27 Camping Products From Amazon That Have Rave Reviews For A Reason

1. A pack of Alpine Start, AKA the most delicious instant coffee in the land. I know what you're thinking, but believe me, it HITS. I tried it for backpacking trips and ended up loving it so much that I keep it on hand in my house all the time for mornings when I'm feeling lazy and need some java. Yes, that's every morning, get off my case.
2. An inflatable lounge chair that will make a sunny outdoor nap feel like the height of luxury. You inflate it just by whipping it in the wind, meaning no pesky hand pumps or electricity needed!
3. A 32-ounce lightweight Nalgene so you have a reusable option on hand that doesn't weigh you down. Metal and glass options are great, but I tend to prefer more durable, lighter, and quieter ones for the outdoors. Yes, it's plastic, but Nalgene bottles are made to last. I've had mine for five years and counting, and they're in perfect condition.
4. A classic Coleman camp stove perfect for whipping up a full meal in the great outdoors. With two burners, a wind shield, and heat control, you're gonna be the head chef of the wilderness, and everyone will be so glad to have a hot meal in their bellies before snuggling up for the night.
5. Or an over-the-fire camp grill for anyone who wants to cook a meal with the coals without having to wrap everything in tin foil.
6. A Sawyer Squeeze water filtration system that blows any other system out of the — say it with me — water. It's adaptable and easy to use in almost any situation, planned or not. I've encountered some pretty sad excuses for water sources and have still been able to get liquid into the bag to be filtered and safely consumed.
7. A pack of cleansing wipes so you can freshen up a little bit between showers, much to the satisfaction of your campmates' noses... and your own, honestly.
8. A CamelBak Horizon camp mug whose double-wall vacuum-insulated construction has a single-minded focus on keeping your hot beverages hot. I have this mug and can confirm that the slider lid is ACTUALLY leak-proof. Backcountry coffee just got even better.
9. A puffy Rumpl indoor/outdoor blanket to keep you warm and cozy all through the night — whether you grab it for some time around the bonfire or add it to your sleep setup. Its smooth surface is water- and dirt-resistant, so there are no worries about exposing it to the elements. Its 4.8-star overall rating backs me up here.
10. A Helinox ultralight chair that weighs just over a pound, packs down super small, and is perfect for any outdoorsy person who hates to forgo comfort.
11. A compressible camping pillow so you have the perfect place to lay your head as you dream of building the perfect campfire and toasting the most delicious marshmallow to ever exist.
12. A Sea to Summit roll-top dry sack...or two...or five, because knowing your important gear is safe from water is a HUGE weight off your shoulders, and the uses for these bad boys are pretty much limitless. It can be hard to know if gear is really waterproof, but a 4.7-star overall rating from over 2,000 people and my own personal stamp of approval should suffice.
13. A Goal Zero Flip Power Bank so you can charge your devices, no problem. From phones to navigation devices to headlamps, it'll be a relief to know you won't have any essential electronics poop out without a backup battery. I've had a Goal Zero for a few years and find the reliability well worth the price.
14. A pair of binoculars for getting a closer look at the local flora and fauna. Is that a cardinal?! Oh, nope, just a weird red leaf.
15. An Aeropress coffee and espresso maker with a stellar 4.7-star rating from over 20,800 reviewers that brews top-notch coffee anywhere boiling water is available. It's also small, durable, and easy to clean, so bringing it to the ends of the Earth with you is a no-brainer, especially when a hot bevy in the morning is considered essential.
16. Or a Stanley pour-over set that is so extra in its outdoorsiness it must be applauded. If you're in the center of the Venn diagram of people who love gear *and* the perfect artisanal pour-over, I can't think of a better splurge.
17. A thick foam sleeping pad if you're headed out on a car camping trip and want to take advantage of being able to pack large, comfy items in your trunk. Sleeping like a rock instead of sleeping on a rock is a camping best case scenario.
18. A Coleman camping chair that has its own side table (with a built-in cupholder!) so you can keep your drinks, snacks, and speaker on hand while you kick back and bask in the natural ambience.
19. A set of extendable skewers so no knuckle hair is harmed in the making of scrumptious s'mores. Gathering around the fire just got even better (aka tastier).
20. A LifeStraw personal water filter over 95,000 5-star raters vouch for if you need a little peace of mind for a "just in case" water filtration situation. This little device allows you to safely drink from any water source and is small enough to tote along anywhere.
21. A pull-string fire starter because you're probably a little rusty on your Boy Scouts skills and no one in your camp crew is going to give you a badge anyway. Put the sticks down — this'll do all the hard work for you!
22. A cot and air mattress that over 11,500 people have given a five-star rating if sleeping on the hard ground is a hard no from you. Sleeping under the stars is rad, but sleeping in a BED under the stars? Unbeatable.
23. A Yeti Tundra 35 cooler because they really do make some seriously splurge-worthy coolers. This one has an impressive 4.8-star overall rating for its durability and, of course, ability to keep things cold for a wildly long time.
24. And a cooler light so reaching for a can after the sun sets is never a shot in the dark. Sidebar: would watch a TV show about tricked-out coolers.
25. A pack of waterproof cards if you're worried about — *gasp* — getting bored. That's OK. You can't expect to be thrilled by watching trees move in the breeze after a few days. Now you and your friends can play rummy without worrying that your cards will basically melt in the rain.
26. A simple Coleman lantern essential for keeping your path illuminated (and staying safe) as you traverse camp after dark.
27. A multipurpose Buff you can wear tons of different ways to protect your neck and head from the sun or the cold thanks to a super breathable fabric. Popularized by Survivor, beloved by hikers.
The reviews for this post have been edited for length and clarity.