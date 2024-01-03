1. A set of 16 facial sheet masks so you can treat yourself to a spa night every night for over two weeks straight and still have a few masks leftover. Now that's luxury.
Each mask features a different kind of essence, like green tea, aloe, or pearl, so they each target slightly different skin concerns.
Promising reviews: "On Friday or Saturday night, if my daughter doesn't have to work, we'll kick back with fruity drinks, foot rubs, and face masks. These masks leave our faces feeling fresh and hydrated and don't make my acne-prone skin break out. The only problem with getting a variety pack, we inevitably argue over who gets some of the more interesting variants. I've yet to use the 'snake' one because she always points out that I was sorted as a Hufflepuff and she's Slytherin, so naturally, she gets it. You can't argue with that logic." —Amelia E.
"These masks are an incredible bargain! They all have the same basic ingredients, which are excellent, and each mask has a different specific ingredient for skin smoothing, moisturizing, pigmentation...you name it! They are made in Korea and contain excellent ingredients. I slap one on for 20 minutes every morning after washing my face, before the rest of my routine. They are very moisturizing, and they’re absolutely dripping in serum." —Daba
Get a set of 16 from Amazon for $11.99.
2. A salon-worthy stainless steel skin spatula whose high-frequency vibrations unclog pores and let your skin breathe. Applying your favorite serum after using this bad boy will be oh-so-satisfying.
See it in action on TikTok here.
Promising reviews: "Don't doubt it, a staple in skincare. I got this little device from a TikTok and decided to give it a try. I never knew I needed it until the first time I tried it. The vibrations magically bring up all the stubborn blackheads you can’t reach with just your fingers, especially if you have acrylics like me." —Paige Chaney
"This thing is freaking amazing! I was super skeptical I would see any results because I just bought it on a whim because I have epic blackhead issues, but man was this the best thing I’ve ever used. It brought so much gunk out of my skin (once I figured out how best to aim it) I was seriously almost in tears. Don’t be disappointed if you don’t see it come up on the first pass; experiment with the best angle and tool direction for you. Also, expect to keep having to use it. Like everything else, you need to keep going to see results." —Tyler Dominguez
Get it from Amazon for $19.99 (available in three colors).
3. A splurge-worthy Nars Radiant Creamy Concealer that delivers major coverage without feeling heavy or looking cakey after a full day of wear. I used this concealer for years, and Nars always delivers.
Take a look at it on TikTok here.
Haley Zovickian: "I have used this concealer for YEARS and truly do not have enough good things to say about it. I have dark under-eye circles and hormonal, often cystic acne that I like to conceal with makeup, but at the same time, I don't like the feeling of heavy product on my face, which is often what's recommended for skin like mine. This concealer covers up my blemishes no matter how angry they may be and brightens my skin while still feeling lightweight and like my skin can breathe. Plus, it lasts all day! I can't recommend this product enough and I'll be using it for as many years as Nars makes it!"
Promising review: "This is my holy grail. This is the only concealer I have ever used for two years! It blends seamlessly into the skin and works if you have no blemishes or if you do have acne. I can’t recommend it enough." —sesh2death
Get it from Sephora for $15+ (available in 30 shades and two sizes).
4. A pack of hydrocolloid pimple patches to suck the gunk out of your pimples as you slumber, leaving breakouts majorly improved. You'll also have fodder for some gross but great before-and-after photos. Score!
Haley Zovickian: I have used these for years, and I literally buy them in bulk so that I'm never caught without them. I really can't sing the praises of these enough — they make my cystic acne heal faster, whether by sucking pus out of active breakouts or by curbing the beginning of pimples through keeping my hands the heck off them. I like to keep them on overnight, and they're clear and unobtrusive enough that I'll usually use them during the day when needed, too. Different sizes are included so you can customize to different blemish sizes, or simply use smaller patches during the daytime and larger ones at night, lol. This is the product I'm constantly raving to my friends about, and tl;dr it's my desert island item. You cannot go wrong with these. Plus, they're super affordable for the amount you get, and especially for the benefit they provide.
