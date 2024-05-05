BuzzFeed Shopping logoBuzzFeed Shopping logo
    If You're Looking To Make A "Huge Difference" In Your Home, Here Are 27 Things From Amazon To Help

    Everything from a bathtub tray to wood oil.

    Rachel Dunkel
    Courtney Hayes
    1. A roll of marble-print contact paper to chic-ify your bathroom or kitchen counters in a way that's simple to remove once that lease is up.

    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I love this product. I changed the kitchen and bathrooms in my apartment, and it has made such a huge difference. Tip: buy more packs than you think. I live in a townhouse and two rolls covered my kitchen. Two rolls covered my master bathroom. One roll covered my guest bathroom." —Adrian

    Price: $3.99+ (available in six sizes)

    2. A pack of LED Edison bulbs if you want to balance your love of a vintage aesthetic with more energy efficiency and being able to, ya know, see clearly.

    Reviewer photo of three light bulbs in a chandelier above a dining room table
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "My lamp came with three Edison bulbs but I was unhappy with their amber glow. I finally relented and found these 'daylight' bulbs and the description ain’t lying. Huge difference from the previous bulbs, in the way that I wanted. Literally looks the same as the light that comes in through the window. I also like that these don’t give off heat, as that was a minor concern with the old bulbs. They arrived a day sooner than expected, which is cool." —A. Fandl

    Price: $20.99 for a pack of five (available in two colors or in10-packs)

    3. A discreet TV cord cover to hide the unsightly, hard-to-tame cables coming from your mounted TV. Their peel-and-stick installation is also perfect for the non-DIYers among us.

    A BuzzFeeder's TV with the beige cord cover
    An up close shot of a BuzzFeeder's TV with the beige cord cover
    Chelsea Stuart / BuzzFeed

    Promising review: "Easy to use and install, it made a huge difference in the mood of my living room. Went from sloppy cables to sleek." —Teresa

    Price: $19.79+ (available in three sizes and five colors as well as various multipacks)

    4. A bathtub tray because keeping your bath soaps, oils, and other bath accessories is a luxurious upgrade that will make your long, hot baths even better.

    Reviewer photo of the bamboo bathtub tray over a white bathtub with a book and wine on top
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "This may be one of the best self-indulgent purchases I have ever made. I use it almost every day. it dries off beautifully, and while I'm sure all the steam will affect it in time, it still looks great. It's very sturdy, and I am quite happy having my little iPad in position so I can read. An excellent luxury purchase. Also, the fact that it's extendable makes a huge difference. I can use it on my super wide jetted tub without a problem." —Ruthanne Reid

    Price: $49.97 (available in 10 colors)

    5. A weekly no-scrub shower cleaner that requires so little effort from you, it's astonishing. Just spray, leave it be, and enjoy the fruits of its labor.

    reviewer image of shower tiles before and after using cleaner
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "Getting our house ready to list for sale and was contemplating replacing the glass shower doors in the master bathroom. Thought I would try to clean them first and stumbled upon WET & FORGET. Trust me, they were pretty neglected. After the first use, I noticed a huge difference and all I did was spray the walls and doors and rinsed the next day before showering. The next day I did use Lime Away with a Magic Eraser — no super scrubbing, just normal. Rinsed. The next Sunday (use this product once a week) I sprayed after showering again. Rinsed before showering the next day. THE DOORS LOOK NEW! I thought they were etched beyond repair — and I am SO pleased with the results!!! I definitely recommend WET & FORGET! It lives up to it's name. Plus, it costs a LOT LESS than new doors!!! I will continue to use this weekly in this house and will use it in our new home too!!" —Gail Mc

    Price: $20.48+ (available in three sizes and two scents)

    6. A box of dishwasher cleaning tablets because — *BREAKING NEWS* — your dishwasher can be dirty! Ensure your dishes are getting the royal treatment with this easy solution.

    amazon.com

    Promising review: "This stuff works really well. I work in appliance repair and highly recommend it. If you are having a lot of residue in your dishwasher, the most important thing is to make sure your water is hot enough! At least 120 Fahrenheit. Use two tablets for heavy buildup, no detergent, and empty, and this should make a huge difference. If you use hot water and use this or Glisten regularly, your dishwasher will perform better and last longer. Great for removing soap and hard water residue." —No One

