Hackers Just Deleted The "Despacito" Music Video From YouTube

Hackers targeted more than a dozen high-profile artists' videos on YouTube Tuesday, including temporarily deleting the video for the hit Luis Fonsi song “Despacito.”

The hackers replaced the thumbnail for “Despacito” — which, at 5 billion views, was YouTube’s most-viewed video to date — with an image of a masked gang in red hoodies holding guns from Netflix's "La Casa de Papel" (aka "Money Heist"). It was restored later on Tuesday morning.

Clicking on the play button threw up an error that told users that the video wasn't available.

Music videos from Shakira, Taylor Swift, Selena Gomez, Drake, Chris Brown, DJ Snake, and more had their titles changed to include the names of the hackers.

And some videos, such as this one from Shakira, had "FreePalestine" added to their titles.

The videos were all restored later on Tuesday morning.

All of the affected videos were uploaded to the artists’ Vevo channels on YouTube but it wasn’t immediately clear whether the hackers gained access to individual artist accounts or whether they exploited Vevo itself.



A Twitter account that apparently belongs to the hackers claimed the hack was "just for fun."

