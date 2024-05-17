Paid Post

Where Do You Stand On The World's Most Controversial Pizza Toppings

No, we're not just talking about pineapple.

Close-up of two pizzas; one topped with pineapple and ham, the other with anchovies and peppers
Everyone has a fave pizza topping, right?

That one little extra ingredient you love ordering, or perhaps you put on yourself, that takes the pizza from 'mmmm' to 'MMMMMMMM.'

But, when you and your mates are all putting forward your orders for a pizza party (remember those iconic Pizza Hut parties from back in the day?) there's always that one friend whose ingredient choices might seem... questionable.

We love that... for them!

And then the roasting begins.

We'll never judge you for your tastes in pizza — that's your friends' job. But that doesn't mean we're not interested to see which pizza toppings or flavours are the most controversial.

So, it's time to play Would You Rather? (Controversial Pizza Edition)

The rules are simple: pick which controversial pizza topping or flavour you'd prefer to eat (and judge those who disagree with you silently from the comfort of your own home).

