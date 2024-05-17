Paid Post

People Are Sharing The Pizza Toppings That They Will Die On A Hill For But Others Find Disgusting

"So many people's tastebuds have not matured..."

We all love pizza. Not only is it almost always delicious, but it's super customisable. Everyone can add their own little touches of deliciousness, or pull bits of yuckiness off, until they're left with the perfect slice.

But what constitutes 'deliciousness' and what constitutes 'yuckiness' varies wildly from person to person.

Reddit user u/pixelwalrusca took to the masses to ask everyone: "What pizza toppings do you love but the general public finds disgusting?"

And the answers are WILD.

1. "Spinach"

One user said spinach is "universally hated", despite claiming it goes well with cheese and meat.

The responses were largely in support, though u/YearoftheMask2020 reminded us of the eternal dilemma of cooking with spinach.

"Every time I've been involved with cooking spinach - it just seems to shrink, shrivel and disappear. It's like it was never there in the first place."

2. "Artichoke"

Another user noted that, while they see artichoke as a topping option at plenty of pizza spots, they "never see or hear people ordering it."

The user certainly came to the right place, as artichoke lovers united in the thread to share their ideal combos. Artichoke + black olives. Artichokes + sun-dried tomatoes. Artichokes + capers.

However, u/pixelwalrusca said that they find the texture "off" for artichokes, to which someone agreed: "texture of boiled cabbage."

3. "Anchovies"

Perhaps one of the more famously controversial pizza toppings out there, u/PharmDnD21 came to its defence, but said, "I hardly ever get them because I only get pizza with other people, and a lot of places stopped carrying them as a topping option."

Most of those who agreed shared similar sentiments to u/sundawgsky: "That stench. That heavenly stench."


4. "Broccoli"

u/SwampmongerMudfish declared broccoli has an ingredient they love on pizza but think others hate.

Turns out this user is not at all alone. Not only do people seem to love broccoli on pizza, but a common sentiment is that pairing broccoli and chicken on a white pizza will unlock an entirely new tier of tastiness. Noting that down.

5. "Mac and cheese"

While some might look at this and think it's too much of a good thing, u/ludovop is all about it.

Some people even went further, suggesting to improve this iconic combo with cheese sauce or jalapenos.

6. "Peanut butter"

u/Smugggles says that a local pizza spot near them sells pizza with peanut butter as the sauce, topped with pepperoni and jalapeno.

However, others in the thread recoiled at the pairing of peanut butter and cheese. u/pixelwalrusca, the entire reason for the post, said "Okay, peanut butter? Yeah that’s even too much for me."

7. "Sliced banana"

u/NEO_forever really kicked the beehive when they suggested they like sliced banana on their pizza. They claim it's a Swedish favourite — and it appears they're telling the truth!

Still, that didn't deter the banana-on-pizza haters from emerging. u/Catezero put their thoughts quite plainly: "Please receive Christ."