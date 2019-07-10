'90s Kids Had The Best Summers, And These 23 Pictures Prove It

1. If you’re a '90s kid, you know exactly what to do with one of these babies:
2. And you know this is the best "jewelry" for your ear that money can ever buy:
3. You remember having to put in some serious work in order to roll down the car window:
4. And you know nothing beat eating a tray full of these while you hung out at the public pool:
5. You probably gave "bouquets" of these to your crush:
6. And counted on these for your daily sugar rush:
7. You probably had these on your bike...
8. And tried to learn how to skateboard with one of these:
9. Your elbows and knees looked like this allllll summer:
10. You probably still have very picky opinions about popsicles...
11. And you 1000% spent most of your time in any pool diving for rings:
12. You always tried to eat these before the chocolate melted and got everywhere...
13. And you've popped countless water balloons while filling them up on one of these spigots:
14. You can practically HEAR this image:
15. And you can probably taste this one:
16. You remember having to turn off all your electrical appliances during a thunderstorm, because that was just the thing to do back then:
17. And to you, this is what a soccer ball is supposed to look like:
18. You know at least one friend who had a ping-pong table like this:
19. And you remember how hot the playground equipment could get during the day — but you still played on it anyway:
20. You've invented some version of Kick the Can in a parking lot at some point:
21. And you probably still know how to put one of these together:
22. This was the only acceptable kind of lipstick you got to wear:
23. And finally, you know that absolutely NOTHING beat having one of these during the long, hot days of summer:
This post was translated from German.