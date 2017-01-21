Get Our News App
The Purest Meme Of The Inauguration Is George W.…
5 Reasons Judgy Parents Are The Worst video
Healthy White Bean Dip Snack Prep #TastyFreshFriday
Tech

Twitter CEO Explains Bungled @Potus Transition

“This was a mistake, it wasn’t right, we own it, and we apologize. No excuses.”

Priya Anand
Priya Anand
BuzzFeed News Reporter

View this image ›

Jim Watson / AFP / Getty Images

Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey took to the platform he created Saturday morning to explain the glitches with the transition from former President Barack Obama to President Donald Trump on the official @POTUS account.

In a series of tweets, Dorsey said the transition was scheduled to begin at noon ET on Friday. Users who followed the POTUS account before noon were to be set to follow both POTUS and POTUS44. But that didn’t quite happen. Some users who followed POTUS44 were mistakenly set to also follow POTUS. Meanwhile, some people who had explicitly unfollowed POTUS prior to the transition from Obama to Trump were incorrectly made followers again.

Dorsey said the issue affected about 560,000 people, and he formally apologized for it. “This was a mistake, it wasn’t right, we own it, and we apologize,” he said. “No excuses.”

Because @POTUS is an institutional account (not personal) they felt it only fair to transition accounts with followers intact, but 0 tweets.

— jack (@jack)

If you were following @POTUS before 12pET, by end of day you'd be following *two* accounts: @POTUS44 (44th Admin) and @POTUS (45th Admin)

— jack (@jack)

Because @POTUS is an institutional account (not personal) they felt it only fair to transition accounts with followers intact, but 0 tweets.

— jack (@jack)

1. People who followed @POTUS44 (Obama Admin) after 12pET were mistakenly set to also follow @POTUS (Trump Admin).

— jack (@jack)

We believe this affected about 560,000 people. This was a mistake, it wasn't right, we own it, and we apologize. No excuses.

— jack (@jack)

We believe we've corrected all accounts to reflect your follow/unfollow intent. We're sorry for the mistakes made here, and thank you all.

— jack (@jack)

Check out more articles on BuzzFeed.com!

Priya Anand is a tech and transportation reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in San Francisco.
Contact Priya Anand at priya.anand@buzzfeed.com.
Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.
More
 
 
Women's March On Washington
Download the BuzzFeed News app
The Alt-Right’s Meltdown Is Just Like Any Other Message Board Drama

by Katie Notopoulos

Connect With Tech
Follow Us On Apple News Subscribe to our RSS feed
More News
More News
Now Buzzing