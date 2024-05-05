If You're Looking To Make A "Huge Difference" In Your Home, Here Are 27 Things From Amazon To Help

Popular products from this list
1. A roll of marble-print contact paper to chic-ify your bathroom or kitchen counters in a way that's simple to remove once that lease is up.
2. A pack of LED Edison bulbs if you want to balance your love of a vintage aesthetic with more energy efficiency and being able to, ya know, see clearly.
3. A discreet TV cord cover to hide the unsightly, hard-to-tame cables coming from your mounted TV. Their peel-and-stick installation is also perfect for the non-DIYers among us.
4. A bathtub tray because keeping your bath soaps, oils, and other bath accessories is a luxurious upgrade that will make your long, hot baths even better.
5. A weekly no-scrub shower cleaner that requires so little effort from you, it's astonishing. Just spray, leave it be, and enjoy the fruits of its labor.
6. A box of dishwasher cleaning tablets because — *BREAKING NEWS* — your dishwasher can be dirty! Ensure your dishes are getting the royal treatment with this easy solution.
7. A package of Keurig cleaning cups for anyone who loves their machine but hasn't exactly been taking the best care of it. Giving your Keurig some TLC is good for both of you and is made super easy with these lil' pods.
9. A pair of shelf dividers so those haphazard piles of tees and sweaters on your closet shelves can straighten up and stay that way for the long haul.
10. A fur remover broom that wrangles hidden hair from carpets, no problem. Surprise! You've been walking on a giant hairball for years and years.
11. A compact carpet and upholstery cleaner whose handheld nozzle makes intricate jobs and getting into all those hard-to-reach spots way more doable. Say hello to your new chairs 'n' stairs!
12. A velvet slipcover that *bam* transforms your old couch into a trendier one in the blink of an eye. How wonderful that you can cover old stains and bring some color into the room all at once.
13. A jetted tub cleaner if your suspicions about the muck and mildew lurking in your tub jets are keeping you from enjoying it (fair). Let's whisk what gunk away so you can finally have a nice, relaxing soak.
14. A stacked silverware tray that will keep your flatware in place and won't take up your entire drawer. That's precious real estate!
16. A pack of washing machine cleaner tablets because how is your machine supposed to get your clothes clean if it's a little grimy? Your washer needs to internalize the lesson that you need to take care of yourself before you can best take care of others.
17. A pan and lid organizer that can be used both horizontally and vertically so that loud, complicated dance of getting the pan you need out from the bottom of the stack ceases to exist.
18. A wheeled pet food storage container set because kibble is shockingly heavy. Now you can keep it close by and easy to scoop without having to lug a bag around, potentially ripping it and causing a big fat mess.
19. A lid organizer — gone are the days of cursing out the avalanche of Tupperware lids as they tumble to the ground or elude you just when you need them the most.
20. A two-tier expandable shelf for making more space underneath your sink for all those lotions, potions, and cleaners you tend to pick up in bulk (and have nowhere to store).
21. A set of refrigerator storage bins so you can finally see *everything* you have. No more running to the store for eggs when it turns out you already have a dozen hidden wayyyy in the back.
22. A set of stainless-steel S-shaped hangers to make the most of your closet space and hang four pairs of pants on one hanger. I hear an excuse to shop.
23. A pet hair remover that wants nothing more than to replace your sticky paper lint rollers forever. When the fuzz compartment gets full, simply empty it out and keep on rollin'.
24. A broom and mop organizer because one of life's crushing realizations is that sometimes even your cleaning products need to be cleaned up. This is just the tool for that meta task.
25. A bottle of wood polish and conditioner with beeswax and orange oil to hide dings and scratches, add some healthy natural luster to your dull antiques, and overall give the wood items you own the new life they deserve!
27. A dryer vent coil brush to ensure you get alllll the lint that doesn't make it into the lint trap out of the dryer, keeping things working properly and reducing the risk of a fire.
