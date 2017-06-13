Engineer Who Exposed Uber's Culture Crisis Calls Internal Investigation "All Optics"

Susan Fowler, the former Uber software engineer whose viral blog alleging systemic sexism and harassment prompted the company to launch an internal investigation, on Tuesday called that investigation "all optics." Fowler's criticism came after Uber released the findings of that probe, outlining dozens of recommendations that the ride-hail giant's board says it plans to implement. The company last week said it investigated more than 200 claims of harassment and discrimination, among other allegations, and fired 20 people.

@marcprecipice Ha! Yeah, they'll never apologize. I've gotten nothing but aggressive hostility from them. It's all optics.

Liane Hornsey, Uber's chief human resources officer, spoke to employees at an all-hands meeting on Tuesday announcing the report's findings . She thanked Fowler during the meeting for being a catalyst for change at the company.

I'm going to keep saying this until things actually change. https://t.co/O0lpsgykHR

Remember that this is not about diversity and inclusion, it's about laws being broken. Harassment, discrimination, retaliation are illegal.

Fowler did not return a request for comment from BuzzFeed News.



Days after Fowler's blog published on February 19, Uber chief executive Travis Kalanick met with more than 100 female engineers at the company. During the meeting, he promised “credible, thorough justice” via an internal investigation by former Attorney General Eric Holder. Kalanick was grilled by the group, who urged him to begin “listening to your own people,” according to an audio recording obtained by BuzzFeed News. "Everyone who’s in these rooms now ... believes that there is a systemic problem here," another participant said, prompting applause.

On Sunday, Uber's board unanimously voted to adopt all recommendations from the Holder report, which we've outlined here.