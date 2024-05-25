Once you light it, it'll stay lit with no maintenance — until you're ready to put it out, of course, by snuffing it with the tin's lid. It's made from 100% recycled soy wax and paper briquettes. One reviewer also mentions they add more soy wax every time it gets low to extend its life. Oh, and if that's not enough, Radiate's a small business that mainly focuses on these portable campfires!

Promising reviews: "Lifesaver. Set off on a winter climb a few weeks ago. As I was putting my gear together knowingly going into cold temps, I decided I would throw the Radiant campfire into my pack. Typically, I would not even consider packing this at 4 pounds, but for some reason I did. It paid dividends! Me and my climbing buddy got in a tight situation and ended up having to put up an emergency shelter and used this to stay warm dry out and continue our climb. It’s amazing, I’ve used these many times in the past with flames that get 2 and 3 feet high, it’s an awesome fire for roughly 2–3 hours. This time though, we fought off hypothermia with it. Truly saved our trip. Excellent purchase." —Jordan R. Coons

Get it from Amazon for $25.99 (also available in packs of two and four).