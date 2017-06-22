Profile Picture Robbery Is So Bad In India That Facebook Is Letting People Block Screenshots

Facebook is rolling out a brand new feature called “profile picture guard” for users in India. Here’s what it looks like when you activate it.
In a blog post published on Wednesday, Facebook said that it came up with the feature after the company’s research showed that some women in India didn't share profile pictures with faces because they are concerned they might be misused.
According to Facebook, that little shield icon is apparently meant to stop people from potentially abusing your profile picture in the following ways:
• Other people will no longer be able to download, share or send your profile picture in a message on Facebook
• People you’re not friends with on Facebook won’t be able to tag anyone, including themselves, in your profile picture
• Where possible, we’ll prevent others from taking a screenshot of your profile picture on Facebook, which is currently available only on Android devices
• We’ll display a blue border and shield around your profile picture as a visual cue of protection
The world's largest social network said that based on its experience in India with "profile picture guard," it may expand the feature to other countries.
Facebook also found that pictures overlaid with designs are 75% less likely to be copied by anyone else, so users in India can now choose from half a dozen designs to add to their profile pictures. This is what that looks like:
Keep in mind, however, that this isn't going to stop someone like a creepy ex or a persistent stalker from being able to get your picture. Here are the ways they can still get around this:
• Take a photo of your profile picture from another device.
• Open your Facebook profile on a desktop.
• Open your Facebook profile on an iPhone or an iPad.
• Open your Facebook profile on a mobile browser.
So would you actually use this?
