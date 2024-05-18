BuzzFeed Shopping logoBuzzFeed Shopping logo
    27 Camping Products From Amazon That Have Rave Reviews For A Reason

    Items to help you kick back, relax, and enjoy the great outdoors.

    Rachel Dunkel
    by Rachel Dunkel

    BuzzFeed Contributor

    1. A pack of Alpine Start, AKA the most delicious instant coffee in the land. I know what you're thinking, but believe me, it HITS. I tried it for backpacking trips and ended up loving it so much that I keep it on hand in my house all the time for mornings when I'm feeling lazy and need some java. Yes, that's every morning, get off my case.

    Hand holding a packet of Alpine Start Original Blend instant coffee on a mountain trail
    amazon.com

    It's available in single-serve packs, but I recommend splurging for the 3.3-ounce pack. Better value and super easy to dose into a mug or decant yourself. 

    Promising review: "Great product! Had both hot and with slightly coolish water, and both times it tasted great. Having a cup of coffee on the summit of a mountain was great, and adding in coffee that tastes good is even better! Will buy for future backpacking trips for sure." —Kelley Hemminger

    Price: $9.69+ (available in three packages and sizes)

    2. An inflatable lounge chair that will make a sunny outdoor nap feel like the height of luxury. You inflate it just by whipping it in the wind, meaning no pesky hand pumps or electricity needed!

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "I'm not a small person, and I wasn't sure how it would hold me, but this chair is wonderful. I have used it all over! I took it camping, I took it to the beach, and I even sometimes blow it up and use it in my living room while watching TV. The hardest part is getting out of it gracefully!" —Limoncello

    Price: $39.98 (available in 16 colors and patterns)

    3. A 32-ounce lightweight Nalgene so you have a reusable option on hand that doesn't weigh you down. Metal and glass options are great, but I tend to prefer more durable, lighter, and quieter ones for the outdoors. Yes, it's plastic, but Nalgene bottles are made to last. I've had mine for five years and counting, and they're in perfect condition.

    white and blue nalgene sitting outside
    Amazon

    Promising review: "Basic wide-mouth water bottle I take along on backpack hikes in the Sierras. Nothing fancy to it, so it will last longer than others. Can take a beating and does not leak. What more do you need in a water bottle?" —Teamleader100

    Price: $12.14

    4. A classic Coleman camp stove perfect for whipping up a full meal in the great outdoors. With two burners, a wind shield, and heat control, you're gonna be the head chef of the wilderness, and everyone will be so glad to have a hot meal in their bellies before snuggling up for the night.

    reviewer&#x27;s camp stove at a campsite with a pot on one burner and a pan frying eggs on another
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "Lightweight and easy to set up and use. Sturdy, even temperature, roomy surface. Love everything about it. Easy to clean, too." —LJM

    Price: $152.99+ (available in two colors)

    5. Or an over-the-fire camp grill for anyone who wants to cook a meal with the coals without having to wrap everything in tin foil.

    Amazon, amazon.com

    Promising review: "It's a fire grate — nothing fancy, but I've cooked many a meal on it, from grilling burgers and brats to using it to support my cast iron cookware for more complex meals. I can fit a 15-inch skillet and my Dutch oven, or the skillet and a griddle for cooking breakfast. It folds easy for packing and has held up through multiple uses now." —Carl Shipley

    Price: $25.92+ (available in two sizes)

    6. A Sawyer Squeeze water filtration system that blows any other system out of the — say it with me — water. It's adaptable and easy to use in almost any situation, planned or not. I've encountered some pretty sad excuses for water sources and have still been able to get liquid into the bag to be filtered and safely consumed.

    Rachel Dunkel / BuzzFeed

    The set comes with one squeeze screw-on water filter, two 32-ounce collapsible pouches, one replaceable pop-up drinking spout, and one syringe filter cleaner. It weighs three ounces. It removes bacteria such as salmonella, cholera, and E. coli, as well as protozoa such as Giardia and Cryptosporidium.

    I adore this water filter for its ease of use, adaptability, small size, and zero wait time. Just fill the bag, screw on the filter, and roll the bag to squeeze the filtered water into your bottle. You don't need to wait for it to be done like with water treatment pills or gravity systems, and there's no funky taste — just fresh, clean, crisp water. If even the bag-filling situation sounds like it would take too much time, you can also screw the filter DIRECTLY ONTO A WATER BOTTLE and drink straight from it. Game-changing. Either way, it's a quick, lightweight system that I completely recommend.

    Note: if you’re immunocompromised, be sure to read all the package instructions to make sure it’s safe for you.

