Tell Us Your Fave Prime Video TV Shows And We'll Play Genre Roulette

We all have that type of movie or TV series that feels like a much-needed hug after a long, stressful day of existing.
Luckily, Prime Video understands that we all find comfort in different things, so it has a smorgasbord of content available to stream. There's something for everyone.
But, the issue with comfort genres is that it's easy to get too comfortable.
Who wants to watch the same style of movie or TV show over and over again, when your potential new favourite could be right there just waiting to be given a chance?
So, we present to you — Genre Roulette (Prime Video edition.)
Take the below quiz and answer questions about the type of movies and TV shows you usually like to watch, and we'll recommend something you never would have dreamed of loving (but we guarantee you will!)
Be sure to check out Prime Video today to unlock your next favourite movie or TV show.
Start your 30-day free trial today. $9.99/month thereafter. Restrictions apply. See primevideo.com for details. Prime membership required to add-on subscriptions. Prime membership not required to rent or buy.