Apple Wants To "Experience Indian Manufacturing" By Making The iPhone SE In Bengaluru: Report
Apple will test the waters of making products in India by assembling its smaller, cheaper iPhone in the country before scaling up operations, says a report in the Indian press.
Apple may start manufacturing the iPhone SE, the cheaper, smaller version of its flagship phone in India in April according to a report in the Indian press published on Friday.
According to the Economic Times, which cites “a person familiar with the company’s plans,” Wistron, a Taiwanese company that assembles iPhones for Apple, will make about 400,000 units of the iPhone SE at a plant in Bengaluru. The Times says that Apple is kicking off iPhone SE assembly in India to “experience Indian manufacturing” before it scales up operations.
Apple has been talking for months with the Indian government about assembling iPhones in India, — the world’s largest smartphone market — where it currently has very little market share. According to data from Counterpoint Research, Apple ranked 10th in India’s smartphone market and sold just 2.5 million iPhones in the country last year.
Apple has been seeking tax concessions from India’s federal government to set up manufacturing in the country. Reuters reported that the manufacturing of the iPhone SE , however, was not contingent on Apple getting these concessions.
Last month, the IT Minister of the Indian state of Karnataka issued a statement about Apple’s plans to make iPhones in the state, but deleted those tweets less than 24 hours later, after Apple refused to confirm statement.
Apple did not immediately respond to a request for comment from BuzzFeed News.
- Donald Trump held a combative, marathon press conference where he denied ties with Russia and lashed out at the media for "fake news."
- Erik Prince, Betsy DeVos's brother and Blackwater founder, is setting up a private army for China, sources tell BuzzFeed News.
- NASA is pondering a repeat of a past triumph — circling astronauts on a test flight around the moon — but nobody quite knows why 🚀🌙
- And a giant gray blobby thing has become a huge meme in Russia for some reason 😯
Report an Issue
Drag to highlight one or more parts of the screen.
Thanks!
We got your feedback, and we'll follow up with you at
Sadly, an error occured while sending your feedback. Please contact bugs@buzzfeed.com to let us know.