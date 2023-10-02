BuzzFeed Shopping logoBuzzFeed Shopping logo
    All The Best Pre-Fall Prime Day Deals On Amazon

    Amazon's Prime Big Deal Days event is just around the corner, but some great deals are already here.

    Rachel Dunkel
    by Rachel Dunkel

    BuzzFeed Contributor

    Before you start shopping, a reminder that fall is here and with it = Amazon's Prime Big Deal Days event. You need to be a member to take advantage of all the deals, so sign up here!

    1. 54% off an XXL Philips air fryer so you can hop on the craze and get started on making some crispy meats, veggies, and sides without using as much oil as you're used to.

    a reviewer photo of the air fryer
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "Had this air fryer for a few months now and I am really impressed! it is really easy to use. It is well constructed, doesn't feel cheep and I am shocked as how easy it is to use and how well it works. The non-stick surfaces help significantly with cleanup. Consider your counter/storage space as this is a sizable unit. Another great product with the Phillips name on it!" —ANTHONY W.

    Price: $160 (originally $349.99)

    2. 27% off an Insignia 50" LED smart fire TV featuring ultra high-def image, and DTS studio sound. Only the best for your ultra-marathons of Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives.

    Reviewer&#x27;s wall-mounted TV on home page
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "This TV is pretty good overall. I plugged it in and turned it on, software updated automatically, TV asked if I wanted any apps, which were selected from a list and loaded automatically, then the Home screen came up which worked perfectly! I pushed the Alexa button and said "Alex, find UHD movies. The screen filled with selections. I chose one and it just worked all by itself! Easiest set-up since the advent of television. The picture is so detailed, you can see pores and zits on the actors' faces -- and the bad make-up! Non-UHD appears a bit blurred, and perhaps future software updates will include blending options. As a retired TV content creator, now I can relax and let everyone else do the hard part!" —Amazon Customer

    Price: $219.99 (originally $299.99)

    3. 22% off a pet hair remover that wants nothing more than to replace your sticky paper lint rollers forever. When the fuzz compartment gets full, simply empty it out and keep on rollin'.

    Reviewer holding a clump of cat hair in hand next to roller on the now spotless bed
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "Where has this been all my cat-loving life? Sticky rollers work fine for clothes but this is the only product that has ever COMPLETELY removed all the cat hair from my bed. I have a long-haired 20-lb. tabby and if you run your hands up his back a few times and fling the hair everywhere, it looks like it's snowing – he never stops shedding no matter what I do. After using the ChomChom, I can put on a black dress and roll around on my bed and not get a single hair on me. It's absolutely amazing. Everyone is getting one for Christmas, even if they don't have a pet. I don't care, it's THAT good." —DH

    Price: $19.99 (originally $31.95) 

    4. 27% off 12-piece stainless steel cookware set from our Goodful collection that is the glimmering, gleaming, display-worthy set of your dreams. But they're more than just a pretty face. Solid tri-ply bases ensure even heating, they're oven-safe at low heat, and accessories like a steamer basket and splatter screen ensure even *more* versatility and value.

    the 12-piece stainless steel cookware set
    Amazon

    The set includes a 2-quart saucepan with a stainless steel lid, a 3-quart saucepan with a stainless steel lid, an 8-inch nonstick fry pan, a 10-inch fry pan, a 5-quart Dutch oven with a stainless steel lid and a steamer basket insert, a 4-quart jumbo cooker with a stainless steel lid, and a 11.25-inch splatter screen. The set is oven-safe up to 350 degrees (all except the nonstick pan) and is dishwasher-safe. 

    Promising review: "I really love this set. I’ve had it for about six months and have no complaints at all. It does what I need it to do with easy cleanup. Of course I’m one to wash my pots and pans immediately after use. I don’t let mine sit. The collection provided everything thing I needed. I consider it a complete set and good value." —Tracy Brown

    Price: $94.89 (originally $129.99)

    5. 46% off a KitchenAid spiralizer attachment to help you craft intricate and delicious veggie dishes in no time flat. It also makes peeling, coring, and slicing apples easy as pie, which is fitting since you're going to be using this a ton for your signature apple pie this fall.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "Often times, we order products after watching impressive videos and spending countless hours researching customer reviews only to be disappointed once we actually receive the product. That is not the case with this product. It is packaged nicely. It is easy to attach to your KitchenAid. Changing attachments is quick and easy. The very first time I used this product, I was able to core, peel, slice enough apples for two pies in less than 15 minutes. Amazing. It is sturdy and durable. It is easy to disassemble and clean. There is nothing I do not like about this product. I love it!" —Bridget Watson

    Price: $69.99 (originally $129.99)

    6. 41% off a pair of aviator sunglasses so you can protect your eyes from the sun while also looking the coolest you've ever looked in your life. Two birds, one stone.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "I love these sunglasses! They are the same great quality as my aviator ray bans at a fraction of the price! Highly recommend!" —Jacqui01

    Price: $15.99 (originally $26.99, available in nine colors)

    7. 42% off a 10.25-inch Lodge cast-iron skillet that will honestly outlive you. Cook anything from meat to veggies to delicious bread and rolls in this pan that doubles as a lifelong friend.

