A Self-Driving Uber Rolled To Its Side After A Crash In Arizona

Afp / AFP / Getty Images ID: 10770421

A self-driving Uber car was involved in a crash and flipped to its side in Arizona on Friday night.



A car failed to yield for the self-driving car and hit it, causing the Uber car to roll to its side, according to ABC 15 News.

BREAKING: Self-driving Uber vehicle on it’s side after a collision in Tempe, AZ. Photos by @fresconews user Mark… https://t.co/UQgQGM1xLg — Fresco News (@fresconews) ID: 10770347

“We are continuing to look into this incident and can confirm we had no backseat passengers in the vehicle,” Uber said in a statement.

The vehicle was in self-driving mode and there were no serious injuries.

The company also said it has grounded its Arizona cars as it investigates.



#UPDATE: No injuries yet reported in an accident involving a self-driving #uber, captured by @fresconews user Mark… https://t.co/dn4HJlAQCZ — Fresco News (@fresconews) ID: 10770430

Uber sent its self-driving vehicles to Arizona in December, after the company was kicked out of testing in San Francisco because it did not obtain a permit from the California Department of Motor Vehicles.

Its self-driving test vehicles in Arizona require intervention from a human driver behind the wheel about once per mile, according to internal performance metrics obtained by BuzzFeed News.



The crash comes as Uber’s self-driving car program is facing allegations that its leader stole key technology from Alphabet’s Waymo before leaving to join the ride-hail giant.

Uber’s car program has also drawn scrutiny after one of its vehicles ran a red light in San Francisco in December.

Uber said that the traffic violation resulted from human error, but the New York Times reported in February that “the self-driving car was, in fact, driving itself when it barreled through the red light.”