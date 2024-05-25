BuzzFeed Shopping logoBuzzFeed Shopping logo
    28 Camping Items To Bring On Your Next Trip That Reviewers Say Are Absolute Lifesavers

    Practical necessities and extras for making the most of the great outdoors.

    by
    Rachel Dunkel
    BuzzFeed Contributor

    BuzzFeed Contributor

    ,
    Kaila Browner
    BuzzFeed Staff

    BuzzFeed Staff

    1. A LifeStraw personal water filter over 95,000 5-star raters vouch for if you need a little peace of mind for a "just in case" water filtration situation. This little device allows you to safely drink from any water source and is small enough to tote along anywhere.

    reviewer drinking out of a stream from a lifestraw
    amazon.com

    The straw's microfiltration membrane eliminates bacteria and parasites so you can safely drink from any available water source without worry.

    Note: if you’re immunocompromised, be sure to read all the package instructions to make sure it’s safe for you.

    Promising review: "The LifeStraw Personal Water Filter is a must-have for any outdoor enthusiast. It's perfect for hiking with its reliable 5-star performance, keeping me hydrated wherever I go. The lightweight design makes it easy to carry. While the flavor of water isn't perfect (4 out of 5), its unparalleled filtration makes up for it. Overall, a lifesaver for camping, travel, and emergencies!" —Ana Cunha

    Get it from Amazon for $15.78 (available in three colors).

    2. A fire-starting necklace that features an ambidextrous steel striker and a ferrocerium rod for creating fire as quickly possible. Holding the ability to create flame right around your neck... What power! What responsibility! 

    reviewer wearing fire starter necklace
    www.amazon.com

    Promising review: "Looks great and a lifesaver in the worst situations. This necklace is great! Chord works very well for burning. A nice slow burn, but not very wind-resistant. Ferrocerium rod is small and is wear-resistant when not in use. The striker is sharp and can saw through chord. You’ll have to burn the ends of the knots to keep it from coming untied. Only gripe I have is paint wears off the striker pretty fast and I’m allergic to metal so I have to constantly repaint it. But I’d rather do that and have it just in case than not have it." —Brian Gabrielson

    Get it from Amazon for $6.99 (available in four colors and a multipack option).

    3. A pack of two LED headlamps so you (and a friend!) can always ensure the path ahead is illuminated. Whether it's just in case for a late-night hike, finding your way to the bathroom at 2 a.m., or reading in your tent, it's always a good idea to have one of these bad boys nearby. 

    reviewer wearing the head lamp that has been turned on
    reviewer and their group wearing the head lamps
    www.amazon.com, www.amazon.com

    It operates using three AAA batteries.

    Promising review: "These headlamps are excellent. I’ve been working on my roof at night and they are a lifesaver. They work really well." —Brendan Hughes

    Get them from Amazon for $19.99.

    4. A thermal emergency sleeping bag to keep on-hand just in case. It comes with a whistle, and can keep you warm in temperatures as low as 14 degrees. While it won't be the most comfortable for regular overnights, weighing in at just 4.1 ounces, why not bring it along?

    a reviewer holding the thermal sleeping package
    the thermal blanket laid on a bed
    the foil inside of the thermal blanket
    www.amazon.com, www.amazon.com

    Promising review: "This Life Bivy arrived on time and in perfect condition. It offers the best features (size, weight, function) of all the many others I researched before buying it. I hope I never need it in an emergency but I'm confident it will be a real lifesaver if I do need it." —Mishelle J.

    Get it from Amazon for $19.99+ (available in four colors and in a two-pack option).

    5. tube of blister balm so you can avoid any dreaded foot pain caused by friction on hikes to and from camp. Even with outdoor shoes that really work for me, I always swipe some of this on to make doubly sure my feet stay A-OK.

    model applying anti-blister stick to the back of their heel
    Amazon

    Promising reviews: "Not to be dramatic, but this is the best thing I’ve ever owned. I used to get blisters every time I wore my dress shoes, but in the year I’ve been using this product I haven’t gotten a single one. Absolute lifesaver." —Julia

    Get it from Amazon for $8.99.

    6. An inflatable sleeping pad to ensure you get the best night of rest that you can. Let's make sure you're sleeping LIKE a rock instead of ON a rock. 

    reviewer holding sleeping pad in hand while it is rolled up
    another reviewer lying on the sleeping pad
    www.amazon.com, www.amazon.com

    Promising review: "This sleeping pad was a LIFESAVER. I used it to hike Crow Pass in Alaska and will be doing Caines Head with it this weekend. It weighs next to nothing, which is great for backpacking. It stores much smaller than [other] lightweight foam sleep pads. And I was able to set up camp in a rocky area and it got no punctures and I still managed to get a good night sleep." —Stephanie M.

    Get it from Amazon for $30.99 (available in four colors).

    7. A set of marshmallow (or hot dog!) roasting sticks that telescope all the way out to 34 inches for campfire time. Goodbye, singed knuckle hair! But don't worry, they collapse back to 10 inches for easy storage. 

    The set of six two-prong sticks
    campers using roasting sticks to roast marshmallows
    Amazon, www.amazon.com

    Each one has a different color at its base, so you always know whose stick is whose. And because it has two prongs, marshmallows don't spin on the stick when they get extra gooey, making it easier to get that perfectly even caramelized crunchy layer.

    Promising review: "These lightweight roasting sticks are a lifesaver! I enjoy being able to turn them effortlessly so the entire marshmallow gets that nice crust from the flame. The colors helped us from using someone else’s stick haha! Must-haves for any bonfire! They roast hot dogs well, too." —PAJ

    Get them from Amazon for $14.97+ (available in a six-pack, eight-pack, or 10-pack). 

    8. A waterproof tent tarp you can set up in case of rain or for a little shade if you want to take a little rest during the day. Versatility is key when it comes to gear. 

    tarp covered over hammock
    inside of hammock and tarp setup
    the tarp folded into a small pouch
    www.amazon.com, www.amazon.com

    Promising review: "Small when folded and is lightweight. Very versatile and could be a lifesaver." —Ssssnice

    Get it from Amazon for $25.99+ (available in four colors and two sizes).

    9. A portable Radiate campfire for a bit of extra warmth, light, and entertainment no matter the conditions. It burns for up to five hours and is waterproof, wind-proof, and can even light when wet with no smoke or embers. We call this "camping TV."

    Hand holding the 8-inch cake-pan sized lidded tin, that says
    Model warming their hands next to the flames coming from the tin, which is set on a rock
    www.instagram.com, www.instagram.com

    Once you light it, it'll stay lit with no maintenance — until you're ready to put it out, of course, by snuffing it with the tin's lid. It's made from 100% recycled soy wax and paper briquettes. One reviewer also mentions they add more soy wax every time it gets low to extend its life. Oh, and if that's not enough, Radiate's a small business that mainly focuses on these portable campfires!

    Promising reviews: "Lifesaver. Set off on a winter climb a few weeks ago. As I was putting my gear together knowingly going into cold temps, I decided I would throw the Radiant campfire into my pack. Typically, I would not even consider packing this at 4 pounds, but for some reason I did. It paid dividends! Me and my climbing buddy got in a tight situation and ended up having to put up an emergency shelter and used this to stay warm dry out and continue our climb. It’s amazing, I’ve used these many times in the past with flames that get 2 and 3 feet high, it’s an awesome fire for roughly 2–3 hours. This time though, we fought off hypothermia with it. Truly saved our trip. Excellent purchase." —Jordan R. Coons

    Get it from Amazon for $25.99 (also available in packs of two and four).

    10. A portable, hand-operated espresso machine that whips up the good stuff (yes, even the crema!) using just a little bit of boiling water and a pump mechanism — no electricity or stovetop required. *Swoon*

    The espresso maker
    Amazon

    Promising review: "A lifesaver on chilly mornings when camping. Bought this for backpacking and lightweight camping, and I'm glad I did! Works great for one person, might want to consider the larger size for two people. It's light and compact, easy to rinse out with any remaining hot water you have." —Matt G.

    Get it from Amazon for $54.90.

    11. A portable solar-powered light and charger to ensure you have access to your devices (ahem, GPS) and can see thanks to the light of the good 'ol sun. 

    The light charging a phone
    a diagram showing the light's uses in several outdoor scenarios
    Amazon

    Promising review: "Amazing product. I bought a couple last year...just in case...and I brought camping a couple of times...thought it might be good for a hurricane. Well, my family and I took a trip to a farm in Latin America and on the third day we lost power for 10 hours at 8 p.m. This was a sanity / lifesaver with my wife and kids. We cooked, read, and slept with these. Amazing." —Christopher

    Get it from Amazon for $49.95+ (available in three styles).

