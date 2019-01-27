 back to top
Food

Make A Sad Salad To Find Out What Kind Of Introvert You Are

Everyone's at least a little introverted, right?

Posted on
Matthew Perpetua
Matthew Perpetua
BuzzFeed Staff

  1. What is the base of your salad?
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Iceberg Lettuce
    Via Getty
    Iceberg Lettuce
    Via Getty
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Red Cabbage
    Via Getty
    Red Cabbage
    Via Getty
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Endive
    Via Getty
    Endive
    Via Getty

  2. Choose a topping.
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Olives
    Via Getty
    Olives
    Via Getty
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Cucumber
    Via Getty
    Cucumber
    Via Getty
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Hard Boiled Egg
    Via Getty
    Hard Boiled Egg
    Via Getty

  3. Choose a 2nd topping.
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Pickled Jalapenos
    Via Getty
    Pickled Jalapenos
    Via Getty
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Chickpeas
    Via Getty
    Chickpeas
    Via Getty
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Radish
    Via Getty
    Radish
    Via Getty

  4. Choose a 3rd topping.
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Cauliflower
    Via Getty
    Cauliflower
    Via Getty
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Sliced Hot Dog
    Via Getty
    Sliced Hot Dog
    Via Getty
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Onion
    Via Getty
    Onion
    Via Getty

  5. Choose a 4th topping.
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Peanut Brittle
    Via Getty
    Peanut Brittle
    Via Getty
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Carrots
    Via Getty
    Carrots
    Via Getty
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Anchovies
    Via Getty
    Anchovies
    Via Getty

  6. Choose a 5th topping.
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Celery
    Via Getty
    Celery
    Via Getty
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Croutons
    Via Getty
    Croutons
    Via Getty
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Mandarin Orange
    Via Getty
    Mandarin Orange
    Via Getty

  7. Choose a 6th topping.
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Imitation Bacon Bits
    Via Getty
    Imitation Bacon Bits
    Via Getty
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Avocado
    Via Getty
    Avocado
    Via Getty
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Gummy Bears
    Via Getty
    Gummy Bears
    Via Getty

  8. Choose a final topping.
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Tofu Cubes
    Via Getty
    Tofu Cubes
    Via Getty
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Unknown Grated Cheese
    Via Getty
    Unknown Grated Cheese
    Via Getty
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Canned Tuna
    Via Getty
    Canned Tuna
    Via Getty

  9. And now, choose a dressing.
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Honey Mustard
    Via Getty
    Honey Mustard
    Via Getty
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Italian Dressing
    Via Getty
    Italian Dressing
    Via Getty
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Ranch
    Via Getty
    Ranch
    Via Getty
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Dulce de Leche
    Via Getty
    Dulce de Leche
    Via Getty
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Thousand Island
    Via Getty
    Thousand Island
    Via Getty
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Lemon Juice
    Via Getty
    Lemon Juice
    Via Getty