    Promising review: "This thing is awesome, we used it on our 3,500-mile trip, stopping at various hiking spots and trails and camping, and having clean drinking water you can trust when on a long trip is vital. This gave me peace of mind that no matter where we filled up, creek or random water spigot, we had clean drinking water. The cleansing tablets are a must for outdoor on-the-go water sources but with this system, you don't have to carry a lot of heavy water in your pack to slow you down. A friend of mine used this hiking on the entire Arizona Trail and some of the water he used in it I wouldn’t have let a dog drink but he did and this thing worked like a charm and cleaned the water for him to safely drink throughout the desert on his hike. From that point on, I was sold." —Combustion Works

    Price: $45.99

    7. A pack of cleansing wipes so you can freshen up a little bit between showers, much to the satisfaction of your campmates' noses... and your own, honestly.

    wipes in their flexible plastic container
    Amazon

    Promising review: "Tough and very good. I’ve used these a couple of times on extended backpacking trips — lightweight and cleans very well. I hate getting into my sleeping bag, dirty. Awesome." —Robb Hattem

    Price: $8.99 for a 25-pack

    8. A CamelBak Horizon camp mug whose double-wall vacuum-insulated construction has a single-minded focus on keeping your hot beverages hot. I have this mug and can confirm that the slider lid is ACTUALLY leak-proof. Backcountry coffee just got even better.

    Four CamelBak insulated mugs with lids on a wooden stool
    Amazon

    Promising review: "These are great and keep our coffee warm. Love the color selection. A little heavy for a backpacking trip, fine for car camping." —vielleicht

    Price: $25 (available in 11 colors)

    9. A puffy Rumpl indoor/outdoor blanket to keep you warm and cozy all through the night — whether you grab it for some time around the bonfire or add it to your sleep setup. Its smooth surface is water- and dirt-resistant, so there are no worries about exposing it to the elements. Its 4.8-star overall rating backs me up here.

    Amazon, Rachel Dunkel / BuzzFeed

    The Rumpl blanket is also machine-washable and dryer-safe!

    Promising review: "We took this king-size blanket with us on our camping trip to New Zealand. At first I thought it might have been too overkill since it took up a lot of space in my luggage and a duvet was included in our camper van rental. But we ended up using this every night, enjoying the warmth and breathable comfort even on fairly warm evenings. It was definitely large enough for two even with tossing and turning, we both had enough Rumpl to sleep well throughout the night. Great purchase, totally worth it." —becca606

    Price: $125 (available in 32 colors and designs)

    Check out my full Rumpl blanket review for more deets on why I'm all-in on these insulated beauts.

    10. A Helinox ultralight chair that weighs just over a pound, packs down super small, and is perfect for any outdoorsy person who hates to forgo comfort.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    I have this chair, and it's great! It really is light, 1.2 pounds, and easy to put together. It's a perfect outdoor luxury item, especially for anyone taking a long day hike where they want to picnic or for a car camper who doesn't feel the need for a big, traditional camp chair. It also comes in handy for random events where "bring your own chair" feels like a good idea.

    Promising review: "Was very hesitant about spending over $100 on a camping chair, but I have to admit this chair is worth the money and the added weight, which is minimal. There were picnic tables at most the campgrounds on the trail, however being able to lean back and stretch my feet out after the long days of hiking was an added luxury. The chair, strapped easily to the outside straps of my pack, never got in the way, and I often forgot it was back there. All in all, satisfied with the purchase and will be bringing on all my backpacking adventures now." —Abby

    Price: $149.95+ (available in three colors)

    11. A compressible camping pillow so you have the perfect place to lay your head as you dream of building the perfect campfire and toasting the most delicious marshmallow to ever exist.

    mushroom print compressible pillow in two sizes
    Amazon

    The pillow is machine-washable. 

    Promising review: "The pillow packs down to a very small size, small enough to pack away for a weekend backpacking trip, and is more comfortable than any of the inflatable pillows that save space. Well worth the space used!" —Billy Wyrick

    Price: $31.99+ (available in three sizes and six colors/patterns)

    12. A Sea to Summit roll-top dry sack...or two...or five, because knowing your important gear is safe from water is a HUGE weight off your shoulders, and the uses for these bad boys are pretty much limitless. It can be hard to know if gear is really waterproof, but a 4.7-star overall rating from over 2,000 people and my own personal stamp of approval should suffice.

