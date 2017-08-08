India's Government Just Banned The Internet Archive And People Are Furious

For now, nobody knows why.

India’s government has blocked the Internet Archive, the free, 21-year-old online digital library that lets anyone find archived versions of millions of web pages through the WayBack Machine. The move has prompted backlash in India, particularly because the access the Internet Archive provides to deleted web pages offers an easy way to get around government censorship. The news was first reported by Indian technology news website Medianama. Users in India who tried accessing the website on Tuesday evening saw a boilerplate message from India’s Department of Telecommunications that the government throws up whenever it directs internet service providers in the country to block websites. Share On email Share On email

Share On link Share On link Share This Link

Share On facebook Share On facebook Share

It's not clear why the website was blocked. An Internet Archive spokesperson told BuzzFeed News that the service had not been contacted by the Indian government, and their queries to India's Department of Telecommunications and the country's Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology have gone unanswered. "Obviously, we are disappointed and concerned by this situation and are very eager to understand why it's happening and see full access restored to archive.org," the spokesperson said. BuzzFeed News has reached out to India's Department of Telecommunications for comment. "It seems highly unlikely to me that the Wayback Machine or Archive.org threaten national security or public order in a way that Google's Cache or a well-stocked library don't," Pranesh Prakash, policy director at the Centre for Internet and Society, a think tank based in Bangalore, told BuzzFeed News. "The blocking orders the Department of Telecom sends to ISPs are marked 'confidential' rather than being published officially on [the department's] official website." Doing this prevents citizens from knowing why a website is blocked.

"This is another reminder of the capricious, arbitrary, and utterly opaque nature of online censorship in India," Prakash told BuzzFeed News.

Minutes after the Internet Archive was banned, furious Indians took to Twitter to vent their frustrations. Share On email Share On email

Share On link Share On link Share This Link

Share On facebook Share On facebook Share

Pranav Dixit is a tech reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in Delhi. Contact Pranav Dixit at pranav.dixit@buzzfeed.com. Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.

News moves fast. Keep up with the BuzzFeed News daily email! Sign up Great! You're almost there! Check your inbox and confirm your subscription now!