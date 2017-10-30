 back to top
18 Film Facts That Sound Like Lies But Are Totally True

You'll never believe this. (But you should.)

Phil Jahner
Phil Jahner
1. Pumbaa is the first Disney character to ever fart.

2. It took 48 different piglets to portray the character Babe.

3. Michael Myers' mask in Halloween was a captain Kirk mask painted white.

4. R2D2 was originally meant to be able to speak normally.

5. Sean Connery wore a toupee when he played James Bond.

6. Bill Murray was almost chosen for the role of Han Solo.

Oh, and here are some other roles that Murray almost got: Buzz Lightyear in Toy Story, Tom Hanks' role in Forrest Gump, Michael Keaton's role in Batman and Tom Cruise's role in Rain Man.
7. Disney's Oscar for Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs came with seven dwarf-sized Oscar statues.

8. Aladdin's appearance is based on Tom Cruise.

9. Back to the Future was originally going to be called "Spaceman from Pluto".

10. Chris Martin from Coldplay played a zombie in Shaun of the Dead.

11. During filming of The Passion of the Christ, Jim Caviezel was struck by lightning.

And the assistant director was actually struck twice.
12. At the Academy Awards, Tron was blocked from consideration for special effects because computer graphics were considered cheating at the time.

13. O.J. Simpson was in consideration for the first Terminator movie, but was thought to be too gentle for the role of a killing machine.

14. Star Trek: Generations was the first film with its own website.

15. Gal Gadot hid the fact that she was pregnant when she was on set shooting Wonder Woman.

16. Maybe you have one in your town, but the burger chain Wahlburgers is co-owned by Mark Wahlberg and his two brothers, Donnie and Paul.

17. The sound they used for the velociraptors in Jurassic Park is actually a recording of two turtles having sex.

18. When Voldemort died during the Battle of Hogwarts, he was actually meant to be 71 years old.

This post was translated from German.

