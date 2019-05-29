This Instagram Account Is Just Pictures Of Round Animals, And It's Everything I Need In This Life

If you're getting bummed out by all the cool vacation pics and wedding photos getting posted to Instagram this time of year, have no fear: the animal Instagram account @round.boys is here to bless your timeline.
Whether you're a lover of animals or just of pleasantly round shapes, this account's for you.
1. You'll meet very good round boys like this perfectly circular pup...
2. And this rotund pooch:
3. You'll learn that seals can be VERY round and very cute:
4. Hedgehogs, too:
5. You'll spend some quality time pondering where this dog's ears went...
6. And extremely identify with this big buddy:
7. Sometimes, the animals on the account will be accessorized...
8. Some will give you a good, full view of their hefty haunches:
9. And some will simply be geometric wonders in their own right:
10. There's even an appearance from nature's biggest round boys, i.e., manatees.
11. And of course, Corgi butts. Where would we be without Corgi butts??
12. Admit it: watching this bb boy take a bath would be the highlight of your entire Insta timeline...
13. And just try to resist reaching through your screen to give this guy a tummy rub...
14. In case you still aren't convinced, just LOOK at this round bird boi:
15. And this chubby lil bunny:
16. And finally, this objectively and scientifically adorable face:
This post was translated from German.