    The cast-iron with a breakfast hash in it
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "If you want to sear and brown meat, fish, etc., there's nothing better than a cast-iron skillet. This Lodge skillet was pre-seasoned, which takes a lot of work out of using it the first time. I don't believe there's a better production cast-iron skillet in the USA (maybe the world?) than the ones made by Lodge. You will be able to pass this baby along for several generations!" —Thomper

    Price: $19.90 (originally $34.25)

    8. 47% off a hardshell carry-on suitcase to bring your luggage firmly into adulthood with you. RIP, soccer camp duffel bag. You will not be forgotten.

    amazon.com

    Promising review: "This thing has been through the ringer. I travel for work ALL THE TIME, so I wanted an affordable carry-on. I bought this thinking that 'if it lasted two months, that would be good for me.' This thing has held up way better than expected. And the color choices they have... ridiculous. I chose this because it is unique and easy to spot when I check the bag at the airport. I don't have to wonder 'is that my bag?!'" —Doughboy

    Price: $63.99 (originally $120, available in 12 colors)

    9. 30% off an inflatable stand up paddle board if you've been looking for a fun new way to get out on the water. And since it's able to be folded and carried, it's much easier to transport than a traditional board, so that's a relief.

    Reviewer kneeling and paddling on lake
    amazon.com

    The board comes with a manual pump, paddle, ankle leash, and waterproof storage bag. 

    Promising review: "This SUP far exceeded my expectations. Yes, pumping it up is a workout in itself but nothing too bad. You can get it inflated in 10-15 mins manually or use an electric pump. I did it manually as a 5'2" 135lb girl and had no issues except having to take a breath once in a while. At the end, when you switch to the single action part of the pumping process, I did have to use my entire body weight to push down the pump (like I was literally pushing my body down with my abs, not my arms) but I got there eventually. The first time I used the board I only went to 10psi and it was still totally fine. I paddled for a bit, went back to land, and then pumped it up to 15 just to see if it made a huge difference. I didn't really notice anything super different but a heavier person might. It is big enough that I can comfortably paddle with my 7-year-old either on the front or the back (I like him in front where I can see him, otherwise he wants to jump into the water while I am not looking lol). 

    We have been having a great time exploring our local ponds and streams/rivers. It is occasionally difficult to go against the wind/current, but if you are holding the paddle the right way (curve on paddle points toward the front of the board), and use a forward paddling motion on the side you want to turn towards when you want to realign yourself after the wind or current throwing you off, it is much easier. Watch a youtube video if you don't know what I am talking about, it really helps. Practice makes perfect and I feel like I am getting better every time. If you want to learn how to paddle and don't want to spend a billion dollars just buy this. Stop reading reviews and just hit the "purchase" button. You won't regret it." —Katie

    Price: $279.99 (originally $399.99, available in 12 colors)

    10. 54% off (it's the lowest price ever!) the Amazon 4K Fire TV Stick that turns any TV into a smart TV just by plugging it in and gives you easy access to all one million of your subscription services.

    The remote and tv plug in stick
    Amazon

    Promising review: "I recently upgraded to this remarkable Firestick, and I must say, it has exceeded all my expectations. Having previously owned the first model, which unfortunately became sluggish over time, I couldn't be more thrilled with the noticeable improvements in this latest version. It's like a breath of fresh air! The first thing that struck me was the remarkable speed of this Firestick. It operates like a well-oiled machine, effortlessly delivering my favorite content in a blink of an eye. Streaming has never been this seamless and enjoyable! The enhanced performance truly sets this device apart from its predecessor. Not only is the speed impressive, but the overall quality of this Firestick is exceptional. It exudes a sense of durability and sophistication, instantly making it a centerpiece of my entertainment setup. The sleek design and premium build are a testament to its superior craftsmanship, making it a true joy to own. In conclusion, this Firestick is a game-changer in every sense of the word. From its lightning-fast performance to its unmatched quality, it has raised the bar for streaming devices. If you're looking for an upgrade that will revolutionize your entertainment setup, look no further. This Firestick is an investment you won't regret!" —Tyler Greene

    Price: $22.99 (originally $49.99)