    12. A magical sand-sifting mat that lets sand pass right through the top without it coming back up through the bottom. Useful on any trip, but especially beach camping trips. Consider one of the biggest annoyances dealt with. 

    Overhead shot of the blue mat with two people sitting on it and plenty of room for their stuff
    Amazon

    Promising review: "This is a beach lifesaver. Such a cool sandless concept! Definitely made our trip to the beach less messy. The 10x10 size is heavy, you will need a carrying bag. It comes with a very flimsy clear snap bag, but it's very poorly made and broke the first time we took it out of the bag. But the mat is great! Well worth the money. Definitely take plunge and invest!" —TSB

    Get it from Amazon for $64.99+ (available in four sizes and three colors).

    13. A full-fledged propane camp stove/oven if you're looking to chef it up on the range. Treat your campmates to flapjacks, coffee, bacon, muffins...Wait, my stomach is rumbling.  

    The oven on a camp table; there's coffee on the stove and the oven's open to show a tray of cinnamon rolls
    Amazon

    Promising review: "I purchased the Camp Chef Deluxe Outdoor Oven in preparation for hurricane season. We were left without electricity for over a week after Hurricane Florence swept through Camp Lejeune, North Carolina (Jacksonville, North Carolina). This was the second time we had been displaced by a hurricane in three years. Having this then would have been ideal. Doing my search, I didn't know a camp oven even existed, so I was excited to see that this one did. I looked at several comparable outdoor ovens, and this one was the one I was drawn to and the one with the best reviews. With a family of six, this was a lifesaver. I had my first opportunity to use it after we lost power when Hurricane Dorian went through. Literally, two nights ago!!" —Buddy

    Get it from Amazon for $289.99.

    14. A pack of cleansing wipes so you can freshen up a little bit between showers, much to the satisfaction of your campmates' noses...and your own, honestly.

    wipes in their flexible plastic container
    Amazon

    Promising review: "I used these on a four-day backpacking trip in Yosemite. Real lifesavers — big enough and moist enough to replace a mini shower. I will always have these on hand." —Alan Studley

    Get a 25-pack from Amazon for $8.99

    15. A basic tarp that'll come in handy in more ways than you can imagine, but for starters as a tent footprint, shady cover for your picnic table, or a little rain shelter if you're in a pinch.

    blue tarp rolled up in packaging
    Amazon

    Promising reviews: "We used this on a recent camping trip and were very satisfied with its usefulness and construction. We tied it up into several trees for shade from the sun and rain later that day. It's a very versatile item — we used it to cover the ground during a yard sale and then to cover up a small site we were working on outdoors." —G. Harts

    "We’re using this as a puppy pen floor protector and it has honestly been a lifesaver! Best $6 we’ve spent so far with all the new dog items we’ve have to buy. The puppies try to dig in it and eat the grommets but this thing has held up like a champ and more importantly, our nice wood floors are protected from accidents while we work on potty training." —Amazon Customer

    Get it from Amazon for $8+ (available in four sizes).

    16. A pack of Alpine Start, aka the most delicious instant coffee in the land. I know what you're thinking, but believe me, it HITS. I tried it for backpacking trips and ended up loving it so much that I keep it on hand in my house all the time for mornings when I'm feeling lazy and need some java. Yes, that's every morning, get off my case.

    Hand holding a packet of Alpine Start Original Blend instant coffee on a mountain trail
    amazon.com

    It's available in single-serve packs, but I recommend splurging for the 3.3-ounce pack. Better value and super easy to dose into a mug or decant yourself. 

    Promising review: "This coffee is my lifesaver. The sticks travel everywhere so easily for when i need a pick-me-up. I can use it in the airport, camping, office and even in my car! Because the grounds are so fine, they easily blend with any temperature water. The flavor is great and they couldn't be easier to use. And $1 a pop! Thanks for existing, Alpine Start Coffee!" —Paul Taylor Coffroth

    Get it from Amazon for $9.99+ (available in three packages and sizes). 

    17. A cot and air mattress that over 11,500 people have given a 5-star rating if sleeping on the hard ground is a hard no from you. Sleeping under the stars is rad, but sleeping in a BED under the stars? Unbeatable.

    Amazon, amazon.com

    Promising review: "Love this! I’m an avid camper and usually sleep on an air mattress on the ground. We bought this bed and it is a lifesaver for my husband‘s back. A definite must buy!" —Rachael Hagen

    Get it from Amazon for $130.28+ (available in twin and queen sizes).

