1. 54% off an XXL Philips air fryer so you can hop on the craze and get started on making some crispy meats, veggies, and sides without using as much oil as you're used to.
2. 27% off an Insignia 50" LED smart fire TV featuring ultra high-def image, and DTS studio sound. Only the best for your ultra-marathons of Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives.
3. 22% off a pet hair remover that wants nothing more than to replace your sticky paper lint rollers forever. When the fuzz compartment gets full, simply empty it out and keep on rollin'.
4. 27% off 12-piece stainless steel cookware set from our Goodful collection that is the glimmering, gleaming, display-worthy set of your dreams. But they're more than just a pretty face. Solid tri-ply bases ensure even heating, they're oven-safe at low heat, and accessories like a steamer basket and splatter screen ensure even *more* versatility and value.
5. 46% off a KitchenAid spiralizer attachment to help you craft intricate and delicious veggie dishes in no time flat. It also makes peeling, coring, and slicing apples easy as pie, which is fitting since you're going to be using this a ton for your signature apple pie this fall.
6. 41% off a pair of aviator sunglasses so you can protect your eyes from the sun while also looking the coolest you've ever looked in your life. Two birds, one stone.
7. 42% off a 10.25-inch Lodge cast-iron skillet that will honestly outlive you. Cook anything from meat to veggies to delicious bread and rolls in this pan that doubles as a lifelong friend.
8. 47% off a hardshell carry-on suitcase to bring your luggage firmly into adulthood with you. RIP, soccer camp duffel bag. You will not be forgotten.
9. 30% off an inflatable stand up paddle board if you've been looking for a fun new way to get out on the water. And since it's able to be folded and carried, it's much easier to transport than a traditional board, so that's a relief.
10. 54% off (it's the lowest price ever!) the Amazon 4K Fire TV Stick that turns any TV into a smart TV just by plugging it in and gives you easy access to all one million of your subscription services.
11. 38% off a rechargeable electric candle lighter to make lighting that favorite scented candle an ever greater joy. Zapping a wick > struggling with matches.
12. 52% off a motion-sensor cabinet light so when you head to the kitchen for a midnight snack you're guided by a helpful light instead of walking through a minefield of places to stub your toe.
13. 50% off a robotic pool cleaner that'll largely tackle the tough and time consuming job of keeping the pool clean for you, leaving you more time to actually enjoy the pool itself. What a concept!
14. 25% off an expandable bamboo cutlery organizer for bringing a chic sense of peace and organization to your most-used kitchen drawer.
15. 45% off a set of three rustic floating wall shelves so you can add a bit more storage and display space to your home without sacrificing your aesthetic.
16. Up to 44% off a reclining camp chair to bring on — duh — camping trips, along with sports games, movies in the park, picnics, and any other outdoor activity you want to be comfortable as heck for.
17. 25% off a box of Skin1004 face masks, also known as the "Zombie Mask." Made with albumin, it claims to help tighten pores, hydrate, promote elasticity, remove dead skin, and balance pH. The afterlife never sounded so luxurious.
18. Up to 40% off a pair of wireless Bluetooth earbuds if you're ready to retire your corded ones but don't want to drop a few hundred bucks on a fancy schmancy pair. Which, same! Reviewers say these are just as good as expensive pairs, and for under $25 no less.
19. 30% off Sea to Summit compression dry bags which offer killer outdoor gear waterproofing while getting your loftier items like sleeping bags, pillows, puffer jackets, and other clothes as small as possible.
20. 23% off a TikTok-famous spherical ice maker — along with an ice bin and handy scoop — for anyone who's thirsty for a more ~aesthetic~ ice experience. I don't blame you, iced coffee videos are the most compelling of all!
21. 57% off a soil-free AeroGarden Harvest for turning your previously plant-killing thumb into a green one. This device will keep herbs alive and well in your own home without you — ya know — having to be responsible. 🙃
22. 45% off a SodaStream starter bundle so you can make seltzer from scratch. Yeah, that's right, I said "from scratch" like a cake or pie crust. Seltzer deserves the same reverence as our grandmothers' recipes.
23. 45% off the Holy Grail CeraVe's Skin Renewing night cream that'll deliver tons of moisture without leaving you feeling greasy by morning. Waking up to soft, supple skin every day? Heavenly.
