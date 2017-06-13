Sections

Tech

Engineer Who Exposed Uber's Culture Crisis Calls Internal Investigation "All Optics"

Susan Fowler tweeted the criticism after Uber released a 13-page report on how it plans to change its culture.

Originally posted on
Updated on
Priya Anand
Priya Anand
BuzzFeed News Reporter
Justin Sullivan / Getty Images

Susan Fowler, the former Uber software engineer whose viral blog alleging systemic sexism and harassment prompted the company to launch an internal investigation, called that investigation "all optics" on Tuesday. Fowler's criticism came after Uber released the findings of the probe, outlining dozens of recommendations that the ride-hail giant's board says it plans to implement. The company said last week that it has investigated more than 200 claims of harassment and discrimination, among other allegations, and fired 20 people as a result.

@marcprecipice Ha! Yeah, they'll never apologize. I've gotten nothing but aggressive hostility from them. It's all optics.
Susan J. Fowler @susanthesquark

@marcprecipice Ha! Yeah, they'll never apologize. I've gotten nothing but aggressive hostility from them. It's all optics.

Reply Retweet Favorite

Liane Hornsey, Uber's chief human resources officer, spoke to employees at an all-hands meeting on Tuesday announcing the report's findings. She thanked Fowler during the meeting for being a catalyst for change at the company.

I'm going to keep saying this until things actually change. https://t.co/O0lpsgykHR
Susan J. Fowler @susanthesquark

I'm going to keep saying this until things actually change. https://t.co/O0lpsgykHR

Reply Retweet Favorite
Remember that this is not about diversity and inclusion, it's about laws being broken. Harassment, discrimination, retaliation are illegal.
Susan J. Fowler @susanthesquark

Remember that this is not about diversity and inclusion, it's about laws being broken. Harassment, discrimination, retaliation are illegal.

Reply Retweet Favorite

Fowler did not return a request for comment from BuzzFeed News.

Days after Fowler published her blog on February 19, Uber CEO Travis Kalanick met with more than 100 female engineers at the company. During the meeting, he promised “credible, thorough justice” via an internal investigation by former attorney general Eric Holder. Kalanick was grilled by the engineers, who urged him to begin “listening to your own people,” according to an audio recording obtained by BuzzFeed News. "Everyone who’s in these rooms now ... believes that there is a systemic problem here," another participant said, prompting applause.

On Sunday, Uber's board voted unanimously to adopt all the recommendations made in the Holder report, which we've outlined here.

Priya Anand is a tech and transportation reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in San Francisco.

Contact Priya Anand at priya.anand@buzzfeed.com.

Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.

