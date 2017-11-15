Apple Will Reportedly Help India's Telecom Regulator Build An Anti-Spam App

Apple is giving "limited" help to India’s telecom regulator to bring an anti-spam app to iOS, a Reuters report citing sources and documents says.



The app, called Do Not Disturb, has been available on Android for months. It works by sucking in a user’s call and text logs, and lets them report any numbers which send unsolicited spam and marketing messages directly to the regulator.



According to Reuters, Apple has pushed back on the regulator’s requests due to privacy concerns about a government app having access to a user’s call and text logs.

An Apple spokesman confirmed to BuzzFeed News that a new iOS feature which lets third-party apps filter junk messages would help the regulator in building an iOS anti-spam app.



However, they did not comment on whether that app would be able to access call logs for reporting spam, as the Android version does.