    11. 38% off a rechargeable electric candle lighter to make lighting that favorite scented candle an ever greater joy. Zapping a wick > struggling with matches.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "Guess what no more buying disposable lighters that don't last long. This lil gadget came charged and ready to go. Slid up the switch to on to see charge level and then just press the magic button. It does a arch sound which is normal as it is letting you know to touch to what you are trying to light. I lit candles, incense and lighter coal and whallah it's lit, then you just push down on the charge level and that it. Make sure you slide the charge level back down or you will run down your battery. There is a USB cord in the box for recharging !" —Rgm

    Price: $9.99 (originally $15.99, available in six colors)

    12. 52% off a motion-sensor cabinet light so when you head to the kitchen for a midnight snack you're guided by a helpful light instead of walking through a minefield of places to stub your toe.

    reviewer with light installed under kitchen cabinet and illuminating coffee maker on counter
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "Love this light for our coffee cabinet. I get up early to make coffee and used to have to turn on the kitchen light to see what I was doing. This light is motion activated so it turns on when I open the door. Love it! We've been using it for about a month and haven't had to charge it yet. Perfect for our needs!" —Amazon Customer

    Price: $29.99+ (originally $62.99, available in two colors)

    13. 50% off a robotic pool cleaner that'll largely tackle the tough and time consuming job of keeping the pool clean for you, leaving you more time to actually enjoy the pool itself. What a concept!

    The pool cleaner robot on bottom surface of reviewer&#x27;s pool cleaning it
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "My pool is 24' round and 5.5' deep. This pool vac is hassle free. Hold under water, press power button, and drop. Every single time I use it, my pool is spotless. I set wheel height for round pool like the book instructs which was super simple. The mesh filter inside is a very fine mesh, which means all the tiny debris is captured. No connecting hoses, no dirtying of the pool filter, holds a ton, and rinses right off. I have 2 trees near the pool, one oak and one with pine needles. Both are full of bird nests and squirrels. So bird poop and squirrel nuts along with leaves and pollen are a constant problem. We used to skim for a half hour before swimming. we don't have to skim at all now!!!! If you don't have one, trust me, you are gonna love this." —wendy hazelwonder

    Price: $149.99 (originally $299.99)

    14. 25% off an expandable bamboo cutlery organizer for bringing a chic sense of peace and organization to your most-used kitchen drawer.

    Reviewer&#x27;s tray organizing silverware in drawer
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I have never seen my silverware so organized. Yes we had a cheap plastic one but, it did not hold everything separately. Now to find one for my oversized cooking utensils." —Amazon Customer

    Price: $29.98 (originally $39.99)

    15. 45% off a set of three rustic floating wall shelves so you can add a bit more storage and display space to your home without sacrificing your aesthetic.

    Reviewer&#x27;s wall shelves in corner of living room  with plants, pictures, and decor
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I love these shelves!! I just got another order. So easy to install. So cute and so affordable!!" —Brit J

    Price: $15.99 (apply the $2 coupon to get this price; originally $28.99, available in seven colors)

    16. Up to 44% off a reclining camp chair to bring on — duh — camping trips, along with sports games, movies in the park, picnics, and any other outdoor activity you want to be comfortable as heck for.

    Reviewer lounging in the chair with legs crossed, sitting outside camper
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "Best chair I have found for camping! This chair is about 2-3 times bigger folded that the ones you can get at boxed stores for under 10 bucks. The chair is very well made and is the most comfortable chair I have found yet. The price is much cheaper than the item should be. I have some very serious spine issues and the cheap chairs cause me so much pain I can not use them. This chair is well padded and made of good materials. You can move around in the chair and find a comfortable position because it is big. Sand and water is not a problem. The weave of the material is really tight and can be wiped or sprayed off. The pocket in the back is perfect for a book or kindle and a few odds and ends. I like the reclining feature more than I though I would. I have not found a more comfortable chair that can still fold down to put in my RV and I have tried quite a few." —Andrew

    Price: $69.99+ (originally $123.95, available in four colors)

    17. 25% off a box of Skin1004 face masks, also known as the "Zombie Mask." Made with albumin, it claims to help tighten pores, hydrate, promote elasticity, remove dead skin, and balance pH. The afterlife never sounded so luxurious.

    Reviewer before and after showing the mask made their skin look tighter and reduced the appearance of some wrinkles
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I've used Hanacure for a while but they are so expensive. I just can't bring myself to buy them anymore. I ran across these and was so excited to try them! It does have a funky smell (reminds me of perm solution) but they worked excellent. My skin was very soft afterwards, and my pores looked way smaller. I see absolutely no difference in the effects of this mask and Hanacure. The only difference is the huge price tag Hanacure carries. Definitely worth the money!" —K. Bell

    Promising review: "Everyone needs to buy Zombie Masks! I will be buying this again and again! I have very oily and acne prone skin. I have tried EVERYTHING and nothing helps my skin. This instantly softened my skin, gave me an amazing glow, lightened my acne scars, and I haven’t had a pimple since using it." —Erin Marple

    Price: $18.98 (originally $25)

