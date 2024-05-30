How You Can Win A VW Campervan And Live Out Your Road Trip Dreams

Imagine your ideal road trip.
Maybe you've got the sun beaming on you as you drive along a beach.
Or perhaps you're staring in awe looking at the trees that tower above you as you cruise through bushland.
It could even be the moments of laughter you have when your mate accidentally spills their drink.
But, we all know the best part about road trips isn't the destination.
It's all about what happens to get there. The views you zoom past, the songs you absolutely belt at the top of your lungs, the pranks you play on your mate who has fallen asleep in the back. It's what separates road trips from any other type of holiday.
Of course, any road trip needs a decent set of wheels that can handle the adventure that lies ahead. And, as luck would have it, the legends at Play For Purpose are giving away the best set possible — a Volkswagen California Beach camper van!
With seven seats, a roof that transforms into a loft bed, rear bench seat that also transforms into a bed, camping table, camping chairs and blackout blinds, this is the ULTIMATE road trip van.
But how does one win this glorious steed? Just by doing good for your community.
Yep, it is that easy and it is that good!
Play For Purpose is all about encouraging us to give back, just by buying a raffle ticket.
At just $10, you get to choose which charity half of your ticket proceeds directly support – there are over 500 amazing causes to choose from – so you’re guaranteed to find one that aligns with what you care about most.
Are you an animal lover, an environmental warrior or do you low-key geek out on breakthroughs that can change the world forever? Perhaps a charity helped you or someone you care about through a tough time. This is an easy way to pay it forward, with all funds raised making a huge difference in the community.
It's the ultimate win-win.
But now for the best bit. You help those in need, and every ticket puts you into the draw for the chance to win some amazing prizes — like $300,000 worth of prizes every raffle!
Now, the Volkswagen California Beach camper van is only part of the major prize.
The winner of this raffle's first prize will also take away $120,000 (yes, you read that right) worth of cashable gold bullion and over $14,000 in shopping vouchers. All of which helps with your ultimate road trip, right?
But, Play For Purpose don't just give away one prize pack. There are 395 prizes given away each raffle.
Other major prizes for this raffle include a $15,000 VISA gift voucher to buy whatever’s on your wish list, a $7,500 Travel Associates voucher to jet anywhere in the world (hello Euro Summer), a JB Hi-Fi voucher worth $5,000 to buy all the latest gadgets for your pad and even a $2,500 voucher for Woolworths.
If the current cost-of-living crisis is stopping you from living your best road trip fantasy, then spending just $10 on a Play For Purpose raffle ticket might just have you on your way to making your dream getaway a reality.
So, what's stopping you? Check out the amazing charities Play For Purpose supports, and pick up as many raffle tickets as you'd like to potentially help not only make your road trip dreams come true, but to change lives all around Australia.
Draw closes June 13. For the latest raffle prizes, see playforpurpose.com.au.
Promoter is the 50-50 Foundation Limited. Entry open to Australian residents 18 years and older. Full T&Cs at playforpurpose.com.au/terms.