14 Photos That Are So Aesthetically Perfect That They'll Probably Lower Your Blood Pressure

It's like a massage for your eyeballs.

1. First, look at this fully glorious sunset:

Tallsarcasm / Via reddit.com

2. Now look at this perfectly circular stone:

retroly / Via reddit.com

3. And this picture-perfect snowflake:

BombVoyage69 / Via reddit.com

4. And this awe-inspiring succulent:

basshead_queen / Via reddit.com

5. Yes, that's actual cake icing!!

kseniapenkina / Via reddit.com

6. And this is a real cheeseburger that someone, somewhere got to eat:

pinkflyd25 / Via reddit.com

7. Please pause to enjoy the color gradient in this cup of coffee:

sozazac / Via reddit.com

8. Now feast your eyes on this geometrically exquisite flower:

bikbuk / Via reddit.com

9. This is what happens when you drop a sugar cube into a layer of coffee foam — it's like a teeny tiny tunnel!

Katica123 / Via reddit.com

10. And this is technically just a photo of some stems sticking out of a pond, but the way the reflections play out...I could look at it forever:

leohpeoh / Via reddit.com

11. Sorry, but this car needs to stay parked here for the rest of winter:

twelveinchmeatlong / Via reddit.com

12. And this plant looks like it came straight out of an illustration:

iboughtarock / Via reddit.com

13. No one is allowed to jump in this pool until we've all had a chance to marvel at its glassy surface...

drherpderp12 / Via reddit.com

14. And finally, is this not **the** most beautiful tree you've ever seen??

OrangePoppy24 / Via reddit.com

**Is suddenly very ready for fall**

This post was translated from German.

