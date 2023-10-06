Just 25 Halloween Decor Pieces From Amazon Under $25

1. A four-pack of face-changing paintings to haunt the hallowed halls of your home. Muahahaha!
Promising review: "All my neighbors bring out Halloween decor in September. It's my first time truly doing decor outside the home. It’s a hit! We had some bushes in our front yard and it looks like a cool sidewalk museum with these outside." —Val
Price: $11.99+ (available in four pack styles and two sizes)
2. A bundle of black faux eucalyptus stems that are gloomy, depressing, and beautifully unnatural. Just what you're looking for!
Promising review: "These are good quality. Each has four small stems." —Misty Powell
Price: $9.99+ (available in two sizes and four other colors)
3. A pair of bat lace curtains you'll be torn between hanging in your windows and using as a tablecloth. Maybe an order of a few pairs would be best...
4. A set of four linen throw covers whose vintage-leaning style is so cute it's almost ~scary~.
Grab pillow inserts if you don't already have some lying around!
Promising review: "These pillow covers were EXACTLY what I was looking for! There is nothing I love more than a creepy vintage/retro look in my home for the fall/Halloween season. These are the perfect accent for all of my 1960s blow molds sitting around! I do wish the zippers were a bit more reinforced, but I am overall thrilled with my purchase! I love changing pillow covers seasonally rather than purchasing new pillows as it makes storage and washing a breeze. Buy them!!!" —mamaJen
Price: $17.99+ (available in six sizes)
5. A vertebrae candle so realistic it'll send shivers down the ~spine~ of any guests who spot it.
Promising review: "The packaging was perfect. The candle was delivered on a day when it was 112 degrees Fahrenheit outside and the candle was not melted at all. It was in great condition and looks so cool and creepy! Perfect for Halloween!" —Sierra Bowman
Price: $19.99 (available in two colors)
6. A witchy wall mount because who doesn't want to feel like their daily jewelry is being handed to them personally by a powerful sorcerer every morning?
7. Seven gold brushed faux pumpkins for the Halloween-lovers who have an affinity for glitz and glam. Your shimmering aesthetic is not mutually exclusive with spooky season.
8. A beaded bat garland to hang by the fireplace, window, or doorway you feel is most in need of a subtle and adorable touch of the macabre.
Promising review: "This felt bat and wooden bead garland was the perfect touch for my Halloween mantle (pictured above, right)! It's very good quality!" —Jill A Olesh
Price: $13.99 (available in two colors)
9. Or a paper banner with *the* iconic holiday phrase we all frickin' love.
Promising review: "It’s super cute and way bigger than I expected. I expected it to be as big as a doorway. No, it’s almost 10 feet long. I didn’t read the description. I recommend buying!" —Ashlyn Gardner
Price: $9.99
10. A pair of perky skeletons whose posable limbs will provide endless fun while decorating. Look, they're dancing!
Mallory Mower: "I've had my paper skeletons for YEARS. They've made it through two moves and near constant phases of decorative rearrangements and they are still practically pristine (pictured above, right). I love these little cuties!"
Promising review: "These are cute and classic skeletons that are perfect for decorating anywhere. Great condition!" —Leighton
Price: $6.58
11. A spider web placemat that'll be the perfect piece of table setting when you throw your dinner party featuring worms and eyeballs (aka spaghetti and meatballs).
Promising review: "I got two and they are great. It's not just your average placemat. They were packaged well. Each is easy to roll up and store away and regains shape fast once unrolled. I did not use mine as your typical placemat and actually used them as fun Halloween decor. I'm very happy with this purchase." —Amazon Customer
Price: $19.99
12. A trick-or-treat throw to snuggle up under while you watch every installment of the Halloweentown franchise in a row, as in tradition.
13. A pack of Halloween lanterns that are just too darn cute to leave behind. The cartoonish candy corn is a piece of decor to leave up all year, in my opinion.
Want your lanterns lit up? Add some super lightweight LED fairy lights!
Promising review: "These were actually the shape of candy corn. We left them hanging on the patio. They probably stayed hanging and looking good at least a week. They would have lasted longer but the kids had to take them down and play with them." —Susan Kennedy
Price: $10.98 (available in two styles)