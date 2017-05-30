Uber Fires Engineer Accused Of Stealing Self-Driving Car Secrets From Google

Uber has fired Anthony Levandowski, the engineer at the center of a self-driving lawsuit from Alphabet's autonomous vehicle unit Waymo, an Uber spoksperson confirmed.

Levandowski's termination, which is effective immediately, was earlier reported by The New York Times.

Levandowski's dismissal comes amid a bitter trade secrets lawsuit from Waymo, where he worked before departing to start his own self-driving truck company called Otto, which Uber acquired last year. Waymo alleges Levandowski downloaded thousands of files related to its self-driving program starting Otto – and that Otto itself was a ruse, created as part of a cover-up scheme so Uber could acquire it and benefit from the information Levandowski took from Waymo.

Levandowski has pleaded the 5th Amendment and for months was not complying with the company's investigation into Waymo's claims, should the case become a criminal matter. That prospect became more likely when US District Judge William Alsup, who is presiding over the case, referred it to the US attorney on May 11.

Uber has maintained in court documents and hearings that Waymo's information has not crossed into its systems. Still, US District Judge William Alsup said earlier this month in a court order that Waymo's self-driving car secrets may have "seeped" into Uber's designs. The lack of cooperation from Levandowski put Uber in a difficult position. Asked whether Levandowski had downloaded files from Waymo, Uber's attorney Arturo Gonzalez told the court that “We don’t have any basis for disputing that. But, he added at a court hearing earlier this month, “there’s no evidence” Levandowski consulted the allegedly downloaded Waymo files once he began working at Uber.



Uber first demoted Levandowski on April 27, citing the need to remove him from leadership over work involving LiDAR – the technology at hand in the lawsuit – pending a trial. (LiDAR, which stands for light detection and ranging, is a laser system that helps self-driving cars see.) Uber then installed Eric Meyhofer as its self-driving program's leader. With Levandowski now out of the company, his direct reports will also fall under Meyhofer. Alsup, the judge in the case, told Uber in a court order earlier this month that it had no excuse to "pull any punches" to force Levandowski to comply with a legal investigation into Waymo's claims.

The ride-hail company took the court's directive to heart. Earlier this month, legal filings showed that the ride-hail giant threatened to fire Levandowski if he did not cooperate with an investigation into allegations that he stole trade secrets from Alphabet's Waymo, his former employer. An Uber spokesperson said the company for months pressed Levandowski to comply with its internal investigation into the allegations, and set a deadline the engineer failed to meet.

"Your failure impeded Uber's internal investigation and defense of the lawsuit referenced above and constitutes a ground for termination for Cause," Uber's termination letter to Levandowski, dated Friday, reads.

Here's Uber's full termination letter to Levandowski: