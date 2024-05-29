5 Pizza Hacks You Can Thank Us For Later

Pizza makes the world go round.
But what if there were ways to make pizza...even better?
I know what you're thinking: "Slow down champ!"
Trust me, these pizza hacks I'm about to bestow upon you will help you get the most out of your pizza and give you a whole new appreciation for it.
Behold — the best pizza hacks you can thank us for later.
1. You don't HAVE to reheat cold pizza in the microwave.
2. But if you're going to reheat in the microwave, use this trick.
3. Transcend to a new level of pizza goodnees with a melted cheese hack.
4. Give your salad lunch the thing it desperately craves... pizza croutons.
5. Now you've hacked your pizza, time to hack your pizza box.
There aren't many bad things to say about a pizza party. But if there isn't enough plates for everyone, it could all get a little messy.
Fear not — the trusty pizza box is here to save the day! The lid of the box is ready to tear up into equal squares, making sure everyone has a plate to eat off.
Or, maybe you don't want to wash up extra dishes. No judgement here!