave reviews but this I had to! I have 10-year-old carpet that I’m trying to make last as long as I can...because kids. Who wants to spend the money to replace flooring when they will just mess it up! I cleaned my son's carpet with this for the first time today and it looks and smells SOOOOO much better than it was! Other carpet cleaning products I’ve used have made the carpet smell like wet dog while cleaning and this didn’t! It smelled great the whole time! I’m hooked!!" —Megan Davis
Get it from Amazon for $15.99+ (available in two scents and two sizes).
6. A garbage disposal cleaner so you can blast through any unseen backups lurking in your sink like the spooky clown in It.
7. A pee-finding UV flashlight because your nose can only take you so far when it comes to locating and cleaning up pet messes. Let's get forensic.
Promising review: "OMG this is disgusting! I bought this because I thought my cat was peeing in one room and couldn't find the exact spot. Found the spot and more. Would recommend. Pictured is the same spot without and then with the UV light on." —Momof3boys
Get it from Amazon for $10.79.
8. A bottle of all-purpose cleaner in a truly intoxicating orange and clove scent so you can clean and make your home smell like autumn in one fell swoop.
9. A reusable pet hair remover roller that wants nothing more than to replace your sticky paper lint rollers forever. When the fuzz compartment gets full, simply empty it out and keep on rollin'.
Promising review: "Where has this been all my cat-loving life? Sticky rollers work fine for clothes, but this is the only product that has ever COMPLETELY removed all the cat hair from my bed. I have a long-haired 20-pound tabby and if you run your hands up his back a few times and fling the hair everywhere, it looks like it's snowing — he never stops shedding no matter what I do. After using the ChomChom, I can put on a black dress and roll around on my bed and not get a single hair on me. It's absolutely amazing. Everyone is getting one for Christmas, even if they don't have a pet. I don't care, it's THAT good." —DH
Get it from Amazon for $24.99.
10. A box of OxiClean stain remover so you can star in your very own infomercial about cleaning every dang piece of fabric in your house.
Promising review: "I had a stained mattress (pictured above) that I'd been covering with a mattress pad for years. As I was preparing for a move, I decided to give this a try and see if it could remove the stains that had been there for well over SEVEN YEARS. I honestly don't even remember what caused the stains, but it removed them! I honestly can't believe the results. I wish I'd done this sooner!" —Little Greek
Get it from Amazon for $14.23.
11. A pack of dishwasher-cleaning tablets because if the device you use to clean, isn't clean itself... truly what's the point?
It's recommended to use a tablet once a month. You can use these on stainless-steel and plastic tub dishwashers.
Promising review: "Absolute magic. I always approach with a healthy dose of skepticism whenever taking advice from BuzzFeed, TipHero, etc. but this time I took a chance and could not be happier. I recently bought a condo that was not well maintained and struggled cleaning many of the appliances. The dishwasher was caked in deposits from years of operation without proper care. Two of these pods, as suggested for heavily soiled scenarios turned back the clock. It looks brand-new inside. BRAND-NEW. The plastic, the walls, everything. For those who spend hours a week cleaning, you will be amazed by this product. 10/10 would buy again and again and I’m telling everyone I know about this." —Jason
Get a pack of six from Amazon for $8.99.
12. A headlight restoration kit that'll have you doing donuts in the desert. Gotta get some nice buildup to wipe off again.
13. A pressure washer so you can be the star of your own ~satisfying things~ video. Have fun pressure-washing basically everything you own just to see what happens!
It even comes with five spray tips to help you attack light to heavy-duty cleaning tasks.
Promising review: "This little guy is a game changer. It is so quiet, and so powerful. I was extremely skeptical about buying such a small, not to mention, electric pressure washer because I've only used gas pressure washers in the past. Well, I moved into my house last year, and started to wash this driveway off with a friend's gas pressure washer and decided it was not worth the time because it was not getting very much of the grime/dirt off. Well, look at what this thing did. This home is near the beach and flooded in Katrina, and probably hasn't ever been pressure washed. This thing worked flawlessly. I can't say enough good things about this purchase. Would buy again with confidence." —James G.
Get it from Amazon for $169.
14. A nontoxic leather conditioner to spruce up, moisturize, and clean your leather furniture — a task that previously felt impossible.
Leather Honey is a family-owned small business that's been making nontoxic leather conditioners since the 1960s. It's been in the same family for three generations and operates in Virginia.
Promising review: "I use this for my everyday boots as well as my dress shoes. I'm not always gentle with my boots and I thought I had ruined them the other day (worn out color, scuffs all over), but I cleaned the muck off, gave them a brushing, then applied this leather honey and after letting it sit, my boots look almost like the day I bought them! It keeps the leather supple and restores color. You only need to use a small amount per use!" —David H.
Get it from Amazon for $19.99+ (available in three sizes).