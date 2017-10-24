A BJP Politician Tweeted Vijay's Private Info. Vijay Fans Doxxed Him Back. Twitter Did Nothing.

The point: to prove that Vijay — whose full name is Joseph Vijay Chandrasekhar — is a Christian who hates PM Narendra Modi, since his character in Mersal , his latest film, is critical of the government.

In response, some Vijay fans posted Raja's address and mobile and fax numbers on Twitter as an act of revenge for posting Vijay's private information.

The fan's tweet exposing Raja’s private information was still up nearly 48 hours later, and since he was still tweeting, Twitter, presumably, did not restrict his account.

Raja’s tweet exposing Vijay’s election ID wasn’t visible on his Twitter timeline, which means that Twitter may have restricted it, but the tweet in question could still be accessed at the time of publication.

Twitter declined to comment on individual accounts. A Twitter spokesperson issued the following statement to BuzzFeed News: "Posting another person’s private and confidential information is a violation of the Twitter Rules."