    Price: $8.54 for a pack of six

    7. A package of Keurig cleaning cups for anyone who loves their machine but hasn't exactly been taking the best care of it. Giving your Keurig some TLC is good for both of you and is made super easy with these lil' pods.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "5 stars!! These were really quick and clean... and easy!! So happy to have found these, my machine needed it bad. I use my Keurig everyday and recently noticed how dirty the needle was getting and the coffee was starting to taste “off." Will definitely start a routine cleaning with these cups! Made a huge difference." —Reggie Gonzalez

    Price: $9.45 for a pack of six

    8. A sheet of stick-on tile backsplash especially perfect for anyone who wants to upgrade the look of their kitchen or bathroom but isn't exactly in the position to retile. Behold, your solution!

    Reviewer photo of the white subway tiles as a backsplash in a kitchen
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I put this up in my laundry room. It was easy to work with and install. Made a huge difference for very little money. We are very pleased and would recommend." —Amazon Customer

    Price: $39.99 for 10 sheets (available in 12 colors and also in packs of one and five)

    9. A pair of shelf dividers so those haphazard piles of tees and sweaters on your closet shelves can straighten up and stay that way for the long haul.

    amazon.com

    Promising review: "These created vertical 'bins' for my sweaters. I folded the clothes meticulously at first and it was wonderful. But even now, after getting a bit lax with that, these separators keep my shelf organized. I can find what I want and I can get it down without creating the avalanche of clothing that used to happen almost every morning. It’s a small thing, but it makes a huge difference in my busy morning routine. Everyone should get some of these." —Christine

    Price: $17.99

    10. A fur remover broom that wrangles hidden hair from carpets, no problem. Surprise! You've been walking on a giant hairball for years and years.

    pile of fur from carpet
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I never take the time to write reviews but this product deserves it, I seriously cannot say enough about how well it works. I am beyond impressed! I bought this with the impression that it would be like any other pet hair product that says it does way more than it actually does. Especially for the price, my expectations were low. I vacuum and sweep my floors every other day. But the rug alone has so much fur deep in the fibers. I can tell a huge difference in the color of the rug after using the FURemover. I highly recommended this product to anyone who is uncertain this will work for you. It even works on the vinyl floors and extends to about 5 ft in length so it doesn’t hurt your back. It picks up fur with minimal effort. You can push it forward or even pull in back in a sweeping motion. Don’t hesitate buy it now!" —Lisa Clinton

    Price: $12.98

    Read more in our in-depth FURemover broom review to learn why it's perfect for carpet owners!

    11. A compact carpet and upholstery cleaner whose handheld nozzle makes intricate jobs and getting into all those hard-to-reach spots way more doable. Say hello to your new chairs 'n' stairs!

    Amazon, amazon.com

    Promising review: "I only wish I had bought this sooner. It works great for small messes caused by animals. Its size also makes it easy to move around. I saw a few complaints about the amount of water it sprays, and I disagree. When cleaning upholstery or carpet, you don’t want to make it sopping wet. It needs to be able to air dry in a relatively short turnaround time. Too much water can show water water lines and compromise the material. I’ve cleaned my car seats, a futon, and several spills/spots on carpet, couches, and rugs. This purchase was WORTH IT." —shane

    Price: $123.59

    12. A velvet slipcover that *bam* transforms your old couch into a trendier one in the blink of an eye. How wonderful that you can cover old stains and bring some color into the room all at once.

    Reviewer&#x27;s photos of their couch before and after adding the slipcovers
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "Wish I'd grabbed a couple of 'before' photos to put on here so you could see what a huge difference this made, but it's given our old, worn-out sofa and loveseat a whole new lease on life. We were just going to replace them, now we may hold onto them a few more years. The fabric is absolutely beautiful, soft, and stretchy enough it fit both the sofa and loveseat well. I may do as another person suggested and get bedsheet grips to use on the cushions to make sure they don't ride up or come off, but so far, they haven't despite my husband, my cats and I all lounging on them. As you can see from my photos I chose not to wash the material to get the "wrinkles" out as I actually really like the 'crushed velvet' look it gave. Looks much nicer in person than these photos show. The material is fairly thick, especially compared to other sofa covers we've tried, so hopefully it will last, and if you have a brightly colored original sofa it shouldn't show through. Ours was a bright blue and nothing is showing through. But most importantly, it's SO soft! It's super snuggly and cuddly to sit on, and makes you want to just stretch out and take a nap! I definitely recommend this product." —Escape Films Jen

