1. A LifeStraw personal water filter over 95,000 5-star raters vouch for if you need a little peace of mind for a "just in case" water filtration situation. This little device allows you to safely drink from any water source and is small enough to tote along anywhere.
2. A fire-starting necklace that features an ambidextrous steel striker and a ferrocerium rod for creating fire as quickly possible. Holding the ability to create flame right around your neck... What power! What responsibility!
Promising review: "Looks great and a lifesaver in the worst situations. This necklace is great! Chord works very well for burning. A nice slow burn, but not very wind-resistant. Ferrocerium rod is small and is wear-resistant when not in use. The striker is sharp and can saw through chord. You’ll have to burn the ends of the knots to keep it from coming untied. Only gripe I have is paint wears off the striker pretty fast and I’m allergic to metal so I have to constantly repaint it. But I’d rather do that and have it just in case than not have it." —Brian Gabrielson
3. A pack of two LED headlamps so you (and a friend!) can always ensure the path ahead is illuminated. Whether it's just in case for a late-night hike, finding your way to the bathroom at 2 a.m., or reading in your tent, it's always a good idea to have one of these bad boys nearby.
It operates using three AAA batteries.
Promising review: "These headlamps are excellent. I’ve been working on my roof at night and they are a lifesaver. They work really well." —Brendan Hughes
4. A thermal emergency sleeping bag to keep on-hand just in case. It comes with a whistle, and can keep you warm in temperatures as low as 14 degrees. While it won't be the most comfortable for regular overnights, weighing in at just 4.1 ounces, why not bring it along?
Promising review: "This Life Bivy arrived on time and in perfect condition. It offers the best features (size, weight, function) of all the many others I researched before buying it. I hope I never need it in an emergency but I'm confident it will be a real lifesaver if I do need it." —Mishelle J.
5. A tube of blister balm so you can avoid any dreaded foot pain caused by friction on hikes to and from camp. Even with outdoor shoes that really work for me, I always swipe some of this on to make doubly sure my feet stay A-OK.
6. An inflatable sleeping pad to ensure you get the best night of rest that you can. Let's make sure you're sleeping LIKE a rock instead of ON a rock.
Promising review: "This sleeping pad was a LIFESAVER. I used it to hike Crow Pass in Alaska and will be doing Caines Head with it this weekend. It weighs next to nothing, which is great for backpacking. It stores much smaller than [other] lightweight foam sleep pads. And I was able to set up camp in a rocky area and it got no punctures and I still managed to get a good night sleep." —Stephanie M.
7. A set of marshmallow (or hot dog!) roasting sticks that telescope all the way out to 34 inches for campfire time. Goodbye, singed knuckle hair! But don't worry, they collapse back to 10 inches for easy storage.
Each one has a different color at its base, so you always know whose stick is whose. And because it has two prongs, marshmallows don't spin on the stick when they get extra gooey, making it easier to get that perfectly even caramelized crunchy layer.
Promising review: "These lightweight roasting sticks are a lifesaver! I enjoy being able to turn them effortlessly so the entire marshmallow gets that nice crust from the flame. The colors helped us from using someone else’s stick haha! Must-haves for any bonfire! They roast hot dogs well, too." —PAJ
8. A waterproof tent tarp you can set up in case of rain or for a little shade if you want to take a little rest during the day. Versatility is key when it comes to gear.
9. A portable Radiate campfire for a bit of extra warmth, light, and entertainment no matter the conditions. It burns for up to five hours and is waterproof, wind-proof, and can even light when wet with no smoke or embers. We call this "camping TV."
Once you light it, it'll stay lit with no maintenance — until you're ready to put it out, of course, by snuffing it with the tin's lid. It's made from 100% recycled soy wax and paper briquettes. One reviewer also mentions they add more soy wax every time it gets low to extend its life. Oh, and if that's not enough, Radiate's a small business that mainly focuses on these portable campfires!
Promising reviews: "Lifesaver. Set off on a winter climb a few weeks ago. As I was putting my gear together knowingly going into cold temps, I decided I would throw the Radiant campfire into my pack. Typically, I would not even consider packing this at 4 pounds, but for some reason I did. It paid dividends! Me and my climbing buddy got in a tight situation and ended up having to put up an emergency shelter and used this to stay warm dry out and continue our climb. It’s amazing, I’ve used these many times in the past with flames that get 2 and 3 feet high, it’s an awesome fire for roughly 2–3 hours. This time though, we fought off hypothermia with it. Truly saved our trip. Excellent purchase." —Jordan R. Coons
10. A portable, hand-operated espresso machine that whips up the good stuff (yes, even the crema!) using just a little bit of boiling water and a pump mechanism — no electricity or stovetop required. *Swoon*
Promising review: "A lifesaver on chilly mornings when camping. Bought this for backpacking and lightweight camping, and I'm glad I did! Works great for one person, might want to consider the larger size for two people. It's light and compact, easy to rinse out with any remaining hot water you have." —Matt G.
11. A portable solar-powered light and charger to ensure you have access to your devices (ahem, GPS) and can see thanks to the light of the good 'ol sun.
Promising review: "Amazing product. I bought a couple last year...just in case...and I brought camping a couple of times...thought it might be good for a hurricane. Well, my family and I took a trip to a farm in Latin America and on the third day we lost power for 10 hours at 8 p.m. This was a sanity / lifesaver with my wife and kids. We cooked, read, and slept with these. Amazing." —Christopher
12. A magical sand-sifting mat that lets sand pass right through the top without it coming back up through the bottom. Useful on any trip, but especially beach camping trips. Consider one of the biggest annoyances dealt with.
Promising review: "This is a beach lifesaver. Such a cool sandless concept! Definitely made our trip to the beach less messy. The 10x10 size is heavy, you will need a carrying bag. It comes with a very flimsy clear snap bag, but it's very poorly made and broke the first time we took it out of the bag. But the mat is great! Well worth the money. Definitely take plunge and invest!" —TSB
13. A full-fledged propane camp stove/oven if you're looking to chef it up on the range. Treat your campmates to flapjacks, coffee, bacon, muffins...Wait, my stomach is rumbling.
Promising review: "I purchased the Camp Chef Deluxe Outdoor Oven in preparation for hurricane season. We were left without electricity for over a week after Hurricane Florence swept through Camp Lejeune, North Carolina (Jacksonville, North Carolina). This was the second time we had been displaced by a hurricane in three years. Having this then would have been ideal. Doing my search, I didn't know a camp oven even existed, so I was excited to see that this one did. I looked at several comparable outdoor ovens, and this one was the one I was drawn to and the one with the best reviews. With a family of six, this was a lifesaver. I had my first opportunity to use it after we lost power when Hurricane Dorian went through. Literally, two nights ago!!" —Buddy
