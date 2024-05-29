Paid Post

5 Pizza Hacks You Can Thank Us For Later

I can't believe I've lived this long without knowing these.

Pizza makes the world go round.

We all know this. If there's anything the entirety of humanity can agree on, it's this.

If there's a problem that baked bread topped with a saucy base and copious amount of cheese cannot solve, I'm yet to encounter it.

But what if there were ways to make pizza...even better?

I know what you're thinking: "Slow down champ!"

Trust me, these pizza hacks I'm about to bestow upon you will help you get the most out of your pizza and give you a whole new appreciation for it. 

Behold — the best pizza hacks you can thank us for later.

1. You don't HAVE to reheat cold pizza in the microwave.

If you're one of those rare individuals that doesn't down their entire pizza in one sitting, you're familiar with the dilemma of reheating cold pizza in the microwave. It's just not the same.

However, there is hope. Instead of the microwave, turn to your stovetop. Reheating your cold pizza in a pan can help both warm and crisp up the base, and get that cheese all gooey again.

2. But if you're going to reheat in the microwave, use this trick.

If you reheat pizza in the microwave, placing a glass of water in there simultaneously will help stop the crust from becoming chewy. This is because the water helps redirect the moisture away from the pizza, meaning it won't be soggy. A win-win!

3. Transcend to a new level of pizza goodnees with a melted cheese hack.

Step 1: Sandwich extra cheese between two slices of cold pizza.

Step 2: Put that bad boy into a sandwich press.

Step 3: Eternal happiness???

4. Give your salad lunch the thing it desperately craves... pizza croutons.

Yes, you read that right.

Cut your slices into manageable bits, and set them in the oven on 180°C for about 10 minutes. You'll have delicious, layered, crunchy croutons that'll go perfectly with tomorrow's lunch. Your pizza dinner is already paying dividends!

5. Now you've hacked your pizza, time to hack your pizza box.

There aren't many bad things to say about a pizza party. But if there isn't enough plates for everyone, it could all get a little messy.

Fear not — the trusty pizza box is here to save the day! The lid of the box is ready to tear up into equal squares, making sure everyone has a plate to eat off.

Or, maybe you don't want to wash up extra dishes. No judgement here!