"I’ve bought this product multiple times over the last couple of years because they really, truly work. I’m a (now) 37-year-old who still fights with hormonal breakouts, including painful cystic acne at times. I sleep with these babies on, and in the morning, the size and redness is usually 50%-75% better. If it’s a larger breakout or a cyst, I repeat the process and have been known to wear these to work — depending on location of the pimple. They really are great and makes having acne in your mid-late 30s less stressful. They’re usually gone in one to two days with these patches! Highly recommend!" —Lauren Kerley
Get a pack of three (72 pimple patches total) from Amazon for $8.73.
5. A deep conditioning hair mask that takes on split ends, frizz, and dullness head-on with a cruelty-free and silicone-free formula. Aloe vera, coconut, castor oil, and pimento oil to the rescue!
Reviewers recommend this for 2b–4c curls.
Promising review: "I'm a natural hair girl! I often struggle with finding a product that helps me manage and keep my hair safe for the next styling. Although I wear protective styles, the in between time really counts, so this mask is a lifesaver. I love to see the hydration of my natural curls and I feel this product gives them the love they truly deserve! This product has helped me redefine my hair experience. Love it!" —ashley jennings
Girl + Hair is a Black woman-owned small business.
Get it from Amazon for $29.99.
6. A waterproof eyeliner stamp so you don't have to know the early morning struggle of applying and erasing your wings over and over again. Nail it every time with this double-sided stamp.
One side is the curved wing stamp, and the other is a regular fine tip liner for defining the rest of the eye. It comes in a pack of two, one for each eye.
Promising reviews: "I've tried the taping method, tried normal liquid liner, plastic winged stamping devices, stencils, all of it! So when I saw this I thought, meh, why not give it a shot... It's not like my hopes were high since nothing else has been efficient or worked as it should.
"Well, this gem arrived and I immediately had to try it out, all while laughing at how terrible this would probably turn out...but to my surprise, I put the left cat-eye on first and it was perfect aside from needing to connect it to my current liner. I thought this was a fluke and did the right eye...again, it came out clean and perfect!" —LadyMeow
Get it from Amazon for $14.98 (available in four sizes).
7. A K-beauty carbonated bubble clay mask that has foamed its way into the hearts of beauty lovers by lifting dirt and oil out of pores while detoxing using green tea, pomegranate, and charcoal powder extract. You'll be left with taught, clean skin and some excellent selfies.
See it in action on TikTok here.
Promising reviews: "A friend made me try this once (I'm not a facial person). But between the hilarious expanding bubbling effect it creates on your face and the pore-clearing, clean-as-can-be results, this product is definitely worth it, I'd say. I gifted these a few years ago and received happy feedback from all parties." —Joshua U.
"I bought this as part of a spa gift for a teenager. She loved it! It left her skin feeling super clean and pampered! The bubbles were completely hilarious! I saw this product as part of a BuzzFeed list of 'cult following products under $20' I thought I’d give it a go and it didn’t disappoint!" —ABCD
Get it from Amazon for $9.99.
8. An eyelash curler with over 11,000 5-star ratings for anyone who wants a little extra lift either with or without the help of mascara. I, for one, will take any and every excuse not to put on mascara — it's so hard to take off!
The curler has soft silicone pads that enhance your ability to shape your lashes with minimal pressure so it is easier on lashes. It comes with five extra replacement silicone pads and can be used on both top and bottom lashes!
To curl, clean lashes, look downwards, place lashes in eyelash holder, and lightly press down on curler for several seconds. For best usage, curl your lashes before applying mascara as this will prevent the curler from sticking to the mascara.
Promising review: "I have long, full, but straight lashes. Nothing has worked. They just won't hold a curl. I have no idea what is different about this item, but my lashes look great! Gets all the lashes from outer to inner in one easy–squeezy. I FINALLY have found something that holds the curl ALL DAY! 100% recommend!!!" —Tangie4242
Get it from Amazon for $8.95+ (available in two colors).
If you are an eyelash curler ~devotee,~ check out this highly rated mini travel curler.
9. A cult-favorite ice roller that cools and depuffs at once — we love multitasking! People with headache and migraine issues also like to use this for a bit of relief.
See it on TikTok here.
The ice roller comes with a detachable head and handle. Store the ice roller head in the freezer separate from the handle, which should stay at room temperature. When you're ready to use the roller, remove the head from the freezer and reattach it to the handle (it easily clicks in place)!
Haley Zovickian: I love this ice roller for whenever I feel like my skin needs a pick-me-up! I also use it when I feel a headache coming, and it reduces the intensity and sometimes curbs it altogether.
