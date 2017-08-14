GoDaddy Has Kicked White Supremacist Website The Daily Stormer Off Its Platform

The world's largest seller of internet domain names said that the Stormer's offensive article about a women who was killed in the white supremacist rally at Charlottesville violates its terms of service.

GoDaddy, the world’s largest seller of domain names on the internet, said on Sunday that it would no longer provide service to The Daily Stormer, a popular neo-Nazi and white supremacist website. The company has been criticized for providing services to white supremacist websites despite its terms of service that ban “morally offensive activity.”



@Amy_Siskind We informed The Daily Stormer that they have 24 hours to move the domain to another provider, as they… https://t.co/5oibZRjZOh

The action was taken after The Daily Stormer posted an offensive article about Heather Heyer, a 32-year-old legal assistant, who was killed by a car that 20-year-old James Alex Fields Jr. drove into a group of protestors at the Unite the Right white supremacist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia on Saturday.

A GoDaddy spokesperson told BuzzFeed News that the company would cancel The Daily Stormer’s service if the website didn’t move to another domain provider within 24 hours. “Given that [The Daily Stormers’] latest article comes on the immediate heels of a violent act, we believe this type of article could incite additional violence, which violates our terms of service,” the spokesperson said. GoDaddy clarified that the company does not host any Daily Stormer content on its servers but merely provides the domain name. Shortly after GoDaddy announced their decision, The Daily Stormer website appeared to be in the control of the hacker group Anonymous.





#OpDomesticTerrorism: #Anonymous has seized control of https://t.co/czRapb77bi https://t.co/1ZvhRrAr3r

GoDaddy isn’t the only tech company stopping people associated with the alt-right from using their services. Over the last few months, PayPal has banned accounts of several alt-righters, and crowdfunding platforms like GoFundMe, Patreon, and YouCaring, have also cut fundraisers for alt-right-related causes. Last week, Airbnb started deactivating accounts of people it believed were booking units to host gatherings related to the rally. BuzzFeed News has reached out to The Daily Stormer for comment.





Pranav Dixit is a tech reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in Delhi. Contact Pranav Dixit at pranav.dixit@buzzfeed.com. Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.

News moves fast. Keep up with the BuzzFeed News daily email! Sign up Great! You're almost there! Check your inbox and confirm your subscription now!