    Price: $32.49+ (available in five sizes and 13 colors)

    13. A jetted tub cleaner if your suspicions about the muck and mildew lurking in your tub jets are keeping you from enjoying it (fair). Let's whisk what gunk away so you can finally have a nice, relaxing soak.

    amazon.com

    Promising review: "The jetted tub in our new house hadn't been cleaned in ages. I tried several products before this one but after using Yuk I can see a huge difference! The bubbles on top of the water are no longer brown." —BrendaV

    Price: $18.73+ (available in two sizes)

    14. A stacked silverware tray that will keep your flatware in place and won't take up your entire drawer. That's precious real estate!

    Reviewer photo showing their silverware in organizer
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I live in an apartment and storage is limited. This has made a huge difference! It is easy to use and looks sleek. Great product!" —Mars

    Price: $11.98 

    15. An under-cabinet drawer to keep those kitchen and bathroom cleaning products from toppling over every time you need to reach for a soap refill.

    Reviewer image of under the sink organization system
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "Sturdy, so easy to set up, and has made a huge difference organizing everything under the kitchen sink! I’m able to keep all my pet items in the drawer, and bottles on the shelf on top. No more bottles piled on top of each other!" —Alison L. Carter

    Price: $21.96 (available in two finishes)

    16. A pack of washing machine cleaner tablets because how is your machine supposed to get your clothes clean if it's a little grimy? Your washer needs to internalize the lesson that you need to take care of yourself before you can best take care of others.

    Amazon, amazon.com

    Promising review: "Made a HUGE difference. My laundry again smells fresh and the clothes are cleaner. Both my husband and I noticed a sour odor to our wash on more than once occasion, even when I was sure to immediately upon finish of the wash cycle, to transfer the clothes to the dryer, so they wouldn't sit in a damp washer for long. Definitely worth purchasing and especially following the directions to send these tablets through the cycle three times if you have not tended to your washer previously. After that, once every 2-3 months works for me." —KEaton

    Price: $10.16 for six tablets

    17. A pan and lid organizer that can be used both horizontally and vertically so that loud, complicated dance of getting the pan you need out from the bottom of the stack ceases to exist.

    Amazon

    Promising review: "Can't believe how organized and tidy my kitchen has become with the addition of this pan and skillet rack! Such a simple solution that made a huge difference in my cabinet space." —Arlene

    Price: $15.87+ (available in three finishes)

    18. A wheeled pet food storage container set because kibble is shockingly heavy. Now you can keep it close by and easy to scoop without having to lug a bag around, potentially ripping it and causing a big fat mess.

    the dog food storage set
    Amazon

    It comes with two storage containers with lids (one 33-quart and one 12-quart) and a scoop. 

    Promising review: "These are great! I didn’t realize that they had a hinge on the back, I thought they had clips on both sides and lifted off. I’m so glad they have the hinge! These have made a huge difference in making the dog food accessible and organized. There is a groove on the top of the lid for the top container to fit into that helps the containers stay in place without sliding around and falling off. The wheels are also optional and I opted not to put them on because my kids would just roll the food around all the time but without the wheels they still work great. I am very happy with this purchase and would definitely recommend this product to anyone looking to organize their dog food or other items!" —SJSC

    Price: $26.98+ (available in six colors)

    19. A lid organizer — gone are the days of cursing out the avalanche of Tupperware lids as they tumble to the ground or elude you just when you need them the most.

    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I am pleasantly surprised about the quality of this. I was afraid it was going to be very flimsy. It isn't. It made a huge difference in my plastic container drawer. Keeps everything nice and neat!" —NanaBuffy

    Price: $16.99+ (available in four sizes/styles)

    20. A two-tier expandable shelf for making more space underneath your sink for all those lotions, potions, and cleaners you tend to pick up in bulk (and have nowhere to store).

