BuzzFeed Shopping logoBuzzFeed Shopping logo
Search

Gift Guide

Beauty + Personal Care

Fashion

Home

Sports + Fitness

Stores

Tech

Kids

Pets

Sex Toys

    We hope you love our recommendations! Some may have been sent as samples, but all were independently selected by our editors. Just FYI, BuzzFeed and its publishing partners may collect a share of sales and/or other compensation from the links on this page.

    Just 25 Halloween Decor Pieces From Amazon Under $25

    Skeletons = Dancing. Ghosts = Booing. Pumpkins = Carved.

    by
    Rachel Dunkel
    by Rachel Dunkel

    BuzzFeed Contributor

    ,
    Mallory Mower
    by Mallory Mower

    BuzzFeed Staff

    1. A four-pack of face-changing paintings to haunt the hallowed halls of your home. Muahahaha!

    two traditional portrait paintings with zombie versions below in black and white
    reviewer gif of one picture changing from normal to zombie as they walk by it
    www.amazon.com

    Promising review: "All my neighbors bring out Halloween decor in September. It's my first time truly doing decor outside the home. It’s a hit! We had some bushes in our front yard and it looks like a cool sidewalk museum with these outside." —Val

    Price: $11.99+ (available in four pack styles and two sizes)

    2. A bundle of black faux eucalyptus stems that are gloomy, depressing, and beautifully unnatural. Just what you're looking for! 

    black eucalyptus bundle in vase on stack of books
    Amazon

    Promising review: "These are good quality. Each has four small stems." —Misty Powell

    Price: $9.99+ (available in two sizes and four other colors)

    3. A pair of bat lace curtains you'll be torn between hanging in your windows and using as a tablecloth. Maybe an order of a few pairs would be best...

    sheer bat lace curtain over reviewer's window
    reviewer's hallway halloween table with curtains used as table runner
    www.amazon.com, www.amazon.com

    Promising review: "This is perfect. It's exactly what I wanted. It fits great and it's just enough decoration for my kitchen." —SlWheat

    Price: $9.99

    4. A set of four linen throw covers whose vintage-leaning style is so cute it's almost ~scary~. 

    reviewer's sectional with all four pillows placed in the corner
    www.amazon.com

    Grab pillow inserts if you don't already have some lying around! 

    Promising review: "These pillow covers were EXACTLY what I was looking for! There is nothing I love more than a creepy vintage/retro look in my home for the fall/Halloween season. These are the perfect accent for all of my 1960s blow molds sitting around! I do wish the zippers were a bit more reinforced, but I am overall thrilled with my purchase! I love changing pillow covers seasonally rather than purchasing new pillows as it makes storage and washing a breeze. Buy them!!!" —mamaJen

    Price: $17.99+ (available in six sizes) 

    5. A vertebrae candle so realistic it'll send shivers down the ~spine~ of any guests who spot it. 

    closeup of spine shaped candle on table with halloween decor
    Amazon

    Promising review: "The packaging was perfect. The candle was delivered on a day when it was 112 degrees Fahrenheit outside and the candle was not melted at all. It was in great condition and looks so cool and creepy! Perfect for Halloween!" —Sierra Bowman

    Price: $19.99 (available in two colors)

    6. A witchy wall mount because who doesn't want to feel like their daily jewelry is being handed to them personally by a powerful sorcerer every morning?

    black wrinkled hand with long thick fingernails mounted on wall and holding jewelry
    same hand from the side holding a skull
    Amazon

    Promising review: "This adds just the right amount of creepiness on my library wall. I love, love it!" —Auntie M

    Price: $18.68

    7. Seven gold brushed faux pumpkins for the Halloween-lovers who have an affinity for glitz and glam. Your shimmering aesthetic is not mutually exclusive with spooky season. 

    pink and gold pumpkins in varying sizes and shapes
    reviewer's pumpkins in gold sitting on hay bales with glowing lights around
    Amazon, www.amazon.com

    Promising review: "These pumpkins are very detailed and realistic! Wonderful fall decor, especially in a warmer, more tropical climate where browns and orange tones seem a bit out of place. I love these!" —Z

    Price: $16.99+ (available in 21 colors)

    8. A beaded bat garland to hang by the fireplace, window, or doorway you feel is most in need of a subtle and adorable touch of the macabre. 

    bat and beaded garland over fireplace
    reviewer's mantel with colorful fall leaves on top and the garland hanging below
    Amazon, www.amazon.com

    Promising review: "This felt bat and wooden bead garland was the perfect touch for my Halloween mantle (pictured above, right)! It's very good quality!" —Jill A Olesh

    Price: $13.99 (available in two colors)

    9. Or a paper banner with *the* iconic holiday phrase we all frickin' love. 

    bat banner with words it's frickin bats i love halloween
    Amazon

    Promising review: "It’s super cute and way bigger than I expected. I expected it to be as big as a doorway. No, it’s almost 10 feet long. I didn’t read the description. I recommend buying!" —Ashlyn Gardner 

    Price: $9.99

    10. A pair of perky skeletons whose posable limbs will provide endless fun while decorating. Look, they're dancing!

    reviewer's paper skeletons with arms bent
    my office wall with skeleton hung up on a grid beside other paper oddities
    www.amazon.com, Mallory Mower / BuzzFeed

    Mallory Mower: "I've had my paper skeletons for YEARS. They've made it through two moves and near constant phases of decorative rearrangements and they are still practically pristine (pictured above, right). I love these little cuties!"

    Promising review: "These are cute and classic skeletons that are perfect for decorating anywhere. Great condition!" —Leighton 

    Price: $6.58

    11. A spider web placemat that'll be the perfect piece of table setting when you throw your dinner party featuring worms and eyeballs (aka spaghetti and meatballs). 

    closeup of the mat
    reviewer's coffee maker with spider web mat underneath
    Amazon, www.amazon.com

    Promising review: "I got two and they are great. It's not just your average placemat. They were packaged well. Each is easy to roll up and store away and regains shape fast once unrolled. I did not use mine as your typical placemat and actually used them as fun Halloween decor. I'm very happy with this purchase." —Amazon Customer

    Price: $19.99

    12. A trick-or-treat throw to snuggle up under while you watch every installment of the Halloweentown franchise in a row, as in tradition. 

    soft blanket with pumpkins spiders and skulls on the front
    Amazon

    Promising review: "I love this blanket. It's very soft and looks exactly like the picture. It’s a good size and worth the price." —Jennifer

    Price: $21.99+ (available in six styles)

    13. A pack of Halloween lanterns that are just too darn cute to leave behind. The cartoonish candy corn is a piece of decor to leave up all year, in my opinion. 

    jack-o-lantern paper lantern
    candy corn lantern beside other festive versions
    Amazon

    Want your lanterns lit up? Add some super lightweight LED fairy lights

    Promising review: "These were actually the shape of candy corn. We left them hanging on the patio. They probably stayed hanging and looking good at least a week. They would have lasted longer but the kids had to take them down and play with them." —Susan Kennedy 

    Price: $10.98 (available in two styles)