    18. Up to 40% off a pair of wireless Bluetooth earbuds if you're ready to retire your corded ones but don't want to drop a few hundred bucks on a fancy schmancy pair. Which, same! Reviewers say these are just as good as expensive pairs, and for under $25 no less.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "These headphones were a home run. I bought them for my husband to use at the gym. The battery lasts the entire three hours he works out and then some. The noise cancellation is phenomenal. They are truly wireless. The sound quality is astounding, and they don't fall out of my husband's ears while he runs (which is an issue he has had with all of his headphones in the past). They are the best headphones he has ever had." —Synee

    Price: $23.99+ (originally $39.99; available in four colors)

    19. 30% off Sea to Summit compression dry bags which offer killer outdoor gear waterproofing while getting your loftier items like sleeping bags, pillows, puffer jackets, and other clothes as small as possible.

    reviewer&#x27;s compressed dry sack
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "A recent kayaking trip taught me the value of dry bags; too bad my clothes weren't in one! Naturally, these are not as light as Sea to Summit's compression bags, but they are waterproof and compressible. Since I mainly camp at the beach or lakeside and often kayak my gear in, I keep nearly everything in one of these or in a dry-bag at this point. Except my dog." —Mark T.

    Price: $27.96+ (originally $39.95+, available in four sizes)

    20. 23% off a TikTok-famous spherical ice maker — along with an ice bin and handy scoop — for anyone who's thirsty for a more ~aesthetic~ ice experience. I don't blame you, iced coffee videos are the most compelling of all!

    Amazon, amazon.com

    Promising review: "Our small freezer doesn’t have an ice maker so these are the PERFECT addition. Super easy. Just dump water in up to the line, snap them together and throw into the freezer. Soon you have your first batch of all the spheres. I twist slightly to get the top to separate and then give the lower a little twist and dump. It is that easy. I had some silicone trays that were super stubborn - these are a dream! Dump them into the bin that comes with them and fill up again! They are a great size for everything and large enough that they don’t melt too fast. I even make iced coffee with them. Everyone in our house is loving this ice! The bin and scoop are just bonus! This set is worth every penny!" —JnKBos

    Price: $22.99+ (originally $29.99; available in four colors)

    21. 57% off a soil-free AeroGarden Harvest for turning your previously plant-killing thumb into a green one. This device will keep herbs alive and well in your own home without you — ya know — having to be responsible. 🙃

    The AeroGarden in white
    amazon.com

    Check out this BuzzFeeder's AeroGarden review for more deets!

    Promising review: "I purchased this as a Christmas gift for my boyfriend's sister-in-law who lamented not having a green thumb. I was somewhat apprehensive, having read a few reviews that mentioned pods not spouting. However, in the two months that the sis-in-law has had the AeroGarden, the growth has been tremendous. I'm constantly in awe when she sends me pics of the new growth. Only one pod failed to spout, but she reached out to customer service, and they are sending a replacement for that particular pod. All the others have grown quite large, and last night I received a picture of their dinner using herbs grown with the AeroGarden. Impressive!" —Mary A. Walls

    Price: $70.64 (originally $164.95; available in four colors and two styles)

    22. 45% off a SodaStream starter bundle so you can make seltzer from scratch. Yeah, that's right, I said "from scratch" like a cake or pie crust. Seltzer deserves the same reverence as our grandmothers' recipes.

    a reviewer photo of the sodastream maker, included bottles, and Co2 cartridges
    amazon.com

    This kit includes: a sparkling water maker, two 60L Co2 cylinders, one Twin Pack Dishwasher safe bottles, and two 40 ml bubly drops flavors. 

    Promising review: "This is simple and easy to use. Helped to keep me hydrated with the flavor combos I can create. I recommend one if you are on the fence, like sparking water, or trying to quit soda. I spend less and can always make myself a quality beverage." —Eric 

    Price: $109.99 (originally $199.99; available in four colors)

    23. 45% off the Holy Grail CeraVe's Skin Renewing night cream that'll deliver tons of moisture without leaving you feeling greasy by morning. Waking up to soft, supple skin every day? Heavenly.

    BuzzFeed / Maitland Quitmeyer, amazon.com

    Promising review: "I’ve been using the same cream for over 7 years. Every other cream would break me out, not moisturize my skin enough, or just make me too oily. I got this because I’ve been breaking out and I’ve been trying to find something to calm my skin down. The first night I used this my skin improved!! Redness/bumps reduced, my skin was soft. I have very sensitive, oily, acne prone skin and this did not irritate my face at all. I wake up and my skin is soooo soft. My skin texture has drastically changed in just a week. My makeup applies so smooth and my pores even look better. My new go-to!" —Melody

    Price: $11.99 (originally $21.99)

    The reviews for this post have been edited for length and clarity.