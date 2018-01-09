Edward Snowden Defended The Journalist Who's Under Attack For Exposing The Privacy Holes In India's Biometric ID Program

Share On more Share On more

Edward Snowden, the former US National Security Agency contractor and whistleblower, has come out in support of the Indian journalist who exposed a huge breach in India's controversial biometric ID program, Aadhaar , and said the people responsible should be arrested.

The journalists exposing the #Aadhaar breach deserve an award, not an investigation. If the government were truly c… https://t.co/9YGUEHmpeE

Rachna Khaira, of Chandigarh-based Indian newspaper the Tribune, revealed she was able to buy access to the personal information of nearly 1.2 billion people in the Aadhaar database for just $8. She was then named in a criminal complaint by the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI), the government body responsible for the data.



The database contains personal information collected by the Indian government since 2010, including names, ages, addresses, cell phone numbers, and iris scans. Critics have long argued that it compromises privacy and could lead to mass surveillance.



"I am happy that the concerns relating to the Aadhaar program are being highlighted internationally," Khaira told BuzzFeed News. "Mr. Snowden's tweet validates my report, and I thank him for highlighting these concerns."

Last week Snowden quoted a BuzzFeed News story about the database breach in a tweet.

