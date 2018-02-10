 back to top
Indians Can Now Send Money To Each Other Via WhatsApp

The feature is still in beta but will eventually roll out to every WhatsApp user in India.

Pranav Dixit
WhatsApp is beta testing letting users in India send money to each other through the app. The feature isn't available to everyone yet, but here's what it looks like once you have it.

Tapping "Payment" lets users enter an amount and zap it to anyone they're chatting with on WhatsApp, as long as the other person has payments enabled too.

The feature works on a system called Unified Payments Interface, an Indian government-backed technology that lets users transfer money directly into each other's bank accounts using just their mobile numbers, or a bank-issued payment ID that looks like an email address.

This also means that it *most probably* won't come to any other countries. 😞

WhatsApp declined to comment.

But sources in a position to know told BuzzFeed News that the company will let users in India know when the beta test is over and the feature is more widely available.

WhatsApp's payment feature already has competition in India from the government-backed BHIM app, Alibaba-backed digital wallet Paytm, Flipkart-owned PhonePe, and Google's own payments app for India called Tez.

BUT more than 200 million Indians already use WhatsApp, so the company has an edge.

People are ~excited~.

Aroon Deep @AroonDeep

OH MY GOD YES WHATSAPP YES

Amrish Rau @amrishrau

Just tried #WhatsApp #payments. Got reminded what great user experience is all about 👍

However, some are pointing out some obvious flaws...

Aatif Sumar @aatifsumar

One problem with Whatsapp UPI : you can now essentially send money to anyone who's number you can get. They cannot… https://t.co/91ZfpC84nO

...and the potential for people to be scammed over WhatsApp.

Srinivas Kodali | శ్రీనివాస్ కొడాలి @digitaldutta

@PranavDixit Pay this account 1000 rupees to save a dying kid. Please your money means a lot to the kids family. In… https://t.co/PBEBBVA7Yq

¯\_(ツ)_/¯ @PranavDixit

Can you imagine how easily all the uncles and the WhatsApp family groups are going to fall for this shit?

Either way, I can't wait for my family to be sending me money instead of spamming me with "Good morning!" messages.

Pranav Dixit is a tech reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in Delhi.

Contact Pranav Dixit at pranav.dixit@buzzfeed.com.

Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.