    Rachel Dunkel / BuzzFeed, amazon.com

    Promising review: "Used inside a backpack on a seven-day whitewater canoe trip. It kept my gear dry through rapids and two days of rain. Recommend it to go inside another bag to organize and keep gear dry as it isn't durable enough on its own. No issues on the trip where it did see some abuse." —Ryan Mantz

    Price: $13.46+ (available in six sizes and four colors)

    13. A Goal Zero Flip Power Bank so you can charge your devices, no problem. From phones to navigation devices to headlamps, it'll be a relief to know you won't have any essential electronics poop out without a backup battery. I've had a Goal Zero for a few years and find the reliability well worth the price.

    blue external battery with a phone plugged into it
    Amazon

    Promising review: "I bought this power bank for overnight and multi-day backpacking trips. Works just as I had hoped — charges my iPhone quickly and doesn't add a ton of weight to my pack. Great product!" —MarketAce

    Price: $29.95+ (available in two sizes and three colors)

    14. A pair of binoculars for getting a closer look at the local flora and fauna. Is that a cardinal?! Oh, nope, just a weird red leaf.

    reviewer holding small black binoculars
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I use these for hiking, exploration, and just overall when I am camping or walking around somewhere and want to see things far away. I really think the compact size and the quality of the image are unparalleled. Definitely worth the price for me." —Kyle Giffin

    Price: $25.99+ (available in four sizes)

    15. An Aeropress coffee and espresso maker with a stellar 4.7-star rating from over 20,800 reviewers that brews top-notch coffee anywhere boiling water is available. It's also small, durable, and easy to clean, so bringing it to the ends of the Earth with you is a no-brainer, especially when a hot bevy in the morning is considered essential.

    grey cylindrical aeropress sitting over a coffee mug
    amazon.com

    The set comes with the chamber, plunger, seal, filter cap, funnel, filter holder, scoop, and stirrer. Here's a super informative video on how to use the Aeropress (while camping, even!) made by the coffee smarties at Stumptown. 

    Promising review: "This might make some of the best, fastest coffee I have ever had. I visited my cousin in Alaska and she used one EVERY day for her coffee. I forgot completely about it until it was time to take this camping trip, and I randomly found it on Amazon while searching for camping kettles — I am so glad I did. It is super compact, durable, and easy to use. You can have a real quick cup in 30 seconds, or you can wait a couple of minutes and let the flavors meld, the choice is yours." —Gordon Leonard

    Price: $39.95 (available in two sizes)

    16. Or a Stanley pour-over set that is so extra in its outdoorsiness it must be applauded. If you're in the center of the Venn diagram of people who love gear *and* the perfect artisanal pour-over, I can't think of a better splurge.

    Amazon, amazon.com

    The set includes the pour-over, a reusable metal filter, and a matching mug.

    Promising review: "I make coffee in this at home or camping. Easy to wash. Keeps the liquid hot for a long time. I’d recommend 100%. I’d give as a gift for a camping friend who loves that hot cup in the morning but doesn’t want to make a full pot. 10/10." —sandawarrior

    Price: $45 (available in four colors)

    17. A thick foam sleeping pad if you're headed out on a car camping trip and want to take advantage of being able to pack large, comfy items in your trunk. Sleeping like a rock instead of sleeping on a rock is a camping best case scenario.

    Amazon, amazon.com

    The pad comes with compression straps and buckles for easy rolling and storage.

    Promising review: "I purchased the pad to use for camping. It is well-made and very comfortable. Better than my own bed!" —JMKAY

    Price: $79.99 (available in two colors)

    18. A Coleman camping chair that has its own side table (with a built-in cupholder!) so you can keep your drinks, snacks, and speaker on hand while you kick back and bask in the natural ambience.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "I purchased two of these and will probably get at least two more. Love how slim these are when they are folded up. We took these camping, they folded up slim enough to hang from a hook in our camper. They were great when we got back from canoeing to realize it had rained all over everything for hours, these chairs dried super quickly, everyone else we were with had wet chairs for the remainder of the trip." —shawnajab

    Price: $76.63

    19. A set of extendable skewers so no knuckle hair is harmed in the making of scrumptious s'mores. Gathering around the fire just got even better (aka tastier).

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "These sticks are awesome. I love them. In the wintertime I use them at the gas stove. They are perfect for a picnic. I have not tried hot dogs on them but I do not think they are sturdy enough for that. They are awesome for marshmallows." —Mom

    Price: $9.99 for a pack of eight

    20. A LifeStraw personal water filter over 95,000 5-star raters vouch for if you need a little peace of mind for a "just in case" water filtration situation. This little device allows you to safely drink from any water source and is small enough to tote along anywhere.

    reviewer drinking out of a stream from a lifestraw
    amazon.com

    The straw's microfiltration membrane eliminates bacteria and parasites so you can safely drink from any available water source without worry.

    Note: if you’re immunocompromised, be sure to read all the package instructions to make sure it’s safe for you.

    Promising review: "We recently went camping and decided to try this out. I took a small sample straight from the lake, and it tasted like lake water. Then I sampled it through the straw, and it tasted like it came straight from the filtered water from the refrigerator." —Terry Roberson

    Price: $17.47 (available in three colors)

    21. A pull-string fire starter because you're probably a little rusty on your Boy Scouts skills and no one in your camp crew is going to give you a badge anyway. Put the sticks down — this'll do all the hard work for you!