    18. A multipurpose Buff you can wear tons of different ways to protect your neck and head from the sun or the cold thanks to a super breathable fabric. Popularized by Survivor, beloved by hikers.

    model wearing buff on their neck and head
    Amazon

    Promising reviews: "This was very useful for backpacking. It makes a good balaclava, neck warmer, and I am bald, so it has enough material. I can put it on just my scalp, twist it twice, and double down for total coverage as a beanie with no gap at the twist. Also can be wetted and draped over neck for cooling. HIGHLY recommend. This is true excellence." —Drumdogma

    "Four days on the trail in freezing temps with this buff and it made life easy. Excellent versatility." —David Scruggs

    Get it from Amazon for $18.92+ (available in three colors). 

    19. A Sawyer Squeeze water filtration system that blows any other system out of the — say it with me — water. It's adaptable and easy to use in almost any situation, planned or not. I've encountered some pretty sad excuses for water sources and have still been able to get liquid into the bag to be filtered and safely consumed.

    Rachel Dunkel / BuzzFeed

    The set comes with one squeeze screw-on water filter, two 32-ounce collapsible pouches, one replaceable pop-up drinking spout, and one syringe filter cleaner. It weighs three ounces. It removes bacteria such as salmonella, cholera, and E. coli, as well as protozoa such as Giardia and Cryptosporidium.

    I adore this water filter for its ease of use, adaptability, small size, and zero wait time. Just fill the bag, screw on the filter, and roll the bag to squeeze the filtered water into your bottle. You don't need to wait for it to be done like with water treatment pills or gravity systems, and there's no funky taste — just fresh, clean, crisp water. If even the bag-filling situation sounds like it would take too much time, you can also screw the filter DIRECTLY ONTO A WATER BOTTLE and drink straight from it. Game changing. Either way, it's a quick, lightweight system that I completely recommend.

    Note: if you’re immunocompromised, be sure to read all the package instructions to make sure it’s safe for you.

    Promising review: "Compact, easy to use lifesaver. There's really not anything to dislike about this water filter. It's small enough and light enough to just be thrown in my pack before heading out, whether I'll be hiking, fishing, camping, or just swimming at a lake. It fits perfectly on the Smartwater water bottles, but be warned. Drinking out of them with the filter on leaves no way for air to enter so they crumple down like at elevation. I simply unscrew the filter a bit after drinking but I could see it annoying some people. As far as I know there's no issues with filtration, I mean I'm not sick yet. ;)" —Amazon Customer

    Get it from Amazon for $45.99.

    20. A compact broom and dustpan for sweeping dirt out of your tent quickly and effectively. It may seem inevitable, but there's nothing worse than a super dirty tent floor.

    reviewer holding a small dustpan in the palm of their hand with a tiny broom inside.
    amazon.com

    Promising reviews: "OXO quite by mistake has created the best tent broom I've ever used. I know they had other things in mind when they designed this but it is perfect for car camping (a little to big for backpackers). The bristles are soft and fine enough to get the sand off your taffeta tent floor without damaging it. The cup style dust pan holds your sweepings so you don't have to resweep after you accidentally tip them. The whole kit packs together securely so nothing gets lost. 5-star performer." —H Bart

    "I've had this small set in the trunk of my car for almost 5 years now, and it is still in GREAT condition. I mainly use it to sweep sand off of my beach chair, bag, etc. (including my shoes) prior to loading everything into the car. It's also been a lifesaver while tailgating sporting events — broken glass near car tires and flipflop-covered feet. I cannot recommend this enough." —AS

    Get it from Amazon for $9.99.

    21. An inflatable lounge chair that will make a sunny outdoor nap feel like the height of luxury. You inflate it just by whipping it in the wind, meaning no pesky hand pumps or electricity needed!

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "We were wonderfully surprised how comfortable and easy to inflate these chairs were. After buying the first one and having our kids fight over it, we decided to go back and buy three more, so everyone in the family could lounge in comfort. They fold up small enough to where you can comfortably carry all four in a small shopping bag or tote. They can be inflated by just holding them in the direction of the wind on a brisk day or by running around in a big circle on a calm day. They have been a lifesaver during the stay at home/quarantine period this spring. We haven't tried them on water yet, but they claim to function as rafts as well. We're looking forward to using them during our next beach trip." —RipOff

    Get it from Amazon for $39.98 (available in 18 colors and patterns).