Get Our News App
We Made Kaitlin Olson Take The Wine Mom Challenge… video
The 29 Most Isle Of Man Things That Have Ever…
21 Facts About 2017 That’ll Make You Feel Old
27 Cool Products On Amazon Launchpad That You…
When Will You Get Your First Kiss Of 2017?
24 Cringe Things You Did On A Night Out In The ’00s
These Veggie Fries Are The Best New Years…
Tech

Google Really, Really Wants To Bring India’s Small Businesses Online

At an event in New Delhi today, Google CEO Sundar Pichai announced a brand new program called Digital Unlocked, aimed at helping India’s 51 million small and medium businesses establish an online presence.

Pranav Dixit
Pranav Dixit
BuzzFeed News Reporter

View this image ›

Google CEO Sundar Pichai shakes hands with Indian Union Minister for Law, Justice, and Electronics and Information Technology, Ravi Shankar Prasad at an event in New Delhi. Dominique Faget / AFP / Getty Images

Millions more Indians are now coming online, but India’s small businesses — including everything from decades-old mom and pop stores to neighborhood bakeries — are lagging behind. Google wants to change that.

At an event in New Delhi today, Google CEO Sundar Pichai announced a brand new program called Digital Unlocked aimed at helping India’s 51 million small and medium businesses establish an online presence.

Over the next three years, Google will hold 5,000 day-long classes in 40 Indian cities to teach business owners everything from the basics — getting their business listed on Google Maps, for instance — to advanced courses like running an online advertising campaign and measuring analytics.

Google will organize these classes in partnership with the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry, an Indian business lobby. The classes will be certified by the Indian School of Business, a leading business school in India.

Later this year, Google will also launch a tool called My Business Websites, which will allow any small business to easily create and manage its own mobile-friendly website using nothing more than a smartphone in up to nine Indian languages . Businesses can reach Google over phone, email, and chat if they need help.

“India has shaped how we developed products in so many ways,” said Pichai. “Today, anyone can become an entrepreneur, a developer, or a creator, but it is important that they have the right tools and skills to digitize. We believe it is important for us to invest in training and equipping these individuals and small businesses to accelerate their journey of growth.”

India is an important market for Google. Last year, the company hooked up 110 Indian railway stations with free, high-speed WiFi, developed a low-bandwidth version of YouTube called YouTube Go, and added Hindi— one of India’s official languages — as the only other language besides English to Google Assistant, its voice-controlled AI chatbot.

Check out more articles on BuzzFeed.com!

Pranav Dixit is a tech reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in Delhi.
Contact Pranav Dixit at pranav.dixit@buzzfeed.com.
More
 
 
In The News Today
Download the BuzzFeed News app
This 30-Day Fitness Challenge Will Make You Feel Like A Badass

by Sally Tamarkin

Connect With Tech
Follow Us On Apple News Subscribe to our RSS feed
More News
More News
Now Buzzing