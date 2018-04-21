Share On more Share On more

The girl, Asifa, belonged to the Bakarwal community, a nomadic pastoral tribe who are primarily Sunni Muslims. Her alleged rapists and murderers were right-wing Hindus — a fact that has pitted India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi-supporting nationalist Hindus against the rest of the country. Hindu hardliner lawyers, for instance, tried to stop officials from taking the accused to court and chanted pro-Hindu slogans.

I cancelled my order on amazon right now just after knowing that amazon has business relations with @ReallySwara #BoycottAmazon https://t.co/HVtv6GIUzv

On Friday, Hindu nationalists slammed Amazon India for signing up Bhaskar for a promotional campaign.

I don't have an @amazonIN app installed, but I refuse to buy anything from Amazon till it stops associating with activist-for-hire @ReallySwara, who insulted my country and my temples! #BoycottAmazon

@amazonIN I've downrated you on playstore and will not be renewing my prime membership till you guys disassociate yourself from the Hindu hater Swara Bhaskar. @ShefVaidya #BoycottAmazon

@India_Policy ..and here goes amazon prime too. #BoycottAmazonIn #BoycottAmazon

Amazon did not respond to BuzzFeed News' query about whether the company deleted the tweet because of the backlash. Bhaskar did not respond to BuzzFeed News' request for comment.

And they celebrated when Amazon India deleted a tweet featuring Bhaskar's promo.

Some of them also left 1-star ratings on Amazon's app in the Indian Google Play Store and left outraged comments as app reviews.

This isn't the first time angry Indians have lashed out against Western technology companies. Here's what happened last year:

* Furious Indians downrated Amazon's app because the company was selling doormats with the Indian flag on them in Canada (touching something with one's feet is considered a sign of disrespect in India).

* Pissed off Indians downrated Snapchat after its CEO allegedly called the country "poor".