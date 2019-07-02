14 Photos That Are So Aesthetically Perfect That They'll Probably Lower Your Blood Pressure

1. First, look at this fully glorious sunset:
2. Now look at this perfectly circular stone:
3. And this picture-perfect snowflake:
4. And this awe-inspiring succulent:
5. Yes, that's actual cake icing!!
6. And this is a real cheeseburger that someone, somewhere got to eat:
7. Please pause to enjoy the color gradient in this cup of coffee:
8. Now feast your eyes on this geometrically exquisite flower:
9. This is what happens when you drop a sugar cube into a layer of coffee foam — it's like a teeny tiny tunnel!
10. And this is technically just a photo of some stems sticking out of a pond, but the way the reflections play out...I could look at it forever:
11. Sorry, but this car needs to stay parked here for the rest of winter:
12. And this plant looks like it came straight out of an illustration:
13. No one is allowed to jump in this pool until we've all had a chance to marvel at its glassy surface...
14. And finally, is this not **the** most beautiful tree you've ever seen??
This post was translated from German.