    Amazon

    Promising review: "Genius! Lit immediately and our wood was soaking wet! It’s a must-have for all camping/fire-pit events! No more newspapers, boxes, or lighter fluid!" —Mcee

    Price: $24.99 for a four-pack

    22. A cot and air mattress that over 11,500 people have given a five-star rating if sleeping on the hard ground is a hard no from you. Sleeping under the stars is rad, but sleeping in a BED under the stars? Unbeatable.

    Amazon, amazon.com

    Promising review: "This is the most AMAZING camping bed I've ever used, and I've camped my entire life. Not only is it up off of the ground, so my 36-year-old disabled ass doesn't have to cry every time I get in and out of my sleeping bag, my suitcase FITS UNDERNEATH THE BED. Then, there's the cot itself. Mmm...comfy. There's an included air mattress! But won't that just fall off of the cot? That's where the genius of Coleman comes in, kids. They added a pocket made out of super soft microfiber material that feels like your favorite grand-mammy's sheets and zippers open to slide the PREMIUM COLEMAN AIR MATTRESS WITH DOUBLE AIRLOCK MAGICALNESS inside and then you ZIPPER IT SHUT AGAIN. But wait. There's more. HOW CAN THERE POSSIBLY BE MORE?! YOU'VE ALREADY GIVEN US SO MUCH, COLEMAN! Mother-loving side tables, Batman. They snap on right where you want them. With holes for all of your beverage-holding needs. And just enough room for a Kindle, a phone, and an adult beverage." —dammit Liesl

    Price: $151+ (available in twin and queen sizes)

    23. A Yeti Tundra 35 cooler because they really do make some seriously splurge-worthy coolers. This one has an impressive 4.8-star overall rating for its durability and, of course, ability to keep things cold for a wildly long time.

    reviewer&#x27;s teal small yeti cooler in the back of their car with their dog
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "This is the best cooler I have ever owned! It's quite expensive but well worth the price. I have used it for beach days and camping multiple times and I love it!" —Gruber

    Price: $275 (available in 13 colors)

    24. And a cooler light so reaching for a can after the sun sets is never a shot in the dark. Sidebar: would watch a TV show about tricked-out coolers.

    amazon.com, Amazon

    Promising review: "This little device was surprisingly WONDERFUL! My hubby hesitated to put it on his 'precious' YETI cooler, but after putting it in, we both were astounded! We never thought about how much easier it would be on our tent camping trips to be able to easily see into the cooler after dark! This was a game changer for us! It works exactly as described. It comes on when opened and goes off when closed — just like your fridge!" —Suzyzzle

    Price: $14.01

    25. A pack of waterproof cards if you're worried about — *gasp* — getting bored. That's OK. You can't expect to be thrilled by watching trees move in the breeze after a few days. Now you and your friends can play rummy without worrying that your cards will basically melt in the rain.

    reviewer playing with the plastic waterproof cards
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "You are camping and backpacking in the forest for weeks. You and your campmates have nothing left to say. To save your smartphone battery, you don't dare turn it on. You're on your last milliliter of whiskey. What's a person to do? Play cards, of course! These cards worked amazingly well on my backpack/camping trip. These also do well as temporary coasters or when you need to keep something off the dirt. After a couple of days of rain and humid evenings, one expects a simple set of cards to perform, and these did indeed." —paititi

    Price: $6.60

    26. A simple Coleman lantern essential for keeping your path illuminated (and staying safe) as you traverse camp after dark.

    model holding red Coleman lantern by a handle
    Amazon

    The lantern requires four D batteries but is also available in a rechargeable version!

    Promising review: "A convenient alternative to the old Coleman camping lanterns that used a fabric mantle and burned gasoline fuel. Hangs easily on a loop in a tent or on a stretched line. Provides plenty of light. Well-suited for camping and other outdoor uses, but too large for backpacking." —D E Conner

    Price: $29.99+ (available in two sizes)

    27. A multipurpose Buff you can wear tons of different ways to protect your neck and head from the sun or the cold thanks to a super breathable fabric. Popularized by Survivor, beloved by hikers.

    model wearing buff on their neck and head
    Amazon

    Promising review: "This was very useful for backpacking. Makes a good balaclava, neck warmer, and I am bald so it has enough material I can put it on just my scalp, twist it twice and double down for total coverage as a beanie with no gap at the twist. Also can be wetted and draped over neck for cooling. HIGHLY recommend. This is true excellence." —Drumdogma

    Price: $18.92+ (available in three colors)

    The reviews for this post have been edited for length and clarity.