    Reviewer before and after photo with the shelf
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I think my before and after pictures pretty much speak for themselves....these shelves made such a HUGE difference. My bathroom cabinet has pretty much never been so organized!" —Stefanie Lynnnn

    Price: $23.87 (available in three colors)

    21. A set of refrigerator storage bins so you can finally see *everything* you have. No more running to the store for eggs when it turns out you already have a dozen hidden wayyyy in the back.

    Reviewer image of the bins in their refrigerator
    amazon.com

    This six-piece set includes two wide and two narrow drawers, one can dispenser drawer, and one egg drawer.

    Promising review: "Great way to organize the fridge! When my parents come over, I always try to get them to look in my fridge for something so I can show off how pretty it looks. Made a huge difference for me. I use the larger bins to store groups of things I usually use together for a particular type of meal. For example, one large bin contains all my refrigerated sand which-making ingredients (bread, deli meat, cheese, condiments, hummus, peprocinis, etc.) so that I can just pull the whole bin out of the fridge, make my sand which, load everything back in the bin, put the whole thing back in the fridge. Very efficient." —L.J.

    Price: $29.98 for six (also available in sets of two, four, and eight)

    22. A set of stainless-steel S-shaped hangers to make the most of your closet space and hang four pairs of pants on one hanger. I hear an excuse to shop.

    Reviewer photo of the hangers
    amazon.com

    Each set comes with four hangers and 10 clips.

    Promising review: "They are perfect! I loved this product. Having a small room and closet I had to improvise and this definitely made a huge difference." —Alice romero

    Price: $16.99+ (available in two colors)

    23. A pet hair remover that wants nothing more than to replace your sticky paper lint rollers forever. When the fuzz compartment gets full, simply empty it out and keep on rollin'.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "The 10,000 positive reviews for this product do NOT lie!! I own a long haired German Sheppard and my house has never been the same: his hair is in my car, my bed, my clothes, countertops — it’s wild. Sticky roll tools barely make a difference, but 5 seconds of the ChomChom make a huge difference. It’s worth the price because it doesn’t need a refill and continuously works well." —Lauren A

    Price: $26.99+ (available in two colors)

    24. A broom and mop organizer because one of life's crushing realizations is that sometimes even your cleaning products need to be cleaned up. This is just the tool for that meta task.

    Reviewer photo of the organizer in a laundry room
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "My cleaning closet is clean! I did not have any clue what a relief it would be to not have to deal with a tangle of supplies right before getting into cleaning. I only have three items handles to hold in there but it still makes a huge difference. I highly suggest this, everyone needs one." —Alicia Skinner

    Price: $16.97+ (available in four colors and in packs of two)

    25. A bottle of wood polish and conditioner with beeswax and orange oil to hide dings and scratches, add some healthy natural luster to your dull antiques, and overall give the wood items you own the new life they deserve!

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Enhances the natural beauty and depth of grain on finished *and* unfinished wood. You can use it on antiques, dining tables, kitchen cabinets, wood doors and trim, etc.

    Promising review: "I was extremely impressed with this product! My first try was on my front door. The pictures speak for themselves. Wow! Then I used it on every wood surface. Huge Difference! I highly recommend it." —Amazon Customer

    Price: $8

    26. A rainfall showerhead if you absolutely love whenever you luck out by getting one in a hotel and have been longing to bring that experience to your very own shower. Wait...why don't I have one in my cart right now? I genuinely want one so badly.

    Reviewer photo of the square shower head installed in their bathroom
    amazon.com

    This fancy baddie has an extendable, adjustable arm!

    Promising review: "Amazing showerhead! Took like less than 10 minutes to put it together. I never knew a shower head like this could make such a difference when showering! The most amazing shower you can take all because of this showerhead! Like WOW!! super extremely happy!" —Veronica

    Price: $29.99+ (available in three sizes and four colors). 

    27. A dryer vent coil brush to ensure you get alllll the lint that doesn't make it into the lint trap out of the dryer, keeping things working properly and reducing the risk of a fire.

    Coil brush covered in lint with a before and after of the inside of a dryer with lint built up and then removed
    Amazon

    Promising review: "I am a nut when it comes to cleaning the lint out of the dryer and this brush has made a big difference. It reaches further than what I had been using and gets the stuff out." —Avis Pitkow

    Price: $9.99