Promising reviews: "Someone on TikTok said her grandmother used this. I love it to deal with what spring allergies do to my face (headaches/puffiness) without pulling the skin and without oils. It's cool and sculpting without being too fussy like the smaller jade roller that is so popular, which I also have but it gets less traction in this home. Enjoy!" —PinkRibbonGirl
"Hungover? Didn't get much sleep? Sunburnt? Been crying? This thing is great. Pop it in the freezer and anytime you want some cool soothing relaxation, pull this bad boy out and roll over your cheeks and forehead. My 3-year-old daughter takes this thing out every day and rolls all over her face because it feels so good. Not only hilarious to watch for me, but apparently very fun for her as well! —Kev
Get it from Amazon for $18.99+ (available in 12 colors).
You can also check out this ice roller that you fill with liquid yourself, so you can add in anything from essential oils to green tea or even petals.
10. A leave-in conditioning spray from Mane Club so you can skip your lengthy hair regimen and instead just spritz and dry. Looking to blow-dry? This also provides heat protection!
Reviewers with straight, wavy, and loose curls say this product works great for their hair types.
Promising review: "I read about this in a BuzzFeed article, I wasn't looking for a new product but the reviews in the article made me need to try it out. It shipped and arrived within a week so that was a pretty amazing feat in itself. So... this is 100% my go-to product, it leaves my hair looking smooth, shiny and beautiful everything. The smell was kinda harsh at first, but I've grown to love it. I especially appreciate the natural ingredients, so my hair doesn't feel heavy or weighed down at all. This is a life changer y'all. Definitely worth giving it a chance!" —Ashley B.
Mane Club is a small business specializing in cruelty-free, vegan hair products.
Get it from Mane Club for $10.
11. Hyper Skin's Brightening Dark Spot vitamin C serum packed full of vitamin C, hyaluronic acid, and kojic acid that will work tirelessly to renew your skin's rough texture, lessen hyperpigmentation, and give you a fabulous overall glow.
This product is also vegan, cruelty-free, and hydroquinone-free.
Promising reviews: "I have struggled with hormonal acne and acne scarring for years. I have tried dozens of products but nothing has made a difference the way Hyper Skin has. Not to sound cheesy, but in two months I have seen better results than I have with years of other products and I'm just now starting my second bottle. I could honestly cry tears of joy." —Ameena W.
"My absolute favorite skincare product. Okay, listen sis. I am not loyal when it comes to skincare. I love trying new things and seeing what my skin agrees with. I have jumped brands more times than a salmon jumping out of a fishing net. I also hadn't found the perfect mixture of products for my skin. I have fading acne scars, severe hyperpigmentation, dry skin and the occasional hormonal breakout. But when I discovered Hyper...girl! I had been following them for a long time saying, 'One day I'm definitely going to try this.' So when I decided to splurge and buy an all new routine, I added Hyper to that routine. And I will NEVER leave them. Eva, eva. My skin literally glows everyday because of Hyper. My acne scars have been significantly reduced and my hyperpigmentation is on its way out. I literally could not be happier with this product. Y'all have finally made a loyal customer out of me." —Akliatese H.
Hyper Skin is a Black woman-owned company. Their first product was this serum, after founder Desiree Verdejo couldn't find affordable skincare that both worked well and addressed the needs of skin of color.
Get it from Hyper Skin or Sephora for $36+ (available in two sizes).
12. A bottle of Tower 28's SOS Daily Rescue spray to calm irritated skin with antibacterial ingredients that strengthen your skin barrier and soothe, soothe, soothe. Spritz any time you need for a bit of relief.
Promising reviews: "An HG product for a reason! I was unsure if Tower 28 was worth the hype (it is alllll over TikTok and Insta), so I bought the mini size of this first to test it out. I went back immediately to grab the full size! This will be a staple in my routine for sure. I have dry, breakout-prone skin and this spray didn't irritate my skin at all." —harleyclancy
"This product is such a game changer for maskne! I was a bit hesitant after I saw a TikTok video with it but after trying it, I added it to my everyday skin care routine!" —Lisa0214
Tower 28 is an Asian woman-owned business designed for sensitive skin. Their products are free of any sensitivity-causing ingredients, and are also vegan and cruelty-free.
Get it from Tower 28 or Sephora for $12+ (available in mini or full size).