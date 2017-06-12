Sections

  1. Animals
  2. Audio
  3. Books
  4. Business
  5. Buzz
  6. Celebrity
  7. Community
  8. Entertainment
  9. Food
  10. Geeky
  11. Health
  12. Investigations
  13. LGBT
  14. Life
  15. Music
  16. Nifty
  17. Parents
  18. Podcasts
  19. Puzzles
  20. Politics
  21. Reader
  22. Rewind
  23. Science
  24. Shopping NEW!
  25. Sports
  26. Style
  27. Tech
  28. Travel
  29. Weddings
  30. World
Tech

Uber's Board Just Voted To Approve All Of Eric Holder's Recommendations To Change Its Company Culture

The ride-hail giant's board convened for hours on Sunday.

Posted on
Priya Anand
Priya Anand
BuzzFeed News Reporter
Justin Sullivan / Getty Images

Uber's board voted Sunday to adopt recommendations from an internal investigation into its workplace culture that was kicked off by allegations of systemic sexism and sexual harassment at the ride-hail giant. But what exactly those recommendations are remains to be seen.

The board met for more than six hours Sunday in Los Angeles, where former US Attorney General Eric Holder presented the findings of his firm's report. A representative for Uber's board said it voted unanimously in favor of adopting all of Holder's recommendations, which will be released to the company's employees on Tuesday.

Those recommendations could include the departure of Emil Michael, a top Uber executive who is close to CEO Travis Kalanick, Recode reported. In 2014, Michael embroiled the company in controversy when he suggested Uber could assemble a team of opposition researchers to dig up dirt on its critics, including journalists. He has since played a role in several other controversies.

Last week Uber said it had fired 20 people after investigating 215 reported claims of discrimination and harassment, among other issues. The company launched two investigations into such claims earlier this year after a viral blog post by ex-Uber engineer Susan Fowler laid out allegations of sexism and sexual harassment at the company.

Days after Fowler's blog post published, Kalanick met with more than 100 female engineers of Uber. They called the issues described in Fowler's blog post a "systemic problem," according to leaked audio obtained by BuzzFeed News.

The company hired the law firm Perkins Coie to investigate Fowler's claims – resulting in the firings announced last week – and then brought on Holder's firm to conduct a separate investigation into Uber's overall culture.

Prior to the release of the findings, Uber's Chief Human Resources Officer Liane Hornsey and board member Arianna Huffington — two public faces who have been managing Uber's unrelenting PR crises — gave interviews to various media outlets playing down the idea that the issues described by Fowler were systemic. In a USA Today interview published May 25, Hornsey said that harassment "didn’t come up as an issue" when she spoke with employees at the company.

In March, Huffington told CNN that sexual harassment was not a "systemic problem" at Uber. BuzzFeed News reported at the time that some Uber employees were frustrated by Huffington's role overseeing the internal investigation, citing her close relationship with Kalanick and her comments to the media.

Arianna and Liane to press: there is no systemic sexual harassment, just Susan. External lawyers: there are 215 ca… https://t.co/sKPAwYbZES
Susan J. Fowler @susanthesquark

Arianna and Liane to press: there is no systemic sexual harassment, just Susan. External lawyers: there are 215 ca… https://t.co/sKPAwYbZES

Reply Retweet Favorite

Uber has since become a poster child for Silicon Valley's bro culture. Last week, Recode published a letter Kalanick wrote to staff in 2013, advising employees on rules about having sex during a company party in Miami.

In February, Uber investors Mitch and Freada Kapor wrote an open letter to Uber’s board, saying that they were “frustrated and disappointed” in the company. “We feel we have hit a dead end in trying to influence the company quietly from the inside,” they wrote.

Last week, Uber announced that it had hired Frances Frei, a Harvard Business School professor, as senior vice president of leadership and strategy to "act as a partner" to Hornsey, the HR head. The company called her "one of the world’s most respected authorities on organizational transformation."

Priya Anand is a tech and transportation reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in San Francisco.

Contact Priya Anand at priya.anand@buzzfeed.com.

Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.

Promoted by
Promoted
Promoted by
Promoted
Promoted by

Connect With Tech

Subscribe to our RSS feed