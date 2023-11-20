Deck The Paws — Unwrap PetSmart’s Holiday Must-Haves For Every Pet This Season
Toys, treats, decor, the most adorable holiday outfits you've ever seen, and SO much more!
Turns out, Santa makes toys for dogs too! From decked out Lambchops to festive rope pulls — they'll love squeaking, cuddling, and playing with these, even beyond the holiday season. Plus, if you put Chance or any of his friends under the tree, PetSmart will donate $1.00 from your purchase to PetSmart Charities. Check out more here.
Forget knocking ornaments off the tree! With laser pointers, jingle bell balls to chase, and merry teaser toys, they'll have the best holiday ever with these festive gifts. Check out more here.
Don't skip the pup when it comes to the annual cookie exchange! Celebrate your dog being "nice" this year with some festive faves, like peppermint doggy bark, peanut butter treats, and lumps of coal they'll actually be excited to get. Check out more here.
Your cat has definitely been on the nice list this year— so they definitely deserve a little special something during the holidays! Pumpkin, cranberry, chicken — they'll definitely purr at these festive treats. Check out more here.
Make your aquariums, terrariums, and small habitats a winter wonderland! Get your small fishy or scaly pet into the holiday spirit with everything from small Santa figures to colourful gravel and so much more. Check out more here.
No annual family holiday picture is complete without your pet donning an adorably festive outfit! From plaid jammies to Grinch bandanas to collars, they'll love getting into the holiday spirit with their picture-worthy new look. Check out more here.
Ready to make the holiday season with your pets super magical? Make it a holiday to remember with treats, toys, holiday fits, and so much more at PetSmart! Keep shopping, and check out more here.
